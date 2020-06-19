Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
I usually do not try recipes that have not been reviewed but I was out of time and this was the first 'from scratch' non chocolate cupcake recipe I came across. It was worth it. They were fluffy, not dry, and delicious. Slightly 'crisp' on the outside and moist on the inside. Tasted like they were from a bakery and not from a box. I did make a few substitutions but I don't think it effected it. I did not have self rising flour and used regular white flour but added 1 tsp baking powder for every cup of flour plus added an additional half tsp of salt. I also did not have lemons but used lemon juice (store bought) and halved the amount for the zest. This review is for the cupcake as I had left over frosting and so used that.
Oh my! I always cut the fat/butter in every single recipe by 1/2 - dessert or savory - and have no problem. However, since this was my son's 1st birthday and I wanted the cupcakes to be PERFECT, I decided to bite the bullet and put in the whole amount! CRAZY! WAAAAY too much butter! The oils were leaking through the paper liners! That was disappointing. I will make them again but next time? MY way!!
I did not have self rising flour , so I used all purpose with 1 tsp baking powder for each cup of flour, and used orange juice and orange zest instead of the lemon. Its one of the most delicious and moist cupcakes I have ever made and its one for keeps.
I love these cupcakes!! I've made them twice in the last month, and was thrilled with them both times. They are slightly dense, but I think that is typical of baked goods made from scratch. The 2nd time I made them I added a bit more lemon juice, and my husband said they were even better. Don't worry if you don't have the self-rising flour - adding a tsp of baking powder for each cup of flour works just fine. And I loved the lemony whipped cream frosting. Terrific! Thanks for sharing!!
I thought these were really good. This cupcake is more of a grownup cupcake, something you'd serve adults. The batter for these cupcakes was awesome. My daughter could not stop eating the batter, she thought the cupcakes were good but would have preferred just eating the batter.
This is a beautiful cake I would not hesitate to recommend or to make again. It’s moist, not too fluffy yet not too dense. It has that wonderful richness only butter can contribute and just the right level of fresh citrus flavor (I used lime rather than lemon). I did take the plunge and buy self-rising flour for these, as my understanding is the protein content is different – much closer to cake flour than all purpose. In other words, just adding leaveners to all purpose flour supposedly won’t duplicate it exactly even tho’ it's an acceptable substitute. I frosted these with Easy Cream Cheese Frosting, also from this site, to which I added a tablespoon of grated lime zest. This cake and that frosting? The perfect combo.
These were light, fluffy, lemony, and delicious! Unfortunately I overfilled my small cupcake tins, and the tops became crusty and dry. Do NOT fill them any more than 3/4 as the self-rising flour definitely rises! I made plain icing and flavored it with the left over lemon juice and zest. It you like your cupcakes sweet, then icing is a must--The batter would also work well for lemon poppy seed muffins, I think, because my cupcakes, at least, weren't super sweet. The batter by itself was great, too though--definitely take the time to lick the spoon! :D
EXCELLENT! I did lower the baking temp to 350, but otherwise, I followed the directions exactly and these were great. They were a big hit in my house. My mother ate a 1/2 dozen of them the first night I made them. They're more of a "grown up" cupcake because they are not overly sweet and the lemon was very subtle, one might consider adding more for a stronger lemon flavor. The icing was DELICIOUS. I ate a lot of it before it could make it onto the cupcakes. I've made a lot baked goods from this website and have only been moderately impressed. These cupcake have been the best recipe I have found on here so far. Really superb.
I'll give this four stars instead of three for two reasons: one, I didn't use self-rising flour, which might have contributed to how dense they turned out (quite disappointing, considering I was expecting something light and fluffy); and two, because they got better the longer I kept them. I used a recipe for raspberry buttercream that I had on hand and the flavors worked beautifully together, especially after a day or two in the fridge, and went great with a cup of unsweetened tea. A lot of people thought they were too sweet, but I liked them well enough.
