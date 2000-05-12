Crusty Potato Bread
This hearty bread has excellent flavor and a wonderful crust...delicious!
This is to answer the question on how to perhaps prepare this w/out a bread machine. So here goes: 1. Take 1/2 cup of the water needed and heat until warm about 110-115 degrees F. Mix this with the yeast and the sugar. Allow to bubble in an oven on WARM for 20 minutes. In the mean time mix together 1 cup of flour needed and the 1/2 cup instant mashed potato flakes, set aside. 2. Melt the butter, salt and remaining water (3/4 cup) until WARM (see temp above) and add to the first yeast mixture. 3. Then add the flour/instant mashed potato flakes to the liquids. Then, I would add the remaining flour as needed. 4. Knead dough for 10 minutes, then set aside to rise until doubled about 1 hour. Once it has risen, punch dough down and let rest 5 minutes. Then, shape dough as you want, put in bread pan, as rolls in 9x13" dish, etc. Allow to rise again, for about 45 minutes. Bake rolls at 375 for 20-25 minutes. Bake bread for 40-45 minutes or until done. Good Luck!Read More
I haven't tasted this bread yet (now in my oven), but want to pass along my oversight that may have cost me a loaf of reputedly great bread: I followed the recipe as listed, and gleaned/used some good tips from the reviews (increasing potato flakes while decreasing bread flour; adding more water). Started the machine....all was well. About an hour or more into the process, saw the smoke pouring from my machine! Long and short, I pulled the plug, scraped the pathetically emerging goop into a bread pan, and parked it in my oven (looks promising so far). The stuff had ballooned way over my machine's capability (1 1/2 pounds)....so I checked the recipe. I don't know how it was originally posted, but my "copy" showed a serving size of 15 (no telling what size machine/loaf that would provide). So - my query & warning: there was no bread machine SIZE (of finished loaf) provided, and I doubt my 1 1/2 pound machine should be able to feed 15. I probably needed to halve this recipe - but not being a bread baker (or bread machine user), I didn't think to analyze amounts. Do as I advise - not as I did! Be sure of your machine's capabilities!! I'll let you know if the transfer to the oven worked!Read More
This bread was the BEST!! My bread machine did great mixing it. I followed the suggestion of "spooning" the flour into the cup rather than scooping and I added 1/4 cup more water. I did make a couple of additional changes. I used 3/4 cup instant mashed potatoes and reduced the bread flour to 3 cups. I wanted a bit more potato flavor. I also added a teaspoon of minced garlic and 2 teaspoons of taragon. I served this with minestrone soup on a cold snowy day! Great light loaf of yummy bread!!
WHAT A BREAD!!! This is the most fabulous bread I have tasted.. it's very moist inside and the inside has a slight texture of sourdough but not sour..a little chewy, that makes wonderful sandwiches.. and the crust is crunchy.. it is my favorite white bread ever.. I needed to use an additional 2 tbs of water over the 1 1/4 cups of water.. and also used the seasoned butter/herb potato flakes..only because it was all I had available.... everyone enjoy....
I sure thought I had reviewed this a long time ago because I've made it lots of times. It's so good and I love making it into 15 rolls and put in a greased 9x13 dish. Bake at 375 for about 25 minutes. Make in my bread maker on the dough cycle.
delicious. and a family favorite. I use the bread machine on dough only and bake in the oven shaping it like a french loaf
This potato bread is FANTASTIC...I was in the middle of baking the bread in the bread machine, when we had a power failure. I took it out of the bread pan and finished baking it in the oven. Was not sure how it would turn out, but after slicing it and eating a slice just now I can say it is the best "FROM SCRATCH" bread I have ever made.. Thanks Annette for sharing your wonderful recipe. Jill Stanley
Great toasting bread - VERY crunchy! I did follow other reviewer's recommendations and increased the potato flakes to 3/4 and water to 1 1/2 cups. The second time I made it I also decreased the salt to 1 tsp. I won't have to buy the English toasting bread anymore - this is perfect. Lovely soft white bread for sandwiches too!
this is excellent - I added 1/2 cup of finely minced ham and 1/2 cup of finely chopped green onion and turned it into 8 beautiful buns. thank you for this recipe, my family loved it :)
This was a very good recipe. Bread had good flavor, and nice texture. Bread holds together well. Thanks.
