Todd's Famous Blueberry Pancakes
My husband makes the most fabulous pancakes I've ever eaten! Well worth the hour wait! We serve them with butter and brown sugar.
These really are great, tender pancakes. I have made them several times and I feel it is necessary to mention that fresh blueberries are best, and that there is no need to wait the hour until making them! I have found that sprinkling the berries on the pancake after it is on the griddle works best and avoids smashing them. You can also use vegetable oil instead of the melted butter; it makes no difference, especially if you butter them afterwards anyway!
The pancakes didn't have much flavor. I definitely needed syrup to be able to eat them. I liked the texture of it though. Very easy to make, indeed. You must drain blueberries. Mine looked totally green pancakes.
GREAT WORTH THE WAIT. USE FRESH BERRIES.
Great blueberry pancakes! Will make again.
terrific pancakes, well worth the hour wait. I liked them with the butter and brown sugar. My husband preferred syrup. Also I used fresh blueberries. Frozen is fine in the winter and if it colors the batter, so what. It doesn't affect the taste.
These pancakes are very good. I used 1 pint of fresh blueberries, sprinkling some into the batter. I had 1 cup of buttermilk so I used that up and 1/2 T of butter for the griddle. The batter has a nice consistency, more on the thicker side. I left it to sit for a few minutes. While they were on the griddle I added a few more blueberries. The pancakes puffed up nice and light. When they were done I had about 6 medium size pancakes (I was making for two people). To finish off my pancakes, I spread on a little more butter, topped it off with the remainder of blueberries, and drizzled a little maple syrup over. Mmmm...these were awesome good. Fluffy and thick, moist, and delicous! (I think it helped using the buttermilk). Using fresh, not frozen, blueberries really took these pancakes over the top. You will notice a huge difference in freshness, taste, and quality. The blueberries were bursting with flavor, oozing with its' sweet purple juices when cutting into the pancakes with a fork. The pancake texture was just right. Other fresh fruit would substitute just as well such as bananas, peaches, apples, mixed berrie, etc. I don't think it's necessary to wait an hour before making the pancakes-they came out just fine. The only reason I can think the recipe calls for you to wait 1 hour is to allow the baking powder to activate in the batter-making a more thick, fluffy pancake. (you will see little bubbles perk up in the batter). I served these pancakes with maple flavored bacon.
My batch of pancakes turned out fabulous. They were fluffy and had a good consistency. I loved the recipe, but I added more sugar (about 2 tablespoons more) -- So I couldn't give it a complete 5.
I thought that this recipe was great! You do have to plan ahead for the hour wait, but the fluffy raised texture of the pancakes is worth it. My 4-year old loved them plain eaten out-of-hand like a cookie.
Some reviews suggest that there is no need to wait an hour as stated in the recipe. I disagree -- I think the wait time is essential to making these pancakes just right. If the wait time is a problem, mix up the batter the night before. It works great!! Just take it out of the frig in the morning, heat up your griddle and you are ready to go. This makes a thick pancake, but with exactly the right texture -- hearty and satisfying, but not heavy. I'm not a big pancake eater, but these are really terrific. I have substituted half of the all purpose flour with whole wheat flour, and it turned out fine. Today I also stirred in a couple of tablespoons of flax meal, to try to make it healthier. Delish! These pancakes are not very sweet on their own. You'll get the sweetness from your syrup. Add more sugar if you want sweet cakes. Do give these a try, especially if you want a quick hot breakfast that you can mix up the night before and cook quickly in the AM.
My fiancé told me I shouldn't bother writing a review about these pancakes, as it already had over 500 near-perfect ratings. But I gotta give credit where credit is due! These pancakes were so ridiculously awesome that the two of us had to restrain ourselves from eating the whole batch. He usually hates pancakes, always complaining about how spongy and monotonous they are in restaurants. These pancakes had such a wonderful texture and bite to them, and it's a miracle how we were able to save four of 'em to freeze for an emergency breakfast in the future. Initially I wanted to wring his neck for choosing a recipe that required an hour's wait -- for pancakes?! -- but by the time I cleaned the kitchen, fried up a batch of applewood smoked bacon, and uncorked a bottle of bubbly to make mimosas, the wait was over! Rockin' pancakes, thanks Alison and Todd, wherever you are! :)
Wonderful blueberry flavor! My only negative comment is that although they were still very light they did turn out a bit thick. I'll use a little more liquid next time...and there will definitely be a next time!
I was on Easter break and thought since I had the time I would make my 1 yr old a real pancake (instead of the frozen ones I stick in the microwave). Absolutely delicious. I will definately make these again...only complaint is the hour wait time...but worth it. Thanks for the post.
I didn't wait an hour, but my pancakes still came out great! I followed the advice of sprinkling the blueberries after pouring the batter on the griddle, so my blueberries weren't smashed. These pancakes were so good that they didn't need any topping/syrup at all! (the people who added more sugar and toppings need to get their taste buds checked before they get diabetes.)
bad
I decided to make this recipe last night, let the batter sit in the fridge overnight, and cook them this morning. My husband and I both agreed that these are about the best pancakes we've ever eaten! I think they'd even be great without the blueberries--very light and fluffy! I'd eaten half a large pancake before I realized I'd forgotten to put any syrup on them!
This is an excellent recipe for blueberry pancakes! I didn't sift (simply because I forgot) and used fresh blueberries. I agree with others that it would be easier to just drop them in on each pancake when it's in the pan. I also didn't let the batter sit for the hour, but maybe 20 mins. Light and fluffy, yum! Thanks Alison for the submission!
Very good! I substituted bread flour for all-purpose, soymilk for milk, and fresh blueberries for frozen. I also omitted the butter and studded the pancakes with blueberries rather than folding them into the mixture. It was very thick, closer to sticky dough than batter, but they came out great! I would definitely make these again.
Delish! My 4 year old helped. Very fast and easy recipe. Everybody loved them. They were fluffy and light. I followed one reviewer's advice and added the blueberries on the griddle. My son had fun with this part. I'll probably also add the blueberries to the batter next time. Also added a pinch of nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla extract. We topped it off with some sliced bananas and homemade applesauce along with the syrup. Definitely a keeper. Thanks Todd!
These pancakes were only okay. They were lacking flavor. Next time, I'm adding more salt and sugar, which should fix that problem.
These came out great! I was truly impressed that there was no uncooked dough around the blueberries, as I often have problems with that in my own recipes. I let the batter sit only for 1/2 hour, but they were still wonderful. When I have time, I will let it sit for an hour to see if there is a difference.
These were off the charts! I used fresh blueberries instead of frozen and used oil instead of butter. I also did not let them sit an hour. They were perfect. My husband who doesn't ever eat any sweets for breakfast ate two! I ended up having to make a second batch after the first was gobbled up with none left for me.
These were just ok. Maybe it was just me, but the batter was strange. The pancakes came out a little chewy, they didn't brown very well and they were too salty. I added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and I'm glad I did because I think they otherwise would have come out bland. They aren't the worst pancakes, but they aren't the best either.
YUM! We used fresh blueberries and they were just as tasty. I think you could substitute any mix (bananas, chocolate chips, etc) into this recipe and it would be delicious.
Delicious pancakes. Mine turned out somewhere between a crepe and a pancake which is excellent because they are very moist. I hate dry pancakes. I found the recipe to also be very forgiving if you tend to burn stuff (Me? Never!). Even after having them on a hot griddle until they were a dark golden brown they were still very moist. Not sure why I always get a slight metallic aftertaste with my pancakes. I think maybe I should use less baking powder? My girlfriend suggested letting it sit longer. Admittedly I was hungry and didn't wait the full hour. Either way I know that's probably something I'm doing wrong and not the recipe. I can't wait to make them for my girlfriend! Thanks for sharing.
Delicious! Used fresh blueberries and didn't wait an hour.
Fabulous pancakes! I've used this recipe before, but got it out this morning for Father's Day brunch. So tender and fluffy! We had fresh picked blueberries and blueberry syrup, and this was a huge hit. I did double the sugar because the fresh berries were a little tart. Thanks Todd, these were wonderful!
Everyone in the family really enjoyed this recipe. I thought the batter was a bit thick but the pancakes still turned out great!
this was amazing i read not to wait the hour but i did and was well worth it , i added cinnamon to the flour mixture and extra sugar before sifting and vanilla to the milk mixture also used fresh blueberries and doubled the amount !was simply delish!!
