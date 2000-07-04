Garlic Salmon
A large salmon filet, steamed in foil and cooked either in the oven or barbecue. It's seasoned with minced garlic, fresh baby dill, lemon slices, fresh ground pepper and green onions.
I use this recipe with a little twist. I mix the minced garlic/dill/lemon juice with soft butter. Then drop balls of the butter mixture with onions on the salmon & cook in foil in the oven or BarBQ. I always receive compliments on how moist & tasty the salmon turns out. Try it you'll love it!!Read More
Okay. Don't really like poached fish. Salmon seems to lose its distinctive taste cooked this way. Tried it once. That was enough.Read More
I made this recipe and the baked salmon II recipe at the same time. the baked salmon was great, full of flavor throughout the salmon. this one was great also but not as full of flavor. a little more bland but still was tasty. you really taste the good flavor of the salmon but with a nice taste on top. the other recipe was more infused in the whole flavor. probably cause the oil it calls for. this is lighter and i will probably make it again. thanx.
Very good we all loved it. I lined the foil with parchment instead of spraying with non stick spray. I also served it with a cold yogurt sauce consisting of plain yogurt, shallots, honey, fresh dill and lemon juice. Adding the scallions after the salmon was fully cooked also added a fresh taste and crunchy texture. Thanks!
I thought this was very good --and most importantly, easy. I don't understand why some users are calling it "bland." I like that it's rather mild (but still really tasty!). It doesn't overpower the taste of the salmon. I used dried dill, and squeezed the lemon juice over the fish, rather than topping it with slices, but only because I don't like an overly-lemony flavor and didn't want it to turn out too strong. Good recipe, and very easy!
This was very good. I didn't have the dill, so I substitued italian spices and I used lemon juice instead of the slices. It was perfectly cooked and very tasty. I will be making this again.
This was so easy. You just chop up some dill, green onions and garlic. Top with sliced lemons and bake in the oven. It was my first time making salmon and it couldn't have turned out better. It was so simple yet very flavorful. I paired this with a creamy dill sauce that included lemon juice, green onions and dill. I served this with Broccoli with Lemon Butter sauce.
Excellent salmon recipe. When my husband saw the salmon sitting on the stove waiting to go into the oven, he took the liberty of sprinkling lots of Montreal Seasoning (i think it was the spicy kind) all over the salmon fillet. It turned out delicious and of course I used about 15 garlic cloves that I mashed up with my motar and pestle and spread all over the fillet. I set my oven to low broil instead of 450 degress and it cooked for about 15 to 20 minutes. I cooked my fish on foil but I did not cover it. My husband then poured a little sake around the outside of the fish when I took it out of the oven. Needless to say the few changes we made turned out to be successful and we'll certainly rely on this recipe again in the future. Thanks for sharing.
We were given 9 lbs. of FRESHLY CAUGHT salmon today. I needed a new recipe & the GARLIC SALMON by far was the best our family has ever eaten. I'd use 2 cloves garlic next time, as the flavor was a bit strong for our 5 year old. Try with FRENCH FRIED ZUCCHINI STICKS & Dill Rice. Was wonderful!
This is a great way to prepare salmon. Not only does it taste good, but the presenation is just beautiful! My friend's jaw dropped to the floor when she saw this dinner
This has got to be one of the best salmon dishes ever!!! I was making it for 2 people and used 2 individual salmon fillets. I seasoned them well and used 2 cloves of garlic per fillet. I also squeezed lemon juice over them as well as adding the sliced lemon etc. I was a bit concerned because there was no liquid to really get a steamed effect so i added a few knobs of butter and a slash of white wine to create a good steam and cooked for 20mins. The result was amazing, the parcels came out of the over like ballons so i knew the liquid had worked to steam well. I had also made a creamy dill and lemon sauce which was simple, fresh cream, fresh dill, juice of 1 whole lemon, salt, pepper and white wine, jutt experiment with quantitys and adjust to suit your own taste. i added the juice from the parcels to the sauce before serving so as not to loose any of the salmon flavour. I then served the salmon on a bed of the sauce and accompanied with baby new potatoes, green beans and carrots. I cook alot and like to think i have a high standard of cooking, but this is a dish that is so simple a non confident cook could make it. This recipe is of high restaurant standard and i will definately be using it alot in the future. Salmon is quite a robust fish and can take alot of flavour so you cant really over do it, its all down to personal taste but i would advise trying it!!!! Many thanks for the recipe, its up there in my top favourites!!!!!!