DH's seal of approval - he said to me, "Don't make this often" as he stuffed the third piece in his mouth! We devoured the entire large loaf in a day and a half. It was very light - not dense like so many bread machine loaves turn out. It rose so high that it almost touched the top of my machine. I followed others' recommendations by cutting the flour to 3 cups, upped the potato flakes to 3/4 cup (used the flavored ones, yum) and increased the water to a cup and a half. Wonderful bread!
Super easy and baked up very pretty. This would be dynamite as rolls! The dough looked dry in the beginning of the mix cycle so I added more water-I shouldn't have because by the time the machine "beeped" to let me know to check the dough ball it was too wet! So next time I will not add the extra water. I might even sub milk for the water and see how that tastes. Very good bread for being so simple-thanks!
This bread was good and very easy to make .
Nice, nice, nice. Super-soft, yummy, moist and easy. I divided into 12 and made small rolls - just the right size to go along with supper. Brushed each bun with melted butter and baked for 25 minutes at 375 degrees. Mmm...!! I didn't have bread flour, so subbed 472g of all-purpose white flour. All other quantities were bang on. No bread machine, so mixed with steel blade of Cuisinart. At first it was very moist and the blade threatened to jam, but after a couple of pauses, it finished kneading just fine. Easy recipe; a keeper!
Yummy! Light and fluffy texture with a crunchy crust. Wonderful flavor.
This is one of the BEST bread machine recipes I have tried! Wonderful "crusty" bread as promised and I steal a bit o'dough for a couple cinnamon rolls when I make white bread dough and OMGosh! Curl your toes good as well. This pup is a full time keeper and thanks for sharing. My dough was a tad dry so I adjusted (albiet badly) and had to add more flour but still perfect. 5+5 STARS!
Very nice bread! Made by hand, shaped into two smaller loaves and baked on a baking stone at 350 for about 20 min., then I bumped temp up to 375 and baked for another 8-10 min. I think it was. Used for sandwiches today and it was perfect! Thanks!
I used buttermilk instead of water the first time which overpowered the potato taste. Made it again with water and used a full cup of potato flakes and cut back on the flour to make perfect potato rolls using the mixer instead of a bread machine. We're from Idaho and my wife is Irish so we take our potato products seriously, she won't have dehydrated potato flakes in the house so I had to go get some from Nana. After tasting these she picked up a box of flakes for me.
OH MY! I made rolls from an adapted version of this recipe, and they were SO GOOD! They rose high and were very light and tender on the inside, even though I used some whole wheat white flour.
Excellent Recipe. I did make some adjustments as well based on earlier reviews. I cut the flour down to 3 cups, increased the water to 1 1/2 cups, increased the potato flakes to 3/4 cup, and added 2 Tbls of powdered milk. I made the dough and did the 1st rise in the bread machine, then did the 2nd rise in a loaf pan (about 1 hour). Baked it at 375 degrees for about 30 mins, and brushed the top crast with melted butted because I like a softer crust for sandwiches. FABULOUS!! Great moisture, great crumb and great flavor. This is a keeper!
Great recipe! This is the best bread recipe I have found on this site. My husband even said it is the best bread I have ever made and I have used a lot of recipes from this site and cookbooks. I followed the recipe as it is written but I used Smart Balance butter not real butter. I used the bread machine on the dough cycle and then baked the bread in the oven for 35 min on 375. It turned out fantastic! Thanks for the recipe!
