Spanish Potato Omelet
There's nothing too fancy about this rustic Spanish style omelet, just lots of hearty goodness from crispy fried potatoes and onions. Chopped tomatoes and green onions lend even more flavor and color.
Tortilla Espanola, as this is called in Spain, is definitely part of the Spanish way of life. They eat very light dinners over there and when I lived there we would have this at least twice a week (served with crusty bread and a simple lettuce salad dressed with vinegar and olive oil). While I was in Seville, I was taught by a Spaniard I met there how to make this and this is pretty much what he taught me. The only thing I really do differently is to stir the potatoes often while cooking so that they don't get browned. You really want them to be very soft and tender, not crispy. It's also worth noting that in some regions of Spain they do not use onions (I lived for a while in Salamanca, which is about 3 hours west of Madrid, and they never used onions there). It's good either way but I find that when made with onions it is a little more moist. I currently make it without because my boyfriend is allergic to onions. Every time I saw this served in a home, it was simply made with just potatoes, eggs, and maybe onions. I never saw anybody garnish it with tomatoes and green onion (or anything, really), although in restaurants they would often mix in other vegetables or ham so you can really add whatever you like. Another tip I use is to determine when the eggs are fully cooked, insert a butter knife into the center of the tortilla. If it comes out clean, it is done.Read More
I would suggest that you sautee the onions first until brown and then add the potatoes. This way the oil gets all the flavor from the onions which then transfers to the potatoes. As far as garnish, we really (I am from Spain) don't garnish it with anything but hey it doesn't hurt either. We eat it with bread which is very similar to french baguette. This is the typical "Pincho de tortilla" that you can get at every bar. The only thing I was surprised with was the picture, because it looks scrambled and it is suppose to look like a pie (more or less). It is not that hard to turn it. Make sure you put enough oil in the non-stick pan, put a plate bigger that the pan on top of the pan and if you are afraid it may slip put a piece of paper towel on two sides of the pan (in between the pan and the dish) and then flip it with a quick move. That's a trick my mom showed me when I first started cooking.Read More
I have got to give this five stars, because it is just amazing. A Spanish friend made this for me once and this tastes just like hers, with the adjustments I made: I leave out the tomatoes and green onions (because she said in Spain they don't put them in), and it tastes so good without them that I can't bear to try it WITH them! :) One other tip: After I cook the potatoes and onions in oil, I put the eggs and potatoes together (combine very gently) in a bowl, and let it sit for 20-30 minutes. The cooked potatoes absorbs the egg, and it's just SO moist. Last thing... I find that the dish tastes best if I turn the heat off shortly before it feels right to do so. It still looks a teeny bit moist and eggy inside - but when I cook it any longer it gets much drier. Mmmmm moist! Thanks Patty!
Being a Spaniard, this recipe caught my attention. Tortilla de patata is truly a simple, rustic dish and it sounds like everyone's got the right idea. Having made this tortilla many times at home and with family in Spain-I have a couple tips to share. After cooking the sliced potatoes in olive oil, I drain them in a colander then put potatoes back into frying pan (a good non-stick works best!) After adding egg and pushing potatoes down so they're submerged as much as possible, I cover the pan and cook on very low heat-you can actually cook the tortilla all the way through this way and only need to invert onto a serving plate and cut into wedges to serve-although if you're using a non-stick, the inversion process is a snap. I'd never had Tortilla made with anything other than potato, egg, and onion UNTIL I experimented on my own. I sauteed chorizo, put half the potatoes in the pan sauteed chorizo on top of potato, rest of potatoes on top of chorizo, then egg over all. Really good! and a very nice presentation when sliced.
I lived in Spain for 4 months and "Spanish tortilla" is a favorite of mine...I omitted the tomatoes and green onions and it tasted like I was back in Madrid!