These pancakes were great, even though I only let the batter sit in the fridge for about 15 minutes. I even made a blog post about them.
We listened to some Bobby"Blue"Bland live in 2005 when we cooked up these pancakes that flapped our flapjacks!! Our customizations: We used whole wheat flour. We made a blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry compote and drained it before adding it to the batter. These flapjacks really rise up and fly! We guessed it was the baking powder. We added a few drops of vanilla extract to the batter. We poured what was left of the compote over the pancakes and then spooned some light whipped cream on top. These flapjacks put IHOP and Bob Evans to shame! Thank you for this great recipe!! Yeaaaah!!
Being a busy morning, I didn't have time to let them sit for an hour before cooking them. Guess what!?! They turned out GREAT anyway! Will definitely be making these again!
Good pancakes. Made as written, let sit for an hour. I used the butter & brown sugar topping suggested by others, which was very good. I still dipped each bit in real maple syrup though. I do like sweet pancakes, so next time I'll add a bit more sugar to the batter. Great texture, cooked up very nicely.
Wow I am really impressed with this recipe so is my family! We all enjoyed these homemade pancakes and I can honestly say no more box pancake mix for this family!
I followed the directions to the "T" and they turned out horrible! They never browned, they were hard, rubbery and didnt even tast like pancakes. YUCK!
Very good basic recipe! I used fresh blueberries, but noted that a few more blueberries would have improved the recipe. I am not sure what waiting 1 hour does to the taste...any ideas? Also, the recipe as written serves just 2 (abt 3-4 pancakes each) so for a family be sure to double the recipe.
This is a great recipe for blueberry pancakes. They come out moist from all the blueberries but still fluffy. I do agree with other reviewers that fresh blueberries would make for a much prettier pancake; I used frozen and while the pancakes were very tasty they were green. I didn't have the time to wait for an hour but I waited 30 minutes and thought they came out perfectly fine; next time I'll be sure to plan ahead and see if it makes a difference. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These fluffed up beautifully! The taste was great - they were VERY quickly devoured by my husband and a group of teenage boys who came over for breakfast. :)
Easy and wonderful. I don't even like pancakes and I loved these.
So yummy!!! I used vanilla soymilk for milk, and veg. oil for butter cause it's what I had, and I was too hungry to wait, so i cooked them as soon as they were mixed, and they are fluffy and delicious!
After reading the reviews I was really exspecting a great pancake. this recipies however is not it! I makes a great crepe, but a terriblly bland and rubbery pancake. sorry!
I missed the "let sit 1 hour" instruction and these were still very good. Farmer's market blueberries really put them over the top.
These were great! I substituted 3/4 c. whole wheat flour, and they were still fluffy.
This is a great recipe. I did a breakfast for dinner a few evenings ago and made a half recipe. This turned out 3 nice and fluffy pancakes. Along with a couple of fried eggs and sausage patties, these pancakes made me a happy man. This morning I whipped out some more batter (a half recipe) and turned it into a great Belgian waffle. To let the baking powder do it's job, I did let the batter sit for at least an hour both times. I like sweet so I also used a teaspoon of sugar for the pancakes and 2 teaspoons of sugar for the waffles.
I have made these as stated with the blueberries and they were awesome. My kids just inhaled them. I am currently making them without the blueberries but with mashed banana and cinnamon. Yummy! These are fluffy pancakes that remind me of the ones you get at the pancake houses. My kids love them and so do I....So good I even made the dry mix up ahead of time to take up with us camping
These were very very tasty, we really injoyed them I never let them sit the entire time but they were still great :)
My kids think I make the best pancakes ever with the recipe. When I can't get blueberries, we use chocolate chips. Oh- and I've never waited the hour wait and they always turn out.
Yummy, fluffy, and easy to make! I am not a big blueberry pancake fan but using fresh is a must for that burst of sweetness. I agree with another reviewer that they are slightly bland without syrup but who eats pancakes without syrup, haha
Very Good!
One of the "best" for sure. Good with creamy cottage cheese too!
My husband LOVED these! I made his without the blueberries. I have tried some other pancake recipes on this site, but he swears these are the best. I mixed it up the night before and made them first thing in the morning. Saved a lot of time.
