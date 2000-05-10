English Muffin Bread

This bread has the chewy consistency of English muffins. It's especially good toasted!

By WINTERBORN

Directions

  • Warm the milk and water in a small saucepan until very warm (125 degrees F/50 degrees C). Lightly grease two 8x4 inch loaf pans; sprinkle cornmeal inside pans.

  • In a large bowl, mix together 3 cups flour, yeast, sugar, salt and soda. Stir milk into the flour mixture; beat well. Stir in the remaining flour, 1 cup at a time, until a stiff batter is formed. Spoon batter into prepared pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place for until nearly doubled in size, about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Remove from pans immediately and cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 259.7mg. Full Nutrition
