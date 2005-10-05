Soft Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks
These are better than the ones served at pizza parlors! I usually have to make two batches, because they go so fast! I use my food processor to do the mixing.
I only had regular yeast on hand so I changed the procedure a little to compensate. I dissolved my regular yeast in the warm water with a half teaspoon of the sugar. Once the yeast was bubbly, I then mixed the dough ingredients in my Kitchenaid with the dough hook since I'd rather wash that than the food processor. I followed the rest of the directions as written, though I used garlic powder instead of fresh minced. I also put a little garlic powder in the melted butter brushed over the sticks. THe breadstickes turned out very nice.Read More
I don't have a food processor so I first dissolved the yeast in the water and then added the remaining ingrediants, mixing and kneading until it felt right. I did add some onion/garlic powder to the dough due to the bland complaints. Finally, when it came time to bake, I did without the butter/parm topping until after they had been baking for 12min. Pulled them out, added the butter and parm and baked again for a few more min until they were lightly brown. These looked GREAT, the texture was WONDERFUL (nice and fluffy), but the taste? Well, there really was no taste. So they didn't taste bad but I couldn't taste them being good either. Plain white bread has more taste. If I could figure out a way to add some more taste, I would make these again because they looked wonderful. I'll put these in my "make again on a day I'm feeling creative" pile...try to figure out how to help these otherwise wonderful breadsticks.Read More
These turned out great! I too let my bread machine do the work, and they were wonderful! I agree with the other review that you need to be careful to watch them in the broiler...they brown really fast. A keeper!
Absolutely great recipe! I followed the recipe as stated, except I didn't have any Italian seasoning, so like another user I added a few shakes of garlic powder, oregano and basil. I mixed the dough in my breadmaker, then got sidetracked and ended up letting the dough rise for about 1.5 hours. Instead of shaping like a rectangle, I rolled into thick ropes and let rise again. They really do expand a lot, and I think allowing time to rise is critical to getting the right texture in this recipe. I didn't measure the parmesan topping but instead just sprinkled it from the can until they looked to my taste. I baked for 20 minutes (didn't broil, as they didn't appear to need it) and they came out perfectly -- soft, flavorful, yummy, way better than I ever expected. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I was somewhat disappointed in this recipe. For me, it lacked flavor and the texture of the bread was not soft and dense. I think the Parmesan Herb Cheese Bread on this site would make better breadsticks. Sorry!
This is a good breadstick recipe, but I thought 18 minutes at 375 was a little long...I was right. My first batch was hard but the second batch I put in for 10 minutes and they came out nice and soft. I would add more garlic next time. I made mine on the dough cycle of my bread machine instead of using the food processor.
I baked these tonight and they were really good! Highly recommend these, but next time I will leave off the cheese on top. I thought the cheese made them a bit hard. Will make again, very easy.
I used my stand mixer and they turned out wonderful. Just don't overbake them :)
I made these for the first time tonight...and they're gone! I put the dough ingredients in my bread maker (wet ingredients first, dry on top) and put it on the dough setting. Then I skipped to #2. I cooked them on a baking stone and really didn't even need to use the broiler, just leave them in a little longer. Yummy!
These are very tasty breadsticks! My husband likes them better that our usual recipe so these may be our new standard. I substituted the minced garlic and italian seasoning for some garlic powder, onion powder, basil, and oregano ~ just a couple little shakes of each. These seem to taste better the next day, more flavorful at least. I made the dough in my bread machine and it turned out perfectly. These are some BIG breadsticks though, I would make them smaller by half since they rise so much ~ then you'd have double the quantity of normal sized breadsticks, but the huge ones were nice too. Overall we really enjoyed these and will most likely make them again.
