Dressing for Garden Lettuce

Rating: 5 stars I love how easy this is with super simple ingredients. Almost a buttermilk flavor and with all this lettuce one I'll do over again. Great timing. Thanks for sharing cooks4forty! Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars Was not for us. Tasted like milk vinegar and sugar. Maybe try it with rice vinegar? Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Although I thought it was good hubby thought it was too tangy. I would probably add less vinegar the next time I made it. I made this again but added about 1/4 cup of mayo. And it was just right for us. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I was very skeptical when I read the ingredients to this recipe, but I was pleasantly surprised at how good it is! I normally don’t keep evaporated milk on hand, but I looked up substitutes and used half-and-half which I always keep on hand for coffee creamer. It turned out excellent, my husband really enjoyed it as well!