Pumpkin Bread VI
A wonderfully hearty pumpkin bread with just a kiss of orange flavor.
This bread was delicious and easy. I added a few ingredients like chopped nuts and a spiced glaze to make it even more special. The only "problem" I had with it was the lack of instructions on oven temperature (I followed another recipe & baked it at 350). Overall, a great bread that I'm planning on serving at my Thanksgiving table!Read More
I was excited to try this recipe, because the reviews were so good. But I guess because of that, my expectations were really high. I followed the recipe exactly, but found the bread to be bland and sort of mealy. It was slightly better the second day, but still not what I'd anticipated.Read More
Very good. I used applesauce instead of oil and I added a 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. I might add a little bit more of each spice next time.
I decided to try this recipe because it doesn't have as much sugar as many of the recipes I looked at. It turned out great and has wonderful texture. I did use white wheat instead of whole wheat, and I did not have brown sugar, but used sugar in the raw. It was very easy and I will be making it again!
excellent recipe- but made a few basic changes: double allspice and nutmeg to 1/2 tsp total add 1/2 tsp cinnamon add 1/4 tsp ginger (fresh grated) add 1 tsp vanilla extract reduce orange juice 1 tsp (due to vanilla) Bake at 325. If you want to swap applesauce for vegetable oil - serve warm bread with apple butter!
It's probably wonderful but there's no oven temperature posted.
Delicious! I substituted honey for brown sugar for a nutritious snack.
I expected it to have more flavor, it was moist and easy to make.
Good, but just a basic quick bread. I didn't taste anything that set it apart for me. I did add cinamon and cloves bc I like spicey breads. I did taste the spices, but it still seemed to be missing something. Maybe cranberries? I didn't taste the orange flavor at all, so I'd suggest more orange juice and/or orange zest to kick it up a knotch. Thanks for the recipe!
This bread tasted so good, we ate it all in one day!
An easy quick bread, low in sugar. I added chopped walnuts and baked at in a 350 oven for 50 minutes.
A very nicely textured bread, I liked the whole wheat flour in this recipe. It gave the bread a little nuttiness, but it was still moist. After reading other reviews I increased the spices in this recipe to a total of 1/2 t allspice, 1/2 t nutmeg, 1 t cinnamon, and 1/4 t cloves. The result was nicely flavored, but I think I will add a little more next time. Also, I needed the bread to cook quickly so I baked at 375 for 40 minutes and it was perfect. The 50-60 minute guideline was probably for a 350 oven.
This pumpkin bread is a not-to-sweet treat, starring pumpkin and a cameo by orange juice. The wheat flour reminds me of breads long ago, My 13-year-old daughter anxiously awaited to eat this bread as I mader it at night. I convinced her to wait til the next morning. She ate it all, but slowly. Not like chocolate, this moist cake will have you coming back for more.
Did I miss something? Rae didn't put down what temp to put the oven on so I put it at 350 for 60, it was good,not outstanding, I do wish I put walnuts in it was my first thought. A good bread to have b'fast for.
Great recipe. I didn't use wheat flour because I only had all-purpose flour on hand. I didn't have all spice or nutmeg either.. so I just used cinnamon. Still, this bread was scrumptious! Very moist and smelled delightful. My family didn't get to eat much of it because I couldn't keep myself from snacking on it throughout the day!
I made this in my Breadmaker. It came out perfect. No burnt edges and it was very moist. I added 1/3 cup pumkin instead of orange juice, 1/4 cup water, 1/2 cup raisen. First I mixed the liquids together and put it in the pan. Then mixed dry ingredients and added it to the pan. I used Batter/Bread setting 1 lb. The bread machine premix everything before it bakes. I gave it a 4 star for flavor. Next time I will add extra spices and sugar.
Awesome Pumpkin Bread. Did exactly the recipe. Every one loved it.
I like the orange flavor but by using whole wheat flour it makes it too mealy or dry whichever you want to call it. Using just all purpose flour is a big big improvement but, of course, not so healthy. Afraid I go for taste.
Great bread! To reduce calories I used 2 bananas instead of the oil and I didn't have orange juice so I just upped the pumpkin puree by 1/3 cup and used some orange peel I had in the cupboard. Also increased the allspice and nutmeg to 1tsp and added 1 tbls of cinnamon. My family loved it.
This bread is easy because it has a simple list of ingredients. I used pumpkin pie spice in place of the allspice and nutmeg. I'll probably use more next time. I have to admit I found the orange flavor a touch off-putting but it was something new to try. However, next time I think I'll substitute applesauce instead. It really bothers me that no oven temp was listed, I set mine at about 340 and I had to bake it for about 65 minutes, came out great though!
great because not too sweet. and it was very moist
I make muffins from this recipe. I use cinnamon applesauce instead of oil, honey instead of sugar, and white whole wheat flour. I also add vanilla, orange peel, pumpkin pie spice, ginger, and cinnamon. bake on 350 until toothpick comes out clean, about 3o minutes. So easy and yummy!
I'm so happy to find a pumpkin bread recipe without tons of oil and sugar. This was really good, even better the next day.
My brother loves pumpkin bread so I made this for him. It was pretty good. I would have loves for it to be a bit more moist. Next time I will add sour cream.
I liked this recipe because it wasn't too sweet, and I liked that you add whole wheat flour too it. I made it for a party and it got great reviews. I'll definitely make this one again.
The first time I made this I followed the recipe as best I could, substituting whole wheat flour for bread flour, and using 1 tsp pumpkin spice. I wasn't sure what kind of brown sugar it called for so I used dark brown. It turned out not as moist as my Grandmother's (which called for 3 c. of sugar and had alot more of the puree) but just as enjoyable. It was more a breakfast/brunch bread then her's. My daughter LOVED it with homemade apple-butter. The second time, I mixed instant maple oatmeal with a 1/4 a stick of softened butter and crumbled it on top before baking. Just as great, though it did up the sugar.
Great Recipe!! Everone loved it!!
I'm looking in the oven and using the foil loaf pans they are rising and cooking over in my oven!!! I guess it makes more than two small loaf pans. It will definitely have a big "muffin top"!!!
This is awesome and I don't feel like I'm ingesting 400 calories per slice. I doubled the spices (and used pumpkin pie spice, too) but that's all I changed. Overall, it's exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for posting!
I really liked this! It was yummy smelling and tasting. I gave a loaf to my sister and her boyfriend and they loved it too :-)
This was very simple to make and turned out ok considering that it is a 'healthier' bread than some of the other recipes that call for cups and cups of sugar. It's a bit dry (I think I might have overbaked it a bit), but all in all it makes for a nice snack with tea. Instead of the spices listed, I used pumpkin pie spice, but I wish I added a bit more than 1/2 tsp as I would have liked it spicier.
it's not very sweet.
Tasty and moist.
It tasted okay but I wouldn't make it again.
This recipe is true to it's word...it is moist and has a nice texture, but it is rather bland as written. I will make this again, but next time I will add more spices. A 1/4 teaspoon just isn't enough.
THIS IS NOW THE PUMPKIN BREAD RECIPE OF CHOICE IN MY FAMILY AND MY OFFICE PERSONNEL GOBBLED IT UP IN ONE DAY (3 WOMEN AND 1 MAN). COULDN'T BE EASIER TO PUT TOGETHER AND I DID ADD ½C BLACK RAISINS MIXED WITH SOME OF THE FLOUR AND TODAY I PLAN TO ADD SOME GLACÉ FRUITS TO THE BATTER THE SAME WAY. THANKS SUE.
Really good - I'd give it 4 and a half stars if I could! Love that it uses whole wheat flour. The only change I made was to add more spices... 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp cloves and ginger. Like another reviewer, this will be my official pumpkin bread recipe from now on! Thanks!
This was very yummy. I used 2 cups of whole wheat pastry flour instead of 1 cup each of wheat and white flours. I used applesauce in place of the oil and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon in place of the allspice (I had none on hand) and 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg as the other reviewers suggested. I also added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. I will definitely make this again.
This is very good, but I will add more spice next time (probably pumpkin pie spice) as this is just a little bit under-spiced for me. I added mini chocolate chips to this with great results.
needs more spice otherwise ok, nice texture, will make again with a lot more spice ( 2 tbls pumkin pie spice) also nuts or cranberrys
It was very moist, but just did not have the zing of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors.
I used applesauce instead of oil and added a bit of orange zest. We loved the perfect texture and how moist it was but there really wasn't any WOW factor for us. If you like simple basic good food this recipe is for you.
I doubled recipe for two loaves and the recipe came out delicious! The perfect amount of orange juice! And Ioved using brown sugar!
Just made this bread this afternoon. I didn't have whole wheat flour on hand, so I just used 2 cups of all purpose flour instead. I read the other reviews and added 1/2 t of cinnamon to the nutmeg and all spice. I used apple sauce instead of oil and added 1/4 cup of mini chocolate chips. Was fantastic.
This recipie is great! Quick and easy and so tasty. I had to do another batch because my husband ate them all.
