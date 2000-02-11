Prawns of Passion

I'm almost at a loss for words, this dish is so good. Thank you so much Diane!!! My fiance absolutely adored your recipe and I felt as though I were eating a meal in a fine Italian restaurant. When I was preparing the garlic butter to be used in broiling the prawns, I was busy and inadvertently left the garlic to saute until it was a very light golden brown. Well, I thought this would be fine as it was, but that the garlic would be burned if left under the broiler the amount of time required to cook the prawns. So, rather than starting over again, I strained the butter from the garlic and tossed the prawns in the garlic-infused butter to broil. Then, as we were in the mood for pasta, I prepared rotini and tossed it with the garlic and a little olive oil. I served the pasta with some of the tomato garlic mixture and then the prawns spooned over. Sprinkled the lot with parmesan and parsley. We couldn't have been happier with the result. Diane is absolutely correct in saying that this is sexy food. Needless to say, the recipe has earned a spot in my five star recipe card file.