Bisschopswijn, meaning 'bishop's wine,' is the Dutch version of the German Gluehwein, a hot drink for snowy holidays that makes you glow inside. Don't drink this if you have to drive tonight! Each household has its own variety; this is the one my Dutch neighbors used to make when I was a kid in Amsterdam for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

prep:
2 mins
cook:
43 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan on medium-low heat, combine wine, sugar, and cinnamon. Cut the orange in half, push the cloves into the outside of the orange halves, and place them into the wine.

  • Heat slowly on low heat for about 30 minutes or until steaming; do not let it boil. Heat your glasses in warm water before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.8mg. Full Nutrition
