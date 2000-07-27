Banana Walnut Cornbread

4
45 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 12
  • 3 5
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

This delicious breakfast cornbread is loaded with bananas and nuts and keeps well in the fridge. I use a food processor to puree the ingredients.

Recipe by dakota kelly

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 8x8 inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Place the honey, mashed bananas, canola oil, milk and vanilla into a blender or food processor; puree until smooth.

  • Sift together cornmeal, whole wheat flour, baking powder, soda and cinnamon. Stir flour mixture into banana mixture until blended. Fold in walnuts and sliced bananas. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until brown on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 291.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022