Excellent!!!!!
Great recipe! Add some julienned veggies on top of the fish (fennel, carrot, celery, onion, etc.) and you have your vegetables in the same packet of foil PLUS they benefit from cooking with the lemon & herbs. They keep the whole thing moist also.
I can't rate this as I have not tried it yet but it looks delicious. Just have to comment though - it always amuses me when members give a recipe rave reviews and then I read the comments and they have changed just about everything in the original recipe! I'm going to give this a go but I won't be altering it.
I did as the first reviewer and mixed lemon juice, dill, and garlic into some softened butter and spread that on the salmon. Then I topped with the lemon slices and dill. My salmon was super thick so the flavor was pretty subtle, but this cooking method produced the moistest salmon I've ever made (I can't stand dry or overcooked fish, cooking long depletes the fish of its wonderful flavor!). Again, my salmon was super thick and I only cooked it for the 20 minutes...it was done to perfection!
I make my salmon very similar but without the onions and I add lemon pepper to the topping. It comes out amazing.
LOVE this easy recipe. I have one important suggestion for this and all salmon recipes: make a few incisions in the salmon skin before baking - this ensures that the juices from the fat in the skin soak through the whole fish, making it juicier, and more flavorful!
FINALLY! EUREKA! PRAISE THE LORD! OK, that being said.....I have never and I mean never-ever cooked a decent piece of salmon for hubby. THIS WAS IT! WA-LA.....so simple. BUT, I followed another reviewers suggestion and mixed soft butter w/dill and garlic and brushed lemon juice over it (not TO much) gave it the sea salt and fresh cracked pepper treatment and wrapped in foil and cooked in a HOT oven (450) for 6-7 min. for a "thinner" piece. Hubby ate the whole piece......head no longer hung in shame here. THANK YOU for this recipe......needless to say: IT's a KEEPER!
I thought this recipie was wonderful, and my husband loved it. I will make this again.
I really enjoyed this simple recipe. However, I did make a couple of changes. I placed a little oil on the flesh of the salmon. I scored it so that the seasonings would penetrate the fish. I rubbed chopped garlic, salt and pepper, and chopped fresh dill on the fish. Then I squeezed some lemon juice over it, followed by placing some lemon slices on top. It was a perfect blend of flavors. I did not use any onions. When the fish was almost done, I placed a small pat of margarine on top and let it finish cooking. Delicious!
This was really great. The flavor was wonderful and was so very quick and easy to make. This is definately a keeper. I used more garlic and added some shallots. Turned out great. Thanks for posting.
This recipe is Awesome!!! My boyfriend loved it and he is not a seafood eater. He now wants me to have his family over for dinner to have Garlic Salmon.
This is our "go to" recipe for salmon. I have tried many other recipes, but always come back to this one. It really keeps the salmon moist, gives a nice flavor but doesn't overpower the salmon. I've used both fresh and dried dill, fresh lemon or lemon juice out of a bottle and have substituted chopped regular onion for green onion, all work well. If you have salmon with the skin still on one side do this, don't spray the foil on one side and put the skin there, when you pull it out of the oven the skin will stick to the foil and you can easily lift off the salmon. If you like moist not dried out salmon, give this a try! Healthy too, no added oils or fat.
My boyfriend HATES fish..and he absolutely LOVED this recipe. He must have told me about 15 times how good it was...and that the presentation was fabulous! It was delish! It was SO easy with virtually NO clean-up( which is an added plus)
My wife loved this one. I loved this one too. Very simple, quick and easy to make. I used Basa instead as I had no Salmon but it's definitely a keeper. Thanks for the simple straight and ez recipe!
This is a wonderful recipe, although my husband does not like any sea food!!! He will cook this for me & my friend Liz!!!
Very good salmon recipe. It was easy and beautiful. Our family loves salmon and always looking for different way to prepare it. This recipe comes in second next to blackened salmon.
Perfection. Simple to put together, excellent flavor and presentation. A great way to highlight fresh salmon.
The lemon and garlic combination really gives the taste buds a workout.
yummmmmm!!!! just added a little pepper and yummmmmm!!
Turned out great! I sprinkled dry dill over garlic and placed lemon slices on top. Didn't have green onions, but I sliced some white onion and put in the foil. Turned out very moist and flavorful!
Absoluetly delicious, don't change a thing...
This wasn't a big hit with us. The salmon itself was tender and flaky. However, I didn't find it terribly flavourful like I had expected it to be...somewhat dissappointing but still edible. I wouldn't make again though.
I've been preparing Salmon and Trout using this simple method for 30 years, and it always turns out GREAT! I usually add a couple of pats of butter on top of the fish before crimping the foil closed, this makes it even richer and more flavorful! Works equally well over a campfire or in the oven! YUM!
We were slightly disappointed with this recipe, although we did change it up a little bit. I only used a 1/4 tsp of dried dill weed and only 2 cloves of garlic. I mixed the garlic and dill in melted butter and spread it on the salmon, then followed the rest of the recipe. I did not think it had a whole lot of flavor, so maybe I should have followed the recipe closer. However, when I asked my husband if I should make it again, he did say "yes".
I have made this numerous times and it is always a hit. It is so simple to make and has great flavors with the fresh dill, garlic, lemon and onion.
Probably the best Salmon recipe I have tried. I love garlic, so I added two or three more cloves and I doused the Salmon with lemon juice before cooking it. It was amazing. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
A tasty recipe for salmon. What I love most about this recipe is that you get a lot of delicious flavor without any added fat. I used Mrs. Dash lemon pepper instead of salt and pepper, and it turned out fine. I did need to cook it longer than the recommended amount of time.
I made this recipe just as it says and it turned out AMAZING! My husband asks for it at least twice a week
I was excited to try this after all of the rave reviews. I found the overall flavor rather bland and guess in general I prefer my salmon baked to steamed in foil. Will not make again. Also, where the lemons touched the garlic, the garlic turned a bluish color and looked like mold, which was not very appealing.
I made this recipe for Valentine's Day and I must say that it was a hit! I took away one star only because I followed the change that some other reviewers recommended. I mixed the garlic and chopped dill with 2 tbsp butter and a few splashes of lemon juice. I followed the recipe but just spread that mixture on top of the salmon before the lemon slices and dill sprigs. I cooked it a bit longer than 25 minutes. It was delicious. The seasoning didn't over power the fish.The fish was nice and tender. It was just right.
This was easy and good. I cooked it on my grill and added capers. The capers gave it an extra zing. Maybe someone in an earlier post suggested that but I don't want to read all of them. We lovedit
This was easy and simple to make with on hand ingredients. My kind of entree! Salmon turned out perfectly cooked and very moist. Very garlicky which is just fine with me. Will make again!
very, very good. i cooked the salmon (little less than a pound) for about 15 minutes and it came out tender, juicy and fully cooked. recommended.
I made this for my husband and he loved it! The recipie was quick and easy and the salmon had a wonderful taste.
I melted 1 tbsp of garlic butter & added garlic & dill then poured over salmon
This was really good. I had never cooked fish before and this was really easy and delicious.
Great fresh flavor for salmon.
I loved this recipe! It was quick and easy and came out delicious. I didn't cook it with lemon, though, and added Worcestershire sauce instead. It added a great flavor that my family loved.
I haven't been a big salmon fan in the past, but decided to try to eat more heart healthy fish. This recipe was quick, easy, and very delicious! I pretty much followed the exact recipe tailored for two servings, and I wouldn't change it.
easy, delicious !!
i was trying to find a salmon recipe that wouldn't require marinated because i'd waited until the last minute... and this was awesome! perfect flavor to complement the fish. i don't usually love salmon but this was really really good. and healthy too!
My go-to recipe for salmon. As usual, I play around with it each time, but this is the base recipe I start with.
This recipe was quick, easy, and delicious. My kids and I both went back for seconds!
Not the best tasting salmon I ever had! Didn't excite me at all and I love salmon. I get hungry watching bears eat salmon on nature shows. I would cut back on the lemon. The thin part of the fillet absorbed too much of the lemon juice. This recipe needs work but not hopeless.
This is my favorite Salmon recipe! So good! I added a little margarine in it which made it a little richer. I have already made it twice. Love it!
Good stuff! The store I went to did not have any fresh dill, so I used dried dill weed - just sprinkled it on there... YUM!! Served it with sauteed veggies. This will be a regular dish in our home!
Loved it. Super easy, and my 6 year old and 2 year old sons devoured it. I didn't have fresh dill weed, but just used dried and it was great. I will definitely use this recipe again. It was also an easy clean up since it was baked in tin foil.
I made this for a dinner party and it was fabulous. I'd never made salmon before and was concerned I'd over cook it. This recipe is impossible to mess up; so easy! The presentation was great, too, with the lemon slices and dill sprigs on every piece. Very colorful. I made a sour cream-based dill sauce for dipping, and also served wild rice and salad. I will make this again!
Excellent recipe. My friend and I loved it. Bursting with flavor.
This was great. I didn't have any lemons, so I mixed lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and dill and poured it over the salmon to marinade it for about a half hour before. It was excellent.
I cooked this for my boyfriend and some of our friends. It was amazing! The salmon was so tender and juicy from the lemons.
The salmon turned out perfect! Very moist and flavorful, without using butter! I do question the green onions, but I just took them off after baking. Served with rice and green beans, great quick and easy meal!
Absolutely delicious!! I don't like salmon but I try to fix it once or twice a year in a lame effort to be healthy! This was so yummy that I had seconds and will be fixing it again soon. The only thing I didn't add was green onions because I forgot to buy them but I don't think that was a make it or break it ingredient, however I will add it next time. Thanks for turning me onto salmon Lilio!!
This was a fast and easy recipe I made after work, but it tasted as good as something I'd spent a lot of time preparing. It was delicious served with pasta tossed with butter and parmesan cheese!
YUMM!! Fantastic. I usually dislike salmon. This was tasty awesome!
Not good for me. The green in the dill was sucked out by the lemon and when I removed the lemon slices at the end the dill had turned my garlic lime green. It looked awful. I was almost afraid to eat it. The taste, was not bad. Would I make it again, no. Especially if I was making it for company!!! Not presentable at all.
Easy and very flavorful. I followed the ingredients as listed but steamed it in my slow cooker for 10 minutes. Definitely a keeper.
I made this recipe last night and it was great! Instead of fresh garlic I used minced out of a jar. I use and keep fresh garlic as a standard staple but was in a hurry. Otherwise made it exactly like the recipe, the dill makes these recipes tasty use plenty. I did use parchment paper instead of spraying with oil, as suggested by another reviewer, which ensures the fish does not stick to the tinfoil at all. Simple and good will make again.
This was delicious - will definitely make again.
I couldn't find fresh dill in the store so I used the dried dill and it still turned out amazing! I also used a piece of sea bass along with the salmon and it turned out even better.
This was really easy to make, especially when crunched for time. A little unsure about the cooking time, mine needed some more. Also, I would increase the serving size, the amount specified is good for one helping per person, and a small one at that! But bursting with flavor.
Yum!
Wonderful! I took another reviewers advise and melted one tabespoon garlic butter and added the basil and garlic to it then poured over the salmon. I cooked for 20 minutes and it was perfect. Yum!
Simple, healthy dish! We used parchment paper, added asparagus on top of salmon and baked at 400 degrees.
I did not care for this recipe.
Giving this four stars only because I did not follow the recipe totally. Did not have fresh lemon or fresh dill on hand so I made a marinade of olive oil, lemon juice, dried dill and cajun seasoning - let this sit for an hour and then baked as directed. It came out really good - very moist and flavorful. I have also made this using dried basil which was also very tasty.
easy, healthy & good. I really liked the flavour, it didn't overpower the fish. I'll definitely make this again.
