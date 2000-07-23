Orange Cream Milk Punch
Excellent for kids parties!
This was very good for my son's third birthday party--the children drank it up fast! I would, however, recommend that one lets the sherbet and ice cream thaw at least an hour before adding it to the punch. This makes for less lumps and easy blending.Read More
YUM! I used 7up only (omitted the milk). Made this for a birthday party, it was a big hit!
Very Good! Even my Father-in-law who only drinks Pepsi loved this! I started making this punch an hour before the party to give the ice cream time to melt, and the consistency was perfect just as the party started. I did use a little more Sprite than what the recipe called for.
This is like a creamy orange julius. Yum!
My family REALLY liked this one. Kids especially. They would give it a 5*. I give it a 4. I thought it lacked a little in flavor. HOWEVER, it is good with a shot of rum in it too ;)
This is easy, festive, and super yummy! Make sure you make it a few minutes before guests arrive to give the sherbet time to melt a bit. Thanks!
This is wonderful! It is so nice to have a punch without pineapples or pineapple juice in it! The last time I made this I almost panicked when I realized I was out of milk. I didn't have time to get some, so I improvised with a can of sweetened condensed milk, with a a couple of cups of evaporated milk plus water to make milk (as directed on can). I didn't have a drop left over....(but it added a ton of calories!)
wow this orange cream milk punch was great. it was also realy easy to make i made it in like 5 min and tasted great as well.
This was so delicious! Everyone loved it and I would highly recommend it!
Very interesting twist to a regular punch idea. its great.
Actually does taste like a Dreamsicle. The kids at Easter loved it and a second batch was needed. The adults....not as much, but we had none left after two batches of it. Very good for a party with kids.
I made this punch for my 1 year old 1st birthday party! Big hit. It sounds like a wierd combination (milk and soda), but it is heavenly!
GREAT, QUICK PUNCH. Used at company party, after cutting the sherbet and ice cream into smaller pieces, had punch for 100+ people in less than 10 minutes!
This was REALLY easy to make and all the adults liked it but none of the kids did.
Made this for Thanksgiving and I will make it again. This was very easy to make and kids can help!! Very tasty everyone enjoyed.
Great recipe and I love the way this site will alter the quantities for number of servings. Great site!!!
This was so fast and easy to make, and it was tasty and refreshing too! A great summertime drink.
Was very pleased and suprised at how good this turned out, everyone loved it.
I made this for a recent Christmas Party. Excellent Punch that the kids and adults both enjoyed!! Thanks Bea!!
I thought this was really good but my husband and kids wouldn't even try it because it mixed milk and soda. Maybe I shouldn't have told them what was in it!
This was awesome!! I served it at a Baby Shower and it was a huge hit!!!
Perfect! Tastes just like an orange dreamsicle! Yummy! Served at a baby shower and it was a big hit! A nice change from red punch.
I thought this was good but it tastes more like a milkshake to me than a punch. I love the "orange cream bar" flavor and think it would be great to make it less "liquid" and serve as a milkshake but it wasn't that great as a punch for me.
This is really good, just as written. I was a little leery of putting milk into a punch, but it turned out great. However, I got only about 15 typical punch sized servings out of this recipe, no where near 24.
great.. followed recipe exactly and by the end of my party the punch was GONE!!
Made this for my Mother's 60th bday party - was very nice. Had a chocolate and coffee theme going, and this was the perfect foil. Def leave your ice cream/sherbet out for several hours and use as much Sprite as you like!
Excellent punch! It works great for parties, baby showers, any event! And to answer bobbybaby, the product is actually called sherbet, not sorbet. We don't call sherbet sorbet either and I'm not sure what you are talking about with the "powdered stuff", must be an australian thing! You will find sherbet in the ice cream section of the grocery store. Good luck, it's a great recipe!
Awesome punch. This is a wonderful change from the traditional. When I served it at my son's birthday party, everyone LOVED it and wanted to know what was in it. Thanks for a great recipe and change.
I made this for my son's 1st birthday party because it matched our color scheme (well that, and all the good reviews!) I added a can of thawed OJ concentrate and I could barely keep the punch bowl filled! This recipe gets 5 starts with the addition of the juice.
I served this at my pastor's granddaughter's baptism reception and it was a huge hit. I am digging out the recipe again to serve at my father's 90th birthday party. It is so easy and delicious!
Very good! I find that the instructed can of cistrusy-soda makes little difference to the overall taste, and I have effectively replaced it with lots of different liquids. I'd personally say, cut calories where you can and just use club soda. Perhaps even an adult version of this drink could be made, by replacing it with a vodka or something in that vein.
This is a wonderful punch! We used this as our "witches brew" for our kids' Halloween party. We made it in a plastic cauldron. I added 3 cans of Fresca and pretty much just threw in the other ingredients without paying attention to measurements. I also put in plastic eyeballs and fingers. People loved it and thought it tasted just like an Orange Julius or Orange Creamsicle. Will definitely make again.
Very yummy...worked great for my toddler's birthday. Thank you!
Very good! I made it for a babyshower and everybody loved it. yum!
My favorite punch...I just love the half and half bars and this punch is what it taste like...yum!
It's important to keep in mind what kind of milk you have on hand in your refrigerator; being a grandmother we always stock Skim Milk -- but the kids prefer Vitamin D Whole Milk. It definitely makes a difference!
My mom made this for all of our childhood birthday parties, we always looked forward to it.
I fixed this for my daughters birthday and all the kids loved it. Even the adults enjoyed it.
I was a little unsure about the milk and soda fizz mixture but I was intrigued so I decided to give it a try. I just cleaned my fridge yesterday and dumped my last remaining ginger ale and we don't have soda so I replaced that with champagne. It vanilla, orange sherbet has a very creamy taste. Make sure you stir well and allows the ice creams to fully mix with the liquids.
I used Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream, Safeway brand Mandarine Tangerine sherbet, Hansens natural Mandarine Lime soda, and Horizon Organic Milk. It was super super yummy! I think if you wanted more orange flavor you could add a smidgin of orange juice concentrate but we did not find that necessary. What a great party treat!
I changed the orange sherbet to strawberry sherbet because my younger sister didn't like oranges and she loved it! I think you can also use watermelon sherbet
