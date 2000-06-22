Hop, Skip, and Go Naked

A quick, inexpensive, good tasting, inhibitor breaking, outdoor party making drink for adults. Best if made with cheap beer and whiskey. Give your car keys to a responsible sober adult BEFORE drinking.

Recipe by MsMayberry

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 quarts
Directions

  • In a gallon container, combine beer, lemonade concentrate and whiskey. Stir and serve over ice.

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.6mg. Full Nutrition
