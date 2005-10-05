Soft Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

I do a couple of different things with this recipe. 1st: I roll it out onto a large lodge cast iron pizza pan. I bake it like that and when it's done, I cut it into strips first cross ways and then length ways. It makes a lot of garlic bread strips like this, sort of like pizza huts garlic cheese bread. Another thing I do with this, is actually make a pizza out of it. I use the same pan and add pizza sauce and whatever toppings I want on it. Just for the record, the lodge cast iron pizza pan, are very large. I think this is one of the best recipes for pizza crust. The crust is flavorful, light and fluffy, crisp at the edges and bottom. I rarely measure anything. I use all purpose flour and never measure it. I use blue bonnet margarine and it works just as well as butter and I never measure it either. The only thing I do measure is the water, milk, yeast. I can tell you what is very important and that is allowing the water and milk to be almost hot, allowing it with the sugar mixed in, to sit for about 15 minutes before adding other ingredients....this is the most important stage. The next very important stage is to give it plenty of time to rise. It needs at least 45 minutes. I don't pull out the bread machine or any of that. I do it completely from scratch. You can vary your spices such as adding onion powder, etc.