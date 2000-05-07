Scones

1318 Ratings
  • 5 994
  • 4 208
  • 3 54
  • 2 31
  • 1 31

This is a very simple recipe for scones. You can customize them by adding dried fruit or nuts. Half and half can also be substituted for milk if you wish.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
267 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter. Mix the egg and milk in a small bowl, and stir into flour mixture until moistened.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead briefly. Roll dough out into a 1/2 inch thick round. Cut into 8 wedges, and place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 71.4mg; sodium 594.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 04/23/2022