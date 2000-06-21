Irish Black Russian

Traditional cocktail with an Irish twist. Adjust quantities to suit your taste.

Recipe by Isles

1
Directions

  • Half-fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Measure in the coffee liqueur and vodka. Pour cola to within 1/2 inch of the top. finish with enough Irish stout to form a 'head' on the top. Stir and serve.

656 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 67.9g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 25.5mg. Full Nutrition