I added some green pepper in with the onion. I wasn't even going to attempt turning it over as I'm very accident prone. So I did what I always do with omelettes,once the egg mixture had set I put it under the broiler on medium heat until golden brown. I ended up with fluffy omelettes we all enjoyed. Thanks
I was raised in Spain and this is definitely a simple and delicious recipe that is just like "home" for me. As other reviewers have mentioned, they do not use tomatoes or green onions with a potato omelet in Spain! Also, we lived in Southern Andalucia, which might be different, but we always cubed our potatoes and fried them until tender (not crispy). As other reviewers have noted, the traditional step is to then mix the eggs, onions & potatoes in a bowl together, letting them sit for a few minutes before cooking the omelet. This is an extremely simple and completely delicious recipe! All my American friends like to dip their bites of potato omelet in KETCHUP when they eat it...whatever works! :-)
I thought this recipe was great. I even made it the night before for breakfast because my husband gets up early. It was definitely better when it was hot. I made some adjustments based on what other reviews stated. I personally didn't use as much olive oil because it started to splatter all over. I cubed the potatoes and cooked them in the microwave with a little bit of water. I diced the onion and added red pepper when I added the onion. I used 6 eggs instead of 4. And I skipped the tomatoes and the green onions. This recipe is actually really easy and really good. Be sure to use enough salt and pepper to flavor it. Thanks!
This was a great way to wake up on a BEAUTIFUL Sat morning (esspecially after a rough night before)! I diced the potatoes and cooked them in the microwave for about 5 min B4 cooking them in the pan to speed up the cooking proces and diced the onions instead of slicing. I also added half a green bell pepper (chopped). Besides adding S&P to the eggs, I also added 1/4c milk so that they would still be fluffy. Not going to lie to you: it was tricky getting the eggs to transfer to the plate and then inverting them uncooked side down again back into the pan BUT the end result was very tasty. Finally, I didn't use the tomatoes but just the green onions and cheese. With a side of sausage, these made for a great breakfast.
Pretty good. 4 stars as I don't think it's as good as the original. I've been cooking Tortilla Papas for my family for more than eighteen years. Like others, I don't use much more than potatoes, onions/garlic, salt and pepper, and olive oil. I, too, do not brown the potatoes. I, too, add the cooked potatoes to the bowl of beaten (well-salted) eggs along with a dollop of olive oil and allow it to sit for a half hour. This is the way traditional tortilla is made--but there are other types/fillings, too. I serve it either hot or cold, cut into wedges. One word of caution, though: if planning to serve cold, DO NOT WRAP UNTIL THE TORTILLA HAS COMPLETELY COOLED! Doing so may/will cause a chemical/steam/heat reaction in the eggs--they'll turn green (like green eggs and ham). It will still taste good, but will look weird (my son took an entire 14" tortilla to school for an international potluck; being impatient, he wrapped it before it cooled and discovered this the hard way).
a bit simple really.
This was good..pretend its an egg tortilla and put whatever you like for the topping... Never had my potatoes in the omelet itself but it was worth it... I always mix my eggs and potatoes in the diner as I'm sure most do, so what the heck.. It was pretty good and real easy.
Try it the traditional way: olive oil, potatoes, eggs, salt & pepper only. Let the potatoes get soft, but not brown & crispy. In Spain, many people choose to eat this tortilla espanola con mayonesa (with mayonnaise for dipping). If you are afraid of inverting the omelet then try using an oven-proof pan and once the bottom is set transfer it to the oven at 350 degrees until it's set. Works like a charm.
This is 5 stars after a few modifications. I am not sure how this dish feeds six since my normal sized husband and I shared this and finished it. I also wish it would have specified how long to cook this on low. It took so long that I finally kicked the heat up to medium. Can anyone let us know cook times? Please be careful with over plate flipping because I ended up having my omelet crash back into the pan and break up. I also think you only need 3/4 of a large onion and 1 large tomato. 3 TBS of oil is the perfect amount. To "Americanize" this dish I heated the potatoes for 3 mins on 80% power before cooking as someone else suggested (they were perfect), I warmed up the tomatoes for 20 seconds, and covered the omelet with cheddar cheese shreds before garnish. I couldn't imagine eating an omelet without cheese. I will make this again, it tasted so gourmet!!
This looked and tasted wonderful. I cut down the oil by half and it still cooked well. Also, i'm not a fan of cold food on my hot food, so I put the tomatoe and green onion on top of the omelets when they were in the pan still right at the end and covered with a sprinkle of reduced fat cheddar which helped to hold them to the omelet. I removed as soon as the cheese had melted.
YUM!!! I served this for lunch and it was a big hit. I cut the oil to 3 T. (no more is needed) and to ensure the potatoes would be soft I nuked them in the microwave for three minutes on 80% power. Like other reviewers, I omitted the tomato and green onion. This was very filling and really delicious.
yummmm! my italian grandmother used to make me this as a kid....it brought back such good, cozy,memories.I really think the tip about mixing the cooked potatoes with the beaten eggs then pouring it all back into the fry pan , was a great help with it setting up evenly.