These are the best breadsticks I have ever eaten in my whole life! When I made these I did make a couple of changes, but only minor changes. Instead of using a food processor I just used a fork to mix and didn't even knead them. I let them rise in the bowl twice before turning out onto a floured surface. Then I rolled them out into a big square (by the way, I doubled the recipe) and cut it into thirds and then into 1-inch strips. Then I took two at a time and twisted them together to equal a total of 24. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I know I will be making it for me and my family very often. So if you don't have a food processor, you can totally use just a fork and they will turn out perfect! And from the reviews I have read it sounds like people think they are flavorless and they certainly were not. Just make sure that you use enough Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese and they'll have all the flavor you were looking for!
I mixed the dough in my bread machine to cut out the work. Very good! Easy to make and came out perfect! Delicious.
Excellent recipe! I made these using whole wheat flour, instead of bread flour, and cut the butter that is brushed on top to 2 Tbs, for a healthier breadstick. My family loved these -- even my daughter, who is really picky!
These rose nicely. I did not have instant yeast, but increased amount to 4 teaspoons (25% more is a good rule). My bread machine did a great job of making the dough, though it takes 1:40 to do the first rise that way. I overcooked the first batch I put in, so 20 minutes is definitely the max IMO. Be sure to do the broil for 2 minutes or so, it adds that extra touch. Very good, but not ever so much like the ones from a pizza parlour. An apples and oranges kinda thing, though I like both!
I think the breadsticks could use a little more flavoring. I suggest adding extra basil and oregano and a load of garlic poweder.
My family loved these. They were very easy to make and the dough was easy to handle. I did skip the broiling part, because I felt they were fine once they came out of the oven. I may add a little more of the spices next time, but overall this is a very good recipe.
Mine turned out a bit heavy but they have a wonderful flavor. I will try again though!
I really liked this recipe. They turned out great for me. I cooked them the minimum time, and they were perfect. Very tasty, and will definitely be using this recipe again!!!
My always-picky husband loved these! I did these by hand, not in a food processor and they came out great. My only suggestion is to sprinkle a little garlic salt on the tops after baking!
I made this recipe for my husband's family tonight, and they were eaten up very quickly! They turned out very soft and airy, and the taste (not to mention the aroma) was very invigorating. The only differences to the ingredients I made was to add 1 tsp. Italian Seasoning instead of the 3/4 tsp. Plus I used 1-1/2 cups fresh ground whole wheat flour, and 1 cup white bread flour. Also, since I don't have a food processor, I used my Kitchenaid, and made the dough like any other normal bread dough recipe. Note: Here's a tip I've learned through trial and error. My bread turns out way better when I use the paddle attachment to my Kitchenaid and beat the liquid with enough flour (plus the salt, yeast, sugar, and whatever other small amount ingredients the recipe calls for) to where it forms a thick batter. I usually beat it for a good 3-5 minutes, then I add additional flour until the dough becomes somewhat stiff (but isn't burning out the motor). I then knead the dough by hand, adding more flour until the dough is ready to sit and rise.
I was not too pleased with this recipe. I read the comments, and used my bread machine. I also put the butter and parmesan on after baking, but the they were a bit dense. Also the flavor was strong. I would prefer using fresh garlic instead of itallian seasoning.
This was a delicious recipe. Instead of rolling it out and cutting it into strips I rolled them into breadsticks. I cooked them at 375 for 12-13 minutes then brushed them with the rest of the butter and sprinkled with more parmesan. I actually didn't measure the parmesan just sprinkled it. The changes I made to the recipe were I doubled it and made it 2 tsp. salt instead of 1 tsp. I also added like 2 1/2 tsp. italin seasoning and 5 cloves of garlic. I also added 1 tsp. of onion powder. They were extremely flavorful and delicious.
These had a great flavor but were a bit heavy for some reason. My family enjoyed them though! I didn't want my parmesan toasted so I just put the butter and parmesan on after bringing out of the oven-yum!
There is nothing soft or garlicky about these breadsticks.
The entire family loved these breadsticks. We ate them without the butter/parmesan topping.l At first, I didn't think the breadsticks were rising, but they turned out fine.
These are loved and adored in our home. Wonderful flavor - I think fresh garlic is a key. Also, I had better result just sprinkling on (generously) the grated cheese for the "green can" rather than using freshly grated cheese (it browned up a bit too much - maybe just use it for the broil step). I prepare the dough in my bread machine set on "manual" and use Bread Machine Yeast. After I shape them, I lay them out on the pan so that, when they rise, they touch each other. I think that may be why mine have always stayed soft. In my oven, they are done after 15 minutes, so I suggest you start keeping an eye on them around 12. Also, I skip the last broil step, just opting to slather on some more melted butter and serving them up.
These are really good if you add more garlic salt and spices. I made a double batch and added 4 or 5 of those spice packets from Little Ceasars to the dough.
This was a fun recipe to make,I used a roasted garlic for the nuttier flavor and thats the only change I made
These didn't work for us. The texture was off and 18 minutes burnt the sticks. The 2nd pan I baked for 10-12 minutes and they were not burnt, but still not great. I won't be making these again.
these were really good but they were kind of heavy
Good stuff! I used 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder(didn't have minced garlic on hand) and omitted the Italian seasoning (didn't have that on hand either) and they turned out great!
Excellent!
These were very tasty. I left out the it. seasoning since the kids would object to "green stuff" in there bread but other than that kept it the same. Mine didn't turn out to be the prettiest creatures ever but when something tastes that good who cares what shape they are, lol. I made a double batch of these so I would have some for the freezer. For my freezer pan I just spread the dough in a ex large pizza pan so we can cut the sticks when we are ready to eat them. Thx a bunch for the recipe we will be using it again!!
Tasty garlic and Parmesan flavor! Used marina sauce for dipping. Complimented our home made pizza very well. Would use bread maker for this recipe next time.
These breadsticks were very good. I made mine in a heavy duty mixer. I followed the recipe exactly (maybe I threw in a little more minced garlic :-D) and they turned out nicely! The ladies at the baby shower I took the breadsticks to, raved about them. Oh, I tripled the recipe and got 4 dozen breadsticks the size of the ones at Olive Garden.
These are great! I used less butter than called for on top and they were still very tasty, without all that grease common on the ones from the pizza place.
Excellent! As far as not having much flavor, I thought these were just right. I didn't change them at all and wouldn't.
I was a little disappointed in this recipe. They were a little more dense than I expected them to be & they weren't all that flavorful. I didn't have instant yeast so I added a tbp. of regular yeast to the warm water w/ the sugar & let it dissolve for 10 minutes. I also used garlic powder instead of minced garlic ...not sure why. LOL The directions say to brush melted butter & sprinkle w/ parmesan after shaping but I think that may be an error. My parmesan got wayy toasted...next time I won't add it until the bread sticks are almost done. The cook time was much too long (even though I only set the timer for 15 minutes) so the bread sticks were crispy not soft & chewy. They were so done I didn't even put them under the broiler. I put some on a baking sheet & froze them after cutting them out. I'll wrap each breadstick in plastic wrap & put them in freezer bags to pull out & bake whenever wanted but I'm not sure I'll make this particular recipe again. If I do, it'll require some tinkering. BTW I read that when you use instant yeast you lose some flavor.
These are THE BEST!!! 10X better than anything Ive ever had in a a restaurant. Totally easy too, I had never made a yeast bread before...so easy! My husband was very impressed!!
These were good, but I found out the hard way that they do not need to be broiled for very long.
I made this a bit differently, as I accidently made too much of a butter, egg, and parmesan cheese mixture for another recipe. So I eliminated the milk and most of the water. The dough was a bit too sticky, but I believe that's my fault. They are a bit bland, but not bad breadsticks. Would be good with more garlic added to the dough or sprinkled on top. And, if you are like me, dipped with pizza sauce. Thanks!
This tasted great! Followed the recipe carefully and it was soft and moist. One thing I do have to say is that it tastes great dipped in some warm pasta sauce. Will make this again!!
