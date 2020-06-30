Peach Pear Salsa

So I have done this two ways now. Once the way the recipe states and once for a very quick, simple salsa. The quick way- we used onion (white) two peaches, a pear. Pureed to small peices, squeezed lime juice and served. Good alone and we used on tacos. Delicious. No one could help but have at least seconds and is already requesting more!
A very good fruit salsa. Instead of curry powdwe I added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon cumin
I subbed nectarines for the peaches. This is a fantastic recipe! It's not just a salsa it could also be a salad!
This is delicious. I followed the other suggestion and squeezed in some lime juice. I minced a small jalapeno for some color and kick. It is now close to perfect. Serving this tonight on grilled salmon!
I served this over grilled salmon and it was really good. I think we will try it on tacos, maybe fish tacos.
Made this without the peaches because we couldn't get any in-season. People LOVED it.
Delicious! I added some crushed red pepper at the end for some extra spice. This was nicely paired with lamb and cilantro pesto.
Very tasty. I only used 3 large peaches and a huge pear and they were already quite soft so my salsa was quite runny. I added the curry as well as sprinkled a bit of cumin over and it's delicious.
Very good. Very easy. Made it to go over baked chicken.