Grandma Maggio's Spaghetti Sauce

This Italian tomato sauce from Grandma is one that was recited to me, from memory alone, and used descriptions like "a hand of garlic," though the quantities listed now should be accurate. I encourage buying the cheapest versions of these ingredients you can find; it will feed an army for about $15 without ruining the taste. You should add more seasonings based on preference. A great vegetarian sauce, or with meatballs, makes great meatball sandwiches.
I was super excited to make this sauce and followed the directions to the letter. While I did like the sauce, I have to say that I was a little disappointed. I wanted to give it a fair shot and waited for two days to review it. I know that often times, flavors need time to meld before the finished product can be judged fairly. This sauce is just okay but not worthy of five stars. I liked the flavor of the merlot wine -- it made a richer sauce. However, I think I will keep my original recipe handed down through my paternal Italian side of the family and add the merlot as a boost to the flavors.
Oh my goodness, this was FABULOUS! I unfortunately did not have the merlot (I had Lambrusco) nor did I have the amount of mushrooms (I only had 4oz canned) nor the amount of basil (my bush only had enough for 1/4 cup). Regardless of these 3 items, the other items required I did have on hand. Since I have cooked my own version of a sauce with the higher amounts of these items, I know how much BETTER this recipe would have been. I will make it again exactly as calls for, unless I prefer a lesser sweetness, but I found it quite enjoyable and a nice change form the standard type flavors. THIS SAUCE ROCKS!! Try it exactly as written, so you can get a great idea of the taste. Much thanks and appreciation for this wonderful keeper (at least in my family's cookbook) of a recipe. EDIT 09/11/2011 - To really make it special try adding the meatballs from 'lovestohost' - "Meatball Nirvana". Yowsa.
This sauce is simply amazing. The flavors are fantastic. Its thick and rich. DONT leave out the wine. Its a very important part of the finished product and will affect the flavor outcome. I will never buy jar sauce again.
EXCELLENT!!!the only thing I did different was dried herbs,,fresh garlic,,doubled recipe,,on stove top for 24hrs on low with meatball from,,the recipe on site italian meatball,,and also had sausage,,melt in your mouth,,,,to me,,you have to leave cooking to inhance all flavors,,can,t just mix and serve,,if you want to do that,,go to grocery store..lol!
DEEElish - we just loved it - didn't have Merlot so I used some Sangria - excellent ! - made it with some sweet Italian sausage and homemade meatballs - no leftovers - kids wanted me to make more tomorrow :o)
I left the salt out. just a pinch of sugar. I left this, after a quick boil, on a simmer for @7 hours. this was very good. I really should have doubled this. I wanted to use this sauce in lasagna. too many taste testings :) I used chef john's meatball recipe with this. a killer combination!
Delicious! Wow! I had a jar of minced garlic and only used 1 Tablespoon. Also, instead of using a large can of whole peeled tomatoes, I used two regular cans of petite diced tomatoes. I thought it turned out great, and I didn't have to work to cut up the tomatoes. I also used 3 tsp. dry basil because I didn't have fresh basil. I omitted the mushrooms and added 1 lb. ground beef at the end. It was great even without the ground beef, I just wanted some protein for dinner, too! Yummy! I can't wait to make it again!
Wow! This sauce was amazing. My hubby and daughter gobbled it up served over spaghetti with some Parmesan cheese. I did not use the mushrooms because I don't care for them but followed the directions as written. I used a white Merlot wine.
Don't get me wrong, this is a very good sauce...just way too thick and chunky, and way too much garlic and onion for us. I had a hard time chopping the tomatoes in the pot with a spoon, at the end of the cooking I still had huge blobs of tomato. I ended up putting it in the food processor to break up the chunks better. This sauce turned out so thick that I could scoop it up with a fork. Since I struggled with the thickness and broke out the extra equipment, it ended up being more work and more of a mess to clean up than I expected. If I made it again I would try half the garlic and onion, and start with crushed or pureed tomatoes instead of whole. Sadly my husband couldn't finish his because it was too garlicky for him. I'm planning on blending the leftover sauce with plain tomato sauce to mellow and thin it out a bit more for us, since I still have quite a bit left. At least I had fun trying something new!
Have already made this twice in two weeks. Very good. I only omitted the mushrooms but added green peppers. The second time I didn't have fresh basil and it was still very good but it was better with it.
This was great! I made this with only three cloves of garlic, crushed tomatoes instead of whole, and an extra can of diced tomatoes. I used the cheapest Merlot I could find (only $3.50) and it turned out great! My husband and I loved this sauce! I cannot wait to make it again!
