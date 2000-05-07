Scones
This is a very simple recipe for scones. You can customize them by adding dried fruit or nuts. Half and half can also be substituted for milk if you wish.
This is a very simple recipe for scones. You can customize them by adding dried fruit or nuts. Half and half can also be substituted for milk if you wish.
These just turned out wonderful. I used some of the tricks I read and they were perfect. I added two tsp of cinnamon and I put the egg in the measuring cup then added 1/2 milk and 1/2 half and half cream and the dough consistency was perfect. I added raisins and almonds to mine. When I took the dough from the bowl, it was crumbly, but I was able to easly mold it into a dough ball and flatten it and cut it into about 12 good size scones. I also added a bit of lemon zest.... If people had dough that was too wet, they really need to try putting the egg in the measuring cup first, then adding the milk. If you want quick easy scones, this recipe is for you!!! I will make again.Read More
Is it a biscuit? A pancake? I don't know, but it sure isn't a scone. I kinda enjoyed these biscuits with a pancakey flavor. Unfortunately no one else (including the dog) agreed with me. Everyone took one bite and that was it. And like many other reviewers, I too, had to add a lot more flour than the recipe calls for. I was disappointed with this recipe.Read More
These just turned out wonderful. I used some of the tricks I read and they were perfect. I added two tsp of cinnamon and I put the egg in the measuring cup then added 1/2 milk and 1/2 half and half cream and the dough consistency was perfect. I added raisins and almonds to mine. When I took the dough from the bowl, it was crumbly, but I was able to easly mold it into a dough ball and flatten it and cut it into about 12 good size scones. I also added a bit of lemon zest.... If people had dough that was too wet, they really need to try putting the egg in the measuring cup first, then adding the milk. If you want quick easy scones, this recipe is for you!!! I will make again.
Wow, these scones were really good! This was the first time I ever made scones, but not my boyfriend- he gave me a really good tip: see, I was confused and thought that I was supposed to add the entire egg/ milk mixture to the dough, but instead, he said to just add enough of it so that the dough be moistened (We only used about half of the egg/ milk mixture). Oh yeah, and you have to add it only a little bit at a time, and work the dough each time after you add it. That way, you can tell how moistened it is. I know this is what the recipe says to do, but what i THOUGHT the directions said was to add the whole mixture and keep mixing until it was moistened. It was good the way my boyfriend taught me to do it. We added enough cinamin so that the dough was a very very light brown. We added to the dough BEFORE we put the egg/ milk in.
Very light and absolutely DELICIOUS! I used about 1/4 cup of half-n-half and 3/4 cup of milk. I also recommend using the food processor to combine the flour mixture and butter. I put 1/2 of the flour mixture into the processor at a time and just used a light pulse to incorporate the butter into the flour. I then put the butter and flour mixture into a large bowl and stirred in the egg mixture. One thing that I don't recommend is using the drop method for these scones. The texture was much better when I added a little more flour to roll out, then kneaded a couple times and patted down into a circle and made scone wedges. Happy baking!!
Wonderful! I've added fresh chopped cranberries and orange zest/juice.Orange glaze. I've made pumpkin scones with cinnamon glaze. Every altered recipe using this base has been a hit. To avoid dough being too wet I crack the egg in the measuring cup first, then measure to one cup milk or half & half over the egg. Seems to come out perfect.
A+++ We made orange cranberry scones and they turned out delicious. I just wish they lasted longer, they managed to disappear really fast. Instead of 1 cup milk, We added 1/2 cup fresh OJ, 1/3 cup milk and added cranberries (dried sweetened or fresh cooked in sugar)then glazed them with an OJ/powdered sugar glaze. They were great!
I come from England, and haven't eaten scones since moving to America. I have looked for a while for a recipe and this one sounded the closest to how I remember my mother making them. I have to say, they were delicious. The taste and texture were exactly how I remembered. Traditionally in UK, scones are round like American biscuits, so I used a biscuit cutter to make them and ended up with double the yield as a result. I also added raisins, which is a common variation in UK. They can be enjoyed as they are or cut in half with jam and/or butter, but the best way to eat them is with jam and cream! If they are made correctly, they are certain to stick to the roof of your mouth as you eat them so it's always a good idea to have a drink with them - preferably, steaming cup of English tea! All in all, an excellent recipe. Very simple to follow and with delicious results.
