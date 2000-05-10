English Muffin Bread

This is the exact recipe my aunt has been using for years and we go crazy whenever she gives us a loaf. It's fantastic. Some tips for beginner bakers: This bread is perfect for beginners...it's very simple and there is no kneeding involved. You can use an instant read thermometer when warming your milk in a saucepan. It just needs to be somewhere between 120 and 130 degrees. Crisco works well for greasing the pans. Don't use a hand mixer to mix the dough..it's far too sticky. Use a Kichenaid mixer with a dough hook (switch to the dough hook AFTER the second round of flour goes in). If you don't have a Kitchenaid, you can use a cuisinart with the dough blade...it works just as well. If you have neither, you can mix it by hand, but that's sort of a pain. After you divide the dough into the pans (and before it starts to rise), sprinkle a little more cornmeal on top for more of an english muffin look. The bread is best toasted! We usually eat it with just butter, pb &j, or cream cheese. Oh..and I bake it at 425 instead of 400 because I like a crispier crust.

