Schmag Salad
It's a fruit salad with a refreshing twist. Along with a mix of fruits--pears, oranges, apples, and grapefruit--there are a few surprises, like jicama, mango, and a delicious cilantro and citrus dressing.
The cilantro is the real zinger in this recipe....adds wonderful flavor! Although it takes a while to cut up the fruit, many compliments are sure to be received. I garnished the top of mine with thinly sliced persimmons.Read More
Kind of silly to review your own recipe but I wanted to comment on the name of it. Unfortunately I could not get in under my original account name. Schmag is short for Schmagmattis. It is my nickname given to me by my brothers. I rarely write down recipes but have cooked for many years. I went through culinary school and worked at a five star resort. I made this recipe with a challenge from the chef in charge of the salad bar. He wanted something new and different for the customers. Thank you all for your reviews I really appreciate it.Read More
Delicious! This is refreshing and a great combination of fruit. A change from the ordinary fruit salad. I didn't have the cilantro nor the jicama so I omitted those. I didn't have orange extract so I just juiced half of an orange and poured that in. We will make this often.
Lots of chopping but worth it. We have peaches in season so I used some firm peaches instead of the pears and it was great. The cilantro was a really nice kick. This is such a light summery salad - I'll make it again.
This is very good. I made it as written. This makes a huge amount of fruit salad -- those six servings are enormous ones. We liked it at lot. I wonder if anyone can tell me the origin of the name "Schmag Salad." Or dare I ask?
delicious!
I made this salad for a work party and it was a HUGE hit!! I love the fact that it's unique and uses some of my favorite fruits!!
This was a great way to use the grapefruit I had laying around! I did not have orange extract, so I added the juice of ½ orange instead. I also did not have mangoes, pears or jicama. For 3 hearty servings, I used ½ grapefruit for juice, ½ orange for juice, 2 Tbsp. honey, 2 Tbsp. cilantro (the fresh kind in a tube they sell in the produce refrigerated section), ½ grapefruit for chunks, 1 ½ oranges for chunks and 1 red unpeeled apple for chunks. Very refreshing salad that got raves from my dinner crowd! Thanks for recipe.