I Made these for a friend to bring to a bridal shower and she reported they were a HUGE hit! I did add a little lemon extract just to make sure they were lemony enough :) I used the lemonade frosting recipe from this site and also added a little lemon extract to that but otherwise followed the recipes exactly. One of the party guests was on a gluten- free diet and ate the frosting off of several cupcakes! Just a tip to anyone who said their cupcakes were dense not airy: YOU MUST BEAT THE SUGAR AND BUTTER VERY WELL TO GET THE RIGHT TEXTURE. ALSO BEAT IN THE EGGS WELL TO GET AIR INTO THE BATTER. This ensures your cupcakes will be light and airy. :)
This recipe is definitely delicious and easy to make. I used a pancake mix (here in Japan they work pretty much like self-rising flour but with added sugar so I didn't have to use baking powder), Lessen the sugar to just 1 1/4 cups. I got a hint to make this cake moister by scalding the milk and pouring it last (This idea came from the Extreme Chocolate Cake recipe that called for boil water in the recipe) This really made the cupcakes moister and softer. Try it! And thanks for sharing the recipe ;)
These cupcakes are amazing. My husband usually isn't into sweets but loves lemon, and my inlaws would always make a box lemon cake for his birthday, so I offered to make cupcakes one year and found these. They are now my go-to anytime I need to make something that I know will turn out perfect. Following the recipe exactly gave me great results, but I prefer a ton of lemon flavor so I now add more juice and zest. I've gotten such rave reviews about them that I now use them as a base for anything, I've filled them with raspberry and whipped cream filling, coconut, cream cheese frostings, chocolate ganache, etc and they've always been great, but really... they're perfect on their own. Thank you so much for this recipe!
Great recipe! I made these last night and tried them today and they are delicious. I made one alteration to the recipe by using half a cup of applesauce and half a cup of butter in place of a full cup of butter. I find the applesauce keeps the cupcakes and cakes more moist, makes them more healthy, and you don't even miss the butter. Next time I will add more lemon juice and lemon zest as I like a stronger lemon taste. I made a lemon buttercream frosting to go with them that was excellent (3.75 c. Confections sugar, 1 c. Butter softened, 1 tbsp heavy whipping cream, 1/8 tsp salt, 1 tsp vanilla, and juice & zest of 1 lemon). I'll be making these cupcakes again. Thanks!
Love, love, LOVE this recipe!!!! I only had normal flour, so I used 1 teaspoon baking powder per cup extra! The batter was so light and fluffy and sooo much, it almost overflowed my bowl :-) I got 36 little cupcakes out of it. And one thing was VERY interesting...using convection made them come out with a leveled top and using normal heat made them dome and crack like muffins!!!
I read a bunch of reviews before I baked these cupcakes. I added more lemon zest and juice. Substituted AP flour + 1 tsp baking powder per cup. For the frosting I did a traditional buttercream frosting with lemon juice added to it. They are absolutely delicious!!
Tasty! So moist and delicious- waaaay better than the dry chocolate cupcakes I tried before them. I made them with cream cheese icing, although i did barely have enough batter to fill the cups 3/4 of the way. I'd say adjust the recipe to 1 or 2 more cupcakes than you need to make.
This will be my go-to for lemon cupcakes. I got about 30 from this recipe. I did not find them dense at all. When I use the creaming method - as this recipe requires, make sure that the butter and eggs are at room temp. Cream the butter and sugar together for 2 - 3 minutes, and do fully incorporate one egg at a time. This is the stage where we get all the air in to the batter. Work quickly with the flour, milk, and lemon juice additions, stirring as little as possible to thoroughly combine. Over mixing at this point activates the gluten in the flour and makes denser cake. I added two tablespoons of good lemon extract. I removed a bit of each cupcake from the center with an apple corer, and filled them with lemon curd. I topped them with Italian Meringue frosting, and served them as Lemon Meringue Cupcakes - reminiscent of the Lemon Meringue Pie I grew up on. yum.
Very good. Mine didn't come out dense at all, like some other reviewers have experienced. They actually do get better the day after I baked them! I think if I leave out the lemon, I found my new basic cupcake recipe.
Excellent! Very light and fluffy. I didn't have self-rising flour, so I used 3 cups of flour plus 3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and an extra 1/2 tsp salt. I baked these for about 12 minutes because they started browing around the sides. I used lemon cream cheese frosting- very delicious!
Tips for you...First I didn't have self-rising flour, so I used 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder and 1 pinch of salt per cup of flour (total 4 1/2 tsp baking powder and 3 pinches of salt). I used 1 large lemon and had some extra lemon juice and extra lemon zest. I used all of it, so as not to waste :) To put the cupcake batter into the paper baking cups, I used an ice cream scoop (I use "If You Care" brand Unbleached, chlorine-free large baking cups and everything comes out of these perfectly -no sticking). I ended up with 24 cup cakes. Cooked them 17 min and they were ready to come out - toothpick was clean -then let sit for the extra 10 minutes recommended. Had to try one before icing, and the cake was very light and spongy - not too lemony at all! After the cakes were cool, I made the icing - it was stiff enough but lacked lemony flavor, so I added a little more lemon juice which caused the icing to be less stiff - next time I would add extra lemon at the start, then it might be stiff enough at the end. My folks are big lemon lovers and they both said: "These are good!" They are a delicate cupcake - not heavy, the icing is not too sweet, but needs more lemon flavor. All in all, a good recipe!
Great recipe! I baked them for the first time for a big party, and received a couple of compliments. I did adjust the recipe by reducing the sugar and the butter, each by about 10-20% (I scaled the recipe up to 40 cupcakes, but still just used 2 cups sugar and 1 cup butter) and they came out fine. It is just a personal preference as I don't like my cupcakes too fatty or sweet. I also adapted the flour by using plain flour, but adding 1 1/2 tsp of baking powder and 1/2 tsp of salt for every cup of plain flour I used. They taste fine without icing (I just topped it with chocolate sprinkles) - again, a personal preference. I was a bit worried about it being too plain, but simple is good! The lemon zest in the batter made a HUGE difference. I think next time I will consider adding poppy seeds for additional texture and flavour, or do something with lime for some variation (e.g. lime zest, lime glazing). Yum!
Making these I was back in my Nanna's kitchen as she creamed by hand the butter and sugar to make the lightest most delicious cup cakes. Was tempted to half the butter as suggested..it was for a special occasion with a sensational result. Did add the extra lemon juice and rind and am thinking next time to maybe add a little more. Love the recipe. At last cup cakes like Nanna made. Can you picture your Nanna bowl in the crook of her elbow creaming the butter and sugar with the heat of her hand? Not acceptable these days and yet we weren't ever ill. Carol.
Brilliant! These were a little more work than your average cupcake, but then again, this ain't your average cupcake. Very pleased with how these turned out. I have been 'shopping' for just the right recipe for my mom's 70th b-day cakes.. this is it. I made them completely per recipe; they are light, airy and refreshing. I sprinkled a little lemon zest on top of each...may try to find some yellow sprinkles or lemonhead candies for next batch. These are perfect for summer. Baked up in a little less time than indicated...ovens vary so just keep an eye on your first pan. Thanks for sharing this one! Update - made them again today for the party tomorrow. Few tips - I made all mini c-cakes because its a luncheon party and we're having like finger sandwiches and stuff, so they took a little less time to bake and definitely turned heat down to about 350. Also, because I won't be able to keep them refrigerated, I went with a different icing - just a lemon buttercream. Do like the one on the recipe better for taste, but the b.c. will be easier to decorate with. These will be a hit tomorrow, thanks agian.
Have made these twice and just had a request for another batch. Used regular flour and added 3 tsp baking powder as others suggested. Changed the recipe to make them into Pink Lemonade Cupcakes: skipped salt (I never use it), lemon zest and lemon juice. Used 3/4 c of buttermilk, and 1/4 c plus 2 1/2 tablespoons of pink lemonade from concentrate (thawed). Added a small amount of pink food coloring. Served with lemon buttercream icing. Had rave reviews every time. Very light and fluffy (I beat the sugar and butter together for two minutes). Froze well so I could ice later.
What a great recipe, love baking from scratch. I had to improvise slightly based on what I had on hand. 1st of all, I cut the recipe in half and made 36 mini cupcakes. I didn't have self-rising flour so used regular flour with 1-1/2 tsp baking powder and an extra pinch of salt. I had to use orange zest because that's all I had. I also had plain white frosting that I had to use up, so I used that and topped it with sour lemon gummies and sprinkles of crushed lemon hard candies. It was very good and I can imagine I'd love it even more with lemon zest.
I made these cupcakes for my daughter's first birthday and they stole the show! I made some changes because we like our baked goods full of flavor, but with less sugar. So, I decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup less sugar in the batter and doubled the zest and lemon juice. I made a cream cheese frosting and added more lemon juice and zest until I got a lemony punch. Cream cheese frosting recipe, 8.0z cream cheese softened, 1 stick butter softened. 2 cups powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Lemon juice and zest of 1-2 lemons. Whip together. Enjoy
These were great cupcakes. They were light and fluffy and had a nice flavor. I baked them on 350 F because I thought 375 F seemed high. I don't buy self rising flour, but there is an easy substitution online (flour, salt and baking powder). I also found my cupcake liners were oily, but after they sat for a while they were fine. I am rating only the cupcake because I used a different frosting.
To make these truly decadent, i trim off the cupcake tops and put in a spoonful of lemon curd or pie filling, then return the top cut in half and placed on the curd like butterfly wings. Then dust with icing sugar. I have tried many lemon cupcake recipes in an effort to duplicate one from a bakery I worked in years back.This is finally it. Delicious and light.
I baked this into 2 round cakes for 37 minutes and it got a little dark, I'll reduce the oven temp to 350º next time. Oh, and I also didn't have self-rising flour on hand, so I used the standby 1 c AP flour + 1 1/2 tsp baking powder + 1/2 tsp salt = 1 c self rising flour. But this is an amazingly fluffy cake! Think angel food cake, without the density/sponginess. This cake is heavenly!
These cakes were just perfect. I wanted to make a cupcake that was light, fresh and not fussy. I think I found the perfect cupcake here. I followed the recipe exactly. The only thing I would say is to fill less that 3/4 full as they really expand and mushroom if you are not careful!!! Learned the hard way first time around and had ugly looking cakes so had to bake again, putting in far less than the recommended amount of mixture.
The cupcakes themselves are beautiful. Soft, fluffy, moist, and delicious. The only thing I changed was to add an extra Tbsp of zest and 2 extra Tbsp of lemon juice. The Frosting was more like whipped cream than frosting, and that was after I added an additional 3/4 of powdered sugar to try and get a firmer consistancy. It's wonderful and light but wouldn't hold up well in warmer weather unless served immediately. If making these a day in advance or for an outdoor summer party I would suggest a lemon glaze or thicker frosting. The end result was wonderful though and I will make the cupcakes again, just different frosting.
I don't always comment on the recipes - but I made these cupcakes (I followed the recipe for the exception I used plain flour and followed other's suggestions of adding 1/2 teaspoon more salt and 3 teaspoons of baking powder). These were for my daughter's wedding reception and the guests wanted to know the bakery I used! They were a huge hit. Light, fluffy and lemony - just perfect. I would consider myself an intermediate baker, but this recipe made me look like a pro! Ha! Because the reception was outside I kept the cupcakes cooled until just before guests arrived. I also opted for a butter cream frosting over the lighter whipped so that we didn't have a melt down. Thanks again!
This is a lovely recipe for citrus lovers: I can't help but feel thankful I found this recipe. As for suggestions,I think adding the lemon juice and zest could be done according to tastes,because people really vary in their use of lemon. I used more juice and less zest than specified in the recipe. What I really loved was the light,cool feel of the cake. I made a more tangy icing that really gave it a lift. Had fun with this. :) Try it!
Its difficult to rate this recipe overall it was good, not great. not very lemony, doesn't brown very well... Overall with modifications (more lemon, scalded milk, etc) make it better, just not great..
Great recipe from scratch. Some of my friends found the icing a bit too sweet, others didn't, use your own judgement on amount of sugar to add. The self-made rising flour worked perfectly, baking power and salt, as suggest by some reviewers. Also the extra lemon juice and zest suggestion was a clincher. Only suggestion is that the icing if stored in the fridge for a while, be whipped up again if using icing nozzle/bag. The amount of butter was perfect (how the heck did someone get dripping grease is beyond me) plus the time, 17 was bang on, just lucky I guess. This makes the icing thicker and easy to apply instead of being a bit runny. Fives stars is for this excellent recipe despite extra tips from reviewers for the sweetness and lemony taste of the cupcakes really depends on one's taste buds.
Best lemon cupcakes I've made yet! I did add more lemon zest, but that's just personal preference. Remember to add 3 teaspoons of baking powder IF you use all-purpose flour, which is most likely what most of us have in our pantries. If you use the self-rising flour as stated in the ingredients list, then of course you do not add the baking powder, it's already in your flour.
The cakes were alright. Not impressed with the icing. I know I made it correctly because it's not my first try with cream-based icings. It just isn't balance with the cakes. Also, I think more lemon than the recipe and maybe poppyseeds, as another suggested, would add something.
Excellent recipe (for cupcake, did not make frosting), light and flavourful. Changes I made: used all purpose flour plus 1.5 tsp/cup baking powder and 1/4 tsp/cup salt. Increased lemon juice and lemon zest as well.
These cupcakes were so light and fluffy, I don't like lemon desserts but my husband loves all things lemon. I took a bite to make sure they were okay to serve. Boy oh Boy was I pleasantly surprised... these are the best cupcakes EVER. Unbelievably good. Try them you'll be happy you did.
I tried this recipe for the first time today. I made mini loafs (16). They were so cute. Very good flavor. I love baking with buttermilk. I used buttermilk instead of plain milk. They were very moist and cracked on top like a pound cake. I drizzled a thin lemon icing n top. In a word.. Delish!!
Just made these cupcakes not frosting. The cupcakes are light and airy...the secret is to beat the cream & sugar until it looks like "whipped cream" adding the eggs one at a time is important and then beating them to a "light whipped yellow cream". This incorporates maximum air. Place them in the oven on the second to the bottom rack position as the sugar content is high enough to burn the bottomsat 17 minutes. It does take the full 17 minutes to bake...just saying! Will try these again.
Mine did not turn out at all! I dont even know where to begin with what went wrong. The batter was too thick even though I added the right amount of wet and dry ingredients, I had no cupcake liners (my own fault) but the cupcakes were so thick and dense that they were more like muffins and they broke apart at any attempt to remove them. They had to bake at twice the amount of time allotted to get the toothpick to come out clean. The only thing I can say was that the frosting was delicious!! Otherwise I had a disaster all because my batter was too thick. :( I wish I knew what went wrong.
A wonderful, easy recipe for moist, fluffy cupcakes. I made these exactly as written, and they had a beautiful, soft lemon flavour. You could add more zest for a bit more of a tang. By far the best cupcake recipe I've tried. Thanks!
Wonderful cupcake. Followed the suggestions since i did not have self rising flour and added 1 tsp of baking powder for each cup of flour and such a light, fluffy and moist cake. Did not use the icing as suggested and only compliant was that there was not a lot of lemon flavor in the cake and I added extra lemon juice. I would even omit the lemon juice and use the recipe as a plain vanilla cupcake.
These were wonderful. I was very skeptical about the sour cream, but the consistency of the batter and the finished cupcake were really perfect. They're even better after they're been refrigerated! I added extra zest and a touch of fresh squeezed lemon juice. I used the Lemon Icing from this site instead of the one in the recipe, and the frosting was very sweet, but I thought they went together very nicely. I'll be making this one again.
Yum! I made these with my 9 and 4 year old children. Good recipe for getting kids involved. We added extra lemon zest and juice because we love the taste. Still wasn't overpowering. We added too much milk by accident so we just dumped in some more flour and hoped for the best. They are wonderful. Thanks for the recipe. We will make them again.
I don't have access to self-rising flour so added 1 tsp baking powder to each c flour (as did others). I agree with another reviewer that the cupcakes were dense rather than airy. But I loved this texture - the top became firm, crisp & almost caramelized and the inside a bit chewy. Topped with cream cheese frosting. I will make these again!
This recipe is great. It makes nice and fluffy cupcakes. I found it made about 24. I used them in place of shortcake with strawberries and it tastes very lovely. If you don't have self rising flour I just added 1 tsp baking powder and a 1/2 tsp soda. Works like a charm.
Such an absolutely gorgeous, easy, fool-proof recipe ... and it made mouth-wateringly delicious cupcakes! They're a breeze to make - I made very minor modifications: I cut back the sugar to 1.5 cups, reduced the butter to 3/4 cup, and added nearly 8-9 tbsps of lemon juice. It wasn't in the least too-lemony, and even people who aren't fond of citrus cakes agreed that these were lovely and perfect. As these were give-aways, I took the advise of a buzzer and stabilised the whipped icing. I also gave it my own twist by skipping the lemon juice and adding strawberry flavoured jello powder into it instead. (I used the Stabilised Whipped Cream Icing recipe from this site to guide me with making the icing. Since I only wanted a swirl of icing in the midst of each cupcake, I only used 1 cup of heavy whipping cream.) I got raving reviews for these, and they looked beautiful. Thank you so much for this FriedBlueTomato! :D
I made a fair amount of modifications, but still loved the base of this recipe. I halved the recipe (didn't want that many cupcakes). I used regular flour and 2 tsp baking powder. I used 1/3 c coconut oil instead of butter. I used 3/4 c demera sugar instead of white sugar. I used the zest and juice of one lemon and added a couple tablespoons of ground flax. These were fabulous! Didn't even bother with icing - they were plenty sweet and the lemon flavor was really nice. They weren't a super light and fluffy muffin, but they weren't heavy and they were very tender. I will definitely make this again.
LOVE LOVE LOVE these! I have request for these all the time, no event needed, people just want to eat them! I add tons more lemon zest and lemon juice and color the whipped cream frosting pink and call them pink lemonade cupcakes! Perfect from spring to fall or any ladies events!
Excellent recipe, very light and fluffy with a hint of lemon. I didn't have self rising flour so I followed the others advice to add 1 tsp baking powder per cup of flour. Perfect recipe as it is, if you want it more lemony add more zest or lemon juice! I might try lemon extract instead of vanilla next time.
I just made these cupcakes for an all girlie girl pool party with my friends. They came out fabulous! I did zest a little lemon rind on the top and twisted a paper thin slice of lemon on the top. They were so summery and cheerful. All the girls loved them. I love making cupcakes and these are a keeper for sure!!!!
the cupcakes had an AMAZING taste! But the frosting was really really runny and thin! I ended up adding flour to it to make it as thick as i wanted it to be! But the cupcakes were amazing and I would make them next time! JUST USE A DIFFERENT FROSTING RECIPE!
I just made these this weekend and they are fantastic. They got rave reviews. My lemon zesting yielded more than 2 tablespoons, so I threw it all in (more like 4 tablespoons) and it was an AWESOME addition. Since our event was an outdoor affair, and the temperature was going to be 100+, I found a frosting recipe that could hold up in such temps and went with that one as opposed to the Lemon Cream Icing. Other than that I stuck to the recipe exactly as written. The cakes were moist and perfect for adults and kids alike. One of my husbands coworkers ate 3 of them, he loved them so much. Definitely on my BEST OF list!!! Thanks friedbluetomato for posting this recipe.
