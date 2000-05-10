English Muffin Bread
This bread has the chewy consistency of English muffins. It's especially good toasted!
This is the exact recipe my aunt has been using for years and we go crazy whenever she gives us a loaf. It's fantastic. Some tips for beginner bakers: This bread is perfect for beginners...it's very simple and there is no kneeding involved. You can use an instant read thermometer when warming your milk in a saucepan. It just needs to be somewhere between 120 and 130 degrees. Crisco works well for greasing the pans. Don't use a hand mixer to mix the dough..it's far too sticky. Use a Kichenaid mixer with a dough hook (switch to the dough hook AFTER the second round of flour goes in). If you don't have a Kitchenaid, you can use a cuisinart with the dough blade...it works just as well. If you have neither, you can mix it by hand, but that's sort of a pain. After you divide the dough into the pans (and before it starts to rise), sprinkle a little more cornmeal on top for more of an english muffin look. The bread is best toasted! We usually eat it with just butter, pb &j, or cream cheese. Oh..and I bake it at 425 instead of 400 because I like a crispier crust.Read More
This recipe is a nice "starting off point" but personally I think 1/4 teaspoon baking soda for two loaves is not enough.... I put 1/2 teaspoon for two loaves and also the "batter" came out dry....english muffin batter should be "spreadable" so I added the 2 cups milk but instead of 1/2 cup water I added a whole cup plus a few tablespoons..... The end product was DELICIOUS but I did tinker quite a bit with the recipe.Read More
I cut this recipe in half and made it in my bread machine. I added about 1 and 1/2 tablespoon of butter. It's great. Tastes good as bread and toasts beautifully. The texture is good and the taste is great. I did have to add a little more water as it mixed, but each bread machine is different.
I've made this recipe dozens of times; even doubled it to make four loaves because it doesn't last long around my house. It's wonderful toasted or just sliced from the loaf with jam/butter. The texture is wonderful and the flavor is just like an English Muffin but without all the preservatives manufacturers add in. I love it!
one of the best recipes i've ever used!! came out exactly as promised. i used an electric mixer on the first beating for about 5 minutes to develop the gluten. beat the batter until it got stringy. then only added about 2 1/2 cups to get a soft dough. kneaded that for about 5 minutes and baked for about 40 minutes. put a cake pan on the bottom shelf of the oven and put 1 cup boiling water in when i put the loaves in the oven. the bread is absolutely delicious and perfect. i've enclosed a picture of these first 2 loaves. thanks, gordon
Wow! I adore english muffins and I really loved this bread. It was just like eating an english muffin without the crust underneath the muffin. Toasted and lightly buttered, this bread was awesome. I was able to make it in my bread machine, too -- I cut the recipe in half to make a 1.5 lb loaf and used 1 1/2 tsp bread machine yeast instead of 2 1/4 tsp (.25 oz) active dry yeast. I also added about 1.5 tablespoon butter to the dough. I let it run on my basic setting with light crust. I let it cook for about 50 out of the 60 minutes, but it would have turned out fine if I had left it in the entire time, but it the crust was light and crunchy at 50 mins. A great recipe, I'm sure to use it often. Thanks!
This is almost the exact recipe my great aunt has made for years! We all go crazy over it. I do a couple of things different than this recipe. First: I use 2 1/2 cups of milk in place of the 1/2 cup water. Second, I just use all-purpose flour. Finally, to make it a little healthier I only use 1 tsp of salt (you'll never notice a difference!) When baking I like to put tin-foil over the loaves after 10 minutes of baking and leave on for the remaining 15. Loaves still get crunchy but not quite as dark on top. This recipe is a keeper! :)
I don't know why but my bread didn't rise enough. When I put in the oven, the dough had doubled in size. However, there was no rise during the baking. One would think that bread would rise a lot in the oven. Is this what other people experienced as well?
This bread is very easy to make - works in food processor, and tastes delicious!
I have not idea what I did wrong. I have gone over the directions several times and all I can say is that it didn't rise. I put it in the oven hoping it would rise, but instead I ended up with 2 loafs of bread that could injure someone if hit by one of them.I gave it a 2 because I must be at fault.
