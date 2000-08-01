Knots

These cookies are not too sweet, great with coffee. My mother made these when I was a child.

Recipe by Susan McNeil

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together eggs, sugar, vegetable oil and vanilla using an electric mixer on medium speed. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt, Gradually stir into the mixture by hand using a large spoon. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead to make a soft elastic dough, about 5 minutes. Cover the dough and let rest at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper. Break off small pieces of dough and roll into small ropes about 4 inches long and 1/4 inch wide. Twist the ropes into loose knots or braids. place them 1 inch apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until firm and lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks. When cool, frost with a simple confectioners' glaze.

79 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 34mg. Full Nutrition
