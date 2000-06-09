Clone of a Cinnabon

I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast with the milk (I did use warm buttermilk) and the sugar (which I halved, as I didn't want them to be too sweet) for ten minutes, then added the eggs, butter (I just don't cook with margerine), flour and salt. I kneaded the dough with the bread hook for about five minutes, then set the dough to rise for an hour or so on a warm heating pad. I rolled out the dough and mixed the butter together with the brown sugar (which I also cut back to 3/4 cup), cinnamon, and about a teaspoon or so of nutmeg. I sliced them up and set them in a baking pan, covered them with foil and set them in the fridge overnight. Once I got up this morning, I set the rolls out on the counter to take the chill off, then set them to rise on the heating pad for about a half hour or so. Once they cooled, I just followed with the recipe. I thought this roll recipe was okay, but not my favorite to work with. The dough was kind of cranky. It didn't want to roll out and once I was able to get it to roll out, it was easily breakable. It was difficult for it to get into a ball, too. It might have been because the flour may need to be cut back by a half cup, but once it came together, it seemed to be about right where it needed to be. I don't know. This was a good recipe to try, but for me, not the best. If I do make this again, I'll try this with the flour cut back by a half cup or so.