Granny's Banana Bread

4.1
167 Ratings
  • 5 89
  • 4 41
  • 3 20
  • 2 11
  • 1 6

My Great-Grandma used to make this for us whenever we would spend the night at her cabin in Paris, Arkansas. I make it now for my kids and it brings back such wonderful memories! It's absolutely magnificent warm with some sweetened butter.

Recipe by TERRIFEV

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and white sugar. Stir in eggs, applesauce, bananas and vanilla extract. Fold in raisins and nuts if desired. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes, until a knife inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 35.3mg; sodium 117.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022