I did, too, Lanni!!! I cut it in half and used my bread machine! It came out perfectly! Doing this is a hassle free way to make English Muffins. Great recipe and they taste like English Muffins, too. I even left the cornmeal in the recipe even though it doesn't need it in a bread machine. It might help with the English Muffin taste, I don't know but it worked. Since I halved this recipe, I think I'll increase the soda to 1/4 tsp. for more nooks and crannies. I used a light setting crust and set it for a 1.5 lb. loaf. My first slice went into the toaster, Mmmmmm GOOD! Please follow this recipe exactly for a wonderful English Muffin bread. Thanks a million, Jo, for this one. Highly recommended to everybody. It's a keeper for me. :-)
This was the first time that I have ever made bread. It was very easy and tasted great.
I love this bread toasted for breakfast. It doesn't last long when I take it to work, so I end up making it at least every two weeks. I use 2 cups of whole wheat flour and 4 cups of bread flour, I think the wheat flour gives it just a little more flavor. It is a quick and easy recipe, the hardest part is getting it out of the bowl and into the pans, a spoonula makes it a little easier. It always amazes me how perfect the loaves come out after raising and baking, no matter how sloppy it looked going into the pans!
I only needed to use about 4 1/2 cup of flour. It is pretty good
CUT THE FLOUR BACK TO 5 CUPS! . The consistancy should be a shaggy batter that is spoonable. This will result in a perfect bread that has larger holes and crumb that should look just like english muffins.- not regular bread. 6 cups of flour is far too much.
Very good, very easy, very tasty! Have made this twice. Once in two loaf pans as advertised and another in one larger (9x5) pan. The larger pan was at 375 for 30 minutes (Lower and longer) and it was just great!
This is much the same as the recipe provided by King Arthur Flour's web site for one loaf, with two exceptions; for one loaf, two tablespoons olive oil is added, plus it calls for 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, twice the amount called for in this recipe. All other items are reduced by half. I don't know how it would be possible to "spoon" the "batter" into anything. I have made this bread six or eight times, and it always forms a firm round of dough in the bowl. Trying to "spoon" it would only result in the spoon being firmly contained in the dough. Be prepared to use dough hooks on your mixer. Let the bread cool completely before putting into any kind of container. I find "sealing" the bread into an air-tight container results in the loaf developing a soggy characteristic. If it lasts that long. Folks in my house want a slice before it can ever get cool, or toasted.
This is very similar to english muffins except that it lacks the sour taste. We really enjoyed it toasted with butter. I cut the recipe in half and made the dough in my bread machine (using 1 and 1/2 tsp of bread machine yeast) I noticed other reviewers added sugar and margarine to adapt it to the bread machine but I didn't find that it was necessary. I then I took out the dough, put it in a loaf pan (letting it rise for another 15 minutes) and baked as per the recipe instructions. We will definitely make this again.
This was absolutely phenomenal! I used to buy English Muffin Bread in college, but it's too expensive, even at the bread store. I halved the recipe, kept the full amt of sugar, added 1 1/2T of margarine. I put the ingredients in my bread machine, and ran it on the dough cycle. Once the dough looked to be well kneaded, I turned it off and put it in a prepared stoneware bread pan, and let it rise in a warm oven (set the oven to 200, then turn it off after it warms up). Once the bread had risen, I baked it according to the recipe. It came out PERFECT. I had two slices, well toasted, with spread on them for breakfast. The dough was very firm for me, and it made a nice, heavy loaf, but I expected that. I'm going to be making this one regularly now!
I love this recipe! I have to admit, I cheated a little bit, I made my dough in my bread maker, then I put 1/2 of it in a bread pan and took the rest of the dough and made 1 inch little balls and placed them into a muffin pan that I preped the same as the bread pan (with the corn meal) and they turned out awsome! Much easier than using a coffee can, my family love them sooo much that I always have to make a double batch, one for my father-in-law (who always happens to stop by when he hears Im making it) and one batch for us so that I might get some for myself. Love It!! Make it around twice a week aroud here... Great Recipe, Thanks!
As opposed to another reviewer who said there wasn't enough baking soda, I messed up and left it out entirely, not realizing my mistake until the bread was halfway risen. Guess what? It turned out just fine! Initial rise was good and great oven-spring as well! As for the flavor... I can't tell it was missing anything, so no harm done! Sure tastes good toasted with some butter or homemade yogurt cheese (from this site!) I think next time I may cut the flour down just a little so I get more of a batter which will give larger holes in the final product. I use the fluff/spoon/level method of measuring flour, which should give the smallest amount of flour per cup measure, but I think it was still a little too much. That said, I still give this recipe 5 stars because the bread is VERY good! Thanks for the recipe, Jo!