Very simple recipe. I cut the butter down to 1/2 c. and froze it first then grated it into the flour mixture. It's easier to work with that way. I used 3 tsp. of baking powder, 1 tsp. of baking soda, and 1 tsp. of cream of tartar. I also used half and half instead of milk. I did half plain and half with raisins.
AMAZING! These scones are fantastic, and they're so easy to make. I've made them twice in the last twenty four hours, and got rave reviews each time. I added vanilla and two teaspoons cinnamon, because cinnamon rocks, and some walnuts. Also, I sprinkled brown sugar on top, but these are all personal preferences. They were great the first time when I followed the recipe exactly. Enjoy!
I needed an English dish to take to a multi-cultural food tasting party at my daughter's school. I came across this recipe and decided to give it a try. When I made the trial batch, my kids said, "Oooh! Let's make these all the time!" That was enough convincing for me to make them for my daughter's class. I served them with strawberry jelly and hot tea, and they were a hit!! Thanks for the recipe!
Is it a biscuit? A pancake? I don't know, but it sure isn't a scone. I kinda enjoyed these biscuits with a pancakey flavor. Unfortunately no one else (including the dog) agreed with me. Everyone took one bite and that was it. And like many other reviewers, I too, had to add a lot more flour than the recipe calls for. I was disappointed with this recipe.
These are definitely some amazing scones! They have an incredibly light and fluffy, almost biscuit-like texture, with the sweet buttery taste of shortbread. I cubed the butter and then used a pastry cutter to cut it into the dry ingredients till it made "pea-shaped" crumbs, per usual. Followed the advice to put the egg into a measuring cup and then add milk to the 1 cup line. I used milk (not the cream that other reviewers suggested) and thought the consistency was perfectly fine. I split the dough into two halves, adding 1/2 cup dried cranberries to one half and 1/2 cup chocolate chips to the other, then stirred these ingredients into the dough. Turned each half out onto a generously floured surface, sprinkled the ball of dough with flour and patted it down into a circle 1/2 inch thick. I did not knead the dough and did not find it necessary, because I am 100% satisfied with texture of the finished product. Each half made 8 scones. As I always do with scones, I brushed the tops with eggwhites and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar mixture before putting them in the oven -- it's a delicious final touch!
VERY GOOD!! They were very good and tasted like real scones. Next time I am adding blueberries
These are fabulous! They look, feel and taste just like scones should! A++++++ !!
Great recipe. I have made this multiple times with the following changes to make cranberry-orange scones: Instead of 1 egg and 1 cup milk, I use 1 egg with 1/3 cup milk and 2/3 cup fresh orange juice. I add the entire amount or almost the entire amount of this liquid a little at a time. I also add two tablespoons of a good orange marmalade that has lots of rind pieces in it, plus 1/2 bag of Craisins (3 oz as the bag is 6 oz). I barely knead the dough at all, and just roller it out into the 1/2-inch thick round once the ingredients are well mixed. Before I put them in the oven, I brush on a mixture of powdered sugar and orange juice (made into a paste and lightly brushed on top). They never fail me and are so good as they are, I haven't branched out into other flavor combos yet. P.S. I don't have a stand mixer, and have added the butter two different ways: cutting the butter into small pieces and adding the pieces a little at a time, stirring them in, which resulted in a crustier, bumpier scone; and I have also softened the butter in the microwave, then mixed it into a soft paste and put it in the freezer for a few minutes to "re-cool". Then I mixed it in the batter that way to save time. The scones came out less craggy and a little smoother, but tasted the same. So depending on how you want them to look, the texture you want, or the time you have, these are two options that worked for me.
People! These scones are absolutely perfect and that is coming from an English Girl like myself... Many people request them and they are so quick to make! People have said that they add ALL the milk mixture! Don't do it! You'll end up with a sloppy mess... just add a little bit until the mixture reaches a good doughy consistency that is firm and can be kneaded well). In true english style eat hot with plenty of cholesterol raising butter and clotted cream and strawberry jam... heaven!
this recipe received great reviews!
