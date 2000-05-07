Great recipe. I have made this multiple times with the following changes to make cranberry-orange scones: Instead of 1 egg and 1 cup milk, I use 1 egg with 1/3 cup milk and 2/3 cup fresh orange juice. I add the entire amount or almost the entire amount of this liquid a little at a time. I also add two tablespoons of a good orange marmalade that has lots of rind pieces in it, plus 1/2 bag of Craisins (3 oz as the bag is 6 oz). I barely knead the dough at all, and just roller it out into the 1/2-inch thick round once the ingredients are well mixed. Before I put them in the oven, I brush on a mixture of powdered sugar and orange juice (made into a paste and lightly brushed on top). They never fail me and are so good as they are, I haven't branched out into other flavor combos yet. P.S. I don't have a stand mixer, and have added the butter two different ways: cutting the butter into small pieces and adding the pieces a little at a time, stirring them in, which resulted in a crustier, bumpier scone; and I have also softened the butter in the microwave, then mixed it into a soft paste and put it in the freezer for a few minutes to "re-cool". Then I mixed it in the batter that way to save time. The scones came out less craggy and a little smoother, but tasted the same. So depending on how you want them to look, the texture you want, or the time you have, these are two options that worked for me.