Schmag Salad

9 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It's a fruit salad with a refreshing twist. Along with a mix of fruits--pears, oranges, apples, and grapefruit--there are a few surprises, like jicama, mango, and a delicious cilantro and citrus dressing.

By SCHMATT

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the grapefruit in half, and set aside one half. Juice the remaining half, and combine with honey, cilantro, and orange extract. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Segment the reserved grapefruit, and combine with jicama, pears, oranges, apples, and mango in a large bowl. Pour cilantro dressing over the fruit, and stir to combine. Chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 0.5g; sodium 12.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022