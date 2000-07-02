Granny's Banana Bread

I'm ambivalent with the rating here. I liked the fact that when baked, this looked much like a banana bread does when you add butter; you get that nice crusty golden top. I think the problem is with the amt. of bananas. I too found that after 45 minutes, it was not done inside and the top was getting very brown(not too brown but if I cooked it for the amt. of time needed to bake the inside, it would be black on the outside). I turned down the oven temp to 350 and tented the top. This helped it to bake further and it is very moist; and not gummy I omitted the raisins, and cut the sugar down to 1 1/2 cups and it was plenty sweet. doubled the cinnamon, and added a tsp. salt! Without the salt, this would taste very bland even with a vibrant banana flavor. Salt gets a bad rap; it helps to ENHANCE flavors. I like the method of the cooking temp and low fat, but will try this again using only 3 bananas to see if that helps cook more evenly. It actually bakes up like a picture; the loaf really looks beautiful.