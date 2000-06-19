Spanish Potato Omelet

4.4
208 Ratings
  • 5 122
  • 4 72
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

There's nothing too fancy about this rustic Spanish style omelet, just lots of hearty goodness from crispy fried potatoes and onions. Chopped tomatoes and green onions lend even more flavor and color.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large frying pan or skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle potatoes lightly with salt and pepper. Cook until golden brown and crisp.

  • Once the potatoes are golden, stir in the onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften and begin to brown.

  • Meanwhile, beat eggs together with salt and pepper. Pour eggs into pan and stir gently to combine. Reduce heat to low and cook until eggs begin to brown on the bottom.

  • Loosen bottom of omelet with a spatula, invert a large plate over the pan, and carefully turn the omelet out onto it. Slide the omelet back into the pan with the uncooked side down. Cook until eggs are set. Garnish omelet with tomato and green onion and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 53.6mg. Full Nutrition
