Todd's Famous Blueberry Pancakes

These pancakes are very good. I used 1 pint of fresh blueberries, sprinkling some into the batter. I had 1 cup of buttermilk so I used that up and 1/2 T of butter for the griddle. The batter has a nice consistency, more on the thicker side. I left it to sit for a few minutes. While they were on the griddle I added a few more blueberries. The pancakes puffed up nice and light. When they were done I had about 6 medium size pancakes (I was making for two people). To finish off my pancakes, I spread on a little more butter, topped it off with the remainder of blueberries, and drizzled a little maple syrup over. Mmmm...these were awesome good. Fluffy and thick, moist, and delicous! (I think it helped using the buttermilk). Using fresh, not frozen, blueberries really took these pancakes over the top. You will notice a huge difference in freshness, taste, and quality. The blueberries were bursting with flavor, oozing with its' sweet purple juices when cutting into the pancakes with a fork. The pancake texture was just right. Other fresh fruit would substitute just as well such as bananas, peaches, apples, mixed berrie, etc. I don't think it's necessary to wait an hour before making the pancakes-they came out just fine. The only reason I can think the recipe calls for you to wait 1 hour is to allow the baking powder to activate in the batter-making a more thick, fluffy pancake. (you will see little bubbles perk up in the batter). I served these pancakes with maple flavored bacon.