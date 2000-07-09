Cranberry Orange Breakfast Bread

I have been wanting a good fruit bread recipe. This is it. I don't usually make changes on the first time;I did on this because I was working with what I had in my pantry. First, I cut the spices in half, I like to taste the fruit more than the spices. I used mixed fruit, honey roasted almonds,and lemon zest (I order lemon zest and keep it on hand in the fridge, I used 1-1/2 tsp. because I knew it would be a stronger flavor than the orange zest.) Also, because the comments were made that it was a dense bread, I made it into 3 small loaves (I do not use a breadmaker) which gave it the ability to rise better. I can't wait to make this again as the recipe is written, except I will use lemon zest again and cut the spices in half. This bread is wonderful, toast it and you don't need to put anything on it, it is moist from the fruit. It has received many compliments.