Peach Pear Salsa

Rating: 4.91 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A sweet and spicy topping for most grilled, baked, or broiled meats. It's especially tasty on grilled halibut and chicken.

By Holly Hooker

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
3 /4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat; cook the onion and garlic in the hot oil until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir the peaches, pear, and honey into the onion and garlic mixture; allow to cook together for 2 minutes. Season with the curry powder, salt, and pepper. Continue cooking at a simmer until hot, 5 to 6 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 1.8g; sodium 3.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

kwhite
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2009
So I have done this two ways now. Once the way the recipe states and once for a very quick, simple salsa. The quick way- we used onion (white) two peaches, a pear. Pureed to small peices, squeezed lime juice and served. Good alone and we used on tacos. Delicious. No one could help but have at least seconds and is already requesting more!
Reviews:
frankaff
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2010
A very good fruit salsa. Instead of curry powdwe I added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon cumin
sueb
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2009
I subbed nectarines for the peaches. This is a fantastic recipe! It's not just a salsa it could also be a salad!
Ves&Ken
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2010
This is delicious. I followed the other suggestion and squeezed in some lime juice. I minced a small jalapeno for some color and kick. It is now close to perfect. Serving this tonight on grilled salmon!
Award
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2009
I served this over grilled salmon and it was really good. I think we will try it on tacos, maybe fish tacos.
ktroney
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2011
Made this without the peaches because we couldn't get any in-season. People LOVED it.
Erin Pfaff
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2012
Delicious! I added some crushed red pepper at the end for some extra spice. This was nicely paired with lamb and cilantro pesto.
Yvonne Campbell
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2016
Very tasty. I only used 3 large peaches and a huge pear and they were already quite soft so my salsa was quite runny. I added the curry as well as sprinkled a bit of cumin over and it's delicious.
CS
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2012
Very good. Very easy. Made it to go over baked chicken.
