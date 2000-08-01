Knots
These cookies are not too sweet, great with coffee. My mother made these when I was a child.
I baked these yesterday, i went with the recipe exactly..... they were lotsa fun for me and my 4yr old daughter to roll and shape. they were a bit dry and not as sweet as i thought they would be, but maybe thats how its supposed to be.... so i made a choc glaze, and drizzled that over, they are devine now, i made about 50, and now there are about 10 left. lol thanks
My x-mother-in-law would always bake knots and it has been twenty-five years since I have been divorced and have not eaten these cookies. I made them and they are the same cookies and came out perfectly. I sure mixed not knowing how to make them. I added a lb container of fruit cake mix after I kneaded the dough and I didn't even have to frost them.
This recipe was very good. It took a little while to make, but my eight year old daughter helped, and we had a great time! We took some of the dough and rolled it into balls and stuck Hershey's Kisses in the middle. All of my children loved those. Thank you Susan!
These cookies are not sweet, so I felt it needed the confectioner's drizzle. Plan of having plenty of time to shape the cookies. The texture is excellent however.
