Crusty Potato Bread

193 Ratings
  • 5 137
  • 4 37
  • 3 10
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

This hearty bread has excellent flavor and a wonderful crust...delicious!

By Annette

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select White Bread Cycle; press Start.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 245.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022