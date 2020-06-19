Grandma Maggio's Spaghetti Sauce

This Italian tomato sauce from Grandma is one that was recited to me, from memory alone, and used descriptions like "a hand of garlic," though the quantities listed now should be accurate. I encourage buying the cheapest versions of these ingredients you can find; it will feed an army for about $15 without ruining the taste. You should add more seasonings based on preference. A great vegetarian sauce, or with meatballs, makes great meatball sandwiches.

By Sarah Garland

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat, and cook and stir the onion and garlic until translucent but not browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and basil, and cook and stir until the basil is wilted and the mushrooms are cooked through and have given up their juices, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour in the whole peeled tomatoes, and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring and chopping tomatoes into pieces with a spoon. Pour in the tomato sauce and stir, crushing any large pieces of tomato left, and bring to a simmer. Let the sauce simmer until slightly thickened and bubbling, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.

  • Stir tomato paste into the sauce, and fill the empty tomato paste can with Merlot wine, stirring to dissolve any remaining tomato paste in the can. Pour wine into the sauce, and stir well to combine. Bring the sauce back to a simmer, and stir in salt, pepper, dried oregano, and sugar. Let the sauce simmer until the seasonings are blended and the sauce is heated through, about 3 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 3.1g; sodium 934.9mg. Full Nutrition