This is super good,easy, and healthy!!!
Great recipe. My husband and I loved it. Full of flavor and healthy!
We made this for Mother's Day dinner. Everyone really liked it. I doubled the chopped dill.
Very good! I left off the green onions because my boyfriend doesn't like them, and I needed to cook it longer - about 35 minutes (but it was a thick fillet).
This is similar to what I do with my salmon or shark fillets. It's fast and easy with great results. I love to wrap up individual portions in different pieces of tin foil and just transfer the whole package to the serving plates. Then watch my guests faces when they open their packages at the table.
Fabulous on the grill! Quick, easy, and presents beautifully!
This was absolutely fabulous and so easy to prepare. I used a bit more of the non-salmon ingredients because I was working with two pieces of salmon totaling 1 1/2 lbs. I needed it to be able to cover both pieces. I suggest putting the garlic in the food processor, chopping it until it's almost done then throw in the dill. Finish chopping them together then press the dill/garlic mixture onto the surface of the fish. The lemon slices make sure the tinfoil doesn't press down onto the fish and stick.
very moist and flavorful.
I had to cook this a lot longer than the recipe and I didn't think it was very tasty.
If your kids like salmon, they will LOVE this dish! Super easy to prepare. Mom & Dad love it because it is so tender and has absolutely no oil. Very healthy. I found that I needed to cook it a bit longer than indicated. Watch it closely.
Excellent! So easy and very tastey. Made it just as the recipe says. I might add capers next time.
Excellent! I followed the recipe exactly as written except I cooked for only 15 min and it was done perfectly. I used a smaller piece of salmon and reduced the ingredients. At 15 mins, the salmon was perfect. Will add to the food rotation. My daughter, said it taste like five star restaurant dining. Husband thought it was very good, but had opted out of salmon tonight due to just coming out of a stomach virus. But he took a taste and liked it and wants to try it again when he feels better...
I've made this recipe twice and it's turned out great both times. One of my guests said "You know salmon is cooked well when you can eat the skin and not even notice it." On the second time, I made a few modifications - I put the salmon directly in a glass pan that had some oil on the bottom to keep the fish from sticking. I still covered it in foil. I wasn't able to get fresh dill at the store this time, so I sprinkled dried dill weed on the fish. It still turned out fantastic. To present the fish nicely, I recommend using a glass dish, cutting the salmon into single serving pieces, placing a slice of lemon on each piece (this may require more lemon) and a sprig of dill on each lemon.
I loved this recipe!! We don't care for salmon that much but this was fantastic. Added some cherry tomatoes in the foil. Yum. Now we have plenty left over for salads. I will use this every time I think of having salmon. Thanks!
Very tasty though my son was not a big fan of the strong garlic taste. My husband and I both really enjoyed it.
This was so good that people in my house are still talking about it! It was really easy, and although I forgot the green onions, it was still delicious. I over cooked one by accident making it a little dry, but according to my mom the flavor took away from the dryness of it. Very delicious; I will definitely be making this again!
YUMMY!! I don't really eat a lot of fish. I don't like the "fishy" taste and smell. When I made this dish, I was amazed how wonderful it turned out. I didn't really change much from the recipe. I spread chopped garlic instead of fresh, on the entire fish. and instead of fresh dill, I bought it chopped in a litte seasoning bag. I can't wait to make this dish again........Thanks Lili!!!
Very nice and moist, but don't assume that because it is in foil it can't be overcooked! I bought soft butter, mixed with the garlic & dill and spread on the filets - nice extra touch Will definitely make again
This dish is just flat out good!! So simple and absolutely delicious
Another excellent salmon recipe to add to my list. I didn't have fresh dill so I used dried and I left out the onions but, otherwise, I made it exactly as written and it was delicious.
I have made this recipe more than once and it is an easy, low fat treat. I always use fresh garlic, dried dill (which I rub together to release the flavors) and lemon juice since I always have those ingredients on hand. However, I have made it with green as well as regular white onions but I recommend using the green onions for taste and presentation. I usually make it in my toaster oven since I cook for one. I highly recommend this recipe!
