Rustic Country Bread

Very good! I don't have a bread machine, consequently I used regular "active dry" yeast & made this by hand. The yeast was first dissolved for a couple of minutes in water which was lukewarm because of the cold weather & kitchen. The flour was then stirred in. The sponge ("biga") was covered with a damp cloth. Later, I again added more lukewarm water to first dissolve the extra yeast, while softening the 1/3 cup of sponge/biga. After stirring in the rest of the ingredients, I beat the dough with a wooden spoon for 2-3 minutes, covered it (with a damp cloth) & let rise. (Again, the kitchen was cold, so this took longer than usual.) The dough was very soft - probably because I spooned the flour into a measuring cup & leveled it off, which gave me 3+ Tblsp. less flour than if I'd simply scooped the flour with the meas. cup. So the dough was so soft that it had to go into a 9" pie plate for it's 2nd rising & baking, instead of on the baking stone as I'd planned. I spritzed water onto the bread as directed, but this deflated the bread dough a little - it is possible that the bread was slightly overrisen; between that & the spritzing, the deflation wasn't surprising. Still it was a good bread, with a faint sourdough flavor & a very crusty crust. I will make it again, & will add a pinch more salt. If you're afraid of it being bland, simply add a little more salt.