Cranberry Orange Breakfast Bread
A dense breakfast bread with the wonderful taste of cranberries. It's perfect for a holiday brunch.
A dense breakfast bread with the wonderful taste of cranberries. It's perfect for a holiday brunch.
Now a family favorite! I made this the first time, but threw in about 1/8C sugar because I feared the "yeast" would not do its thing without sugar! The second time, I followed another reviewer's advice and increased the cranberries and the walnuts, and I like it even better. I also discovered that this bread is actually better after a couple of days....the problem is, it doesn't last that long!!!! Thanks for sharing!Read More
Since I didnt have a bread machine I had to adapt to a traditional recipe. Personally I would use less cranberries. I soaked them in the orange juice, but it was overpowering. Next time no soaking.I liked the nuttiness of the bread. Will try again.Read More
Now a family favorite! I made this the first time, but threw in about 1/8C sugar because I feared the "yeast" would not do its thing without sugar! The second time, I followed another reviewer's advice and increased the cranberries and the walnuts, and I like it even better. I also discovered that this bread is actually better after a couple of days....the problem is, it doesn't last that long!!!! Thanks for sharing!
I've made this recipe 3 times now and it is absolutely wonderful. Based on my first "trial run" of the recipe, I recommend adding an additional 1/2 cup cranberries and 1/3 cup walnuts. I made the recipe 2 more times with those additional ingredients and it got rave reviews!
Absolutely wonderful, so moist and tasty. I didn't put in the walnut this time, but cannot wait to make it again. the girls at work rated it a 10!!
I loved this recipe but I do not have a bread machine! I converted this to the traditional method, and thought I would share it: 1 cup orange juice 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast, proofed by package directions 3 cups bread flour 1 tablespoon dry milk powder 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 teaspoon salt 1 1/2 tablespoons grated orange zest 1 1/2 cups sweetened dried cranberries Proof the yeast according to package directions. Allow it to sit until thick and frothy. Combine Orange Juice, vegetable oil and yeast, set aside. In a seperate bowl, combine all dry ingredients, orange zest and cranberries and add gradually to wet ingredients. Combine as well as you can, then knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth and soft. Place back into the bowl, cover, and leave in a warm area to rise until doubled. When dough has risen, punch it down and shape into a loaf. Place it in a greased loaf pan, or, for a round loaf, on a greased baking sheet. Rise again until doubled. Bake at 350 degrees for around 45-50 minutes, or until bread is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped.
This is SO good! I replaced 1 cup of bread flour with wheat flour, and added some dried currants to make up for not enough dried cranberries. I also added about 1/4 cup sugar along with honey and baked it in the oven.
Made this bread for holiday gift giving. It's delicous. My only changes were to use half whole wheat flour and toasted pecans in place of the walnuts as I had some leftover from another recipe. Great toasted for breakfast. Will definitely make again.
Thanks for this excellent recipe. We have been buying cranberry-orange bread at "Costco" (quite expensive), but this is as good.
Very good! Love the flavors and texture the walnuts add. Did substitute 1 c whole wheat flour and soaked cranberries in warm water before adding. Definitely will be making again.
I made this yesterday in my bread machine, ate the last few slices for breakfast this morning toasted and spread with cream cheese, it was great!!! I used fresh squeezed orange juice and cranberries and walnuts, accidentally used too much allspice and it was still wonderful. I will definately make this again!
Flavor is superb. I usually add a few shakes of nutmeg and ginger and bump up the nuts, orange zest and cranberries a bit. I like wheat flavor so have substituted 1 cup wheat flour for 1 cup bread flour. This caused bread to be too heavy so I've added a 1/4 cup gluten and 1/4 cup bread flour. It is everyone's favorite breakfast bread and would be a good Christmas party bread.
Great for the holidays! If you like hot cross buns or panettone I think you'll really enjoy this. I used cherry flavored craisins which tasted great with the other ingredients and I especially loved the taste and texture of the nuts in the loaf. This bread also freezes very well. Will definitely make again!
Excellent taste and even better the second day. Unfortunately the dough was so thick, my bread maker took a dive off the kitchen counter and now we have to replace it; however, the bread is great!!!
OMG I've been baking bread for years but this bread knocked the spots off all others!! I made it by hand and used 2 cups of whole wheat granary flour and it is the awesomest bread ever. I particularly like it after a couple of days, toasted with a light spread of butter and the lightest spread of cloverleaf honey - to die for.