This is the best bread recipe I have ever made in my bread maker and I've tried several. The crust was nice and crunchy and the inside moist and delicious. I used Idahoan Butter flavored instant potatoes and it added a buttery flavor to the bread. Can't wait to make it again with the Cheese or Chive flavored potatoes. Thanks Annette.
I have searched and searched for a good sandwich bread and I believe I've found it. This bread came out great! Soft spongy inside, with a light crust outside and wonderful taste. Even hubby liked it and he loves wonder bread. This is going to be my go to recipe for home baked bread!
I only had a package of Idahoan Four Cheese mashed potato flakes in the house when I decided to try this recipe, and it was delicious. An excellent eating bread or for toast, not quite as good for sandwiches as it tends to fall apart.
Maybe I made this mistake because I'd never used a bread machine before, but you HAVE to melt the butter before you add it in!
Good, easy recipe!
Ten Stars - I have made this just as directed and in my humble opinion my search for a chewy white bread that is very tasty has finally ended. The only difference I made was to take it out of the bread machine and let rise 1 hour and bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes as others suggested. THE BEST WHITE BREAD...THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUBMITTAL.
This is the best bread to ever come out of my bread machine. It works every time, easy and I have used it to make buns aswell. Great recipe! My bread machine actually gets used again!
My bread maker had a hard time with this dough as reported by other reviewers. It was squeaking and laboring....but it made it through and the result was incredible. Perfect bread...crusty and chewy with just the right amount of air. Will make this one again and again.
Great bread. This was the first recipe I made in my new bread maker and it turned out wonderfully!
This is a dense, chewy substitute for the expensive potato bread purchased at the grocery. I started this in the bread machine and then cooked it in a loaf pan in the oven. It worked perfectly, and I will definately make this again.
I usually don't bake my loaf in the machine as it usually ends in disaster no matter what recipe I use. After reading the reviews I took a chance with this recipe. I'm so glad I did. Wonderful bread, nice crispy crust and terrific flavor. My husband and I agreed this is our go to bread now for the machine. No more mixes!!!
Too salty and doughy, even toasted. I would not use this recipe again and I have been baking bread for years and had very few that weren't good!
YUM! I just pulled this out of the oven, and it's delicious warm. I downsized the recipe, but used the same proportions. I used the "dough" feature on my bread machine. When that cycle was done, I kneaded it several times and rolled it into a loaf, then let it rise for a while in a glass bread pan (forgot to set timer for this step!). It was baked for about 25 minutes in a 350 degree oven.
Great tasting bread. Excellent results in the bread maker. Note that the need to add water may go away if the flour is spooned into the measuring cup.(This is a good rule for all bread making.)
Enjoyed this bread very much. Maybe it is the time of year cause I haven't baked bread since last winter, but this did taste especially good. Will be making it again.
Outstanding
I use this recipe in my breadmaker and then bake it in the oven. I use the ingredients as listed and it turns out great. I make it on the dough setting and then pat the dough into a square and then fold in the sides and then the ends, put in a sprayed pan, cut the top down the center with a knife and bake off at 350 for 30 minutes
Really easy & tasty! Worked perfectly for me. Thanks!
This recipe didn't work out for us. We ended up with a mess.
This made a nice, hearty loaf. Great with soup or stew. I used 3/4 c. potato flakes and a bit more water.
This turns out perfect every time. I use the bread machine to make the dough and then I bake it in a loaf pan. I took the advice of other reviews and reduced the flour to 3c and increased the potato to 3/4c.
Delicious! Even my husband, who isn't a big lover of `homemade' bread loved it!
The bread recipe is written for a 2 or 2.5-pound bread. I’m never certain which setting to use on my bread machine. We added 1c of cheddar cheese & 1 T. of garlic powder & Italian seasoning – though all were for personal preference. The overall bread is quite good – even better as toast the following morning. Will make again.
Really very good made exactly as described. Thank you.