WAY Too much Garlic and oregano. You could barely tell it was tomato sauce. They overpowered the tomato completely, you couldn't taste anything but garlic and oregano. Its great to dress a pizza, but overwhelming in a saucewhere you should be able to taste tomato.
This was a great basic sauce. The only changes I made was adding celery with the onion and red pepper for more veggies. Also added some red pepper flakes for heat and a bit more dried herbs to taste. It was fantastic and very easy. Next time I'd maybe cut the sugar down a little but other than that this is a keeper! We also made meatballs to go with it and I'd highly recommend doing that too if you can.
This is my third year of canning this sauce. I love it. The flavors mix well and the red wine just adds a heartiness that pulls everything together. I follow the recipe except for reducing the salt, pepper, and the red wine by about 1/3rd. I use garden tomatoes and scale everything up to 70 servings. It yields over 9 quarts. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It's a keeper!!
This sauce is amazing!! It tasted just like my moms. I did have to make a few alterations to fit what I had on hand. I used crushed tomatoes instead od whole. I was also out of fresh Basil so I used dry. I did double this recipe but not the sugar. I thought it was a bit too sweet which is why only four stars but the family and guests thought it was perfect. I will never use jarred sauce again.
So very good, and so easy with a fresh homemade flavor. Used 1/4 cup sugar, a Syrah, and my own meatballs served over veggie penne. It makes a ton, so be prepared for multiple lunches or dinners from the one batch.
Didn't have fresh basil so I used the regular spice. And I added some Italian sausage to the sauce and it was wonderful! My husband says the next time I make this, I should substitute the white sugar for brown sugar. Either way, this is a great sauce that I intend to make again and again.
A keeper. Tasty and fairly easy. My minor modifications: I didn't add salt, plenty in all the tomato products; I replaced the black pepper with about 1/4 t. ground red pepper flakes; and I cut the sugar by half. Perfect and vegetarian friendly. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This is seriously the best homemade spaghetti sauce recipe. I've made it two times already, Its super versatile as well. Both times I've made it I've left out the Mushrooms and Basil because I never seem to have either of those, and its still so delicious, I also cut the sugar in half. It makes canned spaghetti sauce you buy taste like pizza sauce.
I browned 1 lb ground round and set it aside before beginning cuz I'm a meat eater. I seasoned meat with salt, pepper and garlic powder and added back after mushrooms were almost done. I minced celery and it's leaves and added it to mushrooms. I subbed tomato juice for tomato sauce because I didn't have any. I also used dried basil because that's what I had. My wife and I agree this is the best sauce we've ever had. (Don't tell her meat isn't in the recipe)
Delicious! I skipped the merlot and oregano,sauteed the onions, garlic and mushrooms with butter instead of olive oil and quadrupled the amount of mushrooms. Definitely one of the better spaghetti sauces I've had, much appreciated!
It was ok, but I did not use a full onion, thank heavens! I added more cream & it made it better. I'd make it again but mess w/it & add some sweet yellow or red bell peppers, even less onions, & more fresh tomatoes! Prep & cooking time always is less than what it takes.
This was fantastic! I've used my own recipe for years and decided to give this one a try. The entire family loved it and it definitely took less time to make. Needless to say, this will be my "new" recipe. Definitely use fresh basil....it really makes a difference. Enjoy!!!!
We use a dutch oven to cook the sauce in for 6 hours, the flavors and taste are amazing. We use this sauce for meatball sandwiches and sausage sandwiches. Other than adding a few extra spices, I would not change anything about this recipe. GREAT STUFF!
I prefer a sauce that is slightly thicker consistency and a bit on the sweeter side. After trying multiple recipes, I was beginning to accept that I was never going to find a recipe for homemade sauce that accomplished thick and sweet. But this recipe is the bomb!! It isn't runny and it is not at all bitey. I started with the recipe exactly as it's written, and then tweaked it a little bit to move a little closer to our taste. After 3 single batches, I have settled on the following minor adjustments.... I caramelize the onion, which takes 45-60 minutes. (I start them first and let them cook while I prep everything else.) This adds sweetens the sauce just a little more. I use 7-8 average size cloves of garlic. I chop the mushrooms up into pretty small pieces instead of slicing. I tried one batch with sweet wine and 1/4 cup of sugar, which was a little too sweet. We settled on the Merlot with 1/3 to 1/2 cup of sugar.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for sharing! I can't say enough about this sauce. I have been making this for over a year now. I always make exactly as written. Do not skip on the wine or sugar, they add an interesting, special something that is different from most sauces. I find that this is best with hot Italian sausage, (as opposed to meatballs) because the Heat from the sausage works well with the sweetness of the sauce. Enjoy!