This recipe is excellent! Very flavorful, and healthy too (love that it was honey and not sugar!). This was my first loaf made in my bread maker, I'd say it was a huge success! I would recommend this recipe to anyone!
We went completely old school with this. My daughter helped me squeeze fresh oranges, which I also zested, and I didn't have allspice, so I kooked that up and mixed it together, too. I didn't have any walnuts, though.
Turned out wonderfully. Of all the bread recipes I've tried, this one rose well, and was moist, making it easy to slice after the first day. I did substitute Canola oil for the butter and honey for the sugar.
Great tasting bread! After trying this recipe a couple of times, I decided to try dissolving the honey in half a cup of warm water and letting the yeast proof for 5 minutes before adding warmed 5 oz orange juice and the oil, then the remaining ingredients (I didn't use any nuts). The dough rises much better this way. I've also divided the dough after the first rise and made 3 mini loaves to give away as gifts.
I have tried many orange cranberry bread recipes, but this one is by far the best! I made it in my bread machine set on sweet, conversion for the yeast = 2 tsp bread machine yeast. The first batch was made exactly as per recipe. My house smelled amazing! It tasted wonderful. The second batch I change 1 c. of the flour to whole wheat flour, and added 1/4 c. ground flax, about 3/4 c. chopped dates, and a pinch more orange zest. Once again, really delicious, a bit healthier, and as toast - wow! I won't be bothering to try any more orange cranberry recipes because this one can't be topped.
A must have for the holidays. Add 2 tsps of gluten to recipe and you have the most delicious bread as your result. No regrets and the star of the holiday brunch.
I have been wanting a good fruit bread recipe. This is it. I don't usually make changes on the first time;I did on this because I was working with what I had in my pantry. First, I cut the spices in half, I like to taste the fruit more than the spices. I used mixed fruit, honey roasted almonds,and lemon zest (I order lemon zest and keep it on hand in the fridge, I used 1-1/2 tsp. because I knew it would be a stronger flavor than the orange zest.) Also, because the comments were made that it was a dense bread, I made it into 3 small loaves (I do not use a breadmaker) which gave it the ability to rise better. I can't wait to make this again as the recipe is written, except I will use lemon zest again and cut the spices in half. This bread is wonderful, toast it and you don't need to put anything on it, it is moist from the fruit. It has received many compliments.
Yummy bread. I'm new to bread-baking and don't own a bread machine, so I had to wing this recipe. Warmed up half the orange juice, added a tbs of sugar and proofed the yeast on that for 5 minutes. Then added the rest of the ingredients and let my kitchen aid knead the dough for 10 minutes. Doubled the walnuts and soaked the craisins overnight in orange juice. Because of the extra moisture the dough was very sticky, but I added a little extra flour and it was great. Rose beautifully and has an awesome flavor. Wonderful toasted with butter.
I added more cranberries than called for, which I suppose could have been a mistake since it was hard to incorporate them all into the bread. However, it worked out just fine for me because I got tons of cranberry flavor in the entire loaf. I used fresh cranberries, so shouldve upped the sugar a bit--no matter, this is great with jam for added sweetness. Or, my plan is to make a turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce. Yum! Very pretty, very simple loaf of bread. Thanks for the recipe!
Great Bread!! I am no fan of cranberries, but my family is, so I decided to try this recipe. I'm not sure there will be any left for them!! I LOVE IT!! I don't have a bread machine, so I modified it to a more traditional method. I also lacked a few ingredients and made substitutions (dried grated orange peel for zest, veggie protein powder for milk powder, applesauce for oil, regular flour for bread flour). Fantastic recipe, easy, flexible, and so delicious!
Nice breakfast bread. Goes well with a cup of coffee. Next time I will try drizzling a glaze on the top of the bread. Thanks Paula
I made this bread for my mom. Since I can't resist changing things a little in any recipe, i skipped the nuts (mom loves orange cranberry muffins without nuts), and i used 2 tablespoons of butter rather than oil, as the only oil on hand was peanut for stir fry.
Since I didnt have a bread machine I had to adapt to a traditional recipe. Personally I would use less cranberries. I soaked them in the orange juice, but it was overpowering. Next time no soaking.I liked the nuttiness of the bread. Will try again.
Wonderful flavor, moist and fragrant. I used 2 cups of whole wheat bread flour and one cup of white flour. My new favorite bread recipe!
This is an excellent recipe. The bread is super moist and just sweet enough. Everyone in my family absolutely loved it.
Made this bread with half white flour and half wheat flour. It was wonderful. Will make this often.