I tried making this recipe however i made rolls like some of the other reviewers and they turned out very good. I used the dough cycle on the bread maker to form the dough and then portioned it out into 6 large rolls for sandwiches. The 6 dough balls proved until doubled in size and were then baked for 22 minutes at the preheated oven temperature of 375f until moderately brown.
This was a good recipe but I was disappointed that I couldn't taste any potato.
Excellent! Moist!
Oh My, this is the BEST bread that I have ever made! I added fresh garlic (chopped) and garlic and black pepper seasoning. (I also used one whole pack of instant potato flakes, and about 1/4 cup more of water.) Next time I will add cheddar. Thank you for this simple and delish recipe! It made a very pretty loaf. VERY light and moist. This one is a keeper! My husband does not like potato bread, hmm He tore this one up! lol. thank you again.
Fabulous, versatile recipe! I added crushed rosemary, which gives a wonderful aroma and flavor and used garlic salt for the salt. I used the dough cycle on my breadmaker and then shaped them in to rolls. I placed the shaped rolls in a greased pan, covered it tightly with saran wrap (sprayed with non-stick spray as well), and allowed them to rise for about an hour before baking as suggested by other reviewers. Delicious and beautiful!
Wonderful bread. Followed directions but ended up having to add 1/4 cup of extra water because the dough seemed too dry. Rose perfect and great taste. Made with Cola Pot Roast II and Sauteed Garlic Asparagus from this site. Thank you
I made three loaves of this bread over the weekend, exactly as written except used AP flour instead of bread flour! I put everything in the bread machine and it turned out perfectly! Next time, I'm going to try using the Jules Gluten free flour to make a GF loaf for me! My family loved this bread though....great for mopping up gravy with chicken and noodles, or sliced a little thinner for a sandwich.
I found a bread machine at goodwill for $7 and now am addicted to baking breads. This one is by far the best bread i've made. I did not have potato flakes so i grated a couple potatoes which worked well. I had only planned on making the dough at the time and baking later so i only did the bread cycle and then baked the rest in the oven. If you do this, don't freak out (like I almost did) when it doesn't have a normal dough consistency. It was pretty thin and sticky when i transferred it to the bread pan but it still rose and baked perfectly (I think I did 350 for about 30 min). The inside was the perfect amount of chewy and the crust was firm but not hard. I absolutely loved it. I'm about to make another loaf right now!
Made this today and it was ok. Didn't taste like potato bread to me and did everything to the "T". Will continue my searc.
yyuuuuuuuuummmmmmmmmm. Love the crusty outer edge! and the taste!!, we had right out of the oven with our dinner and loved it!!
This is by far the best loaf of bread I have ever made in a machine and I have been making bread for years. The texture is perfect. Not too dense, not too airy, very soft, with a crispy crust. The flavor was perfectly buttery and slightly potatoey. I did have to add about 1/4 cup more water to get the dough to the perfect consistency but other than that, I followed this recipe to a tee. Set my bread machine for the 1.5 lb loaf and medium crustiness.
Thanks to the last viewer who alerted us to the fact that a smaller bread machine will not accomodate the recipe. If you change the servings from 15 to 12 it will make the recipe a good size for a 1 1/2 lb bread machine.
I like the soft but not airy texture of the bread.
This is the best bread ever. We needed about 1/8 cup more water but that may have been because it's dry in winter. We used the dough cycle and made six large sandwich buns (145g of dough per bun) and they came out great. Crusty on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. They held up splendidly with roast beef hand-cut from a roast. Also tastes great by itself!
I used my Kitchen Aid mixer from beginning to end, instead of a bread maker. This came together much easier than the other potato bread I made a couple days earlier. Rose beautifully. Excellent end product. Even more excellent toasted. I'll make this again.
Wonderful! I used whole wheat flour, and it was great. So moist.
