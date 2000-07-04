Garlic Salmon

A large salmon filet, steamed in foil and cooked either in the oven or barbecue. It's seasoned with minced garlic, fresh baby dill, lemon slices, fresh ground pepper and green onions.

Recipe by LILIO

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Spray two large pieces of aluminum foil with cooking spray.

  • Place salmon fillet on top of one piece of foil. Sprinkle salmon with salt, pepper, garlic and chopped dill. Arrange lemon slices on top of fillet and place a sprig of dill on top of each lemon slice. Sprinkle fillet with chopped scallions.

  • Cover salmon with second piece of foil and pinch together foil to tightly seal. Place on a baking sheet or in a large baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until salmon flakes easily.

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 50.4mg; sodium 48.4mg. Full Nutrition
