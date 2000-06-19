Spanish Potato Omelet

Tortilla Espanola, as this is called in Spain, is definitely part of the Spanish way of life. They eat very light dinners over there and when I lived there we would have this at least twice a week (served with crusty bread and a simple lettuce salad dressed with vinegar and olive oil). While I was in Seville, I was taught by a Spaniard I met there how to make this and this is pretty much what he taught me. The only thing I really do differently is to stir the potatoes often while cooking so that they don't get browned. You really want them to be very soft and tender, not crispy. It's also worth noting that in some regions of Spain they do not use onions (I lived for a while in Salamanca, which is about 3 hours west of Madrid, and they never used onions there). It's good either way but I find that when made with onions it is a little more moist. I currently make it without because my boyfriend is allergic to onions. Every time I saw this served in a home, it was simply made with just potatoes, eggs, and maybe onions. I never saw anybody garnish it with tomatoes and green onion (or anything, really), although in restaurants they would often mix in other vegetables or ham so you can really add whatever you like. Another tip I use is to determine when the eggs are fully cooked, insert a butter knife into the center of the tortilla. If it comes out clean, it is done.

