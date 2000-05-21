Todd's Famous Blueberry Pancakes

1352 Ratings
  • 5 882
  • 4 277
  • 3 93
  • 2 45
  • 1 55

My husband makes the most fabulous pancakes I've ever eaten! Well worth the hour wait! We serve them with butter and brown sugar.

By Alison

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
120 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, salt, baking powder and sugar. In a small bowl, beat together egg and milk. Stir milk and egg into flour mixture. Mix in the butter and fold in the blueberries. Set aside for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 397.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022