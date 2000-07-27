Banana Walnut Cornbread
This delicious breakfast cornbread is loaded with bananas and nuts and keeps well in the fridge. I use a food processor to puree the ingredients.
This delicious breakfast cornbread is loaded with bananas and nuts and keeps well in the fridge. I use a food processor to puree the ingredients.
I didn't find it necessary to mix the ingredients in a food processor. I just omitted the sliced banana at the end, and mashed and mixed the 3 bananas and the wet ingredients all together with a whisk. I paid attention to the reviews of this recipe that complained of "crumbliness;" so I added an egg along with the wet ingredients, and mine did not turn out crumbly at all. Additional changes I made include almonds instead of walnuts, and I added a teaspoon of salt. It's yummy!Read More
OK... totally not what I was expecting! I should have realized when the only sweet ingredient was 2 tbsp of honey. If you are looking for a sweet bread.. this isn't it. The whole thing went into the trash, it was dry and bland.Read More
I didn't find it necessary to mix the ingredients in a food processor. I just omitted the sliced banana at the end, and mashed and mixed the 3 bananas and the wet ingredients all together with a whisk. I paid attention to the reviews of this recipe that complained of "crumbliness;" so I added an egg along with the wet ingredients, and mine did not turn out crumbly at all. Additional changes I made include almonds instead of walnuts, and I added a teaspoon of salt. It's yummy!
Great recipe! I only made this once, but made these substitutions: 2 large squirts maple syrup rather than honey 3 T sour cream (since people said it was dry) 3/4 c cornmeal and 1/4c brown sugar (since people said it wasn't sweet enough) Very tasty! My egg-allergic son could also eat it - yeah!
I am giving this recipe 5 stars only after several adjustments.1) I doubled the ingredients (except the b. powder)for 2 loaves 2)I used regular white flour instead of pastry flour 3)No walnuts 4)1/2 cup brown sugar 5)Baked the slices of banana on top of the loaves(not folded into batter) 6)Cut oil in half and replaced with applesause....and voila! Moist, slightly sweet banana cornbread! A great way to combine two great breads. Thanks.
Pretty good, but not very sweet. Good for a healthy snack or breakfast.
This is just the best thing ever. If I could give it ten stars, I would. I can't believe I spent 28 years of my life without it. It's like a cross between cornbread and banana bread, and in my opinion it combines what's best in both - the hearty taste of cornbread with the moist texture of banana bread. If you're the type of person, like me, who has trouble deciding between a corn muffin and a banana muffin for breakfast, this is for you!
Excellent! But to be fair, I made a few modifications. I used 3 large bananas plus the one sliced one, I halved the oil and added 1/4 cup milled flaxseed, added 2 T reduced fat sour cream, and added a pinch of salt. I found it to be plenty sweet, though I don't like my breakfast breads tasting like cake so this was perfect. The walnut flavor comes through beautifully, it's full of great nutrients, and it's very satisfying alongside a cup of coffee. Thanks for the recipe!
This bread is simple to make and tastes great! I like it best spread with a little butter or margarine. I think it is better than my usual bananna nut bread because it is not as heavy.
Absolutely LOVE this recipe!!! The only change I made was using agave nectar instead of honey and coconut oil instead of veg oil. I also added 1/2 cup of homemade applesauce. But the recipe is outstanding. Nice and healthy and filling. I was also able to get more servings that what is listed since it is so filling.
OK... totally not what I was expecting! I should have realized when the only sweet ingredient was 2 tbsp of honey. If you are looking for a sweet bread.. this isn't it. The whole thing went into the trash, it was dry and bland.
If you are looking for something different, this is it. My husband liked it. I thought it was better the day after baking. A good brunch bread.
I typically hate banana anything, but tried this because i didn't want to toss my bananas and thought my kids might eat it. well i actually love it too! I read the reviews and made these changes, I skipped the third and final banana, used regular bread flour because that's what i had, added an egg, was a little generous on the liquid measurements and used a little imitation almond instead of walnuts due to a nut allergy. I also substituted 3 tablespoons of maple syrup for the honey. My kids and i ate the whole thing in a day. Delicious and good for you!
Like other reviewers I made a couple of the suggested changes... added a half cup of brown sugar and an egg. It was delicious and I felt it deserved a 5 because it was a recipe I found by searching 2 ingredients that you wouldn't normally find together: bananas and cornmeal. I didn't expect to find anything, but I not only found this recipe, I was pleasantly surprised by the uncommon taste and texture of the combination. Thank you!
Made as muffins- yummy, but a little dry.
Good when fresh but is dry after being frozen.
Recipe was OK. Doubled the recipe and baked in a 9X13 inch pan for 40 minutes. Flavor was a little weird and texture was more on the dry and crumbly side. I did add 2 heaping tbs of sour cream and extra 1/4 cup of milk and 1/4 cup oil to the recipe. I gave the recipes three stars because I was able to use up old bananas and had run out of eggs. It was actualy good warmed with butter and drizzled with extra honey. (By itself, with no extras - not so good). Will not be making thi sagain.