Everything about the bread is easy and great! It makes wonderful thick slices of bread for broiling. We had very hearty egg, bacon and cheese sandwiches on this bread and it was perfect. Hubby loves potato bread from the store, so I added two drops of yellow food coloring to the liquid to make it look a little more "familiar" to him, hahaha.
Good bread but not very potato-y. Will definitly make again though...maybe a little more potato flakes.
I did this with out the machine and it turned out super moist and yummy! I even colored the loaf, my kids loved it! Thanks!
This bread was awesome! I have been searching for a good sandwich bread for quite a while and I really think that I've found it! This bread is very soft and has great flavor. It's perfect. I do not have a breadmaker so I just used my kitchen aid. I did reduce the flour to 3 cups and increase the potato flakes to 3/4 cups. Awesome. I will definitely be making this again...probably weekly :)
Great recipe... I tweaked it a little and substituted the sugar for honey and also added a tsp of ginger. The result was delicious.
Wonderful loaf! My only changes were I added 2 tbs. extra water as the dough was too dry and wasn't mixing well. Throw all the ingredients into the machine and 3 hours later.........a fabulous loaf of potato bread.
I have made this bread three times now. Everytime my daughters tell me, "that's good bread, Mom". It's great for sandwiches - great flavor, but a little firmer than other homemade breads I've tried so it slices well and stays together for sandwiches. I also made potato rolls which were great and this morning it made amazing french toast (topped with a little whip cream and fresh fruit). I make it in my bread mixer, not machine and it's turned out great! Thanks so much for sharing!
A definite keeper! It is a chewy, hearty bread with a great crust that will be a staple for serving with chili and stews. I just love it! I only used 1 tsp of rapid rise yeast because that amount usually makes a large loaf with most recipes in my experience . I might increase to 1.5 tsp next time just to see what happens, but I just loved the consistency the way it was, so I'm reserving judgment. Very good!
Excellent!
This was a fantastic bread! I used a heaping tablespoon of honey instead of the sugar and whole wheat instead of white bread flour and it was moist and delicious. Highly recommend.
If you want great bread, but need it fast try this. My machine has a "fast cycle" which only takes 1 hour from start to finsh. The only change you have to make is up-ing the yeast to 1 tablespoon. Soooo yummy!
I used forgetmenot's directions for doing it without a bread machine and it turned out FABULOUS! Kneaded with the dough hook on my stand mixer for the 10 minutes she recommended. Couldn't be happier with the results. I will be making this recipe again.
Good bread, but I found that I needed to add about 1/2 cup more water. I'm not sure if that's because I am at a high elevation or not. My friends love the bread when I make it.
This was just okay, but not what I was expecting. It was just kind of well... okay.
This bread is awesome. I did make a few adjustments like adding a bit more water, decreasing the flour and adding more potato's. It was so easy to make. I think that next time I will try some of the flavored potato's like garlic & herb or even the cheese potato's. I also added 4 teaspoons of Vital Wheat Gluten and this made an awesome loaf of bread. Can't wait to make a ham and cheese sandwich on it tomorrow.
Excellent recipe. What I have done from time to time is used the flavored instant mashed potatoes in lieu of the plain. The butter and garlic flavor gives it just a hint of flavor. It smells intense (actually, quite fantastic) while it is cooking.
My husband's favorite. He says "Stop looking!" I use this as a basic recipe - which is great just the way it is - and substitute 1/2 cup 9-grain cereal for 1/2 cup flour, or add powdered buttermilk. The only change I made was to add vital gluten for a better texture.
Loved this bread. I wanted more potato flavor, so I used 3/4 cup instant potato flakes and cut the flour back to 3 cups. I also spooned the flour into the measuring cups instead of scooping. I needed bread quickly, so I tried this on my bread machine's quick bread setting, and in less than an hour, I had this awesome bread! The bread was very tender and fluffy inside with a complimentary crust to match. Fantastic potato bread, and in less than an hour! Will certainly make this bread again and again.
