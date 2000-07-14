Buttery Nipple

i gave 4 stars since i didn't follow directly. i didn't have coffee flavored liquor..thought i had but nope..so i just used equal parts buttershot schnapps, irish cream(Carolans was way cheaper than Baileys to use with a drink like this), and i used Kissed Caramel vodka..tasted really good to me! I'll try it with the coffee liqueur next time i get some..thanks for the ideas!