I made this recipe to get rid of the black bananas I had in my freezer. Loved the bits of banana in the bread. I did not use walnuts, I was out. I did not use an egg like some of the other raters suggested. It was moist and delicious.
This is an AWESOME and healthy recipe! However semicolon I read all the reviews in advance and made what I believe are the necessary changes to make this a win/win no matter what. -I added 1 egg and 1 cup of crushed pineapple -I doubled the honey and cinnamon The addition of the crushed pineapple added the needed moisture to keep the bread from becoming dry AND made the end product something with an easy shelf life of a few days.
I added an egg to help with the crumbles everyone was complaining about. The kids really enjoyed this. My husband thought this was good, but just not flavorful enough. I made them as muffins - they took a little over 20 minutes to bake.
Excellent! I made the following changes based on reviews: Used 3 mashed banana Used AP flour Subbed 4 tbsp Splenda for Honey Added 1/4 C applesauce Very Moist and nicely sweet. Enjoy!
I was happy to find a breakfast type bread that is not too sweet & hardy enough to eat with coffee. I thought this would be the one. I read reviews and took the advise of one reviewer & added an egg. I could have added 2 eggs & maybe some applesauce to make it more moist. I won't be making this again.
Great recipe for a change from Banana Oatmeal Muffins. This recipe make 6 jumbo muffins perfectly. I added a half teaspoon of salt as we like it better that way.
I had exactly 3 bananas that probably were not gonna make it til morning w/out going bad so I was searching for something to do with them and found this recipe. I love that it doesn't call for white flour. It turned out really dry and crumbly for me, I don't really like it, its just so dry. Oh well.
I made this as muffins. I added a cup of cranberries and 1/2 cup brown sugar to offset the tartness of cranberries. Delicious!
This is pretty good. I did the recipe exactly as written except I did 3 bananas instead of 2 since I had 3 that were getting ready to go bad. It isn't very sweet, but it is hardy and a nice change from sweet morning breads.
I substituted maple syrup for honey (same amount).
I have this exact recipe in my cookbook A Celebration of Wellness.. I just love this recipe...
I added lite maple syrup instead of honey and about half a cup of brown sugar and it still was not sweet. It was somewhat crumbly as others mentioned because of the gritty cornbread texture. I should have put 3 bananas in the mixture also, rather than 2, but I won't make the recipe again anyway.
I was not very impressed, It didnt really have that banana taste that I thought it was going to have, and was not as sweet as I would have thought. No one ended up eating it. Still the best recipie that I like for corn bread is the Jiffy Corn bread and Jiffy cake mix, mixed together for our corn bread.
This recipe is generally good -- not as sweet as dishes that usually include bananas and walnuts, not quite as sweet as plain cornbread. An unusual, but savory, combination of flavors.
wonderful mix of cornbread and banana bread! like one of the other reviews i just couldn't pick. wonder why i didn't think of baking both.
I just mashed 3 bananas together and didn't use a blender at all. I also replaced milk with coconut milk, 1/4 cup of coornmeal witn corn flour and added 1/2tsp of salt. I was a bit worried about this bread, because it turned such a rich brown color, but the result was very good. This bread has a crunchy texture due to cornmeal and walnuts, but it gets some moisture from bananas and oil, so it works out pretty good together. It tastes good the next day too. We will be making it again. Thank you!
Made just a few minor changes. Used an egg as recommended. Also used white flour. Baked 50 min in a loaf pan. Sliced up without problems. I like the less sweet taste of this loaf. When making it again I would add a bit of salt to the recipe and try the whole wheat flour.
Soooo good, and soooo addictive. Perfect combination of banana's & cornbread... never would have imagined! Thanks for the great recipe!
This bread has a good, not too sweet flavor, but is heavy and dry. I'm not a big banana person but I do like the light banana flavor of this bread.
This turned out very dry and heavy for me. I couldn't really eat it. Most of it ended up in the garbage. Would not make again.
Made it as the recipe said, subbing white flour for whole-wheat. It definitely needs salt. It's really bland without any strong taste of either cornbread or banana bread. I may tweak it and try again, though.
I might suggest how to "treat" crumbliness: 1 cup of cornmeal mix with 1 cup of buttermilk and let it stand for 15-20 mins. then mix your other ingredients according to your recipe, but 1/2 cup of milk has to omitted in that case.
I thought this was pretty good. It's not too sweet (which is a plus for me). it was just a tad bit too crumbly. I think next time I will add an egg just like the reviewers suggested. Overall, it was a very scrumptious cornbread
I changed it al little 3 mashed bananas, 1 egg and 1/2 C brown sugar...very good but not sweet enough for the hubby
The perfect breakfast! Nuts, bananas & cornbread - what a healthy snack for kids too! I used gluten-free flours to substitute the wheat flour and it still turned out tasting great.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections