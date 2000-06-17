Pumpkin Bread VI

A wonderfully hearty pumpkin bread with just a kiss of orange flavor.

Recipe by Rae

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, allspice and nutmeg. In a large bowl, beat together vegetable oil, brown sugar, eggs, orange juice and pumpkin. Stir flour mixture into pumpkin mixture until just combined. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 35.3mg; sodium 238.2mg. Full Nutrition