I have been making this bread for over 20 years. I use all purpose flour and skim milk. Bake at 400 for 25 mins. I use a dishtowel to cover it and that does not stick to the bread. Remove from pans immediately and cool. It needs to be sliced & toasted before eating. Everyone that I have shared it with wants the recipe. Makes a great Christmas gift.
I love it although I’m not sure if I’m doing something wrong my dough is always super sticky but it always turns out great
this is a really good recipe...i halved the recipe and made it in my bread machine...yummy...turned out very well...thanks for the recipe...
Just a suggestion: when you cover to rise spray or oil plastic wrap.....it will prevent this sticky dough from deflating after you remove it. It was a great morning treat and afternoon snack.
GREAT recipe! The taste was right on! Couldn't be better. Was terrific right out of the oven, even better toasted as you would an English muffin. Had all the knooks and cranies you would expect from an English muffin. The only thing I did different was to add only 5 cups of flour. I think adding that last cup would have been too much. The baking time of 25 minutes was also right on. I will be making this one often. Thanks for the recipe!
When this first came out of the oven, but cut a piece imediatly and ate it with a little butter and thought it was pretty good. My husband however that it was the best thing sense sliced bread......wait...nevermind. This morning however, I threw it in the toaster and that brought it to a whole 'nother level! It halved the recipe with no problems! Used it to make a breakfast toaster sandwhich.
I made this today. I think it needed a little more salt. Pretty good though. Couldn't be easier!
This came out as a great bread, but I didn't feel it was anything like the English Muffin bread you get in the store.
Everyone LOVED it. I did it in my bread machine so I cut the recipe in half and had to adjust for high altitude too. If I didn't have to modify the recipe I would probably give it 5 stars. WILL MAKE AGAIN!
This bread is so easy to make. Its so good too.
This bread is just okay. Nothing about it shouts "English Muffin" though. If you weren't told, you wouldn't associate the two. But it's decent. Easy to make and it is good as toast.
Really, a very good English muffin bread. In just under 2 hours I was using this as a foundation to serve Eggs Benedict. A wonderful toothsome texture, that toasted up crisp, with lots of nooks and crannies to hold melted butter or apple butter. Yum! The weather today is quite dry, so I didn't need to use the full measure of flour to make the batter consistency I wanted. There is not a lot of rise to this type of bread (after all there is only one rising and no kneading), so this worked up quickly. I'm at that stage in my life, alas, where I have to reduce salt, and I cut this down to 1/2 tsp. Still very, very good! Many thanks to the submitter :) Far better than anything I could purchase at the market.
Only because I bake all of our bread - I added some ingredients otherwise, the bread is perfect as it is. We loved it and won't buy muffins ever again! I used just shy of 2 TBS of active dry yeast, 1 TBS malt powder and 1/8 tst of ascorbic acid. These make the yeast jump and preserve the bread - not that it lasts long enough to go stale. I brushed the tops with milk right out of the oven and cooled under a tea towel on a rack to preserve some moisture and keep the crusts from getting hard. This is a wonderful recipe! You are going to love it!!!
This was a very easy bread recipe. No kneading and only one rise time made it super simple. Dough is very sticky and I found greasing my hands and then using them to spread the dough in the pans worked great. I haven't had it toasted yet, but looking forward to it. A bit on the heavy side as breads go, but fine for an English muffin type bread. Good flavor. Would make this again.
Great recipe, easy to make, tasted just like an english muffin. I may try to use whole wheat flour on the next batch
This bread is easy to make and is excellent !! This is the first bread I ever made and it came out good as the picture shows.
I've been making this bread for about a year now, and I love it because it's soooo easy! For those 1st time bread makers - you have to try this, it's impossible to fail !!! And for those other reviewers who said this bread doesn't taste like English Muffins . . . what do English Muffins really taste like ??? Everyone I've made this bread for as ranted and raved - Thanks Jo !!!
I love this classic toasting bread. I had to increase the baking time for our oven. At 25 minutes it was still gooey in the center, but once bake through it was amazing.