This was a instant hit at my house! Love them and my 5 year old had a great time helping me make them. This recipe is a keeper, thanks!
Very, very good. Defrosted the bluberries in the microwave and used the juice to make blueberry syrup.
these were great pancakes. I dont ever make pancakes.! im more of a crepe person, and LOVE making crepes. But i have to admit,these were delicious. next time i make them..and i WILL be making them, i think i would add maybe a bit more sugar, or vanilla. needed that extra something, that i just couldnt figure out. but GREAT reciepe
These pancakes did not have a lot of flavor. If you really want to make good blueberry pancakes, I would stick with one of the recipes for buttermilk pancakes and drop in the blueberries while the pancakes are on the griddle.
These were great, I only let them sit half the time and they were still quite fluffy!
This is the first recipe I tried and, aside from needing to find the right temp for the pan, they were just what I was looking for :)
Excellent recipe! Like other reviewers, I used 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup low fat buttermilk, added 1 tsp. vanilla and increased the sugar to 1 1/2 tablespoons. I didn't wait an hour either and I think these are the best pancakes we've ever had! Deee-licious! We gobbled them. They were very light, fluffy and just the right sweetness. Thanks Todd!
Excellent! I made these so much that I bought a big bucket of blueberries from Costco and made a bunch to freeze. I like them better fresh though. I personally like more berry taste, so I add 1 cup instead of 1/2 cup. I also like adding in 1/2 tsp vanilla. You could probably substitute other types of berries and it would be just as good!
I'm sorry to say but these were the most awful pancakes I've ever eaten. They were rubbery and horribly disgusting. I couldn't even finish the ones on my plate. The only good thing about these were the tangy fresh blueberries I used. I followed the advice of others and cut the baking powder in half while doubling the sugar. And I also let the mixture sit, as the instructions said. Still, no luck. Don't waste your time on these. Make the buttermilk pancakes on the site (even if you don't have buttermilk, you can still use regular milk and a squeeze of lemon juice as a substitute) and add blueberries. It will be way better.
Wonderful! I added a tsp of vanilla and an extra 1/2 cup of blueberries. Excellent! Don't worry about the hour wait -- not needed.
These blueberry pancakes were light and delicious. My daughter doesn't like blueberries so I took out some of the batter before I added the blueberries. This is a keeper.
I used fresh blueberries in this recipe and added 1 tsp. vanilla. This is not an overly sweet pancake, but I still enjoyed it. It made 10 pancakes using a 1/4 cup measure.
I was very excited to make this recipe based on the great reviews it has gotten.... but I was soooo disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly and they were so bad that we had to put syrup on them to eat them (we rarely put syrup on pancakes or waffles in our house). There was a strong metalic taste, probably from all the baking soda. After a couple of pancakes smothered with syrup, we decided to toss the rest and start over. It was a great waste of my time this morning.
Awesome pancakes - I use fresh blueberries too - and more than a 1/2 cup. I also used almond milk out of necessity, but I don't think that alters the flavor at all. I've made these several times - sometimes I don't wait the hour - sometimes I do - or sometimes an amount in between. The longer you wait, the better the texture and fluff-factor. I make easy blueberry sauce to go on top (1 cup blueberries, 3 T sugar and 1-1/2 T water - cook on medium flame, slightly mashing blueberries. Cook 5 minutes and stir, then turn down to a very low heat and continue cooking about 8-10 minutes - about 4 light-eater servings)
These were delicious and will be a weekend staple in our home. The only problem I had was that my thawed frozen blueberries ended up turning my batter a strong violet color so my pancakes looked like something out of a cartoon, but were certainly interesting to look at.
Tried this recipe this morning...my family loved it! I used buttermilk instead of milk, and added a whole cup of blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup--the real stuff, of course! I sifted my dry ingredients together last night, and put my blueberries in a covered dish to thaw overnight in the fridge. I let the batter rest long enough to make coffee, set the table, etc. Quick and Easy!!
The texture and consistency of these pancakes were perfect. The first time I made them, I missread the recipe. We ate less than 1/2 the batch between 3 of us. Since then it's come out perfect. I like to add a dash of cinnamon and teaspoon of vanilla to it. Because this is a relatively thick pancake, when you use berries make sure they are not just thawed, but at room temperature or they might leave the middle doughy.
These are yummy, but not amazing.
Everyone loved these. I mixed up the batter, showered, dressed and came back 30 minutes later. I could see bubbles so the baking powder was doing its thing and I went ahead and cooked them. They puffed up nicely so I'm not sure the batter needs a whole hour to rest.
These pancakes were fantastic! My kids are requesting them every couple of days! The recipe worked well as is (except I halved the baking powder as some other people suggested), but I've made it several times since and have tried a few new things, including substituting oil for the butter, adding about 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, using 1/2 whole wheat flour, and pouring them right away instead of waiting an hour. They are great every time--doesn't matter what changes I make. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very tasty and the perfect consistency. I will make these again!
The pancakes worked out well, the texture was good, the recipe was easy, they cooked well...But all in all, they were missing a little something.
Followed the recipe to a T and was very disappointed. The pancakes were very rubbery and didn't have much taste at all.
Truthfully, many recipes I try on this site can disapoint. This one is an absolute winner. Did the dry ingredients the night before in a big bowl and had my grandson overnight who had begged for pancakes. Added the milk, egg, butter and FRESH blueberries in the a.m. and it came together in a flash. I did let it proof for an hour. The batter is thick, so I put three at a time on my stovetop grill and spread the batter out a little. Kept the ones that were done in a low oven, heated the maple syrup and had fresh butter out to smear. Honestly, these were simply wonderful and I will make them again and again.
Good! This made excellent, super thick, fluffy pancakes. I doubled up on the recipe. One batch doesn't make much, because after it sits, the batter is very thick. I will make them again, but I will add a bit more sugar and maybe sub the milk for buttermilk - just because I'd love a bit more taste. But texture-wise, these are awesome! Thank you very much. :)
yummy
Wow, these are good! I made them as written expecting to not let it sit for an hour, but it ended up doing so anyway just because I was getting other things ready. I used fresh blueberries and tried the butter and brown sugar topping. Really liked that! We tried syrup too, but that was a little too sweet for my taste.
We all enjoyed these pancakes and liked that I could work them into my Weight Watchers program--1/6 of a recipe is 3 points, so per/pancake depends on how big you make them. You can have a nice breakfast or light supper and not count too many points. We had them with lean ham.
Delicious! Best pancakes I've had in awhile. I did make a couple changes; I used fresh blueberries, I upped the sugar by 2 additional tablespoons as recommended by another reviewer. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla and a tablespoon of white vinegar. Let the batter sit for 30 minutes. Both my husband and my toddler son loved them. Will definitely make again, maybe with different berries to mix things up.
These were not as great as I expected. (Of course this is only my opinion however I usually have great luck with all the 5 star recipes I try on this site) They were rather bland and too fluffy for my taste. I've been looking for a pancake recipe that is similar to the ones at a local cafe. They are more of a heavy, bread like consistency and porous so the syrup seeps through. Anyhow, my biggest complaint is that the pancakes turned out green. I later found out that to avoid this you need to coat the blueberries with flour especially if you are not using fresh. (Although I did) Hope this helps someone.
Wonderful! I used fresh blueberries - even my husband like these : ) Will make again.
Good pancakes. They are very light and fluffy. I used spelt flour flour and fresh blueberries. I also used vegetable oil and added a dose of vanilla. The family enjoyed them very much. I served with a homemade blueberry syrup, and a double recipe disappeared before the day was over.
These blueberry pancakes were very tasty! My husband isn't fond of blueberry pancakes, so I made half of the mixture with blueberries and the other half without. We were both happy with the outcome! I used fresh blueberries and I didn't wait an hour. I doubled the recipe and we had plenty of leftovers, they are very dense and filling! Thanks Alison for sharing!
I was looking forward to trying out a new pancake recipe, esp. with the good reviews, but unfortunately this one didn't work for me. When it was time to cook them, the batter was so thick that I couldn't spread it (so I ended up adding about 1/2 C of extra milk.) The texture was thick but dense (not fluffy) and had a very bland taste despite the blueberries. I also tasted the baking powder, which wasn't too pleasant. Even dousing them in maple syrup didn't help much. I'll stick to the other recipe I've been using, but I'm glad that other people enjoyed it, and thank you for sharing the recipe.
