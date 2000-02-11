Prawns of Passion
Buttery and garlicky with a rich tomato sauce. This recipe is sure to put your taste buds into overdrive! Sexy, sexy food! Serve with a green salad and crusty French bread.
Served this as first course for my husband's Valentines' Day dinner. I was a little leary of all the garlic, even though I love garlic, so I reduced it to about 3/4 of what the recipe called for, and I thought it was perfect. Would definitely make this again for a quick, delicious and "pretty on the plate" recipe for company. Fresh parsley garnish is a must for color.Read More
I'm almost at a loss for words, this dish is so good. Thank you so much Diane!!! My fiance absolutely adored your recipe and I felt as though I were eating a meal in a fine Italian restaurant. When I was preparing the garlic butter to be used in broiling the prawns, I was busy and inadvertently left the garlic to saute until it was a very light golden brown. Well, I thought this would be fine as it was, but that the garlic would be burned if left under the broiler the amount of time required to cook the prawns. So, rather than starting over again, I strained the butter from the garlic and tossed the prawns in the garlic-infused butter to broil. Then, as we were in the mood for pasta, I prepared rotini and tossed it with the garlic and a little olive oil. I served the pasta with some of the tomato garlic mixture and then the prawns spooned over. Sprinkled the lot with parmesan and parsley. We couldn't have been happier with the result. Diane is absolutely correct in saying that this is sexy food. Needless to say, the recipe has earned a spot in my five star recipe card file.
I made this with about half the butter, it was super easy and very yummy. Last minute I had to make it stretch for company, so I tossed it with some pasta, steamed spinach and cream cheese. Mmmmm.
I made this for my man, and we both loved it! Now he always wants his prawns broiled in this garlic sauce!
This recipe should include a note of caution. If you make this recipe, there will definitely be love in the air. Just the smell of this cooking puts me in a great mood.
I had to half the recipe because I didn't have a big enough can tomatoes, but it worked well with 2 people. We had left overs. It was VERY yummy, I think next time I will use less butter it did seem a bit oily. I did a bit of basil to the tomato mixture just because it seemed odd not to have any spice. I did taste it before adding the basil and it tasted great too. I served it over linguine pasta. Because I halved the recipe it was a really quick dinner, the tomato mix didn't take any more than 15 minutes on medium to reduce into a sauce. The only reason I didn't give it a 5 star is because of the butter content. I will update when I try it again...perhaps it makes a huge difference in flavor?
We love garlic! You have to with this one, or it might be too much. I served it with pasta. Very good. Easy too.
How can something so easy be so delicious! I will definately be making this again.
Prawns of Passion indeed! An impressive first course for our first anniversary dinner and so easy! Just might be the best thing I've ever tasted. I cut the butter in half and it was great. Leftover sauce goes great on pasta the next day too.
My honey says 5 stars!
Great recipe! I had some summer squash I wanted to add to the meal so I sauteed it after the garlic before adding in the tomatoes. I did a half recipe since it was for 2 people and served it over pasta. I'm sure the recipe is just as good without the extra veggies and you can probably add in any complimentary vegs.
This is one of the BEST meals I've ever had. So rich and garlicky with tomatoes that have the flavor of the finest sun-dried tomatoes.
Mmmmm...I have never liked prawns but when my father sent us a shipment from Alaska I had to try them again. I'm glad I did! This was wonderful.
We loved this. The sauce is good, but I love the shrimp in all that garlic and butter! Thanks.
Heavenly! This is decidedly a fantastic treat for the palate. What a delightful combination of garlic, tomato and shrimpiness. Be prepared, you will want more and more and more.
this was wonderful... we did set it over some tomatoe- basil flavored lingunie noodles and i added parmesan cheese to the garlic butter mix for added flavor.
This is Dwight. Diane's hubby. Yeah, this is a good one! Just posted a recent pic of the latest.
This was delicious....but I wanted more salt.
