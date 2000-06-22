Hop, Skip, and Go Naked
A quick, inexpensive, good tasting, inhibitor breaking, outdoor party making drink for adults. Best if made with cheap beer and whiskey. Give your car keys to a responsible sober adult BEFORE drinking.
I made this for some friends, used a hard lemon malt beverage for the beer! YEEHAAA! Thank goodness the friends were staying at my house overnight :0)
This was okay. A friend recommended it to me, but I'm not a fan of fruit drinks, so I didn't love this.
I made this with vodka instead of wiskey and pink lemonade for a bachlorette party.... All the girls really liked it and wanted the recipe!
Very easy to prepare. We had a party and I had to make 3 pitchers, everyone loved it! The party went on until the wee hours of the morning!!
At first we didn't think we liked it, but finished the batch. They kind of grew on us and everyone wanted another batch!
Wow!!! This was really great. I had 1/4 of a cup and I got a buzz. I used Jack Daniels whiskey and Sam Adams lager. Really great!!
My honey & I made these the other night & well, we took advantage of the name :) Thanks!
We really enjoyed this beverage... One word of warning though, it looks an awful lot like iced tea so be careful who has access to it!! We will definitely make this one again.
WOW!!!!!!! I was served a couple of these at a friends party in Long Island and woke up in Istanbul. Unbelievable. Consume with caution (and with friends).
This is great! Tastes like lemonade! Only spiked! Remain seated at all times following the first couple drinks, does tend to sneak up on you! :-)
For my first attempt at mixing beer and whiskey this was excellant!! Everyone loved it, now I have to make twice as much next time.
Added a quart of cranberry juice for a "blushing" version of this classic
I thought this drink sounded terrible, but when the ingredients are mixed together, it's delicious! Goes down a little too easily though so be careful...this drink can be dangerous!
Did not care for the taste..........store bought malt flvored beverages much better.
Wasn't really sure what to expect, but I'm glad I tried it. It's really pretty tasty and I can see how this would taste really good on a hot summer day. One reviewer said they thought it tasted like a Mike's Hard Lemonade, and it does.
I think its better with vodka then whiskey.
yum! the first time we made this we used michelob ultra with lime cactus(what we had) and the second we used red stripe (our fav beer) and both were fabulous :) do have a designated driver and stay seated :) LOL
We thought this tasted strange. A little bitter. We added two cans of lemondade concentrate and it tasted much better.
For what I remember, these were really good! LOL!
Big hit at Super Bowl party. Doubled the recipe using 12 pack of Blue Moon Belgian Wheat and vodka. Yum!
Turned out delicious , my new fave drink for a party my friends hate beer but once they drink this they'll want more
I didn't expect to like this because I am not a big fan of whiskey or beer and the thought of them combined just sounded disgusting. Hubby likes them though and I needed a mixed drink to go with my bourbon steak Valentine dinner. I used Jim Beam for the whiskey and chose pink lemonade over the regular in hopes of the finished product being more pink for the occasion. First sip in and I liked it very much. Not sure how this can be possible but it tasted like a strawberry/banana drink with a hint of pineapple? It sounds strange I know but there you have it.
Tastes great and it's extremely versatile! First I made it with Ellie's Brown Ale and 7's whiskey, and that was pretty good, then I tried Shiner Bock Ruby Redbird and 7's and it was extremely tasty! Thanks for the great recipe! Great for parties, and the servings in the recipe would serve maybe 7-12 people depending on how much people are wanting to drink.
i was sceptical, but gave it a try and it was AMAZING! even my wife, who doesn't like beer or whiskey loved it! i adjusted the serving size doen to 2, as that calls for 1 can or bottle of beer. used 1/8 of a can of the frozen lemonade, next added the 4oz of whiskey, and finally the beer. stirred it up and enjoyed! i skipped the ice as the lemonade was enough to cool the drink.