The only reason i tried this recipe was because i was out of Aunt Jemaima mix, these pancakes were indeed panCAKES, they looked like something you find on an episode of "The Flinstones" or "The Munsters" way way to thick, try adding water to get thinner pancakes, I eyeballed the batter before i cooked it and did not let it sit (hence even bigger panCAKES)u might want to cut down on he baking soda and add more sugar as other reviews have already stated
Good pancakes! I didn't add the melted butter and it turned out fine. These are not a sweet pancake.
Very good recipe! I've never made blueberry pancakes from scratch and this was a good way to start. I used fresh blueberries, probably a little more than 8 oz but my family is a blueberry-loving clan. They were very good and fluffy, but something was missing. I think next time I may add a touch of vanilla or cinnamon and see what I come up with. But I will make them again!
Excellent pankcakes! The only change I made was to add about 1/2 teaspoon vanilla for flavor. I don't how they came up with the servings though. If this is the primary breakfast food you are serving, it will only feed about three people. It will make around 10 small pancakes.
We have these almost every sunday, they are fluffy and moist. I did make a few changes. I added one cup of fresh blueberries, and half a mashed banana (into the milk egg mixture). I don't wait the hour, cooked them all on a griddle set to 350-375. Makes about 12-14 smaller pancakes
My all time favorite pancake recipe. Thanks Todd for such a great scratch recipe! btw blueberries work wonderfully with these.
I just finished eating these and they were so good! They were very fast and easy to make. I added wheat germ in place of some of the flour just to make them a little healthier, I also used fresh blueberries and sprinkled them on top, used oil instead of the melted butter and used the batter right away instead of waiting an hour. I'll also add that it made 7 big pancakes instead of 12. Perfect amount for the three of us.
I was so disappointed by this recipe! I followed the recipe exactly then let the batter sit for one hour. The batter was so thick I could barely drop it into the skillet - I added about 1/4 cup of milk to thin out the rest, but it was still very thick and doughy. The outsides burned by the time the middle stopped being runny. Also, there was only enough batter to make about six pancakes, using 1/4 cup per pancake as the recipe notes, and those six I made were bland-tasting and dense. I don't understand why this recipe is so highly rated, but PLEASE find another recipe.
I wasn't a fan of this recipe. Pancakes were very thin and kept falling apart when I would flip them over. The overall taste was very disappointing.I will stick with Aunt Jemima Buttermilk complete and add my own blueberries.
So simple and so delicious! I can't believe I made blueberry pancakes as good as those I've had at restaurants!
I'm rewriting my review for this recipe. I have made this recipe several different ways as suggested by other reviewers and find that the original is still the best. It is well worth the 1 hour wait! Those that modify it, are missing out on the true taste. I usually make them for my kids and I, but this morning my husband finally tried them . He does NOT like pancakes, but he RAVED about these ones. He said that they were tender and moist. When he gives me the thumbs up, then I know we have a keeper of a recipe. The only change I highly recommend is to use FRESH BLUEBERRIES and not the frozen. You do notice a difference in taste and quality. They burst with flavour and they ooze nicely when you cut into the pancake. Definitely a keeper of a recipe (ORIGINAL ONLY)! Thanks for sharing your husband's recipe, Alison!
I fully agree with the other posters, more sugar, less baking powder! I added a little more milk and almost trippled the sugar, (splenda actually.) I also cut the recipe in half and did not let it sit. I used a frozen berry medly from Trader Joes, and crushed up some of the berries with a fork while they were in the batter because they were a little large. This left each pancake with bits of berry in each bite. Yum.
I thought these were excellent. I used fresh blueberries and just poked them into the batter after pouring onto griddle. Next time I will be more careful to turn down the griddle after the first batch as the outsides were well done before the inside. I will also double the recipe as the batch is rather small. Thanks for the recipe Todd!
Delicious! Made this for me and teenage son and we both enjoyed it very much! I used blueberries that I had frozen a few weeks ago, no "problems" with the batter turning color. I let the mixture sit for about 15 minutes while I cooked bacon and made coffee, etc. The batter is thick so the pancakes are quite fluffy! Very tasty indeed and will be making this one often!
More of a dense type of pancake. My family prefers a light, fluffy type.
