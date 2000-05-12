Crusty Potato Bread

I haven't tasted this bread yet (now in my oven), but want to pass along my oversight that may have cost me a loaf of reputedly great bread: I followed the recipe as listed, and gleaned/used some good tips from the reviews (increasing potato flakes while decreasing bread flour; adding more water). Started the machine....all was well. About an hour or more into the process, saw the smoke pouring from my machine! Long and short, I pulled the plug, scraped the pathetically emerging goop into a bread pan, and parked it in my oven (looks promising so far). The stuff had ballooned way over my machine's capability (1 1/2 pounds)....so I checked the recipe. I don't know how it was originally posted, but my "copy" showed a serving size of 15 (no telling what size machine/loaf that would provide). So - my query & warning: there was no bread machine SIZE (of finished loaf) provided, and I doubt my 1 1/2 pound machine should be able to feed 15. I probably needed to halve this recipe - but not being a bread baker (or bread machine user), I didn't think to analyze amounts. Do as I advise - not as I did! Be sure of your machine's capabilities!! I'll let you know if the transfer to the oven worked!

