Garlic Salmon

This has got to be one of the best salmon dishes ever!!! I was making it for 2 people and used 2 individual salmon fillets. I seasoned them well and used 2 cloves of garlic per fillet. I also squeezed lemon juice over them as well as adding the sliced lemon etc. I was a bit concerned because there was no liquid to really get a steamed effect so i added a few knobs of butter and a slash of white wine to create a good steam and cooked for 20mins. The result was amazing, the parcels came out of the over like ballons so i knew the liquid had worked to steam well. I had also made a creamy dill and lemon sauce which was simple, fresh cream, fresh dill, juice of 1 whole lemon, salt, pepper and white wine, jutt experiment with quantitys and adjust to suit your own taste. i added the juice from the parcels to the sauce before serving so as not to loose any of the salmon flavour. I then served the salmon on a bed of the sauce and accompanied with baby new potatoes, green beans and carrots. I cook alot and like to think i have a high standard of cooking, but this is a dish that is so simple a non confident cook could make it. This recipe is of high restaurant standard and i will definately be using it alot in the future. Salmon is quite a robust fish and can take alot of flavour so you cant really over do it, its all down to personal taste but i would advise trying it!!!! Many thanks for the recipe, its up there in my top favourites!!!!!!