Growing up in an Italian Family I was taught how to make this gravy at a young age. We add mild / sweet Italian Sausage (spicy if it is just for myself and my husband) to the gravy and bay leaves. I saute the onions and garlic in the left over fat from the sausage. Laying flavors! Also add Olive Oil to the gravy while simmering. The variations to add to the gravy can be adjusted according to what you like when it comes to meat and veggies to use.
This was really great! It was my first time making a homemade sauce and it came out beautifully. I did add some rosemary and thyme as I like more seasoning, and I only used about 2 tbs. sugar. I'll be making this over and over again- thanks!
just put the finishing touches on the sauce then simmer I went by the recipe exactly measurements and all and added extra mushrooms half green pepper little celery and used sweet cream corn instead of sugar and little heat couple shakes of red pepper flakes then cooked Italian meatballs into sauce with a side of garlic bread it was by far the best versatile sauce I have made definitely be making this again
This recipe is fantastic! Definitely a keeper and my go to for spaghetti sauce. I have made it a few times and have changed it up a bit. I have done it as no meat and added peppers and sautéed them with the onion, garlic mix. I have also added ground turkey and that was amazing as well. I have also substituted stewed tomatoes. Instead of the merlot I have also used port!
This is our new favorite pasta sauce. I only had a Malbec in the house so I used that but it turned out fantastic! Like many of the other reviewers, I will never make store-bought again. This is a keeper.
Our girls love spaghetti night! Quite often we let them make spaghetti sauce from a jar since they started experimenting in the kitchen. They had quite a bit of homework tonight so I spun the spatula for the family this fine evening. I like a little heat in my sauce so I used one can of petite diced tomatoes and one can of petite diced tomatoes with green chilies. I personally despise sugar in spaghetti sauce so I eliminated that all together. I did not have any fresh basil on hand so I subbed with 1/8 cup of freeze dried basil. These ratings only allow for whole stars but we agreed as a family that this deserves 4.25!!! Will definitely be making this again. Thanks Grandma Maggio!
I made this tonight for dinner for extended family and absolutely loved it!!! I'm not a great cook even though I've tried several recipes they never seemed to turn out the way that I wanted...until this one. The only changes that I made were that the grocery store was out of fresh basil so I bought a tomato sauce that already had basil in it (Hunt's), and I bought crushed tomatoes rather than whole tomatoes (as another reviewer suggested). I made it in the morning and threw it in the crockpot to simmer on low for the day. It was SO MUCH BETTER than a store bought sauce doctored up (which is what I had done in the past)...and it really comes together quickly! It was a beautiful color and clung to the pasta perfectly. I made homemade meatballs and added them....Wow!! I'll try the fresh basil next time and update my review. Thank you so much for submitting a recipe that actually lived up to its rating : )
I've made this sauce many times, and it is always a hit. I've since starting adding ground turkey and diced Kalamata olives, which add another surprising kick. The repeated complimented (always), "This is the best sauce I have ever tasted!" Thank you, Sarah, for a super recipe.
This is actually very rich and good. The wine alone is enough sugar. I will make this again and use maybe 1/8th of a cup. The flavor is wonderful but you cannot handle more than 3 bites because of the richness. The wine does make it perfection and it is rich. Next time I will do my onions and mushrooms in butter and fresh garlic. Thanks for this recipe as I think I can make it to perfection.
Great sauce! I did substitute crushed tomatoes for the whole tomatoes and cut way back on the garlic (4 cloves). Didn't have fresh mushrooms so I used can button mushrooms and they were fantastic. Will make again but I think I'll cut the sugar in half. Was a little too sweet.
I grew up with a Sicilian family living next to us in Chicago. Nana Vitone lived with them who was an incredible cook. She handed down to her daughter in law her sauce recipe and she gave the recipe to my Mom. It was the one and only sauce that we knew. We have used that recipe until yesterday. Nana Vitone always started her sauce with browning pork neck bones with the onions and then cooked them in the sauce. The meat fell of the bones and added so much flavor. That’s what I did to this recipe. I made no other changes except the neck bones. I guess you could say that Grandma Maggie met Nana Vitone and created an incredible spaghetti sauce!
