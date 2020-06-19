Dressing for Garden Lettuce

Rating: 4.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Garden lettuce calls for a light and tangy dressing. My grandmother had the perfect dressing and now you do, too.

By cooks4forty

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
10 tablespoons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the evaporated milk, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until the sugar is dissolved. Chill until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 8.1mg; sodium 262.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Gail Cobile
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2009
I love how easy this is with super simple ingredients. Almost a buttermilk flavor and with all this lettuce one I'll do over again. Great timing. Thanks for sharing cooks4forty! Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Love2Cook
Rating: 3 stars
10/09/2009
Was not for us. Tasted like milk vinegar and sugar. Maybe try it with rice vinegar? Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Renae Hoggarth
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2017
Although I thought it was good hubby thought it was too tangy. I would probably add less vinegar the next time I made it. I made this again but added about 1/4 cup of mayo. And it was just right for us. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Janet
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2020
I was very skeptical when I read the ingredients to this recipe, but I was pleasantly surprised at how good it is! I normally don’t keep evaporated milk on hand, but I looked up substitutes and used half-and-half which I always keep on hand for coffee creamer. It turned out excellent, my husband really enjoyed it as well! Read More
Alma
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2020
Thank you so much for this recipe ! My mom used to make it when we had fresh leaf lettuce from the garden .I’ve tried making it but never could get the ratio right .Thanks for restoring a treasured recipe and memory ! Read More
