Orange Cream Milk Punch

Excellent for kids parties!

Recipe by Bea Gassman

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the ice cream and sherbet in a punch bowl. Pour in the milk and lemon-lime soda. Stir gently and serve immediately.

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 12.9mg; sodium 36.5mg. Full Nutrition