More patience and medium heat for the small-cubed potatoes work better for me. Added some sliced red chilli for a spicy touch (can't help being Malaysian!). Pan tip: After sliding omelette onto a big plate. Invert pan over the omelette and turn the whole plate/pan combo over. Then place pan back on stove. Easy!
Very easy and delicious!
I was putting this omelet together and for some reason thought the recipe called for spinach. I didn't add a whole lot so i don't think it altered the recipe as far as taste goes. I really loved the potatoes with the egg. The fresh spinach went nicely together too. I will definitely make this again...with the spinach! YUM!
Excellent recipe for a Spanish tortilla!! Just like the tortillas my señora made for me while I was studying abroad in Sevilla. (The name should include the word "tortilla," so the recipe will pop up when someone searches for "tortilla." It didn't pop up when I was looking for a tortilla recipe, so it took me a while to find it.) Also, the main picture does not make it look like a tortilla at all, so the picture should probably be changed to give people a better idea of what it's supposed to look like.
It was OK, needed lots of tweaking, not good as written, WAY too much oil!
I guess this tastes like an authentic Spanish Omelet, it's just not that interesting. I added more vegetables (green bell pepper) but followed the recipe otherwise. It was better the next day, so I might make it again for a picnic some day.
I like this because it is easy and quick.
I thought this tasted really good. I did find it hard to use a full 1/2 cup of olive oil, but wanted to follow the recipe exactly the first time. It was actually quite quick to make and very filling. I sliced the potatoes on my cheese grater and it made thin slices quickly. The potatoes and onions browned up pretty fast. I would like to try to make this again using half the amount of oil and see the results, as it was a tad greasy in my opinion. Plus, in reality this seems to make 2 large or 3 small servings and not 6 at all. It was nice to make something with what I had in the house that was tasty to.
Absolutely Awesome!!! Thanks, Patty5! I did add a little more potato, used a cup of egg beaters and 2 real eggs, and only about half of the olive oil. My only change for next time is to use the same (large) frying pan to cook everything in, and then transfer it to a smaller one before I add the egg mixture...my pan was so big, it tended to make the eggs thin...also hard to flip, but that's not the recipe's fault! The tomatoes (LOVE YOU JOANIE!) and scallions put it over the top! Thanks again! Another staple in my recipe mix!
We thought this was pretty good. Its a keeper! I didnt use as much olive oil as the recipe stated, probably used 6T. I put the tomatoes and green onions on the omelette before it was completely cooked. Instead of flipping I covered and cooked on low til it was done. Oh, and I threw on some shredded cheddar. Thanks for sharing!
This was a really quick and easy recipe, and I liked that the ingredients are things I always have on hand. I used a little less oil and onions, and seasoned the potatoes with Adobo. And I left out the tomatoes and green onions. I ended up making a 2nd batch right away because my family enjoyed the first batch so much and wanted more.
Tasty and easy!! Made this for my husband yesterday morning, and he thought it was great. Make sure you use a non-stick pan if you can, and I also used 6 eggs instead of four to make it more "eggy".
Done this lots of times. Add some chopped fried bacon as well. I can definitely recommend this yummy breakfast on a cold winter morning.
Surprisingly good and so easy! We will occasionally have "breakfast" for dinner and it's hearty enough as a main dish, although you might want to make extra if there are more than 2 people. My husband loved it and so did my 2 1/2 year old even with onions. We skipped the tomato and green onion garnish and it was tasty on its own. Served it with bread and a side of veggies.
I made this for my Belgian husband and all I could hear was the fork and knife going from the plate to his mouth. Muy Bien!!! Lekker!!!
Very good. I nice light supper.
Loved this! I served this for brunch today with a side of salsa and it was so easy. I boiled the potatoes in the micowave in a bowl of water so that the potateos wouldn't need to soak up as much oil to cook. I followed the recipe except I used half the oil. Next time I would leave out the tomatoes and green onions on top. Yum!
I just loved these, I followed the recipe exactly and they were so good. I didn't add the extra garnish stuff
This is so easy to make!!! I'll definitely make it again!!! Absolutely delicious!
GREAT!! I scaled down to two servings, but next time will scale to 3--I could have eaten more!! I didn't have tomatoes or spring onions, so topped it with a little salsa! Yumm-O!! Thanks for this!!
So simple, but still very good. I used the food processor to slice the potatoes and onions paper thin, so they cooked very quickly. I also used egg beaters to make it a little healthier. Definitely will make again.