These were good, flavorful with the Italian seasoning. I didn't have fresh garlic so I used garlic powder, I used shredded parm. since I didn't have the grated kind, and I used one packet of yeast (which is not a full 3 t, but they were still wonderful and fluffy). Next time I will probably use more cheese and pull the bread sticks out to butter them during cooking. We like ours a little more soft. They came out really fluffy, and I made these the traditional way (aka, I used my own hands to mix the ingredients)
These ended up being really soft. I guess I thought they would be a little more chewy. Still good and my kids really liked them.
These were my first SUCCESSFUL attempt at making homemade bread, and we loved them. I did discover that if the dough just isn't rising due to your house temperature, turn the dryer on for a few minutes to warm, then stick them in there! Will make again and again.
These are pretty good but a little bland and took longer than the other recipe I use.
These weren't too bad, but not what I was looking for. They were very dense, not really soft at all. I followed the recipe exactly, even triple-checked it to make sure I did everything right, and they still didn't come out like I expected. I'll keep looking for a good breadstick recipe, but thank you for sharing.
These were pretty good and fairly easy to make, but they can be kind of bland. I used melted herb butter and experimented with different spices (garlic powder, basil, cayenne and lemon pepper). Make sure you add a lot of spices and/or herbs to kick these up a bit. This recipe makes a ton of breadsticks!
I was disappointed in these breadsticks. I found them to be very dry and no flavor at all.
I made these this afternoon and we loved them. I put all the ingredients in the bread machine on dough cycle. Then I formed the sticks, let them rise again,. Then I brushed them with the melted butter and sprinkled w/ parm. Mine were done in 12 minutes. I brushed them with more butter and they're great
i replaced the bread flour with whole wheat flour, and brushed with olive oil instead of melted butter, and skipped the broil step. turned out soft n amazing.
These are one of the best breadsticks I've ever eaten! They were very easy to make because all you had to do was throw all of the ingredients in a food processor! The only thing that I did not like about this recipe was that there were so many ingredients.
My breadsticks turned out to be very hard and did not rise hardly at all. I used my kitchenAid mixer. I think next time I will warm the milk and H20 and add the yeast to it, let it rise for a few minutes, add the egg, and then add the dry ingredients. Might work, might not! The taste of the garlic and the italian spices is great! Thanks for sharing!
Really good - kids gobbled them up. I halved the recipe, but still it made a sheet full. Tasted great, could still add some more seasoning, though for more of a kick. This could be prepared in a kitchen aid mixer with dough attachment; I made in a small processor because recipe called for processor, but I think would have been easier in my mixer. Thanks for a good recipe - will be making again.
These were just ok. I followed other peoples' suggestions about shortening the baking time. The flavor was just ok, and they were NOT good the next day.
I make these in my bread machine and than bake in the oven. Easy to do and they are a hit with the whole family. Alos makes an AWESOME pizza crust!
good hot but did not like cooled and the taste was a little flat next time i will try a little more garlic and a little more salt.
lot of work, so-so results
not bad....was expecting them to be a bit softer more like the restaurant breadsticks....not the same.
These came out soft, cheesy, and nice. I prepared the dough in the bread machine and allowed them to bake for 10 minutes. Thanks for sharing the recipe; I will certainly be making these again.
Not worth the work if you ask me.
These were SO GOOD. Just be sure that you don't leave them in the broiler for too long.
Best bread sticks ever!! I did makes some substitutions tho. I needed to use an extra cup of my sour dough starter this week so I was looking for a recipe and came across this one. I used 1/2 cup starter 1/4 cup milk And I ended up adding 1/4 cup hot water it was a little dry I used 2 cloves fresh garlic and I didn’t have any Italian seasoning so I used Greek seasoning and again I didn’t have any Parmesan cheese but I had an Italian blend. I also used a stand mixer. They didn’t make it any further than taste test even tho they were supposed to go with dinner
It took no time to prepare and I had to make more because the kids ate them all so quickly!!
I am sooooo bummed. Everything was perfect until I put them in the broiler. Instead of "soft" parmesan breadsticks, they were burnt and hard. Nevertheless, the were actually pretty yummy. I can't wait to make them again so that they're golden brown. Watch your broiler VERY closely...2 minutes was WAY to much for me!
I do a couple of different things with this recipe. 1st: I roll it out onto a large lodge cast iron pizza pan. I bake it like that and when it's done, I cut it into strips first cross ways and then length ways. It makes a lot of garlic bread strips like this, sort of like pizza huts garlic cheese bread. Another thing I do with this, is actually make a pizza out of it. I use the same pan and add pizza sauce and whatever toppings I want on it. Just for the record, the lodge cast iron pizza pan, are very large. I think this is one of the best recipes for pizza crust. The crust is flavorful, light and fluffy, crisp at the edges and bottom. I rarely measure anything. I use all purpose flour and never measure it. I use blue bonnet margarine and it works just as well as butter and I never measure it either. The only thing I do measure is the water, milk, yeast. I can tell you what is very important and that is allowing the water and milk to be almost hot, allowing it with the sugar mixed in, to sit for about 15 minutes before adding other ingredients....this is the most important stage. The next very important stage is to give it plenty of time to rise. It needs at least 45 minutes. I don't pull out the bread machine or any of that. I do it completely from scratch. You can vary your spices such as adding onion powder, etc.
I tried this in my breadmaker on the Dough function and added all the "wet" ingredients first then dry ingredients. They were excellent and my 8 & 14 year old boys loved them also! Great with spaghetti!
Made it exactly as recipe stated and it turned out exceptional!
Very yummy! I made mine into garlic knots, and they were delicious. Definitely a keeper!
I made these and they were heavenly, but I made so many changes it's an entirely different recipe that I will submit later. A hint though would be to just take some of the tips from the few other breadstick recipes here to make the kind of breadstick you prefer.
The only problem with this recipe is that they disappear so fast! They're delicious!
I added fresh garlic and extra italian seasoning so flavour was good but didn't rise very much and was over cooked
Easy, excellent, yummy.
Best bread sticks I’ve made. Did it in my stand mixer with dough hook and only had regular yeast so dissolved it in 1/4 cup warm water with 1tsp of sugar and mixed in with wet ingredients. (Omitting hot water)Also didn’t bother broiling it at the end. They were super soft and delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
These were great. This was my first attempt at breadsticks and they turned out perfect. I have already made them twice and managed to sneak a few in the freezer for another meal before the kids saw them. I will definetly keep this one.
Enjoyed these a lot, especially my teens for snack. Very soft and savory. Will be making these again. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Finally a great breadstick recipe. Good flavor!
I put it all in the bread machine like others and they turned out great.
These were great! Could use a little additional garlic powder to the dough and a good slathering of fresh garlic butter. They turned out so soft and delicious! I will be making these regularly.
I've made this recipe many times. I bake them for farmers' market. They are very popular, I follow the recipe almost exactly as stated. I use ap flour and cheddar cheese. What I'd like is to get them to be a little more moist! Any suggestions?
I only had regular yeast and followed the directions the same as stated and they still turned out really good! I only made 2 changes besides the yeast because when I opened the fridge I found I was low on grated parm...so I had a little bit of shredded parm and added a little shredded mozz with it and they still turned out, I may even add all mozz and a little more next time or sprinkle some on top for the last few minutes of baking. My one complaint is it needed more garlic...even after I added garlic powder to the butter you still barely tasted it...and I used fresh pressed garlic generously closer to 1 1/2 Tblsp.
These were quite good - the dough did not rise as much as it should have in the alloted time, but I wanted them ready for dinnr - next time I will allow more rising time. They turned out soft and cheesy - I used shredded parmesan instead of grated and sprinkled the top with garlic powder as well. I didn't need the second layer of butter or the broiler, the shredded cheese browned nicely on top during baking.
This was a great find!! My husband raved about how good these are. We agree, they are better than the ones in Pizza Parlors - very light and fluffy and so packed with great flavors. Thanks!
These were my contribution to Thanksgiving dinner last weekend and they were a hit! I paired them up with my fav hummus recipe! Thanks!!