This is the exact recipe I found in Bon Appetit Breads 20 years ago. Except mine calls for 2 Tbsp sugar. It was developed for Microwave baking. I've never nuked it, always baked it and it's always been fabulous! My whole family has this recipe so they can make their own...we love it. I make it for 2 of us and cut the loaves in half, wrap in tin foil then freeze. On the weekends...take foil off, wrap in paper towel, nuke it for 1 minute on high....ready to slice and toast!
I make this bread regularly, and there couldn't be a more perfect toasting bread. It's like having an English muffin in loaf form. It's a huge hit among my family, and I regularly bake and mail this bread with homemade jams to extended family all over the country. Even with two-day shipping time, it's still perfect for toasting when they receive it. A good all-purpose breakfast and sandwich bread to have around the house all the time.
I devised a bread machine version that worked well. First, I heated the milk and water mixture in the microwave. (Cautionary note: make sure to stir the water carefully-I noted a 20-degree difference in temp between the bottom and top of the bowl). I added _all_ the dry ingredients (including the 6 cups of flour) to the bread machine pan, then added the heated milk and water mixture just before the machine started mixing. _After_ the very warm liquid and dry ingredients had combined to an extent, I added 3 teaspoons of rapid-rise yeast. The volume of the dough was just right for a bread machine, and the mix was a good consistency and easy for the machine to handle. I allowed the dough to rise a bit in the bread machine pan before removing it, dividing it, and placing it in the two bread pans. When this bread bakes at 400 degrees, the top crust browns very quickly. (A typical bread baking temperature is 350 degrees). I took the loaves out of the oven at 20 minutes after I noted that the crust was quite browned, but when I made the first slice, I noted that the bread interior wasn't optimally done. Next time I will leave it in for the full 25 minutes even if the top crust has turned very dark brown. Like every English Muffin loaf, this bread is meant to be toasted. Toasting gives it a fine, crispy crumb. Enjoy it with butter and jam.
What a delicious bread! A much softer texture than the laoves my mom used to make. I even had to bake mine in 2 8" cake pans- forgot that my sons had claimed my loaf pans for some mysterious science project some time back- was easier to throw them out then try to clean them! The bread is delicious- great recipe!
This is an excellent approximation of an English Muffin, but much easier to make. Mine did not have holes quite as large as English Muffins, but I mistakenly bought rapid rise yeast, so that may have been the problem. In any event, this is wonderful toasted. It's crispy and has the English Muffin taste. A keeper, for sure. I sliced the loaves and froze the slices for easy access for some time to come.
This is great! It's denser than I thought it would be. Easy to make and tastes wonderful with strawberry jam! I halved the recipe.
This bread makes excellent toast. My kids love it toasted with peanut butter.
This has become a staple recipe in my house. We all enjoy having some for breakfast and if there's any leftover, for a snack later. I don't use the cornmeal and it still tastes great.
This was wonderful warm! I probably shouldn't 'rate' the recipe, as I changed a lot of it... but it is highly recommended as such. I used 4 cups whole wheat flour and 2 cups all-purpose, added a cup of raisins and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, and added an extra 1/2 cup of water. Yum!
Awesome recipe. I only made one loaf because I knew if I made two I would end up eating a whole one right out of the oven. My batter was very dry by the time I got all the flour mixed in but it rose nice and baked great. Thanks Jo!!!
This was a good bread, and the texture was right...but it doesn't taste like an english muffin.
Smelled great while baking, and yes it does make excellent toast!!
"MMM Nooks and Crannies"
I love this bread...yummy and satisfying!
Great recipe. Very easy to make and very tasty to eat! I made it in a mixer with a dough hook. I also used buttermilk in place of regular milk. Give it a try you'll be glad you did.
I make this bread quite often. We like to toast it for breakfast.
EXCELLENT BREAD!!!!! Will make again!
I love whole wheat Enlish muffins, but have a hard time finding them in the store around here. I've tried making them before with very mediocre results. When I found this recipe, I was cautiously optimistic, but still halved the recipe because I was nervous about how it would turn out. I used whole wheat flour and it took longer than 45 minutes to raise to double. Aside from those things, I followed all instructions as written. I just toasted a piece to try it out...and now I'm on my way back to the kitchen to make another batch - one loaf for my freezer and one to give for the Secret Santa at work. This is a fantastic recipe and will be a staple at our house.