I fried some beacon with the onion - it's a nice alternative. Had this dish in Spain and we loved it.
I loved it! Of course I tweeked it to my taste like cutting out the tomato and onion. It tasted just like I remembered when I lived in Spain for a semester long ago! Loved it thanks!
I love eggs....I love potatoes...and onions! SO obviously I loved this recipe haha. I didn't modify this much except when I needed to substitute for ingredients I didn't have at the moment. People may run into problems while trying to keep the potatoes crispy. This means managing the fire, etc. Nonetheless, such a great, simple breakfast.. This has saved me from starving when I had nothing else on hand to start my day. :)
I grew up on this recipe and have made it for the 30+ years I've been cooking! My father was from Kansas, and I always thought it was a US-mid-west recipe! So I've learned something new here (does this mean I can now say I'm experienced in Spanish cuisine?) LOL! This recipe is great - it's real comfort food to my family and very quick and easy to make! (btw - my mother always just called this Potato - Onions & Eggs!
This is my girlfriends favorite breakfast and she is a very picky breakfast person. This recipe is wonderful as it is, the only thing I occasionally change is I add another potato or two. They tend to cook down to nothin. Thanks for the recipe!
I used only spray oil. This was fun to make! Good taste and texture!
This was pretty tasty, although I made mine more like a scramble than an omelet. I fried up the potatoes and onions first, and then poured in the eggs and scrambled everything together. I also cooked the tomatoes instead of adding them at the end, but skipped the green onion. By scrambling it all together, I think I shaved a considerable amount of time on the cooking process. I added about a 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar, and that was really tasty. Next time, I think I'll add green pepper.
I had this dish on a recent trip to Puerto Rico and had to come home and make it. The version I had only had potatoes and a small amount of onion diced so that is what I used. I cooked the potatoes until soft, but not crispy. Next time I will take the advice of another reviewer and drain the potatoes after cooking them to remove most of the olive oil. I will make it again with that change.
...I love the potato omelet this produces..Used leftover baked potatoes and they fried up beautifully. Since they were already cooked I browned them in butter rather than evoo...whipped up the eggs with aprox 3 Tbls of water and rather than a diced tomato and gr onion garnish I topped with shredded cheddar and picante sauce..REALLY GOOD!..especially with a cold glass of fresh O.J...:)
Simple, easy, and tasty.
Im from Europe and I'm moving to Spain for the food I absolutely loved it and so did my boyfriend after I had to show him this receipe because he thought I ordered it from somewhere, that made me extremely happy. However it did not take me an hour to cook top 30 min. Thank you!!!!!
I omitted the tomatoes & it tasted just like they do in Spain! A simple dish that's great for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Thank you for the recommend, MI$$DREA. I made this for my husband and I this morning. Only thing different I did was use butter instead of EVOO and added shredded white cheddar. I browned the heck out of my potatoes as we like them more done. Very good. We haven't had a GOOD omelette since we got back from Vegas.....we were quiet happy with this.
This was very good! I just made it for breakfast and it was delicious! I made it without the salsa on the side and added a bit of grated cheese on top...was very tasty and very filling! Thank you for this recipe! Will definately make again!
This was delicious. I cut the potatoes and onion potato chip thin on a mandoline type slicer, and threw in a handful of mushrooms. Topped with chipotle Tabasco, this made an awesome Lenten Friday supper.
I enjoyed the recipe very much! TY for sharing it!
This recipe is easy, delicious, and uses ingredients you probably already have on hand. I used a bag of small, colorful potatoes from Trader Joe's. Next time I might add one or two eggs, otherwise I wouldn't change a thing!!
This is an old standby in our house, learned from a relative from Spain. It had been a while since I'd made it, and seeing this reminded me. Thanks for the reminder, I made it today for lunch. A hit as always. The one thing I do differently is skip the onions, as my husband loathes them. I made such a big tortilla today, that I finished it off under the broiler rather than flipping it. Good with salsa or ketchup, if you like those condiments.
this is very good... I make these often
Excellent! Adding to my regular rotation for Meatless Mondays. I was pleasantly surprised when hubby admitted to liking this as well because he does not normally tolerate anything with potatoes. Thanks for posting. I made this exactly as instructed except served sliced tomatoes and green onions on the side instead of on top. Really quite good.
This is so good. I sauteed onions and tomatoes before laying the potatoes for more flavor. Very simple recipe but good.
