Grandma Johnson's Scones

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
The magazine version of this recipe brushes the scones with 2 tablespoons whipping cream, sprinkles them with coarse decorating sugar, and bakes them at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 12 to 14 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 485.9mg. Full Nutrition
These are absolutely fantastic! better than starbucks! The sour cream is the star of this recipe, makes them so moist and scrumptious. I have added 1/2 c dried cranberries and 1/4 orange juice to it for orange/cranberry scones, top them with a glaze of orange zest, orange juice and confectioner's sugar and you will just die of decadence. Add some pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger, glaze it with a simple confectioner's sugar and you've got a wonderful holiday (or any day) treat. Add some bacon, onion and cheese, lessen the amount of sugar and you've got a super breakfast! I have made these in huge batches and put them in the freezer for easy microwaveable breakfasts. Add some black berry's and lemon zest and there's another elegant brunch item. what a great versatile, delicious recipe! This is a permanent fixture in my recipe box! Thanks Grandma Johnson!
more like a muffin than a scone - cutting way back on the sugar, and eliminating the egg would make it more like a true scone. also, it makes me crazy when one of the "most useful" reviews tells readers to let the butter come to room temperature so that it can be creamed with the sugar. scones are meant to be flaky, which requires cutting cold butter into flour. creaming is a technique used in cakes and cookies...
05/25/2002
I knew I was going to alter this recipe before I ever started, and to took some suggestions from others. I added an extra 1/2c sugar, 1tsp cinnamon, 1/2tsp nutmeg, and 1tsp vanilla. I brushed the top with milk and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, and sliced almonds. I was looking for a stand alone scone (no jelly) and I found it, I will definetly make this again. Thanks
This is a great scone recipe. I made pumpkin scones using this recipe. I used 2/3 cup canned pumpkin and 1/3 cup buttermilk instead of sour cream. I added the baking soda to the flour mixture and used brown sugar instead of white and cut it to 1/2 cup + 2 Tbsps. I added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger, 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice and a pinch of cloves to the flour mixture and then followed the directions. Then I made an icing divided it and put cinnamon in half and then drizzled both over the scones. VERY yummy!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!!
These are truly wonderful scones. I made them for the first time this morning and they were pretty easy to make. I split the dough in half and made plain with sugar sprinkled on top and then tried to make the other half blueberry. I was not very successful with the blueberry half. But it was my own fault. I had let the frozen blueberries sit on the counter for just a few minutes and they started to thaw so they were getting juicy and then I went to mix them in and it was a huge mess. But the plain with just sugar on top were fabulous so I will be using this recipe and doing all kinds of experiments in the future, starting with the blueberries. Great recipe!!! UPDATE: I have since made this recipe a couple more times and have used fresh blueberries in one batch and mini chocolate chips in another. Both turned out great. 2ND UPDATE: I made these scones again this morning and this time I used blackberries and sprinkled raw sugar (demerara sugar) on top of them and oh my gosh... this is by far my favorite combo. I love blackberries and the crunch of the larger sugar granules on top is really awesome!!!
Delicious! I also added the nutmeg, cinamon and vanilla. I wasn't prepared for them to spread quite so much. My first attempt ended in one giant scone, because I put them too close together, so spread them out and plan for them to grow, grow, grow!
These are absolutely wonderful! I made them for my daughter's bridal shower tea and couldn't have been happier with them. I divided the dough into two circles (as recommended by others), cut it into wedges, then froze the wedges on a cookie sheet. Once frozen, they went into freezer bags until the morning of the shower, when I popped them into the oven. I served them with sliced strawberries and Easy Devonshire Cream (recipe from this website). Delicious!!!
This is the best scone recipe I have found! I was using Pillsbury take and bake scones in my coffeehouse, so my customers were used to really cake-like supersweet scones. I started making artisan scones using this recipe as the base. I did add 1/2 cup of sugar, as the scones weren't quite sweet enough. Chocolate Chips Scones - Add vanilla to sour cream mixture and use mini choc chips. Orange-Cranberry - Add 1.5 Tbsp orange extract to sour cream mixture, zest of one orange to dry mixture and 2 c. craisins. Almond,Cherry, White Chocolate - add 1/2 stick of almond paste, grated, 2 c. dried cherries and 1/4 bag white chocolate chips, chopped to dry ingredients, Lemon-Blueberry - add 2 TBSP lemon extract to sour cream mixture and 2 c. blueberries and zest of one lemon to dry mixture, Apple Cinnamon - Add 3 TBSP cinnamon and 2 c. chopped apples coated in cinnamon/sugar mix to dry ingredients. Top all scones with egg wash and demarara sugar, except apple cinnamon, mix cinnamon with demarara sugar and top.
I get rave reviews whenever I make this. My friend declared it her favorite dessert. I divide the dough into 3 flavors - cranberry orange spice (ground cloves), blueberry lemon, and pumpkin chocolate chip. But the pumpkin version needs some work as the puree changes the texture. For the other flavors, I use dried berries and citrus zest in order to prevent the dough from getting soggy. I cut in the butter with a pastry blender and try to handle the dough as little as possible. In order to make the thick triangle shape I see at many bakeries, I shape the dough into a square and cut it on a diagonal. This makes four triangle scones for each flavor. **The directions doesn't specify this, but I found that mixing the egg in with the sour cream mixture before adding to the dry ingredients works better than adding it in separately.**
I've made these (and tried other scone recipes on this site) several times now, and give these the highest rating. I've found the following hints helpful: handle the dough as little as possible so they don't get tough, use plastic wrap to help get the dough together, and instead of using flour when rolling out the dough to prevent the dough from sticking, try using confectioner's sugar. It seems to put a little sweet coating on the finished product. Thanks for sharing your fabulous recipe!!
These are by far the best scones that I have ever made. We loved the scones in England and these are just as good, if not better. We omitted the raisens and baked as directed. We sliced them warm right out of the oven and spread strawberry preserves on them. We then topped them with a "mock devonshire cream" that is to die for. The recipe for the topping is as follows: 1/2 cup heavy cream or 8 oz sotened cream cheese (we used the cream cheese) , 2 TBSP confectioners' sugar, 1/2 cup sour cream. In a chilled bowl, beat cream until medium stiff peaks form, adding sugar during the last few minutes of beating. (If you are using cream cheese, just stir together with sugar.) Fold in sour cream and blend. Your family will love these!!
Oh my goodness! These were absolutely incredible! Moist, yet dense enough to hold their shape and crumble into bite size pieces. I added white chocolate chips, 2 tsp. of fresh squeezed OJ and the zest from a large orange. They came out with a slightly orange-y taste with a hint of yummy chocolate flavor from the white chocolate chips. I served them with the Easy Devonshire Cream recipe from this site. My co-workers said these were the best they have ever had and I agree! I WILL make again and 100% recommend trying it! UPDATE: I made these again and they were just as big a hit as the first time. This time, I divided the dough in half, added blueberries and some grated lemon rind to one half and chocolate chips to the other. I topped the lemon-blueberry ones with a lemon juice, confectioners' sugar glaze and the chocolate chip with raw sugar. Both were very popular but the chocolate chip ones virtually disappeared! You have to try this recipe because you can add anything and it will taste GREAT!! UPDATE 2: I'm still making these and they are still amazing! My favorite variation is 1/2 cup dried cranberries and 1/2 cup white chocolate chips. Mmm, mmm, good!!
I love this recipe, I have made all types of scones from it. Just use the basic recipe and add whatever you like. I've made chocolate chip, cinnamon, and cranberry orange. I bring the scones to work occasionally, everyone loves them. The scones are very moist. I use a little bit more sour cream (sometimes I use plain yogurt) than required, it makes the scones a little moister. I also embellish with frosting or glazes on many of them. This recipe is massive and makes about 16 scones, but they go very quickly. Try experimenting with different flavors and mixtures. This is a great recipe, easy with a Kitchenaid mixer, and delicious for a morning treat! The favorite blend by far is the cranberry orange scones. I add the zest of one orange to the batter and a bag of dried cranberries (orange flavored if possible) I also add a bit of orange juice and some more flour to even it out. When they are done baking I mix a glaze of powdered sugar, orange juice and orange zest into a not-too runny consistency and apply to the scones. They are great!!!
I adore this recipe! Have made it quite a few times before and it never fails. This last time, I substituted 1/2c. mashed banana for half of the butter. I added cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. I also threw in some pieces of date and chocolate chips instead of the rasins. I have gotten rave reviews. They taste absolutely incredible!!!!!!!!! Thank you Rob for this delicious recipe
These scones are light, fluffy, and moist (I did add about 1/3 cup buttermilk)!!! I enjoy scones, but I like my scones to be moist instead of dry -- these will be made many times in my house. Since these are for my daughter's tea (birthday) party, I made them smaller and flash froze them. Then I took them out right before the party so the scones were hot out of the oven, the house smelt great, and I had time to enjoy myself. I took another reviewers suggestion of adding vanilla, and a little extra sugar (plus I added buttermilk) and they were perfect. I added fresh raspberries to half the batch, and the other half was triple berry (black, blue, and raspberry) every plate was left empty. Very good recipe and makes plenty. NOTE: It's better to freeze before baking if you think you'll have extras, and then bake them fresh, than it is to freeze them already cooked and then reheat.
Excellent! I made these on Sunday because I had purchased some from the store bakery the week before and my husband liked those. He said he would skip the Pop Tarts for breakfast if he could have scones. I was a little anxious because I thought they had to be hard to make, but boy was I wrong. Having read the reviews for this recipe, I followed the recipe exactly, but divided the mix into 3 separate bowls. I added cinnamon chips to one, raisins to the second, and chocolate chips to the third and ended up with smaller sized scones that were perfectly sized for us. I had to bake them a little longer, but that could just be my oven. Right now I am preparing another batch and adding raisins to one, dried blueberries to the second, and dried cranberries to the third. Adding extra sugar to the recipe or on top would make them too sweet for us, but if you like sweeter scones, then go ahead. This is definitely a recipe to keep and pass down to your family.
Great recipe! Both my husband and I are in love with baked goods ;), but are very concious of the calories consumed. So I tried to make a lighter version. First, I halved this recipe. Then I used light butter, fat-free sour cream, eggbeaters instead of the egg and half sugar half splenda. Then, I still made 12 scones out of the circle. The scones came out very well, in spite of all the light ingredients. They were soft and fluffy and we both loved them! The size of each scone was just enough of a treat (they weren't huge, but they weren't that small either). Plus, the calorie count dropped to 150 cal per scone! Not a small accomplishment ;). So we got our scone and we got to eat it too! So, for all those health conscious, go ahead and substitute! You will still get a great tasting scone!
What a wonderful scone recipe...easy to put together and a delightful treat with tea or coffee! I followed the recommendation of others and divided dough into thirds and flavored each third with something different...blueberries and orange zest, craisins and orange zest, and cinnamon raisins and golden raisins. I cut each circle into 8 wedges...this makes for a perfect sized scone. Next time I will try the clotted cream recipe to serve with the scones. Thanks Rob and Grandma Johnson for sharing!
09/20/2003
This is the best scone recipe I have ever had. I use it at all of my tea parties and everyone asks for the recipe everytime! It blows every scone recipe I have ever made away. Thanks Rob for sharing your treasured family recipe with all of us. It's the BOMB!
This has got to be the easiest recipe I've tried in awhile. I used blueberries in place of the raisins (not a big raisin fan). They turned out amazing, my fiance then asked me to make cinnamon scones, I used this same recipe and added cinnamon in the batter,and topped with cinnamon sugar. These have become a household favorite for myself, my fiance, and a picky 13 year old. Thanks so much for sharing...
Thanks Rob! This recipe is great! I have tried several variations-dried cranberries, chocolate chip, and even quince! They are great as they are, but if you like something a little sweeter, like I do, then add some brown sugar and vanilla. This recipe gives a lot of room for variation! I have been working on some holiday scones, and have tried molases in order to make gingerbread scones-they are wonderful, with nutmeg and cinnamon. You can add as much molases to your liking, but dont add too much, as it will make the dough too heavy, and you'll end up with large, flat cookies! But, all in all, this recipe is wonderful. A hint though: Handle the dough as little as possible! It's a very simple recipe, easy to throw together, and easier to eat!
I have reviewed this recipe before, but felt the need to come back and review it again because it is just so wonderful and versatile. I have done many combinations such as cranberry/white choc, cherry, cherry/choc. chip, cinnamon chip, dried apples with cinnamon, blueberry, pineapple, and many experiments yet to come. Everytime is delicious! I wanted to repost though to let everyone know that these freeze very well. I simply shape 1/2 the batter into a circle or square, cut into scones and place in a freezer safe bag. I always make extra so that my freezer is stocked with scones for those impromptu visits from family or friends. Of course, they know I have them in there which may be why I have so many drop by visitors :) When ready to use, just increase the cooking time by 2 to 3 minutes and you have a perfect scone. I also take frozen batches when we go to the beach on vacation and that way we can make them fresh every morning for whoever wants them.
This recipe is beyond awesome! I made these for a small home wedding shower and for a Sunday night dinner party! I added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon to the batter. I divided the batter into thirds and flavored with different things. So far I have made blueberry (1/3 c. dried blueberries with 1 T. lemon zest), coconut (1/3 c. coconut with coconut sprinkled on top), cranberry (1/3c. dried cranberries with 1 T. orange zest), chocolate chip (1/3 c. mini chocolate chips), cinnamon raisin (1/3 c. raisins with cinnamon dusted on top) and finally plain with cinnamon on top. There are so many different things you can do with this recipe.
Absolutely delish...didn't change a thing on this recipe. Thanks for the post.
02/01/2006
I live in England and the first thing my boyfriend said was that these were not as 'posh' as the English ones, then he was surprised he didn't need any clotted cream or jam to eat them with, than he and his mate stopped playing their computer game and finished the whole batch. I made half of the scones with cranberries and half with cinnamon, nutmeg and chocolate chips (lovely). I also put butter in the freezer for 15 mins, gated it into the flour mixture and tried to make sure it was not fully incorporated to make the scones flaky. Thank you for the recipe
Made 2 versions of these Christmas morning, one batch with dried cranberries and the other with golden raisins, they were excellent and I will definately be making these again. I think I will make 2 circles of 16 scones per batch. They freeze well. Yum!
These scones were great. I just got finished baking them and my boyfriend has already inhaled 2. They're not even cool yet! I've never really been much of a scone person because all the ones I've tried have been dry, crumbly, and very heavy, but these are just the opposite. I sprinkled a little turbinado sugar and cinnamon on the tops and added a bit of cinnamon to the dough, but left everything else unchanged. Next time I'll add some fruit to the mix, as the bf said that would make this recipe a definite "10". Looks like you made a scone convert out of me!
06/07/2002
In the early 90's, I used to live near Central Square, Cambridge, MA, where there was an amazing muffin and scone place that has since disappeared. HOWEVER, these scones are the closest thing I've found to those delectable little morsels. They are FANTASTIC. I used a combo of yogurt and milk because I didn't have enough yogurt. I also added some mango puree, which made they beautifully moist. I even went a step further. I spooned half the dough on the cookie sheet, added mixed berries to the middle, then spooned a "dough hat" on each one, sealing the dough around the berries. AMAZING. I had to bake them for probably 20 minutes + since I made them so big. I highly, highly recommend this recipe.
I made these scones for a baby shower. They were my 1st ever attempt at scone making and I was a bit worried as I am not a very seasoned cook. These scones were surprisingly easy to make and were delicious to boot! I made half with currants and half with milk chocolate chips. I kept them in a ziploc baggie for a day before the shower. They were soft, buttery, and the best tasting scones I've ever had! I will definitely make them again - thanks for making me look like a pro!
This is a really good scone recipe, I've been using it for several years. It's not dry like a typical scone. I have tried with mini chocolate chips, dried cherries and chopped dried apricots--all yummy! For a tea or shower make 3 smaller rounds and drizzle with a powdered sugar glaze.
These are AMAZING. A few notes for the newbies like me: The dough seemed way too dry, and I almost added more sour cream or some milk. But DON'T - just turn it all out onto the counter and mix it with your hands. It pulled together perfectly. I made 3 rounds and used a pizza cutter to cut them into 8 scones each, and that was the perfect size for me. I made a vanilla glaze with powdered sugar, milk, butter and vanilla and dipped the tops and sides once they cooled a bit...it hardened up and was PERFECT. Tastes just like Starbucks' petite vanilla scones, but the texture is MUCH better and doesn't have that too-floury flavor. I will make these again and again, I'm sure!!
Tip for newbies like myself... DON'T handle dough too much after kneading. I used a rolling pin to "flatten" to the specified thickness and they didn't rise too much. Freeform seems to yeild better results.
I followed the recipe EXACTLY and was sure to carefully measure everything...especially the flour using the "spoon" method. This recipe, as written, failed. There wasn't enough moisture to mix the dough. I ended up adding some milk just so I could form a dough. They also took much longer to bake than what the recipe called for. The flavor wasn't any better than my old stand-by recipe that doesn't involve an egg or sour cream (it just uses sour-milk and is less involved) so I'll be going back to that recipe. I just had to try this recipe because of the great reviews, but I was disappointed.
This recipe was phenomenal! I added dried cranberries. The scones were unbelieveably light and moist and wonderful with butter. This recipe is a keeper. Only one criticism. They were huge! Next time I will make 2 rounds and cut the scones a little smaller. Also, I divided the butter and dried ingredients into two and ran batches thru the food processor instead of cutting the butter into the dried ingredients. Then i added the wet ingredients and was careful not to overhandle. This all cut the prep time to nothing. You have got to try this recipe!
Every scone I've ever had at a bakery or restaurant was so dry that I finally stopped eating them. I've never made scones before so I thought I'd give it a shot. Instead of sour cream I used buttermilk; I didn't have cream of tartar so I used vinegar and doubled the amount; instead of 1 cup of butter, I used 1/2 cup unsalted butter and 1/2 cup coconut oil. I didn't have any dried fruit, so I chopped up some almond toffee candies and some milk chocolate. I was in the process of patting it out so I could cut it and bake when I realized I forgot to put the candy in. I dumped the 1 cup total of almond toffee candy and milk chocolate onto the dough and kneaded it in. At this point I was sure it wasn't going to work because every recipe I've read about scones warns you NOT to overmix. This recipe is VERY forgiving! I patted the dough out into a 12-inch circle, approximately 1/2-3/4 in thick and cut it into wedges. I baked at 350 for 18 minutes and they're yummy. Not super moist (my fault for overmixing) but not dry either. Definitely not crumbly. And definitely better than any I've ever purchased. I took some hazelnut non-dairy powder and mixed it with a little buttermilk and drizzled over the tops. So good! I don't care for overly sweet baked goods so these are perfect for me. Thanks for sharing!
We do a lot of camping and traveling and I usually bake these right before leaving. They have proven to be very "durable" when packing up. I just seperate the different flavors into gallon zip locks and go. They have NEVER crumbled and taste just as great 2 to 3 days later.(I don't have much tupperware left...santa, are you reading this!?) SO TASTY. I have done plain,lemon w/ lemon zest topped with a lemon glaze, cinnamon, cranberry/orange (sometimes w/ white chips), chocolate chip, Almond - add almond extract then top w/ an almond glaze w/ slivered almonds. Yummy! I plan to make these and the pumpkin version to take with us on our road trip next week. Thanks so much for the recipe. Super simple and very delicious.
Perfect scones! Exactly what I was looking for! There are two things that I didn't differently the second time I made these however. Instead of making one large circle and cutting wedges, I made the two thicker ones. The wedges were more even and I was able to yield 8 from each making 16 altogether that were thick enough to break open and butter. The second thing I did was to soak whatever dried fruit I decided to use, raisins, currents, cranberries or blueberries, in boiled water for 20 minutes. Just to plump them up a bit. There's not a lot of moisture in this recipe so if this is not done, the fruit remains dry. After this they are perfection! Thanks for the recipe!
These scones were so delicious!!! Very tender...not dry, like some I have made in the past. I used blueberries, which were a bit messy, but were worth every bit of the mess!!! I also DID NOT HAVE SOUR CREAM...so I looked up what could be used in place of it...and the cookbook I had said.....plain yogurt. Well, I didn't have that either, so I used lite blueberry yogurt!!! It was great!! Gave the scones a pretty lilac color too!!! Will definitely make these again!!! They are addicting!
These were DELICIOUS!! I followed the recipe exactly (except omitted the raisins - don't like them!) and it was moist, flavorful and flaky. Not hard and crumbly like I've had other scones. This was more like a sweet biscuit - I like it much better that way. Could use them for a base for strawberry shortcake too. Great recipe - have to add this one to my permanent recipe file!
I love this recipe. It is so easy to make and so versatile. I change the flavors to my scones all the time, but my two favorite flavors are Orange, cranberry, white chocolate scones and almond, cherry scones.On each recipe I leave out the currents. For the first flavor I add 1/2 to 3/4 teas. orange flavoring, 1 cup dried cranberries and 1 cup white chocolate chips. For the second flavor I add 1/2 to 3/4 teas almond extract, 1 cup dried cherries and 1 cup white chocolate chips. On both flavors I drizzle melted white chocolate over the tops of the scones after they have baked and cooled. I also devide the recipe into four equal size balls and shape each ball into a flattened circle and cut each circle into 8 section so that I get 32 little scones. It is a great size and works well for when you want to take it to a potluck. They never last long and I get asked for this recipe all the time.
These are outstanding, the best scones I've ever had! I learned a few tricks from "Joy of Cooking" for making scones. I cut the butter into little pieces and freeze for 20 minutes. I use my food processor to blend the frozen butter and dry ingredients until the biggest pieces of butter are the size of peas. Then I add the sour cream and egg and pulse just until the dough starts to clump together. I then divide the dough into 2 and mix in by hand the zest of one orange and 1/2 cup craisins in one, and 1/2 Tbsp. cinnamon and 1/2 cup raisins in the other. I then press the dough into rectangles and cut out wedges. I use an insulated cookie sheet and bake for 18-20 minutes. This is a great scone recipe! I find it's sweeter than most others and not as dry, which are both pluses in my book!
These really are excellent. Everyone in my family loved them. I did follow the suggestion of the first reviewer in using 3/4 cup butter and just mixing in softened butter with sugar. The only thing I found in mine is that they baked much longer than the `12-15 minutes. More like 25 min and I even cut them smaller than suggested. My family is already asking me to make them again. I used choc chips in mine and also brushed them with milk and sprinkled sugar on them before baking.
I followed the recipe as is, except did not use raisins. The dough was very crumbly, like it did not have enough wetness? I pressed it together as best I could, and made 8 scones with it, they are pretty big and took 24 minutes to cook fully. This is easily the best scone I ever had. Even though the dough was very crumbly, they still came out delicious. I am going to have one with raspberry jam next!
In the past I've used a different recipe for scones, but this year I wanted to try a new one. It was helpful to read the reviews and the suggestions, so I went with this one. The scones turned out wonderfully! Everyone commented on how soft they were and that normally they don't like scones because of their harder texture. My guess is that the sour cream makes them so fluffy! I did modify the recipe. I did not use raisins at all, as I'm not a fan of them in scones. But to create some flavor I did the following: 1) In the first batch I added a great deal of cinnamon in the dough while I was mixing it up and then sprinkled sliced almonds on top to create cinnamon almond scones. 2) In the second batch I folded lemon zest (two lemons) and some poppy seeds into the dough while mixing and then added more poppy seeds on the top. I glazed both batches with an egg-white wash which made the scones brown nicely in the oven. Overall, this is a great recipe and I will definitely use it again and again and try some new flavors along with it!
Delicious!!! I followed comments and made two circles instead of one. I yielded 16 scones instead of 12. Next time, will make 3 circles as were still fairly large. I added milk and sprinkled sugar on top. Raisins made a nice addition. Ate some and froze some.
Great recipe! The store didn't have much selection in dried fruit so I used dried cranberries and orange zest instead of raisins and it was tasty. My friends all loved it. The cooking time took a little longer for me than stated, about 5 more minutes (20 minutes total)
Wonderful recipe! I got many compliments on the scones when I took them to a recent open house. I followed some of the many good suggestions by other reviewers: added 1 tsp vanilla to the dough, divided the dough into thirds...then made one batch with mini chocolate chips, one with dried cranberries and orange zest (I also made a orange glaze for these), and one batch I just added cinnamon and dusted the tops with cinnamon sugar. I used my food processor to mix the ingredients and cut in the butter and it couldn't have been easier. Even though I divided the dough so that I got 24 instead of 12, they were still good sized...and if I make them for an open house/brunch buffet again, I will cut them a little smaller yet so that they would be more "bite sized". Thanks for sharing (PS...I wish that MY Grandma Johnson had made these for me!)
Still amazing. I wish I could hug grandma Johnson. I reviewed this in 2006 and it's still going strong Absolutely the best scone recipe I've ever tried and I've tried dozens. This one is it. to this day I get antsy just thinking about those scones :). Dried cranberries or blueberries are an amazing addition If you are so inclined :)
Not a true scone as it is cake-like. Overly sweet. My hub said, 'what did you do to the scones'??? He wants me to post my goto recipe for Tea Scones which I have been baking since 1970. I really wanted to like this recipe because of all the wonderful reviews.
These were fabulous!!! I added 1 tsp. of vanilla, also 1 tsp of almond extract with egg mixture. I split the dough in two after mixing all together, then added mini-choc chips to one, and grated orange rind (1 TBS+) and dried cranberries to the other. I formed a ball with each and patted into a greased 8-inch cake pan. Before baking, I also cut each round into 8 pieces using a knife dipped in flour. I also brushed with cream and sprinkled with coarse sugar before baking. I baked these in my oven at 350 and it took closer to 30 minutes. I just kept an eye on them and baked till they were lightly browned and done in the middle. Once they cooled, I cut again and drizzled with confectioners sugar/milk mixture. SOOO YUMMMMY!! They freeze well, and last for several days unfrozen - - If they don't get eaten!!!!
These scones are excellent! I made them with some healthy modificaitons: Subbed applesauce for half of the butter, used only 1/2 c of sugar and 1/4 c splenda, and used whole wheat flour. I didn't use the pastry kind (King Arthur?) but they still turned out great. Baked for 12 min, just shaped triangles out of the dough by hand and it made 13 beautiful scones. I followed all of the tips in the most helpful review: "1. combine the sour cream (make sure you use sour cream)and baking soda, set aside. 2. mix the butter (room temp.) with the sugar (just use 3/4 cup), beat the egg w/ vanilla (yes, I add 1 tsp. of vanilla), and add to sugar/butter mixture. 3. mix well the dry ingredients and then add them to the butter/sugar/egg/vanilla, just to get all together, do not overmix. 4. Add the Sour Cream w/baking soda, again, do not overmix. Thanks for a great recipe! I made with a heaping cup of cranberries. Positively delicious!! :)
This recipe deserves more than 5 stars! I got this recipe to make for my 4 kids and husband. They loved them. Made them again for extended family, and everyone went crazy. Word got around, simple, small requests came in from friends and family. Grandma Johnson's Scones, have blessed my family. The irony is, I haven't even tasted them! I'm have Celiac Disease and am highly allergic to flour. Try these scones, if they don't work the first time, try again. Use a standing mixer or food processor to cut in the butter, and mix the sour cream & egg by hand.
Tasty! Kids gobble them up. I have followed other reviewers advice and made very large batches, adding mini chocolate chips to 1/3 of the batter, lemon extract and poppyseeds to 1/3 of the batter and orange extract, zest and crasins to the other part. Can easily freeze in a ziploc bag and quickly defrost. My kids actually like them frozen:)
I've eaten alot of scones but never actually made them. These were very good. I divided the dough and made one batch with fresh blueberries and one batch with cinnamon & raisins(I soaked the raisins in boiling water for a few minutes to soften)I had every intention of adding vanilla to both but forgot so I can't wait to make more. Any excuse-they were delicious! I got 24 scones total and some were really large. Next time I'll know to make them smaller and have plenty of dough to make 3 different varieties and still get 10 or so per batch. So many great options to choose from-can't wait to add some choc chips! THANKS... Just an update to my above comments-I added a little honey and chopped up pistacchio's to a batch and they were superb! I also used my food processor to mix all the dry ingredients with the butter and then added the egg and sour cream-so much easier!
07/28/2003
I made these last week and although they were tasty....I am not sure that I would make them again. I did half in which I sprinkled cinamon and sugar on top and the other half I used the orange flavored craisins. I have a scone recipe that I have used for quite a few years that requires buttermilk and not only are they much much easier to put together...they are 10x better. I thought though after all the reviews that they would be outstanding but they definitely were not and also...not even close to what a true scone tastes like. Sorry :(
These truly are awesome. Thank you so much Rob, for sharing this recipe. I have made them often and the only change I make is adding dried cherries instead of raisins. Sometimes I make this recipe plain and use it instead of shortcake with strawberries.
The only thing I wish could be different about this is that there were more than only 5 stars to rate the scones!! The absolute hands down best scone recipe that I've ever tasted. In my hometown we have a bakery that everyone says makes the best scones......and I can now make ever BETTER ones than they do in my own home!!! Didn't change a thing except adding half-a-cup of blueberries to half the dough. Wonderful!!!
I LOVE scones. I have been making them for about 13 yrs now....however, i have been searching for that perfect recipe. i like my scones dense, rich and moist. i have tried EVERYTHING to get them that way....NOW i know what I was missing! this recipe. it is the BEST scone i have ever made! i cannot wait to make these again !! every scone loving friend i have begged for the recipe...teehee....and i wouldn't give it to them....! (allrecipes is my little secret) it's just that good!
I absolutely love this recipe. My favorite variation is made by adding 1 cup each of : dried cranberries, white chocolate chips, and pecans. I have been making this recipe for the last 5 years.
12/28/2005
This is the best scone recipe I have ever made. I add whatever goodies my family is in the mood for - chocolate chips, dried cranberries & orange peel, chopped dates, etc. - all work great with this recipe!
Fantastic! I followed the advice of the very first reviewer, as other have, and my scones turned out light, buttery, and delicious. I made one batch of lemon cranberry (add one cup dried cranberry, the juice of one lemon, and a teaspoon of lemon rind); one batch of raisin; and one batch of savoury ham, onion, and cheese (reduce sugar to approx. 1/4 cup, add sauteed diced onions, diced ham, and 1/2 - 1 cup of grated swiss cheese). I baked a dozen, and froze another three dozen for use during the holidays. Thank you for this 5-star recipe!
I spent three months in England helping to plan a large event and used to go to the local bakery to get fresh scones every morning. I have been looking for a great scone recipe every since. The search is over, this is it. They are so simple to make. I added dried cranberries, chopped walnuts and golden raisins to mine. Even my sister who is on a "starve yourself" diet, gobbled one down.
This is a great scone recipe. The only variation was that I used blueberries. I did like someone else recommended and divided my batter in half and did 1/2 blueberries and 1/2 chocolate chips. Use frozen blueberries. They won't smash as easily and be quick once out of the freezer. If making more than one batch put the berries back in the freezer. Looking forward to making them again.
I like scones, but always thought there should be a happy medium between barely-sweet biscuits, and overpoweringly-sweet confections. This is it! They are so good, and everybody loves them. I have made them 5 times in less than 8 weeks. They work great for tea parties, if they are made smaller (I just make 6 small circles, and cut each circle into 8 pieces, then decrease the cooking time to 10 min). For add-ins, I have done cinnamon-raisin, craisin, plain cinnamon, bluberries, and raspberries. The fruit makes the dough extra sticky, so those are hand-formed, and need to bake longer. However, they are very tasty.
I love this recipe! I use it all the time but When it comes to the baking soda in the sour cream it works better to just mix those two ingredients in when it says to add the sour cream mixture because it makes the scones fluffier.
okay...while browsing through this website i kept seeing this recipe. It never really interested me because I have never had a scone before so I passed it over. But as I would search different lists and the recently reviewed lists I kept seeing this recipe. So, I decided to give it a try and whoa...am I glad I did. Again, I have never had a scone before so I have nothing to compare it too but this was fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly with 2 exceptions...light sour cream and instead of raising, white choc. and cranberries. I already know what my home-made Christmas gifts will be this year. If you're looking at this recipe wondering...should I? The answer is yes. It's easy and delicious. VERY HAPPY EATS!!!
I'm not a baker so this was quite a step for me. I loved them and so did everyone at my sister's Mother's Day Brunch! I added 1 tsp. vanilla, and fresh blueberries coated with flour and a little sugar. Wonderful! I made them a second time (next day)and I got the feel for them and will continue to make them!!!
These scones are just fabulous. I made them and brought them to my daughter and her family for Christmas. I made them with dried cranberries, chocolate chips and coconut. I will be making these often. My next try will be with cranberries and orange zest. My son-in-law raved about them. I knew they had to be good because he is a fantastic cook. I'd rate this a 10 if I could. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe. I am very proud of myself. Try this recipe, you won't be disappointed. Update: I just made these scones again today and I put in golden raisins, choc. chips and orange zest. Also added 1 tsp. vanilla and cinnamon and also used brown sugar instead of white. These are so fantastic. The ultimate BEST. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is one recipe that I continue to come back to when we're having weekend guests, or when my husband needs something for the office, or just whenever I want to treat him with something warm and homemade early in the morning. I sometimes cut the amount of sour cream (light sour cream), but I make that up with plain low fat yogurt. I don't mix the yogurt with the sour cream before adding the baking soda, just mix the 1 t. baking soda with the reduced amount of sour cream and set this aside. In a separate bowl beat the egg and add low fat yogurt to make up the difference in the reduced amount of sour cream. I also sometime add a dash of cinnamon to the flour mixture, and there are many variations on a theme when it comes to what the lumpy parts will be: raisins, walnuts, pecans, craisins (my husband likes the orange flavored ones - philistine!), currents, almonds, etc... also, I kneed the dough until it's sort of silky feeling and form a semi-rectangle - about 3 inches by 20 inches, depending on how thick I want the scones (they puff some) - and I cut triangles from this, alternating point to butt, if you know what mean. This method usually garners almost 30 scones. Sometimes I also brush these with a little milk and sprinkle them with Turbinado (raw) sugar. The changes I make to recipes are my own preferences, but I rate recipes on the original version. This definitely deserves 5 stars. When I search for recipes I usually dump between 2 and 7 of the same sort into my r
Well... how boring am I? All I can say is this recipe is fail proof.. Easy, delicious and perfect! Novice bakers should start with this one. I took one batch, divided batter in 3 and made cheese, raisin and blueberry scones. Fresh out of the oven, a little butter, fresh coffee, sunshine in the kitchen.. the perfect breakfast! Enjoy!
I have used this recipe so many times with many variations and they always come out perfectly. I really like using craisins and white chocolate chips. Another one to try: 1 cup frozen blueberries (don't rinse) added last and gently combined into the dough. These can be sprinkled with white sugar before baking or drizzle this lemon glaze over while still warm: 1 1/3 c powdered sugar, 2 TB fresh lemon juice, 1/3 zested lemon, 1TB veg . oil, 1TB water. Has a great flavor!
07/08/2003
Finally, a recipe that compares to scones found in coffee houses. Very yummy! Added raisins, walnuts, and cinnamon. Next time, will try with a little maple extract and pecans. Had to bake much longer though than what the recipe says (close to 30 mins.)
Excellent recipe!! My healthier variation -- Used 3 c. white flour and 1 c. whole wheat, cut butter in half to 1 stick, used low fat sour cream. Used stand-up mixer and mini scone pan. Added ten minutes to cooking time.
These are the most sinfully delicious scones I have ever made in my life. I'm a baker and I have been searching for ages for the best scones. These are them. The combination of baking soda and powder and cream of tartar makes these so fluffy and light as air. They're incredibly moist as well and literally melt in your mouth. I made them for my flat and my flatmates couldn't stop eating them. Seriously, you will never need another scone recipe again.
EXCELLENT! I used fresh blueberries and followed the following advice: Great recipe, just a few tips to avoid dryness and any dissaster. 1. combine the sour cream (make sure you use sour cream)and baking soda, set aside. 2. mix the butter (room temp.) with the sugar (just use 3/4 cup), beat the egg w/ vanilla (yes, I add 1 tsp. of vanilla), and add to sugar/butter mixture. 3. mix well the dry ingredients and then add them to the butter/sugar/egg/vanilla, just to get all together, do not overmix. 4. Add the Sour Cream w/baking soda, again, do not overmix. From here, you can add as much "toppings" as you´d like, I try chocolate chips, but will try as many suggestions as I can. I make 16 balls and press them w/ my hands to make a flat circle. Bake them 15 min. The secret, not over mix or over handle.
I made these for my mother's monthly tea club. They were a big hit! They have an excellent texture and are just slightly sweet. They freeze very well.
02/07/2002
Very Good. I used dough hooks on my mixer to blend. Worked great...also used a large cookie scoop and then pressed them down. I added mini chocolate chips and they were a huge hit! I will certainly make them again!
12/23/2002
These scones are the best! I added some fresh cranberries and they were perfect at Christmas last year. My girlfriend (and myself) can't wait to have them again! Thanks!
Fantastic recipe!! Hate repeating hints, but with so many did not research to find this one. When I make these wonderful treats, BEFORE BAKING, I set aside 6 or more, wrap individually in plastic wrap, set on a tray and freeze. When company comes or I want to bring a few to a friend, I just take as many as needed, unwrap, either put in my toaster oven or oven and bake for 30 minutes. I do not defrost. They come out wonderful.
These are really good! I added cinnamon like others have suggested. I split it into two and put mini chocolate chips with sugar on top on 1/2 and put craisons and dried blueberries in the other half and then did a lemon topping that was suggested in another review. I then rolled them out about 1/2 inch thick and used a cookie cutter. They were wonderful! Next time I will make them a lot thicker because the bigger ones were definitely better (more "middle" tasty part). These were easy to make and incredible tasting.
I made these scones for my hubby who loves real scones and he loved them. I used 3/4 cup sugar like the suggestions. I added the zest of one lemon, and it gave the perfect hint of lemon flavor. Great recipe.
These scones were wonderful! I made them for a brunch and they turned out great. I divided the batch. I made a batch of lemon poppy seed (using the zest of a lemon)and lemon raspberry (frozen raspberries unthawed and lemon zest) for the other. I brushed the lemon raspberry scones with heavy cream and then sprinkled with sugar crystals before baking. I should have put heavy cream and sugar crystals on the lemon poppyseed scones also. I made these scones on a Wednesday, froze them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and then put the scones into plastic bags once they were frozen. I thawed them out on Saturday morning for an hour at room temperture. I also used whole fat sour cream. I followed the preparation instructions using the review from "Lucy7." I also put vanilla in my scones but I patted my dough into cirles and cut them into triangles (using a pizza cutter). However, like other reviewers, do not overhandle the dough. I served the lemon raspberry scones with balsalmic truffle cream. Again awesome!! These were seriously out of this world!! I am officially a scone junky and will be making these on a regular basis (or maybe not because I had to eat them until they were gone!!).
My friends and parents insist that I make these scones for them when I am home. Once, I used a tool that my mom had to cut the butter into the dry ingredients. I found that the scones tasted better, for some reason, when i just used my hands to knead the butter into the dry ingredients. I add cinnamon and chopped apples to my scones. Delicious!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.