Grandma Maggio's Spaghetti Sauce

Don't get me wrong, this is a very good sauce...just way too thick and chunky, and way too much garlic and onion for us. I had a hard time chopping the tomatoes in the pot with a spoon, at the end of the cooking I still had huge blobs of tomato. I ended up putting it in the food processor to break up the chunks better. This sauce turned out so thick that I could scoop it up with a fork. Since I struggled with the thickness and broke out the extra equipment, it ended up being more work and more of a mess to clean up than I expected. If I made it again I would try half the garlic and onion, and start with crushed or pureed tomatoes instead of whole. Sadly my husband couldn't finish his because it was too garlicky for him. I'm planning on blending the leftover sauce with plain tomato sauce to mellow and thin it out a bit more for us, since I still have quite a bit left. At least I had fun trying something new!