Delicious! I feel the garnish needs a little salt though.
Excellent! I didn't have any green onion on hand. I added cilantro, parsley, and parmesan. Turned out great!
Had never tried this, but it's a great comfort meal! Thank you!
This is just how our exchange student from Spain's mom would make these. :)
This is delicious. I used red onion and didn't bother about the tomatoes etc. Am cooking it for the second time tonight.
My friend from Barcelona taught me how to make this 2 months ago & I've made it for my family 5 times since - my 2 kids & my "meat loving" husband love this & if have it for dinner w/o meat, everyone is happy. My friend taught me a time saving trick for busy moms that does not change the flavor - she cooks the sliced potatoes w/ the onion & olive oil in a glass pyrex dish in the microwave for 7 minutes or so, or until they're tender. I have a newborn baby & less time, and found a great bag of frozen hash browns at Trader Joe's, no ingredients other than potatoes; I throw the bag in the microwave for 5 minutes with the onion, olive oil, salt/pepper (uncovered in a glass pyrex dish). Then cook the omelette with 7 eggs, use plenty of oil for when you flip it. So good at room temp., better than hot. No other additions. YUM!
This was the perfect way to use up some leftover potatoes. Added more seasonings and a bit of jack cheese. Hubby was a happy boy. Thanks!
I made it exactly as instructed. Too greasy. Won't be making it again.
DH wanted omlets for dinner so I decided to give this one a try. I didn't add the tomato and garnished with a bit of green onion and they were soooo good!!! It is a bit tricky to turn it out of the pan and back in but I used a pizza pan and it wasnt that bad and only made a slight mess, lol. I will be using this one again since we enjoyed it so much. Simple and tasty!!
I just made this for the second time. I cut the potatoes thinner this time around, added a little garlic witht he sliced onion, a little mozarella on the top and finished it with the chopped tomato and a little tobasco. I'm eating in my bedroom and I have no idea what the other people in the house think must be going on in here. Fantastic!
I love this dish. I first found it at a restaurant in Spain. However, the spaniards call it Tortilla Española. Basic ingredients such as eggs and potatoes are crucial but you can add anything to the mixture that you want such as tomatoes, ham, cheese, (and since I'm from New Mexico) I add green chili. Don't forget to add a generous amount of salt. You don't want to overpower the recipe with it but it is a crucial flavor for the eggs and also helps keep the dish from falling apart.
This was so good! I omitted the tomatoes and green onions at the advice of the reviewers who ate this in Spain. My omelet fell apart during the inversion process, but I just need practice. If you like potatoes, you'll like this omelet.
This was such an easy and yummy recipe. I made it for a spanish project, and it came out delicious! Definitely buy some parsley or green onions for garnish though, as without it, the dish looks yellow (and sad). Also, if you are reheating the dish for leftovers, re-cook it on the stove rather than the microwave. It just tastes better.
Tasty & easy. A nice change from the traditional omelet. I added just a 1/4 cup of cooked ground sausage to give it some added zest.
Delicious. I used half an onion, two potatos, a head of broccoli in floretts, a handful of sugar snap peas and 5 baby corn cobs, six eggs. I didnt have any meat so just used a tablespoon of chicken stock. Seasoned with black pepper, and garlic salt. Fabulous.
This is a really tasty recipe for breakfast. I halved the recipe to cut down the calories, but you can taste all the ingredients evenly. Thumbs up!
This is so delicious!!! I served it with picante sauce and sour cream. Thank you for the excellent recipe!
I grew up in a very Italian home & we called this an Italian Omelet. YUMMM!
I hate to rate this low, but this was a VERY plain omelet. I was not impressed at all. The only thing I tasted was potato, even with quite a bit of salt and pepper. I followed the recipe to a T. Yes, it is very easy to make, so I gave it 1 star. My father liked it, so it got another star. It just lacked flavor in my book. But, maybe, having never been to Spain, bland is how it was supposed to be? Thank you for sharing. I am sorry to rate it so low.
Pretty good! I made this with mostly defrosted hash browns because I was looking for something quick. I sauteed the onions first as one reviewer suggested, especially since I knew I wasn't cooking it very long. I flopped a little on the flip, but made it using a large circular platter. Should only have added pepper once, I think. Served it with a little shredded sharp cheese & optional salsa instead of tomatoes. Toast & baby carrots made it a quick light supper!
I really loved it....simple and delicious. Although it's a very greasy dish but a treat won't hurt once in a while. I used season-all and pepper for the potatoes and s&p for the eggs.
I was late getting up and really hungry so I started with potatoes O'Brian thawed in mw. Added to onions already in pan, added smoked paprika and chipotle chile powder. Added eggs and covered the pan to hasten cooking and whoa, I turned it over without incident! Oh, I added parsley to the eggs while I was whisking them. Delicious. Will definitely make again. Took no more than 15 minutes including prep.
Very good omelet! I cut the recipe in half because 4 eggs makes more than one person can eat. I used a diced red potato, and I also added some mushrooms and lots of cheese. I didn't have fresh onions on hand, so I used chopped onion from the spice rack. I will make these often.
I am always searching for vegetarian recipes for my 'meatless mondays.' This Spanish Potato omelet was very tasty. I made a few changes using some things I had on hand; green pepper, fresh basil springled on top, and a little shredded ceddar cheese. very good
Yes, a good recipe, but can be made even thicker by using up to a dozen eggs, and, for variety, plantains, or "platanos". For this much volume, two ten inch cast iron frying pans are needed because the flip should be into a hot pan so all the uncooked egg doesn't run away. The Spanish lady who taught me this was from Andalusia, and always used plantains, preferably unsweet, and ground a considerable quantity of salt and garlilc in a tall wood mortar and pestle. With the pepper and paprika, it was, of course, delicious. The salt and garlic allowed it to remain at room temperature without spoilage for two to three days if covered.
This dish was a delicious brunch dish and I think it would be a little too heavy for breakfast. It's a keeper for sure~
My husband enthusiastically loved this, which makes it a keeper!
Decent recipe. Will probably make again, very easy to make. I eat all my omelets with salsa/picante and I found the flavor excellent that way.
This turned out really great and was easy to make. Someone mentioned turning the omelet by flipping it over onto a plate- that was great advice and worked really well. I will definietly make this again.
I really love the combination of potatoes, onions, and egg for a quick meal. I've made and eaten this many times; my German grandmother frequently made it with leftover baked potatoes. I like to garnish this with fresh cilantro, parsley, and chives and I think it's wonderful as a "tortilla" or as a scramble.
I was a bit skeptical with this recipe because it seems plain and too easy. Decided to give this a try though to use up potatoes and they came out very good. Omitted the spring onion and tomatoes since that's how they serve them in Spain. This definitely brought as back and is good served hot or cold. Thanks!
This was a great base to use for an omlette, absolutely delicious! Instead of tomatoes and spring onion which I didn't have, I added chopped ham, broccoli and mushrooms to make it go a bit further and add some nutrition. Best omlette I've ever made!
Oh wow! This took me back to Barcelona, sitting in a cafe at the Placa de Catalunya, eating a cold wedge of tortilla de patatas with a cafe con leche....mmmmmm.
As others did, I omitted the tomatoes and green onions, although I'm sure it's probably good as well. Used a mandolin to get really thin evenly sliced potatoes. The plate transfer method seemed intimidating to me, so I cooked until about 2/3 set, loosened with spatula and did a pan flip with success. Very tasty with salsa on the side.
I don't know much about spanish cuisine but this omelet made for a delicious sunday morning breakfast. Unlike most,I added the tomato and green onion garnish and i'm glad i did. I also added garlic and cheddar cheese. I did follow the advise of the reviewer who put it under the broiler to cook the top, as i didn't want to attempt to flip it. With my luck i would have had to eat it off the kitchen floor!
this cooking method made very simple ingredients look surprisingly impressive. i used my food processor and added chorizo. this paired nicely with a fruit salad. Update: Made this again but added leftover corn chips with the potatoes and added spinach with the eggs this time. Delicious! I love this recipe because it uses very few ingredients when you are low on groceries but yields impressive results.
Easy and quick to do. I added pieces of red pepper and ham, it was delicious!
I have been making something like this for 20 years. I have an easy & quick way to cook this. I cook the onion & bell peppers 1st until tender & then I add a can of drained cubed potatoes to the pan . They also make canned sliced potatoes -just be sure to drain well. This eliminates the need to precook in the microwave & saves time because you don't have to peel & slice. I prefer the potatoes soft but cook to your desired brownness. Then add the eggs. This saves so much time on busy mornings
I am so glad I tried this recipe. It tastes exactly the way I remember the omelets in Spain tasting, when I visited many years ago. I didn't change a thing. Fantastic, just like it is! I will probably be making this a lot now that I found it.