I work at a bakery that makes english muffin bread. I decided to try to make it myself and my husband loved it. He couldn't tell the difference. This recipe is great and very easy.
I'm not sure what happened with this, perhaps my milk/water got too hot but it was so stiff that I couldn't even get in the last 1/2 cup flour (I'd halved all the ingredients for 1 loaf). It was a hard piece of dough and the instructions said pour the batter. Well, this was no batter, it was a hard rock. I let it rise, well that didn't work. My yeast was fresh. So, like I said, not sure what went wrong. Don't think I'll be trying this again. UPDATE***** I made this again this morning after much discussion on the Recipe Exchange about what happened my first time. I heated the milk/water very carefully and it turned out PERFECT. Sorry for the first review being bad, it was all my fault. My picky husband even commented on how good this was. I toasted it and served with Ham & Potato Soup from this site. Delish!!
great breakfast bread. I loved it.
fantastic and easy!
This was an awesome treat. Very easy to make since no kneading is involved. The texture and taste are wonderful - I'll never buy store bought again. Toasted with jam is the way to go.
Wonderful recipe! Very easy and the results were great.
This bread was extremely dense and did not rise much for me. It was tasty and did taste like english muffins.
i adapted this slightly so that i could make it in my bread machine. i found that although this bread was very soft and had a soft chewy crumb, i found it tasted nothing at all like english muffins. the second time i made this i followed the instructions step by step. i had to add extra water as it was very dry. when it came to the step which said - spoon the batter into prepared tins - i wondered if i had done something wrong. i had dough not batter and i just picked it up and put it into the tin rather than "spooned" it in. aain, this was very soft and nice but really shouldnt be called "english muffin bread", it has none of the taste of english muffins. well, not the ones i can buy here in england anyway. was very disappointed. the only reason i rated this 3 stars rather than 1 is that it was a nice soft bread.
I had the same issue as others, it didn't rise as much as it should have. I also thought it was a little dry. It did make some good eggs and bacon sandwiches.
Yum!! made just as described in recipe- so good toasted with butter
I made this last night for breakfast today. Cut the recipe in half and since I planned on making it in my bread machine I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the water and baking soda. Added 2 tbsp soft butter. Also heated the milk in the microwave to 150F but added cold water to bring temp down. Looked perfect coming out of the machine and the texture and taste were perfect! Will be making often.
This is a favorite since 1978 when I got it from a friend. Later found the microwave variation in a Fleishman's ad which reduces the flour 3/4 cup and "bakes" for 6 minutes 30 seconds in the Microwave. Freezes well.
Good recipe even though I am still tweaking with it (by adding more baking powder)since. it also didn't rise as much in the pan. Toasts wonderfully and with homemade raspberry jam... divine. Thank you for the recipe.
Yumdiddyyum! This stuff rocks! I made it with whole wheat freshly ground flour and it was deeeelicious! My husband and I finished off a loaf in an hour :)
i have tried this and it is good. i would like to make it with whole wheat. How do I do this?
Mmmmm!!! Good stuff! The only thing is I didn't use cornmeal b/c I didn't have any... I just greased pans w/ crisco well. I also used a rounded T. of sugar. I only had one loaf pan, so I used one regular loaf pan and one mini loaf pan and divided into 4 for that and baked about 15 min. for the mini loaves. I couldn't wait until they were cool, but I tried it and this is definitely going into my favorites and will be making probably at least once a week!! Thanks for a great recipe!
I have made English Muffins for years, but not as often as my family would like because it takes so much time. I was amazed at how easy this recipe was and very suprised at how tasty it was. We baked 6 loaves of it this weekend!! The first batch I made with regular white store bought flour, but the second batch I doubled and used all freshly ground hard white wheat. They turned out great. Our family prefers the freshly ground wheat. It is not the prettiest bread we've ever made, but the entire family enjoyed them. You have to be sure to toast them enough to get the full flavor. We love how the crust gets so crunchy. Also we noticed that it made more of a soft dough rather than a batter. I dipped my finger tips in flour and smoothed out the dough in the pans. It did fall a bit in the center, but this didn't seem to effect the flavor or texture of the bread. I have all ready shared this recipe with a friend. My husband loves English Muffins with his breakfast and He was just as happy with these. We will be making them again. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
Amazing as toast with lots of butter...or just bread and butter when it's fresh. I love it as toast with fig jam as well. Wonderful, all around bread.
