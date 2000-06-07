Bisschopswijn, meaning 'bishop's wine,' is the Dutch version of the German Gluehwein, a hot drink for snowy holidays that makes you glow inside. Don't drink this if you have to drive tonight! Each household has its own variety; this is the one my Dutch neighbors used to make when I was a kid in Amsterdam for Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2003
This recipe is a favourite in our family for cold days and tradtionnal drunk on new years eve. One advice: use a stick of cinnamon, instead of groud cinnamon: it's easy to remove and the smell and taste is better. Instead of what one of the reviews says: don't use wine that is too cheap or young. It urnes into 'vinegar' easily.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2000
We had this on Sinterklaas Day, and really enjoyed it (my husband is dutch). We used a cheap burgandy - great use for cheap wine! :)
Good as is, but I feel I made a few great additions. I added about 3/4 of a cup of water and used a cinnamon stick instead of the ground cinnamon. Also, the addition of 1/4 cup of brandy right before serving adds an additional kick! Very yummy!
I made this for a party and it was a huge hit! I did add 1/4 c. cherry flavored brandy for each bottle of wine used, used cinnamon stick instead of ground cinnamon, and put everything in the crockpot to on low for about 45 min. until the sugar was completely dissolved, then switched to the keep warm setting and served it right from the crockpot. I quadrupled the recipe and ended up having to add more wine & brandy, as everyone LOVED this! It was perfect for a chilly fall night.
This is similar to the hot spiced wine we get when we go skying at Mont Tremblant, except this recipe is much sweeter. At the hill it is served with cinnamon sticks and sugar on the side. Will make again but cut the sugar to 1/3 of a cup. As written it is way too sweet for our taste.
I've made this many many times since I found this recipe. Every time I make this for company, I'm asked for the recipe. I didn't change a thing. It perfect just the way it's written. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Sipping this drink was a great way to take the chill off on a cold day. I tweaked the recipe based on the ingredients I had on hand: ground cloves in place of whole cloves, a small bottle of ginger beer added to the wine, no oranges in the house so I subbed about 1/2 cup of triple sec; used a cinnamon stick in lieu of ground cinnamon. I’ll make this again when we have another cold spell!