Please please please fix the mistake on this recipe. There is way too much baking powder in this and it comes out caustic. Use one quarter of the baking powder and you have a good recipe. I baked mine in my new scone pan (with a quarter of the baking powder) and they turned out great. Using all the baking powder they have listed make these scones unedible!!
I never made a scone in my life (in fact I don't do all that much baking beyond cookies and an occasional cake). We had just returned from a trip to Ireland and scones were on the breakfast menu everywhere we went. When we got home my wife was lamenting that she missed the scones so I thought I would give it a whirl. The dough is sticky and tough to work with and I thought I screwed up the recipe, but man these were as good as any we had across the pond! Thanks for sharing. I'll be making these again.
This has become my go-to recipe for scones, they have the lightness and texture that I really love. And you can mix in practically anything: so far, for sweet scones I have made blueberry & cream cheese, strawberry & cream cheese, chocolate chip, cinnamon chip, raspberry, blackberry, currant, and banana. For savory scones I omitted the sugar and made cheddar & chive, cheddar & jalapeno, Italian sausage, bell pepper & mozzarella, and even curry chicken (yes!). The savory scones go perfectly with a bowl of soup. I highly recommend this scone recipe, but at the same time I urge you to try your own flavor combinations, this recipe is very forgiving and takes anything you throw at it.
Wonderful! I had some fresh strawberries to use and wanted to make something different. I just sliced them up and made fresh strawberry scones. They were great plain, and with strawberry jam. Blueberry would be great as well. Will definately make again!
These are so good!! Very light and moist. I added zest of one medium lemon, 3 tablespoons of orange juice, fresh cranberries, raisins, and pecans, and they got rave reviews!I took the advice of one review that suggested measuring the milk into a cup with the egg in it so the batter wouldn't be too liquidy. Superb!
Great scones thanks! My 3 yr old poured all of the milk/egg mixture in at once so it was too wet and I had to add an extra 3/4 cup flour to absorb it all but they still worked well. I added sultanas too. I don't know why Americans shape their scones into wedges...being Australian, I have always known them to be round in shape ( I cut mine out with an empty can) and they are traditionally served with butter, strawberry jam (preserves) and whipped fresh cream and ALWAYS alongside a cup of freshly brewed hot tea. This is popular everywhere here in Australia and is known as Devonshire Tea. Thanks for the recipe! I'll be freezing them and taking them to a brunch on the weekend.
looking for a SCONE recipe not a biscuit recipe... i guess i should not have chosen the recipe with LESS ratings. NOT my style to do so, but i was looking for a scone recipe with ingredients on hand...BAD mistake. im making a diffrent recipe next time. though this does make for a nice fluffy BISCUIT thats for sure. just not tooo scone like.. i hope this helps anyone looking for a REAL scone recipe. DON'T cut corners with ingredients on HAND, look up the highest rated recipe here...im positive its better..
So yummy! A great recipe to adapt. 1. cinnamon, blueberries & whole wheat flour 2. cocoa powder, chocolate chips, 1/2 orange juice, 1/2 milk and orange rind 3. lemon rind, crandberries and a few squeezes of lemon juice THANKS FOR POSTING THIS GREAT RECIPE
This recipe was great and easy!! I added cheddar cheese and garlic to mine to go with chowder.
Easy recipe, however the texture was not correct for a scone. It was more of a cake, I'll be using a different recipe next time.
AWESOME....I added chocolate chips and they went fast!! Light fluffy and wonderful!!
Great base recipe - I added candied Ginger and toasted Pecans - then coated with a ginger glaze - what a sweet (but not too) treat. Thanks for posting!
Great and easy scones! Try making mini scones with a tablespoon for appetizers or tea.
I made these according to the directions, but did the egg & milk measuring cup trick that other reviewers talked about. I also added a little vanilla and fresh strawberries too...so delish! I will be making these again experimenting with other extra ingredients :)
What did I do wrong? They looked great and smelled good, but tasted too strongly of baking soda.
Oh....My....Gosh! These are so yummy, I just wish they weren't all fat :-( I guess that's why they're so great though, huh? I added cinnamon and orange juice with a little orange zest, and they came out wonderful. I was a little worried about the reviewers that stated 5 tsp of baking powder was too much, and I surely do value my tooth enamel, so I compromised with 4 tbs, and followed yet anothers suggestion to add the egg to the measuring cup and then enough liquids to make 1 cup. It ended up being about 1/3 c of orange juice and 1/2 c of milk. The dough was a little sticky, but if you knead gently and use a little extra flour on your hands they come out just fine. Made 16 scone sized scones, not sure how big the submitter likes her scones, but 8 would be mighty big, like a big scone muffin. I will make these again and again! Thanks!
I was looking for a basic scone recipe I could alter with a variety of added ingredients.... AND I FOUND IT! Basically, all suggestions were very good except for those complaining about too much BAKING SODA! My suggestion to them would be: " READ THE INGREDIENTS CAREFULLY - It is Baking Powder, not Baking Soda!" No wonder they gave the recipe such bad reviews.
I thought these were really good. However I made the following changes that made these DEE-LISH!! - I used a biscuit cutter and cut them out rather than cutting into wedges (made 26 biscuits) - I topped them off with brown sugar before they went in the oven (so both the top and the bottom of the scone has a crunchy texture) - Baked for only 12-13 minutes - Cut them in half and put a strawberry rhubarb jam onto both sides = DEE-LISH, a must try!! Don't forget the cup of tea on the side!!
Awesome. Use the frozen butter method where you grate it into the dry ingredients. Works awesome and saves a lot of "cutting". Made this many times with many variations. Thanks for the recipe.
Love this recipe! I did use some of the tips from other reviewers and used just enough milk to make one cup with the egg. I aso added some raisins. The last time I made these, I actually put 5 scones in the fridge because there wasn't enough space on the baking stone and baked them the next day and they came out perfectly. I normally cut out the scones using a cookie cutter and I get about 12 scones. Delicious with butter and a good quality jam!
Fantastic!!! I used fresh fruit and some sugar substitute for my diabetic father and he thought that he'd died and gone to heaven!!! Thank you!
This is a great recipe, very versatile and easy to make. I definately cut the dough into smaller wedges to get more scones, just cutting them into 8 makes for very large scones and if you're making them to have with other foods, all you need is small wedges.
Delicious! I made a few modifications. Instead of 3/4 C butter, I used 1/4 C butter and 1/4 C olive oil and it lead to the perfect consistency. I also used 1/2 C milk and 1/2 C half and half. Finally, I brushed the top of the scones with egg before putting in the oven with gave them a shiny browned top. Then I decided to make a glaze with some confectioners sugar, almond extract, and a dash of milk. These paired great with coffee!
I found these scones incredibly easy to make. I added quarter of a cup of shredded cheddar cheese and an eighth of a cup shredded red bell pepper and made savory dinner scones. They were light, flaky, and rose beautifully. More significantly, three people ate the whole plate of them that night!
just made these for our "royal wedding" party tomorrow. I couldnt believe how easy they were to make. I put the egg & 1 tsp vanilla then enough milk to make one cup. The dough was perfect. I split the dough and made 1/2 with mini choc chips and 1/2 with frozen blueberries. I was very impressed when I opened the oven. they were beautiful & delicious. This is a keeper.
This dough was way too sticky to roll out or knead. Maybe I wasn't supposed to use all of the milk/egg mixture? It was a mess.
great scones easy to make delicious to eat!
Really lovely, just like my mum used to make in the UK, I make these most weeks and have even used shortening when out of butter and skimmed milk and did not notice any difference.
these scones are great! They actually took me 25 minutes to bake, but came out light and fluffy. i was suprised at how much they rose. I added raisins and cinnamon and sprinkled the scones with a little bit of cinnamon sugar. These are great.
These scones are excellent! I added about 1/2 cup of dried cranberries and the zest of one orange to the dough. I also topped them with an orange icing. They were the best scones I have ever had. They were very tender, flavorful and very impressive looking. I have plans to make them again soon and am excited to try more flavor combinations.
Yum! Made these this afternoon so we can have them with a pot of tea while we're watching the Royal Wedding tomorrow morning at 5 a.m. I made the recipe exactly as written and the only change I'd make in future is to reduce the amount of sugar by a couple of tablespoons. Thanks for a great scone recipe! (Oops, forgot to note in my review that I also made the scones half the size so the recipe made twice as many - wouldn't want them any larger - and I cut them into circles instead of wedges.)
Always better to have fresh scones. I've made this several times. If you are like me and don't have a pastry cutter, a fork works well, or you can cut the butter in to small slices or chunks and then work with a fork. This recipe is scones made simple.
Very poor recipe. The dough was so mushy needed more flour and sugar than recipe called for. I wouldnt recommend this one.
Fantastic! This recipe has a lovely, flaky texture similar to a biscuit; not very sweet; it's a great carrier for additions to suit your taste. Although, I measured the liquid to 1 cup with the egg in the measuring cup first, the dough was very wet. Next time I may use less liquid, but the scones were so delicious! Used fresh cranberries, toasted nuts, lemon/orange zest, half&half and sprinkled sugar on top prior to baking and then dusted it with confectioner sugar, while hot out of the oven. Needed to bake for 20 minutes. It's fabulous straight out of the freezer without warming. Definitely a keeper! Thanks Donna!
First time making Scones, they were for the wife, who seemed to have no complaints. Seeing she ate almost everyone of them.
This recipe was quick & delicious. I added 2 cups of chopped fresh cranberries & had to bake another batch the next day, for they they were all gone. Thank you Donna for making my baking life easier..
I've made these three or four times, adding different flavors each time, and with a small adjustment they came out perfectly. The first time they tasted a little dry, (my boyfriend and I like things a little more moist) so I added a tablespoon of sour cream when I added the butter, and they came out prefect and moist.
5 teaspoons is Tooooo muuuuch baaaaking pooowder! These scones, unlike the traditional, slightly heavy Irish recipe, float into the air when you aren't looking. Also, I might note that the scones have a slightly caustic flavor that could damage one's tooth enamel. I strongly suggest halving the amount of baking powder, or even quartering it. At present, this comes out like a cake.
This recipe is fabulous and can be made vegan very easily with egg replace, soy milk and earth balance. And it makes a lot more than 8!
I used the 5 tsp of baking powder and that was way too much and now they smell like ammonia.
Excellent! I made them with blueberries and white chocolate chips. Then glazed them with an orange glaze. I did have to add more flour since I used all the milk-egg mixture. I added the white chocolate chips while stirring, but waited to add the blueberries until I was rolling it out. After rolling it out I spinkled the blueberries on the top and gently pressed them into the dough, then I folded it in half and rolled it out again, repeating the same process. I cut it into the 8 wedges as directed. They were HUGE! I made the glaze with powdered sugar, orange zest and fresh squeezed orange juice. Thanks for a great recipe!
fabulous.....one word says it all. i added apples and cinnamon like one user suggested.. can't wait to experiment with other fruits. thanks for the recipe.
The texture of these scones is good, but there are better tasting scone recipes on this site. I found the recipe yielded 8 very large scones or 12 reasonable size scones.
Delicious! I added 1 tsp vanilla and a few shakes of cinnamon. Soooo good!
These are delicious! We spread honey butter on them, so good!
These never fail! I usually make them plain and serve with butter and jam, but I threw in 1 Tbs orange zest and some cranberries into a batch for Christmas Eve brunch today. Topped them with an orange juice/powdered sugar icing and they are delicious.
Great succes!
I don't know what I did wrong but the scones took so much longer to bake than the recipe called for. They started to burn on the edges but still were not done in the middle. They were okay warm from the oven but not so good later. I will try this recipe again because I can see itnis a good one. It must be me that is making it a mess!
These were great after following suggestions from fellow reviewers: Definitely add the egg to the measuring cup before the milk. I also added 2 tsp ground cinnamon, some orange zest, and subbed 1/2 the milk for fresh OJ. I added some dried cranberries, and topped off with a mixture of finely chopped pecans, brown sugar, cinnamon and a little melted butter - Scrumptious!!
To respond to those below who complained about stickiness: Knead the dough on a well-floured surface until it gets to the point where it can be rolled out easily (keep adding more flour until it gets there). Then, sprinkle a little more flour on the top, smooth it out with your hand and roll it out with a rolling pin. That should work.
Very yummy! I used past suggestions and used 1 egg with enough milk added to make 1 cup, which worked well. The dough was crumbly in the bowl, but came together with a little kneading. Be sure to use chilled butter, which gives it the right texture. This time, I added 2t cinnamon and some cinnamon chips. I'll also try lemon blueberry, and clotted cream with jam. Thanks for the great recipe!
Tasty! I made these instead of my normal scones, because I had no sour cream. Also, had to use margarine because I was out of butter. I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and these came out delicious.
these scones are delicious! I added some lemon juice and vanilla to the egg/milk mixture, and then added that to the flour mixture until the dough was moist. I rolled it out, cut it into smaller pieces than what this recipe called for--about half the size. Then I let them sit in my refrigerator for the night, and cooked them the next day. While still warm, I topped them with Lemon Icing. They were so delicious! Will make again!
Excellent. The only reason I didn't 5 star this recipe is that a little better explanation is needed for those who haven't made biscuits/scones before and need guidance on the addition of the liquid ingredients. It does make marvelous scones! a hint: If it doesn't rise enough, be sure your baking powder is fresh.
This was a soft, buttery and fluffy biscuit. While very good in its own right, I would definitely not call it a scone. Scones are drier and saltier. Also, this makes 8 huge scone shaped biscuits.
Madly in love with this recipe. It's very flexible -- Even though I halved the recipe and reduced the butter and sugar content, it still came out marvelous. As someone had suggested, I grated the butter into the flour and then just hand kneaded it a bit. To add flavor, i threw it chocolate chips and flour dusted banana chunks. Baked in my oven for 20 minutes to make the outside a bit more crisp. Scrumptious! Thank you!
I just made this recipe to the letter. I grated chilled butter rather than cut it in, but used the exact same proportions. A little sweet but very tasty. I'd make it again with Lemon Zest. A keeper recipe. Very easy to make. The key as always is to handle the dough as little as possible. I made nine 2.5 inch circular scones.
This was very easy. I added Ghiradelli milk chocolate chips and even my husband liked the "cookies." I dropped them from a spoon instead of rolling and cutting like the recipe says.
delicious, but definitely an intermediate level of baking required.
Seems like everyone else has been getting decent results with these, but I don't seem to be getting the same results. Made this twice, first time there was an overwhelming chemical taste from the baking soda, but I chocked that up to maybe me needing to get a new box. After getting a brand new box I tried again. The chemical taste was still there, not as strong, but certainly noticeable. If I ever try these again (and that's a big if) I certainly will not put in as much baking soda as specified in the recipe.
I make this all the time and they are hit each time. I serve them with cream and warm jams. Before baking, I fold each triangle twice, so my scones are thick and moist in the middle.
These scones are delicious! Next time we are going to add blueberries or chocolate chips. My girls love them too. Great family project!
I made these exactly to recipe. They baked up beautifully and looked great, but they had a real bitter taste. I don't know if it was too much baking powder or what. I may try again with less baking powder. 5 t sounds like a lot.
Yum! Easy and delicious with lemon curd.
I made these for my boyfriend and the only thing he could mutter between bites was "Wow". Enough said :)
I made this with a food processor. I added lemon zest from one lemon and about 1 cup of cranberries. These were so good! A quick and easy scone recipe that is a winner.
Very easy and a nice traditional scone....much like the ones I had at tea time in England!
These were very biscuity and delicious. The only problem is, as many people said, the dough was extremely sticky. Following some people's advice I only added a half cup of milk, and then after kneading the dough I added more milk by the teaspoon to achieve a good consistency. Delicious! My mother loves scones so I made half a batch with blueberries and half with chocolate chips and they were devoured within an hour.
This was an awesome recipe. I used 1/2 cup sour cream to replace 1/2 of the milk for an added zing. I added 1 cup chocolate chips. I mix the dough in ,y kitchen-aid mixer and add additional flour as needed. Remove the mix from my mixer...flour my hands and pat the dough to form a disc on my ungreased baking pan. I pat it down evenly. I have found this helps with yielding more scones. My family loves this recipe!Thanks for a great recipe!
These were good. I added brown sugar, vanilla, and raisins to this. I just thought they needed to be a tad more sweet.
I made this and I didn't have any eggs. Made these without the egg and they are so good with or without the egg. I made half a batch plain and the other half orange (used orange juice instead of milk and added some orange zest, then made a powdered sugar glaze with orange zest and orange extract.)
Came out quite well! I used an egg substitute 'cause I'm lazy and was out of eggs, and it worked perfectly. The bottoms burned a little, so maybe next time I'd turn the heat down a touch.
This is another good scone recipe. It bakes up really light and fluffy and rises well. I added an egg wash to the top to make the tops golden and crispy. It's not as white as the other recipe I tried but the taste is about the same. I got 12 good sized scones out of one recipe. I will make these again too.
Wonderful scones! I did just the plain flavor the first time so I could see how they were as is! I did have to add a tad bit extra flour, and I subbed turbinado sugar for the white sugar, and also subbed 1 cup of the flour for wheat flour. Thanks for the recipe!
Today I was hosting my daughter's home school 'Girl's Book Club', and at the last minute went looking for a recipe for scones (having never made them before). This recipe was the first one I saw with lots of reviews and nearly 5 stars, simple and quick, so I gave it a whirl. I followed the directions exactly, using only milk and, WOW!! It was so easy, so fast & incredibly yummy...EVERY person who tried it raved - and there were 18 people! We had them with strawberry jam and raspberry tea, and they were a HUGE hit! Next time I plan to add cranberries & orange zest...maybe even tomorrow - they're THAT good! Thanks so much for posting this incredible recipe - it will definitely be used often at our house!
Fantastic base recipe for scones that is very easy to customize and add to; my roommates loved it and finished off a batch within 1 night! I followed another reader's advice to crack and beat the egg in a measuring cup and then add the liquid ingredients to 1 cup. For liquid ingredients, I have added varying amounts of orange juice, milk, vanilla extract, and almond extract (generally more orange juice than milk, and roughly 0.5-1tsp of extract) I also added cranberries and sliced almonds. Have also added chocolate chips on another occasion for a sweeter scone.
I substituted 1/2 whole wheat flour and used them to make individual strawberry shortcakes! My kids loved them!! This was my first time making scones. They were so much easier than I expected!
I wish I could give this a higher rating but it is not what I expected. They are very good...but very cake like. They were fairly basic to prepare however not the scone I was expecting. I added chocolate chips to half, and without them it was very plain. Not bad, not great.
Great Recipe!! I love Dunkin Donuts scones and these were perfect. I made two rounds (16 scones) making one round with chocolate chips... these were gone almost before they were out of the oven! And the second batch I made with dried cranberries that I moistened and seasoned with cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg. I also sprinkled cinnamon/sugar on top before baking. I did find the oven too hot, making the edges crispy and the center too gooey. So I just lowered the oven temp to 375 and baked them for 5 extra minutes. 5 stars!
Be careful when moistening the dough, if you over do it you'll be peeling dough off of yourself and your kitchen for hours! I know other reviewers already mentioned this but it's worth mentioning again: Add the milk/egg mixture in very slowly mixing in between. Other than that, these came out WONDERFUL and I'm sure I'll make them over and over again. I have all kinds of ideas for making these even better!!
I don't know why some reviewers seemed so upset with the amount of baking powder in this recipe. I doubled the recipe and they came out wonderfully. I didn't roll them out, though, I just sort of dropped them in clumps and flattened them a little. They didn't taste caustic, and I used just as much baking powder as was called for. I added about 2 cups of raisins (for double recipe) and they were soooo good! Thanks for a great recipe, will use this again!
Delicious! I did the suggested pour egg in measuring cup first then add milk. I only used half of that mixture to moisten. I also added blueberries. Mmmmm eating one now!
Super easy! First time ever making scones and they turned out great. As other users suggested I only used about 3/4 of the egg/milk mixture so the dough didn't get too wet. I also added 2 t cinnamon and 1t vanilla, rolled out, cut into wedges then sprinkled with brown sugar and almonds before baking. It turned out delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections