Grandma Johnson's Scones

A basic scone recipe that really does the trick. Tried and tested through 3 generations of kids. Simply the best anywhere!

Recipe by Rob

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • In a small bowl, blend the sour cream and baking soda, and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking sheet.

  • In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, cream of tartar, and salt. Cut in the butter. Stir the sour cream mixture and egg into the flour mixture until just moistened. Mix in the raisins.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead briefly. Roll or pat dough into a 3/4 inch thick round. Cut into 12 wedges, and place them 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown on the bottom.

Tips

The magazine version of this recipe brushes the scones with 2 tablespoons whipping cream, sprinkles them with coarse decorating sugar, and bakes them at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 12 to 14 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 485.9mg. Full Nutrition
