Cranberry Orange Breakfast Bread

4.5
64 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A dense breakfast bread with the wonderful taste of cranberries. It's perfect for a holiday brunch.

Recipe by Paula R

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1.5 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select cycle; press Start. If your machine has a Fruit setting, add the cranberries and nuts at the signal, or about 5 minutes before the kneading cycle has finished.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 198.6mg. Full Nutrition
