Prawns of Passion

Buttery and garlicky with a rich tomato sauce. This recipe is sure to put your taste buds into overdrive! Sexy, sexy food! Serve with a green salad and crusty French bread.

Recipe by Diane Broeman

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add 1 minced head of garlic and saute for 2 to 3 minutes until soft. Stir in the tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Continue cooking until reduced to a thick paste, about 60 to 90 minutes.

  • In a separate saucepan, melt remaining 1/2 cup butter in a saucepan over low heat. Saute remaining garlic for 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Toss prawns in garlic butter sauce and place on a baking sheet. Broil until pink, do not overcook.

  • Spread the warm tomato mixture onto serving plates. Place prawns on top of tomato sauce and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 395mg. Full Nutrition
