Lemon Cupcakes

Tips for you...First I didn't have self-rising flour, so I used 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder and 1 pinch of salt per cup of flour (total 4 1/2 tsp baking powder and 3 pinches of salt). I used 1 large lemon and had some extra lemon juice and extra lemon zest. I used all of it, so as not to waste :) To put the cupcake batter into the paper baking cups, I used an ice cream scoop (I use "If You Care" brand Unbleached, chlorine-free large baking cups and everything comes out of these perfectly -no sticking). I ended up with 24 cup cakes. Cooked them 17 min and they were ready to come out - toothpick was clean -then let sit for the extra 10 minutes recommended. Had to try one before icing, and the cake was very light and spongy - not too lemony at all! After the cakes were cool, I made the icing - it was stiff enough but lacked lemony flavor, so I added a little more lemon juice which caused the icing to be less stiff - next time I would add extra lemon at the start, then it might be stiff enough at the end. My folks are big lemon lovers and they both said: "These are good!" They are a delicate cupcake - not heavy, the icing is not too sweet, but needs more lemon flavor. All in all, a good recipe!