This is a very good bread and very soft. I didn't have to add any water. I think some people are 'scooping' their flour and this is the problem. I spooned my flour into my measuring cup and leveled off the top. If you do this you should not have to add water.
can I say AMAZING!!! I followed the instructions of forgetmenot because I do not have a bread maker. It turned out perfect. Thank you both for an amazing recipe and great instructions. Also have to add that the bread may take a ill bit of time , but it is so worth it....no crumb was left behind. :)
Simply awesome! Easy to make, looks like bread from the store.
Very good bread, nice texture, makes good sandwiches and toast. Have made it twice so far, will definitely include it in my baking rotation.
My husband loves this bread. Turns out very moist.
This has become a staple recipe for our family...love it!
I really enjoyed this bread. The texture was unique, and tasted great.
Excellent bread! I love how beautiful the dough is - so soft & smooth. I made this in my Kitchen Aid and baked in a loaf pan at 375 for 30 minutes. Thanks to the reviewers who suggested decreasing flour to 3 cups, increasing potato flakes to 3/4 cups and the water to 1 1/2 cups. Perfection! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
we tried the bread. It taste so good. The only suggestion is to reduce the salt if you do not like the bread to be salty. Thanks for the recipe!!!
The first time I made it I gave it one star. I followed the advice of one reviewer and put it on fast bake. I also reduced the flour and increased the water as per the same reviewer. The bread hardly rose and it was still gooey and hadn't finished cooking. Next time I will follow the recipe as written and use a regular bake cycle. The second time I made it, I followed the directions, and set the machine for a regular cycle. It worked better (boy did the house smell good!) but the bread still didn't rise as high as I would like. Next time I will increase the yeast and see if that doesn't help. My husband said that the instant potatoes gives it a denser texture so that maybe why it didn't rise as high. It tasted good though!
This is a nice alternative to plain white bread, I do add more of the potato flakes than it asks for, makes a big difference.
This bread came out okay. It didn't taste like potato, even though I increased the potato flakes to 3/4 cup. I started it in the bread machine, shaped, and finished it in the oven. The top of my bread was not crunchy. It had the consistency of Wonder Bread. If Wonder Bread is your thing, then you'll love this recipe.
This recipe is absolutely wonderful!! I found the water to be short by about 1/2 cup. People love this recipe! I make about 2 loaves of this recipe per week. It also makes wonderful pizza dough!!! Thanks for sharing it!
Delicious! This will become a regular bread at our house.
Love this bread! Have some in the bread machine right now.
This was a huge hit in our house. We ate the whole loaf in one night.
I really like this bread recipe a lot and it's almost 5 stars for me. It seems to be a bit hard for my breadmaker, however. First time I made it, I added the ingredients as listed and my machine had a hard time mixing. The second time, I added the water first, then the dry ingredients on top and just let it go without any interference from me. It does not seem to want to rise up like it should and is a bit denser than I would like but the taste is fantastic. Perhaps my bread machine isn't up to the task or maybe I need to add a little more yeast. I may try to make it by hand next time. A keeper!
Delicious, but not very much potato flavor. We will definately make this again but it does not surpass Orowheat storebought potato dinner rolls so I gave it a 4 star. I checked the consistency during the kneading cycle and had to add 1 tbls of water.... I think that it depends on how you measure and on the humidity whether the water amount is correct. The loaf came out beautiful, rose and baked perfectly.
I really like this bread best when fresh out of the machine....a thin layer of crust is crisp and inside is wonderfully soft. This is the one recipe I have found so far where I lightly spoon the flour into the measuring cup rather than scooping it (less flour) or else I have to add more water during the first knead cycle. I enjoy using this as my basic sandwich bread.
I would have given this recipe 5 stars if the crust was a bit more firm. The recipe was easy, the bread was okay, it fell apart easier than I felt it should. I was a bit disappointed.