Delicious and light cupcakes! I don't usually have self-rising flour in the pantry, so I substituted all-purpose flour and 1 T of baking powder. Dropped the temperature down to 350 and baked for about 19 minutes. Turned out great, with a nice round dome! Smells delicious and with just the perfect hint of lemon. This one is going in my recipe box. Thanks for sharing!
I had been looking for a light and fluffy cupcake recipe and can say that I found it. These cupcakes are so light that I could eat them all. The lemony flavor makes them extra delicious. I did not have whole milk available and decided to mix heavy cream and non fat milk... this made them extra fluffy. Maybe next time I would add some more lemon zest and juice. Love them!
I would give this recipe way more stars if it were an option. I am an aspiring baker and most of the stuff I make usually ends up in the garbage because I don't like it, but these were absolutely delightful. The icing was also fantastic. These are definitely going to make my baking friends jealous when I let them have a taste. (:
I just made these tonight, and I had to make my own self rising flour since we live in Europe. I did not like anything about these cupcakes. I don't know if it's the flour issue but they were pretty bland and seemed to be missing any sweetness. Not something I will make again. Glad I did a test run before I made these for a baby shower.
Wonderful recipe! MUST use 1 cup butter! It was perfect like Grandma use to make! They were a HUGE hit at the party. Many people even asked for the recipe! MUST use the 1 cup butter for them to turn out soooooo wonderful!!!!
I made this without the lemon icing (I made them for my wedding with cream cheese frosting just so all cupcakes would match). PERFECT lemon cupcakes! If I ever make them again I would use the icing in the recipe.
YUM. So far, we've eaten these without any frosting because they're just so good! I made a batch of lemon, then repeated with orange zest/juice. Both are great. A little crumbly, but light, airy and just sweet enough. The only change that I might try is cutting down on the butter just a bit; they're just a tad greasy even with using skim milk instead of whole. I can see why the whipped cream icing is recommended; using a buttercream icing on this would probably be too rich/greasy.
This recipe was a wonderful basic cupcake recipe.I added lime zest also and teaspoon lime juice. I topped it with Lemon Mascarpone Frosting 4 tablespoons butter (2 oz or 1/2 stick), softened 8 oz of mascarpone cheese 2 cups of powdered sugar 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon lemon zest,mix mascarpone and butter together,then add sugar,zest and juice. Adding the green sprinkles make them great for St.Patrick's Day!
This isn't the recipe's fault, but BEWARE of the self-rising flour issue. I used standard flour, and as there's no rising agent (soda, b.powder), I had flat, dense cupcakes. Excellent flavor, but not fluffy and light like a cupcake should be. Beginner error, but if you're in a hurry and don't pay attention, the cupcakes won't turn out. Also, the lemon zest caramelized inside the cupcakes and became chewy- not what you really want, either. I'm guessing had the cupcakes puffed up like they should have, the lemon zest would have also been OK, too.
These cupcakes were a big disappointment. I followed the recipe exactly and I got shrunken, rubbery little cupcakes that had almost no lemon flavor. I really hoped these would be better. I ended up baking vanilla cupcakes and filling them with tangy lemon curd. Much better.
These did not work well at all for me. I tried them twice. The resulting cake is too soft and will not exit a silicone form without coming apart. They needed to cook much longer than stated to be firm, to the point where the bottom was overdone. Very disappointed. Waste of time.
These cupcakes were really good! I reduced the butter by 1/2 cup. I also increased the amount of lemon juice and lemon zest, but the cupcakes still did not have enough lemon flavor; there was only a hint of lemon. Next time I will add even more lemon juice and zest. The icing was delicious though, not as heavy as buttercream and not too sweet.
I made these in France, using farine de blé tout usage and adding a teaspoon of levure chemique (baking powder) for each cup of flour as recommended by another reviewer. They came out marvelously! Very light and lemony taste, perfect for the first weekend of spring. Merci pour cette belle recette!
This was my first attempt of making something from scratch, and it turned out amazing!! I added lemon oil extract to intensify the flavour and also used organic flour with baking powder for it to rise. For fun I added color to the icing to spice up the look. Thanks so much