My son can't stand bread. He won't eat eat it, it doesn't matter if it is loaf bread, rolls, muffins, etc. He really likes this bread and has even asked for it! I will be making this a lot now. Thank you!
used white wheat flour instead of bread flour (had to add a little extra liquid) and I added maybe a tablespoon of oil, and it turned out great! thanks for the recipe, it's so very easy and good!
perfect every time
Very good and very, very easy to make! We all loved it...I sliced into one loaf almost as soon as it came out of the oven...buttered and spread with cherry preserves. Thanks for the recipe; hard to believe that a homemade loaf of bread could be so easy to make.
Add some cinnamon & raisins. Excellent.
loafs taste good but are very dense--the outside crust is very thing and the inside is much chewier than I think english muffin bread should be.
I made this in the bread machine and it turned out quite well. It held up just like the grocery store kind when we put chicken salad on top.
wife loves it. (i'm a hero!!) 8^)
This was absolutely delicious. I have not been able to find english muffin bread in any stores since I left MN! Thank You for sharing this recipe! My husband and I love it!! As did our neighbors!
Very good. I forgot to use the cornmeal..it didn't matter and I realized too late that it called for bread flour, I had already added all purpose flour, again, didn't seem to matter. This is a very easy and good recipe, I sliced one loaf thin and spread garlic butter from this website on it and then broiled for a wonderful garlic bread...the whole family loved this and I will be making again.
Made in bread machine. Good, but just tasted like white bread. Didn't taste like English Muffins to me.
Absolutely delicious! I cut a slice just minutes out of the oven, buttered it and put some homemade blackberry jelly on it. This loaf won't last long. Definitely will make it again!
Pretty good. Easy to make too--as others did, I just used the bread machine. It definitely needs to be toasted for the flavor and nooks and crannies of the english muffin taste to come through, but it's a nice bread either way. It made 2 nice sized loaves. Thanks for the recipe--I baked at 375 for 40 minutes. Perfect!
My favorite bread EVER! Thanks for posting this "go-to" version, I find it's perfect as-is (which is a rare thing for me I normally am a "tweaker")
Absolutley perfect every time.
I carefully warmed the milk in the microwave to the right temp...not as much chance of me scorching the milk that way! Good flavor, although my dough didn't spread easily or rise particularly well. Excellent toast! Flavor of an English muffin without the nooks and crannies. Thanks for sharing.
Only I love. No one else likes this.
Made these this afternoon and was a little disappointed as they really did not have the taste and texture of store bought english muffins.I did use half white flour and half WW flour though. I have used another recipe from this site which was really good. Look under English Muffins and click on a recipe submitted by Linda Pinda. After mixing and rising, role out cut in rounds and cook on a greased griddle. This was very close to bought English muffins.
Wow. This bread is terrific; it's got the loose, open crumb of English muffin bread that you've seen in the grocery store. But, it's softer. Nutritionally vacuous, yes, but also yuumy.
Like most of the reviewers said, it did not rise enough! A decent bread though. Tasted good. Maybe we should proof the yeast first?
I followed the recipe, and it turned out excellently. I haven't had much cooking experience, so I used a thermometer when heating the milk and water - I stirred them in when it was still a few degrees cooler than 125(f). I will definitely be baking these again! Crispy crust, slightly crumbly insides, and very chewy. Delicious! One thing I did do was mist the tops for the first few minutes of baking, because the loaves wanted to brown too soon for my liking.
Excellent recipe. Made it this morning for breakfast. Very easy and fast to put together in the Kitchen Aid using the paddle attachment.
I cut this recipe in half, except I still put in 1 tablespoon of sugar, added 2 tablespoons of cornbread mix in place of cornmeal, and put it in my bread machine. It made a 1 1/2 pound loaf. It was FANTASTIC!!
Easy and wonderful! Was such a huge hit when I made it for a brunch, I had to make more for just us! I halved the recipe and baked it divided between 2 mini-loaf pans. Forget buying over-priced packages of muffins at the store, this recipe is easy, will save you money, and please your taste buds and belly!