Very good, almost excellent! I did not change a thing, but left out the nuts because I wasn't sure if all people at holiday dinner could eat nuts. For my Breadman machine I chose fruit nut, medium crust and it was perfect! THANK you
My wife made this in our bread maker. It tasted amazing and she says it was super easy to make. I believe she left out the walnuts but otherwise followed the recipe as is.
I made this recipe as is except for the orange zest - didn't have any. It is absolutely delicious with a wonderfully dense texture. The sweetness makes is very satisfying for breakfast or a snack.
I made this yesterday ( 8-13-12 ) omg amazing!! really great breakfast bread!
This was great. I don't have a bread maker so I let the warmed orange juice and the yeast set together. Then I added all the ingredients in my Kitchen Aid and let it mix together. I let it rise in the mixing bowl and then transferred it to a loaf pan. Because I wanted this fresh out of the oven for breakfast, I let it sit in the oven overnight and then baked it. It turned out pretty well. I did use half honey and half sugar for the sweetener. Next time I will probably add more sugar, cinnamon and a little more orange juice.
Was a little heavy for what I wanted (the honey makes it heavy) BUT!!! Great bread. Hubby likes it with tea!
Fabulous bread. The zest was the perfect amount of orange and it smells wonderful. Great with tea in the afternoon. I omitted the walnuts but otherwise followed the recipe to a T, and am very impressed.
Yummy, this baked up just as I hoped. I used my bread machine and followed recipe exactly. I will make this again.
This was very tasty bread and not difficult to make. If you have some around for some reason after a couple of days, you'll find it makes outrageously delicious toast. I'm sure bread pudding from this would be over the top as well.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and put ingredients in the bread machine as manual directed but the bread did not rise as it should have and turned out really tough. Not as much flavor as I'd hoped. I am assuming that the recipe should include in the directions to heat the orange juice (fresh squeezed or from a carton??) up a bit or to proof the yeast beforehand. I added about 2 TBS of sugar hoping to avoid this problem but it still did not rise like it should have. Please note if you are looking for a very sweet bread this is NOT very sweet at all.
LOVE LOVE LOVE! I considered lessening the stars because there should really be mention that the orange juice should be warmed to help the yeast but oh well...read your breadmachine manual and you will find that information out for yourself. It makes a dense, delicious loaf and I've since modified it by trading one cup of bread flour for whole wheat, adding 1/4 c ground flax seed and 1 T vital wheat gluten. It is a real treat!!!
This bread was wonderful! We had tree ripened oranges and that helped make it so good, but the flavors all blended well. We had it for breakfast and it only needed a little margarine to complete it. Thanks, Paula for a repeat recipe.
Mine didn't rise, but I can't blame that on the recipe. We ate it anyway because the flavor was excellent. I will try this again and I'm sure I'll have better luck.
Now a favorite for breakfast and snacks. I increased the cranberries to 1 1/2 cups and added a 1/2 cup of raisins as my husband is a raisin lover. I, too, warmed the orange juice. We love it toasted . So easy to make and the house smells yummy too!
didn't really care too much for it. Very dry and had too much "spice" taste for my family. I did use the leftover to make bread pudding and it turned out very good.
made this twice and neither time did it come out very good. not sure what i did wrong but just didnt work. it tast pretty good probably much better in the oven then in the bread machine it didnt cook right for me. will try again when i get more cranberrys....
Made this last night in my bread machine. It’s tastes great but feels like it weighs five pounds. Was only about 6”high. I will try the recipe again using the traditional method in my oven and rate again.
I adjusted to make a 2 lb loaf. I used reduced sugar dried cranberries. I think that led to this bread being slightly less sweet than it should be. Next time I'll add some Stevia, but I don't want it to be too sweet. Other than that, this recipe needs a little more cranberries (which may provide the needed sweetness) & more nuts. Today I toasted slices of this bread & with just turkey lunch meat & mayo, I made a sandwich. It's very good used this way!
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out so good! My toddlers would eat the whole loaf if I let them..definitely a keeper!
I've made this several times and gave as gifts. It always gets amazing reviews. It is wonderful lightly toasted with a thin sliver of brie. Thanks for a great recipe!
I would leave zero stars if I could What a waste of money I followed the recipe to a T Only thing I did different was to warm the orange juice to room temperature Made in a new bread machine that has made awesome bread Used the sweet setting Still raw inside All fruit on bottom of bread I tried baking it some more in the oven but it couldn’t be eaten
This is not too sweet, and would be good with a powdered sugar glaze. Good toasted. I used about 1/3 white whole wheat flour and 2/3 bread flour.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections