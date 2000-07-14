Buttery Nipple

4.6
14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Nice drink or even a shot.

Recipe by Lisa

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the vodka, Irish cream, butterscotch schnapps and coffee liqueur. Shake well. Strain into shot glasses and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.6mg. Full Nutrition
