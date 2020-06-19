Dressing for Garden Lettuce
Servings Per Recipe: 5
Calories: 54.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.9g 4 %
carbohydrates: 6.7g 2 %
sugars: 6.6g
fat: 2.1g 3 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 6 %
cholesterol: 8.1mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 65.4IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.5mg 1 %
folate: 2.2mcg 1 %
calcium: 74.3mg 7 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 7.4mg 3 %
potassium: 94.3mg 3 %
sodium: 262.8mg 11 %
calories from fat: 19.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved