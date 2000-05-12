Quick and Easy Pizza Crust

If you're looking for a homemade pizza crust recipe that's great for beginners, you're in luck. This top-rated recipe is super easy to throw together on a whim – and it puts the store-bought stuff to shame. Learn how to make the best pizza crust of your life with just a few ingredients, find out how to shape the dough, and get our best storage secrets.

Pizza Crust Ingredients

You need just five ingredients (plus some warm water) to make this super simple pizza crust.

Yeast

Active dry yeast is a leavening agent, which means it's the ingredient that causes the pizza dough to rise.

Sugar

To activate your yeast, you'll need to dissolve it in warm water with a teaspoon of sugar. The sugar gives the yeast something to eat and speeds up the activation process. You'll know your yeast is active when it becomes bubbly and frothy on top.

Bread Flour

Bread flour is ideal for pizza crust because it creates chewier results than all-purpose flour. This is because it contains more protein, which helps produce lots of gluten. Gluten is what gives the crust elasticity.

Olive Oil

Olive oil serves a couple purposes when it comes to pizza crust: Not only does it add color and flavor, but it creates a barrier between the oil and water. This oily barrier prevents sogginess.

Salt

A little bit of salt goes a long way. Salt adds flavor, strengthens the gluten (creating a chewier crust), and slows down fermentation (resulting in a better rise).

How to Roll Out Pizza Dough

Stretching pizza dough is the most hands-on part of the pizza crust-making process. It takes a little practice, but it's as easy as pie (pun intended). To shape the dough:

Let the Dough Come to Room Temperature

After you're finished mixing the ingredients, allow your dough to rest on the counter for about 30 minutes. This will allow the gluten to relax, making the dough much easier to stretch and shape. Cold dough is much more difficult to work with.

Prepare Your Surface With Oil

You might feel inclined to prep your workspace with a big handful of flour to prevent sticking. This is a helpful step with many kinds of dough. However, in this case, too much flour can make your pizza crust tough. Instead, rub your surface (and your hands) with a few tablespoons of olive oil and maybe a little bit of flour. This will prevent sticking, encourage a crispy texture, and ensure a gorgeous golden color.

Shape the Dough

You have a few options when it comes to shaping the dough. Stretch it in the air, use a rolling pin, or pat it with your hands. No matter which method you choose, make sure not to overwork the dough. Working it too much will create a tough texture. When you're done, you should have an even circle that's about 10 to 12 inches wide and about ⅓-inch thick. If you get too thin, the crust may not be able to support the sauce and toppings.

How Long Does Pizza Dough Last In the Fridge?

This pizza dough will last for about five days in the fridge. Store it in an airtight storage container or a bowl tightly covered with storage wrap. Allow the refrigerated dough to sit for about 30 minutes at room temperature before using.

Can You Freeze Pizza Dough?

Yes! You can absolutely freeze pizza dough. This is a great option for people who make pizza often. Prepare the dough for freezing by rolling it into a ball and lightly coating it with oil. Place the ball in a freezer-safe container labeled with the date. Freeze for about three months.

To thaw the dough, simply transfer it to the fridge the night before you plan to use it.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"This crust 'makes' my pizza," says Kandi Brooks. "I sprinkle a bit of Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning on the top before adding the pizza sauce. It's quick and simple and delicious!"

"Super quick and very easy," according to Lin Snow. "The first pizza crust I've ever made and I was surprised at how well it turned out! We didn't have a pizza pan, so we used a baking sheet. The dough was nice and chewy with a crisp crust."

"This crust is fast, easy, and good! It made my first try at pizza making a breeze," raves Leslie A. "My fiancé was so surprised, as was I! We decided to make our own pizza from now on. I can't believe it's SO easy!"