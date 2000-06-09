Clone of a Cinnabon
You have got to try this Cinnabon recipe. The first time I made these rolls, I thought of how much money I could save by making my own!
My skinny father in law ate 6 batches of these in a little over a week. They're really good and have made me a popular gal at potlucks and brunches. I do like to cut down a little on the sugar in the dough. Be careful when substituting all purpose flour for bread flour! The all purpose has less protein and absorbs less fluid which means you'll need to add a little more to keep the dough from being too soft. Also, don't over-rise your all purpose dough. It's not as strong as dough made with bread flour and falls easier. Also, I have experimented with butter vs margarine. Since margarine has hydrogenated oil and butter doesn't, the margarine lightens the texture of the bread. If you're out of margarine, try using some shortening. It works better than butter. They came out lightest when they were baked on a pizza stone.Read More
These were okay, but nothing special. I have always used a different recipe for my cinnamon rolls and have always gotten rave reviews on them. People ask me to make them all the time. When I saw that this recipe had over 1,000 positive comments, I figured they must be better...That wasn't the case though. My recommendation for people is to check out Cinnamon-Rolls-III instead. They are a lot better. I'll keep using that one.Read More
This recipe is simply amazing!I read the reviews first since I dont own a bread machine,and this is how I made them:Dissolve an 8 g packet of dry active yeast in warm milk and 1/4 c sugar. Let it stand for 10 minutes,till yeast is foamy.Then add the remaining wet ingredients.In the end add the flour and mixed with the dough hooks of my beater till dough ball is formed .Heated oven 200F,and turned it off.Cover dough with moist kitchen towel over bowl.Put in oven for 1 hour.By then the dough will have doubled in volume.Then roll out the dough in rectangle shape.Spread butter,and then sprinkle brown sugar and cinammon mixture on top.Roll it,slice in 12 pieces and put in greased 9 x 13 in glass baking dish.Cover for 30 more minutes.Then bake in 350 F oven for 20-25 minutes,(Set pan on lower rack to bake-i read this but forgot it.will try itnext time and see the difference.)Also someone mentioned that right after taking it out of oven invert the pan so that the drippings recoat the buns.SInce I didnt have much drippings didnt do it. Thanks for this deliciously and easy recipe.
I loved this recipe! Since I don't have a bread machine, (mainly because I like to make a lot at once), I doubled this recipe. I dissolved the milk and sugar then added the yeast. I let that get foamy on the top, then added the salt, eggs, and oil. I used a regular mixer to mix that mixture in with the flour a little at a time. Then, switched to bread hooks to continue kneading. When it was mixed well enough, I finished kneading by hand. A good trick to keep it from sticking or becoming too dry is to use butter flavored cooking spray instead of flour. After it was ready, I let it rise and continued with the rest of the recipe as usual. They were so delicious and soft. Freeze cinnamon rolls. Then you can pop them out of the freezer, put them in the microwave, and they taste fresh from the oven!!
A baker I am not & I don't own a bread machine, but I really wanted to make these. After studying the most helpful reviews, I rewrote the directions step by step for those of us who need a little help in the baking department. The rolls turned out perfectly! 1. Heat oven to 200 degrees & turn off. 2. Mix 2 teaspoons sugar in warm milk (110 degrees). Dissolve yeast (1 packet) in warm milk; let stand for 10 minutes until yeast is foamy. 3. In a large bowl mix flour, salt, & sugar. 4. Beat two eggs in a small bowl & add melted margarine. Incorporate egg/butter mixture into flour mixture. 5. Lastly, add yeast mixture to flour mixture. Mix with hands until ingredients are combined. 6. Spray counter with nonstick cooking spray & knead dough with hands & rolling pin until dough is elastic & smooth. 7. Place dough in large bowl, cover with a moist towel, & place in oven for 1 hour. Dough should double in size. 8. Spray counter with nonstick cooking spray & roll out dough in a rectangular shape (15.5” x 23.5”). 9. Mix brown sugar & cinnamon in a small bowl, then mix with 1/3 cup softened butter. Spread on dough, leaving a ¼” margin at far side of dough. Roll tightly, working from middle to edges as you roll. Cut twelve 1-½” pieces. 10. Line 9x13 glass pan with parchment paper, place on lower rack of oven, & bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. 11. Remove immediately after baking or rolls will stick, turning them upside down so that drippings recoat the rolls.
Nothing like Multiplicity, that terrible movie that ended Michael Keaton's career. This is actually a REALLY good clone. Everyone loved them. A few days after making them I was walking by a Cinnabon and gave them a "yeah, I don't need you" kind of look... The guy looked back at me with an "oh yeah?" look. So I was like "Yeah! I just AllRecipe'd your a**" All non-verbal... because that's just how I roll. I'm going to reheat a bun now. Try this recipe, you'll love it unless you work for Cinnabon corporate.
This really is the ultimate cinnamon roll.... You do need to cook them for longer at a lower temperature (20-25 minutes at 350) and if you want each roll to be round and nicely shaped, I'd recommend using a jumbo-sized muffin pan so each roll can rise and bake individually instead of being smushed together in a 13x9 pan and coming out square when you cut it. Just a personal preference on the appearance, but these are yuuuuummmmmmmy!!!
This is an excellent recipe! Since there only 2 in our household, after I slice the rolls, I place them in a single layer in a greased pan and freeze them. Once frozen I transfer them to a freezer bag and am able to cook them 1 or 2 at at time by taking them out the night before and letting them rise.
This is a wonderful recipe and is easily adjustable if, like me, you don't have a bread machine. I used my kitchen aid stand mixer with the dough hook. If you make it this way, dissolve the yeast in the warm milk and let stand for 8-10 minutes. Put this is the mixer bowl and add the other ingredients adding the flour last. I then turned my oven on to warm and put the dough into the oven covered with a damp towel. After about 20 minutes I turned the oven off and left the dough for another 40 minutes. When I took it out it had doubled. For the filling, I melted the butter and brushed it on the rolled out dough and used my hands to spread the brown sugar on the dough and then sprinkled with the cinnamon. These will make your entire house smell wonderful. After baked, they freeze really well too. Just don't add the frosting to the ones you will freeze(frosting is freezable too). This really is an easy recipe, it just takes time.
These are AWESOME! HUGE ROLLS! I wasn't sure if I was supposed to start on the long side or short side rolling these up, the cinnamon rolls I usually make I roll from the long side, but since these were only supposed to be cut in 12 rolls I decided to roll them from the short side so I had more layers in the rolls. (If you like smaller rolls roll from the long side and and cut twice as many.) This was the ticket. They looked beautiful-don't roll too tight though or they will burst out in the center like cones. (I doubled the recipe and made 4 batches of 6 rolls for a bake sale, but we had to eat one batch-too good!). I roll these out on a silicone baking mat 15.5"x23.5". It is the perfect size to stretch this dough thin enough to make great rolls and rolling them up is a breeze. Roll on the smooth side, put the rough side down so it doesn't slide around-again, roll loosly. Be ready to roll up your sleeves though, this is not easy to roll this thin especially if you are a novice at baking-it is definately worth the effort! YUMMY! By the way, I have never used a bread machine for this, but there are plenty of good reviews here to explain that process if you don't know how.
Wonderful, wonderful recipe. Make sure that you decrease temp (350 degrees) and increase time (20-25 min) and set pan on lower rack. Also, if you use wax paper to roll out the dough, make sure you lightly dust the paper with flour. I didn't use as much flour as I should have and almost had "Clone of Cinnabon with Wax Paper" :) Great Recipe - thanks Marsha!
*Revised Review* Read a few of the new comments and want to assure everyone this is the best recipe out there. Someone commented these are dry, I can assure you if you do not over bake they are not. That being said the bread flour does make the texture different than AP flour. Personally I don't want a dinner roll(made with AP flour)with some cinnamon. The texture of this is soooo much better and the use of "real butter"will aid in the moisture. Lastly since it is a little difficult to know when done especially when you may cut thicker, is to thump on the top. Hollow sound means done. HERE IS WHAT MAKES IT A CINNABON ROLL AND NOT JUST ANOTHER CINNAMON ROLL. I have been making these for almost a year now and let me tell you people can be bribed with these. I add 1/2 box any brand instant vanilla pudding to the dry ingredients and ALWAYS use bread flour. Have made with all purpose but texture is too soft and more dinner roll like. With bread flour they come out in layers and are so tender but not cotton candy like soft. I don't even like them with AP flour. Also must use real butter no exception as margarine has water in it and will change the consistency inside fo the roll. One extra thing I discovered by experimenting is to add 2 tbls of Sasco dry buttermilk to the dry ingredients. Using it gives an even better rise(aids the yeast)but also an even better texture if that is possible. Lastly you can use the same dough for Pecan Sticky Buns.
I make these all the time by hand and with a kitchen aid. I have to say, this is one of the best sweet doughs I have ever used. I just made 150 rolls for a very large family vacation. Every single roll was perfect. This recipe is really hard to mess up. The less you work the dough and the least amount of flour to use as possible will give you the lightest and chewy bun. Letting them rise overnight is so simple and easy. I bake professionally so I try different icings when I have time. I suggest trying something different then the one listed in the recipe. There are better ones out there.
I was wondering exactly what is "unfair" about posting a recipe that calls for a bread machine!?? Just because users might not have a bread machine does not make it "unfair" to post a recipe that calls for one! Simply follow the suggestions of other reviewers who make this recipe without a bread machine. I have one, but I don't use it for this recipe because the connabons come out much better making them the traditional way. I have found these tips to bring the best results: proof the yeast in the milk for about 10-15 minutes before mixing with other ingredients; after all ingredients are just mixed together, let the dough rest about 10 minutes before kneading - this allows the flour to absorb the moisture properly. I've been using this recipe for quite some time now, and they always turn out great.
I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast with the milk (I did use warm buttermilk) and the sugar (which I halved, as I didn't want them to be too sweet) for ten minutes, then added the eggs, butter (I just don't cook with margerine), flour and salt. I kneaded the dough with the bread hook for about five minutes, then set the dough to rise for an hour or so on a warm heating pad. I rolled out the dough and mixed the butter together with the brown sugar (which I also cut back to 3/4 cup), cinnamon, and about a teaspoon or so of nutmeg. I sliced them up and set them in a baking pan, covered them with foil and set them in the fridge overnight. Once I got up this morning, I set the rolls out on the counter to take the chill off, then set them to rise on the heating pad for about a half hour or so. Once they cooled, I just followed with the recipe. I thought this roll recipe was okay, but not my favorite to work with. The dough was kind of cranky. It didn't want to roll out and once I was able to get it to roll out, it was easily breakable. It was difficult for it to get into a ball, too. It might have been because the flour may need to be cut back by a half cup, but once it came together, it seemed to be about right where it needed to be. I don't know. This was a good recipe to try, but for me, not the best. If I do make this again, I'll try this with the flour cut back by a half cup or so.
I found this recipe to be very good and I wanted to share what I consider to be a helpful hint that I discovered while making it. Being a blind homemaker, I found it difficult to roll this dough out into the specified size rectangle. First, rather than flour my work surface, I sprayed it lightly with cooking spray and also coated my hands with it. Then, I decided to take half of the dough and place it on the surface, which in my case, was a standard sized cookie sheet. Using my hands, I was able to press it out to fill the pan and thus have a perfect shaped rectangle. I followed the remaining steps except that I started on the short end of the rectangle as it was a halved amount of dough. Then, I did the same thing with the other half of the dough. Voila! It worked out great and the rolls were scrumptious. This may be a helpful hint to those of you who are having trouble getting that perfrect rectangle, shape, blind or not! :) Happy baking!!
Great recipe. I had to make some changes, hence the 4 stars. I had to add 1/4 cup of water to the liquid called for. I thought the dough was a little dry after my first batch (made it twice now). I also baked it at a lower temp. as 400 degrees just made the rolls too brown for me. I had to use 350 degrees and baked for about 20 minutes. Also, I had very good luck with heating my liquid in the microwave oven for about 40 - 45 seconds. Place the ingredients in the bread maker in the order suggested by the manufacturer with the exception of the yeast. I usually let all the ingredients mix first then add the yeast about 3-4 minutes after mixing. This has never failed me when it comes to perfect rising. I also use wheat gluten, about 2 tbsp to make the dough light and fluffy. I changed the cream cheese to 4 oz, and had tho beat the frosting for approx. 20 minutes to achieve that fluffy texture like the cinnabon frosting. Anyhow, everyone loved it, and this makes my final recipe for a cinnabon, after trying numerous ones form this site and other cookbooks. happy baking everyone!!
UPDATE: Tried receipe with increased filling today (1/2 again as much). DH said "deadly" and groaned. Goodness! Gooey heaven:) Not that this recipe needs more praise, or that you'd doubt it's fantasticness in light of all the positive reviews and high star ratings, but I wanted to add my 2c. It ROCKS! Living in Australia it's hard to come by a real cinnamon roll and until this recipe turned up I wouldn't have believed *I* would be able to pull off such an exceptional product. I wouldn't have even made the attempt! But oh my goodness - YUM! My husband and I, with restraint, polished the whole pan off in 3 days, but frankly I could have eaten my half in one sitting. I took the recommendation of other viewers and mixed the butter, sugar and cinnamon together then spread/sprinkled over the dough. Absolutely no leakage during or after baking. Good thing - forgot the baking paper. I made the rolls the night before and put the loaded pan in the fridge overnight. I then put the cold rolls into a cold oven, turned it on and baked for around 35 mins. Turned out beautifully! They rose some during the night and finished rising during baking. As the DH doesn't care for creamcheese, I subbed an icing found on another receipe (1tsp corn syrup, 1/2tsp vanilla essence, 1 1/4 cup sifted confectioners sugar and 2 1/2Tbs half&half) and all was well in the house. Thank you so much Marsha for sharing this receipe. It will make many appearances on our table for many, many years to come!!:)
Delicious! The rolls were devoured by my family. Not a morsel was left. After reading a gazillion reviews on this recipe, here are the changes that I made, and will continue to make as this is THE perfect cinnamon roll recipe!... I made my dough in my bread maker. What I did different: 1.) I added about 1/2 of a package of instant vanilla pudding when I added the flour (evidently, this is the "secret" ingredient that Cinnabon uses, and using the pudding adds that extra specialness to the roll) 2.) I added 2 Tablespoons of flour to the cinnamon/brown sugar mixture to keep it from getting too "runny" - worked perfectly. 3.) After I got the rolls into the pan, I covered the pan with plastic wrap and put them in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, I removed the plastic wrap and placed them in a cold oven - then turned the oven on to 375 degrees and baked for about 30 minutes. They rose beautifully. YUMMY!
This is the best cinnamon roll recipe ever! It took me few times to get it right tho. I found I measured the flour too heavy, now I spoon it into my measuring cup. Perfect! I also took other advice and let the yeast bloom in the milk for 10 minutes before I put it in the bread machine. I just made over 100 rolls for the teachers at my daughter's school. I FROZE them on cookie sheets and then put them in plastic ziplock bags...gallon bags. (I doubled the bags and put the full bag of rolls into another bag, just to make sure.) After I rolled up the dough and cut the rolls, I put them straight onto a cookie sheet with wax paper and set it in the freezer. When those were frozen, put them in baggies. Then, when I wanted to bake all of them, I set them out the night before in pans and let them thaw and rise all night. Left them on the oven in the morning while I preheated it and they rose a bit more and came out PERFECT after I baked them! When I have time, I am going to make more and freeze them for my family so we can eat them when we want! THANK YOU!
Yum, yum, yum, yumitty, yum! Thank you for letting my family think I'm the greatest!! The praises I got for this recipe are priceless. You'd think I fed them only slop before! Very close to Cinnabon, the frosting was right on! I don't have a bread machine, but all I did was add 1/2 c of the warm milk in a seperate bowl with the yeast for maybe 5 minutes. Meanwhile I mixed the flour, sugar and salt, then added all the other wet ingredients and mixed then added the yeast mixture and mixed. Once mixed through, I used my stand mixer to knead the dough with the dough hook for 5 minutes, adding a little more flour. Then I put the dough in a big bowl sprayed with pam and surran wrap on top for maybe an hour as it doubled in size. Easy easy! The dough turned out amazing! Love this recipe! Thank you again.
Excellent. I took it to a brunch and everyone loves it and asked for recipes. I don't have a bread machine. But I proofed the yeast in the warm milk for 10 minutes. Beat the eggs then add them into the butter. Then add in the yeast mixture. In a large bowl, mix all dry ingredients together then add in the liquids. Hand knead until the dough is elastic and smooth. One note: I cut the dough into 1 1/2 inch thick and the rolls came out perfect.
This is a god recipe. I used my kitchenaid mixer. I microwaved the milk for about 1 minute, checked temp. to make sure it was not too hot then mixed sugar and milk together in mixer bowl. Added yeast, let sit and proof for 15 minutes or so. Added eggs, butter, salt, mixed together, then added flour last little by little. Put dough into a bowl that was sprayed with pan spray, covered with damp cloth and then put into 200 degree oven (turned it off when I put dough in) to rise for about 45 minutes. after dough had risen, rolled out, added sugar and butter, rolled up and made the rolls. One thing Ifound, since I have made these a few times....When you put them into a pan to rise the 2nd time, let there be space between the rolls so they can rise more and they will be fluffier and larger. These are sooo good...it took me making these about 3 times to get it right, but I have never baked bread or made dough before.
Really really good. My husband absolutely loved it. Baked it for 20 minutes at 350 degrees and it came out absolutely perfect. I froze most of them after shaping and the next morning, I placed them in a pan lined with waxed paper brushed with butter and they didn't stick at all. They still came out perfect even without thawing. One other thing. I only had blueberry cream cheese and used this for the frosting instead of regular cream cheese and it really was wonderful. Next time I'm going to put raisins and nuts. Thanks for the wonderful recipe. It really is a keeper!
No bread machine, SO... 1 packet of instant yeast into warm milk for 10m. Added sugar, then melted butter, eggs, salt, mixed well, then added ap flour and kneaded by hand 5m. Lg ceramic bowl, coated the inside w/melted butter. Put the dough ball in there- turned it once so it was nice and greazy :) Covered w/a damp towel and set on top of warm oven. 1 hr later it was puffy, punched it down, let sit 10m, then cut dough ball in 1/2 and rolled out w/floured rolling pin on a floured cookie sheet- made it evenly shaped SO EASY! Buttered & sprinkled w/half of cinn/sug and 2/3c chopped pecans. Rolled and sliced, then repeated the process with the other 1/2. Ended up w/21 buns. Put 7/ea in 3 pans. Refrigerated one for next a.m. Froze the other 2 pans. Put frige ones in cold oven and they rose while it preheated, 15m later turned upside down on plate and iced. SO...FLIPPIN...GOOD... ******UPDATE: 1 week later, they froze well! Last night I left them frozen on counter a few hrs to defrost, they rose a tiny bit, then in frige overnight, put in cold oven, they puffed right up while it preheated. Oh, I didn't have cream cheese this time around so used the AR Sour Cream Frosting recipe (more of an icing really) and it was phenomenal with these- a little tangy-er than the cream cheese one- Not as Cinnabon-y, but still YUMMY!***2 WKS frozen, not so good :(
Cinnabon actually softens the butter, mixes in the sugar and cinnamon and adds a little bit of flour. For the size of the batch in this recipe I'd add about a tablespoon of flour. Mix all that together to make a soft paste. Spread it over the dough and roll up. I promise it will never, ever run out the bottom of the rolls if you make this one small change.
Wow!!! I was nervous about making these by hand because breadmachine broke. I mixed the yeast with 1/2 cup warmed milk and let sit for 20 minutes. I then used my kitchenaid mixer to mix the other ingredients and then added the yeast mixture. I placed the dough convered with a wet towel in an oil sprayed bowl in a 200 degree oven for 20 minutes turned off the oven and let the dough sit in there for another 40 minutes. The dough doubled. After putting together the buns, I placed them in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning I let them sit out for 1/2 an hour and baked them. I doubled the topping recipe (not needed, had lot of extra). They were a hit at the mom's group!!! Thank you.
Just made 4 dozen--everybody agreed they taste just like Cinnabon! I've tried lots of cinnamon roll recipes over the years trying to get that perfect one, and this one may be it! I made them in my KitchenAid. If not using a bread machine, remember to mix your milk, sugar and yeast until dissolved before adding eggs, otherwise the eggs will bind with the yeast and it won't dissolve.
I have used this recipe for a couple of years and always get rave reviews! I am a part-time caterer and this is perfect for breakfast or brunch orders.
I was a bit nervous: I'm new-ish to yeast breads, only had all-purpose flour on hand, & we don't have a bread maker. I used our stand mixer, warmed the mixer bowl with hot tap water, and "bloomed" a generous 2.5 tsp of active dry yeast in 1C 105 F. skim milk and 1/4C sugar. For my first times w/ yeast, it *did* get a foamy sort of surface after desolving it and letting it sit about 10 min. Maybe b/c of the sugar in addition to the milk (?). I then added in: melted butter, eggs, last 1/4C sugar, & salt. Lastly, I gradually added in the flour (~5+C all-purpose; it seemed to need that to get dough to clean the sides of the bowl as it was kneeding). I sprayed a warmed glass bowl, put dough in it, cov'd w/ plastic, then w/ a damp towel. Let it rise in a warmed microwave (kept the mug of hot H20 in there w/ the bowl) for 1 hr. Let it rest about 10 min on a floured counter, then rolled out to recipe's dimensions. I'd mixed the softed butter, br. sugar, and cinnamon, then spread on w/ a rubber spatula. That took a little time to make even. Rolled from a long edge, sliced w/ dental floss (great tip - thanks, other reviewers!). Oven at 350, I baked 8 in a 9x13 glass pan lined w/ sprayed foil. I had 6 rolls left that I've frozen. I'll try to thaw, rise, and bake them later. 350 worked well for us, they came out wonderfully! I probably baked them around 20 min, looking for a golden brown color. I used the tip of flipping them over - good tip. Yummy!
This recipe is fabulous. Will definately make again!
Question: What if you do not have a bread machine?Can these still be made?
These were soooo finger licking good! man they were big and fluffy and delicious. I didnt have a bread machine, so i did as follows: I dissolved dry active yeast in warm milk and butter., then added all other ingredients, but did salt and flour last. kneaded for about a good 20 mins. Heated the oven to 200 degrees, then SHUT IT OFF, placed the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and covered with damp cloth and put in the oven to rise. Let rise till doubled. Rolled out dough, made buns, and let rise again in oven till doubled. then baked like 10 mins cuz 15 is too long doing it this way. Inverted the buns to a square pan so that the filling wouldnt seep out the bottom, or stick to the pan, and let cool slightly, turned back over and spread the icing over them while still warm. verryy goood!!!!
I wasn't sure if I could make this recipie without a bread machine but it turned out great. I let the yeast (just regular yeast) bloom in the warm milk and 1 tsp of the sugar. Mixed the melted butter and eggs together and then added all the wet to the dry. I also used all purpose flour, just a bit more than called for. Also I rolled out the dough after it had risen on a lightly oiled surface. Works way better! A glass dish works much better than a metal pan as it tends to burn on the bottom and dry out on the sides with a metal pan. I baked at 350 until lightly browned. Also, its a good idea to loosen the buns from the pan as if they sit they stick in their goo! All in all an easy delicious recipie!!
I think that I am perfecting this recipe! I do not have a bread machine. So for all those that use a kitchen aid here is the scoop! I warmed my bowl and added the milk sugar and yeast. I let flower for 10 mins then did a speed 2 on the mix for 1 min.I added the flour and salt, then the eggs and did speed 2 for an additional 2 mins. I scraped and kneaded on speed 2 for an additional 4 mins. I heated a coffee cup in the microwave for 90 seconds then added the mix to rise. The roll out has never been hard, don't fret use that rolling pin! The bread flour has been the key...don't skimp on that! I used more brown sugar and cin... that is my preference! All was WELL!
I am an seasoned avid baker and had several problems with this recipe. The temperature of the milk was too high for the yeast and succeeded in killing it. Also the liquid content was too low. The perfect roll is achieved by using: 1 1/2 cup milk (79-85 degrees) 1 cup granulated sugar
Is it possible to give 10 stars?! This recipe is amazing! It was easy to prepare (I, too, used my Kitchenaid Stand Mixer fitted with a dough hook instead of the bread machine). I let it rise in the mixer bowl for 3 hours (while at Xmas Eve dinner). Prepared the rolls after the kids were tucked in bed, and let them rise in the prepared 9x13 pan overnight in the fridge. I baked them in the a.m. while opening presents. The house smelled wonderful, by the way! I did double the frosting recipe, but didn't end up using all of it. I do think that there wouldn't be quite enough frosting if you didn't double it though. This was such a treat, and such a hit! Everyone raved, especially my husband! I better buy more bread flour, yeast, etc. and stock up on these ingredients because we will be making these more often! Thank you!!! UPDATE: I MADE THESE A SECOND TIME, AND SERVED THEM TO MY PARENTS. MY FATHER'S REACTION WAS GREAT... HE SAID, "YOU MADE THESE?!", AND HE SHOOK MY HAND!! SOOOO GOOD! MY TWO YR. OLD NIECE ACTUALLY CRIED WHEN I TOOK MY BAKING PAN HOME SAYING, "NO, DON'T TAKE THE CINNAMON ROLLS!" HA, HA...THESE ARE A WINNER!
These were very good! The dough is dead-on. The filling did not amount to enough seepy-goodness for me, so I'll have to see how the other reviewers did it also for some hints. 2 hints for you all: First, use the BEST cinnamon you possibly can. If you can get it, Cinnabon sells jars of their cinnamon that you could use in this. I used Penzey's, and although it was very good, there just is NO COMPARISON to Cinnabon cinnamon. If I could buy cases of the stuff, I would be a very happy camper. Number two: the "secret" ingredient in the frosting that will make it match theirs almost perfectly, is the addition of a few drops of lemon juice. If you made the frosting and thought it was close, but something was missing, there it is. Try it!
This is truly the VERY BEST cinnamon roll I have tried. Hard to tell from the real thing. Thanks.
O.K. this has replaced my favorite cinnamon roll recipe. Use korintje cassia cinnamon if you want it to taste just like a Cinnabon. Though often used interchangeably, cassia and cinnamon are not the same. Cinnamomum cassia (grown primarily in China and Indonesia) is reddish-brown and pungently sweet, while Cinnamomum zeylanicum (from Sri Lanka and India) is buff-colored and mild. Cassia is usually preferred for its more intense color and flavor. It contains more essential oils.
OUTSTANDING!! And very forgiving! Because it was late at night, I rolled the dough out before it had doubled, formed the rolls, then plopped them in the fridge overnight. I baked them the next A.M. and they were ooey-gooey PERFECTION! Thanks!
Excellent cinnamon rolls. Made it according to the recipe and they turned out great, but made them a little smaller than instructed. The confectioners surgar in the frosting may not completely dissolve if you use too much but it still tastes great.
This is the recipe you make for company and when asked by people for it tell them that it is a old family secret and that you don't share it. So now - here's how I made it. Used my kitchenade mixer. DO NOT substitue the bread flour for regular flour, you will regret it. I used standard yeast, 2 rise AND I did refridgerate this and take it out in the morning. You can still use bread machine yeast or rapid rise (I had to do some research on the whole yeast thing they are actually the same thing). Heat the milk to 110 like the recipe says, add the yeast and sugar and let it proof (sit for about 10 minutes, covered with a towel). Add the eggs, flour and all the other stuff and mix for a couple of minutes with the paddle mixer, then switch to the hook and let it go. I did put mine to rise for about 45 minutes in a 200 degree oven. This was actually too warm, the dough was HOT! Next time I will do 10 minutes in a 20 degree oven and turn it off. I rolled from the short end so I got more layers. When I took it out the next morning, I let it sit for about 1/2 hour then baked. When I took them out I also flipped them over. Also, I used two 9X9 glass pans to make them in because I couldn't get enough room between them in a standard 13X9 pan. Lastly, the frosting debate. My personal opinion, if you want that cinnabon frosting slathered roll you get at the mall - you need to double it. If you want lighter frosting then you can make the single batch.
OK I'm reviewing these again. They are a huge hit anywhere I take them. If I could give them 10 stars, I would. I've got a couple things I found myself doing after making these so many times: 1. Use real butter for the dough! Also, when it's available, I use half eggnog in place of the milk for added flavor and richness. 2. Before baking, I pour milk or eggnog over the unbaked rolls, it makes them extra gooey and soft. 3. The filling - I melt the butter, mix it with the brown sugar and cinnamon, and spread it on the rolled out dough like frosting. I found it is a much more even consistency that way. Sometimes I also add a little milk and flour to the filling for extra "goo." 4. The icing - I always made it with an 8oz pkg instead of 3oz (by accident) but I found it makes the perfect amount of icing and isn't too sweet. I also use 1/3 cup butter instead of 1/4.
WARNING!! Do not cook these at 400 degrees..my first batch, the tops got browned, and then the insides were still doughy. Put it on 350. My second batch came out perfect. I love the icing!!
In response to mjv made about them being too dry, I like the suggestion made by AUTUMANNE made on 7/15. Baking them at a lower temp should help keep them a little moister. I often do this with cookie recipes, if they call for 375, I usually try them at 350' first and have always had good results. Perhaps your oven runs a little hot? Every oven is different. It's worth a try, hope this helps. :)
Unbelievably delicious!! I made the dough in my bread machine...it's seriously gorgeous dough. I let it go through the whole dough cycle, about 90 minutes; however, I had trouble with the second rise (after I cut them and put them in the pan, they hardly rose at all), so I'm not sure if I was supposed to let it go through the whole cycle or if I just didn't wait long enough. Either way, in the oven, they rose to fill the pan and baked beautifully! I baked at 350 for about 25 minutes. I can't imagine baking them at 400...the middles would be doughy. I baked one batch right away and let another batch rest for 20 minutes, then put them in the fridge overnight. I took them out about 30 minutes before I wanted to bake them in the morning. You couldn't tell the difference! My co-workers devoured the entire pan in 10 minutes and I'm STILL getting emails and notes about them!! For the rolling debate, I rolled mine from the long side and got 24 medium-size rolls. In the future, I'd still roll them from the long side since it gives you a ton of layers, but I'd cut them thicker...at 2" intervals instead of the 1-1.5" I did last time. As for the icing, I doubled it, but probably didn't need to...both pans were totally slathered with icing and very few people wanted any more. Next time I'm going to double the brown sugar-cinnamon filling. They DO taste like a cinnabon, but there wasn't as much gooey-cinnamon-gooey filling in the layers. These will now be a staple at every Sunday brunch!!
delicious when its hot but want to know why the cinnabon turned hard when it is cold. how do i prevent it from hardening?
I have been a cook and a baker for 25 years and I have to say, this is the best recipe I've used yet for cinnamon rolls. If someone made them and didn't like them, then they must have done something wrong because this recipe is terrific. I made them for the office and for home and my office mates offered to pay me to make them everyweek and the kids just begged me to have them everyday! I made no adjustments to the recipe, it is fine as is. Thank you!
I used this to make small cinnabons for Superbowl. I rolled this out long and narrow, cut it into 24 small rolls. Then put them into cupcake pans, lined with paper. I followed the sugg. on rolling tight rolls. They popped up and were beautiful. Everyone was VERY impressed and loved them!
These are very delicious! The dough can be used to make other amazing pastries. I've made it 4 times already and they never failed me. Make sure that the milk and the eggs are WARM. That is essential.
So easy with a bread machine! I had too much cinnamon sugar mixture. They are definitely SWEET so they could probably do with about 1/2-3/4 of the cinn-sug mixture. I also put them in the fridge (unbaked, after rolling) and then straight into a 350 degree oven for 25 minutes in the morning. They were perfect!
Absolutely amazing! I have always been afraid of recipes where I have to roll out the dough - I always end up making a huge mess. Not this time - using the bread machine makes this dough a snap to prepare and it rolled out so easily I couldn't believe it. I made mine the night before and then let them rise in the fridge overnight. I baked them the next morning for my husband's b-day. I will never buy prepared cinnamon rolls again since these are so easy to make and taste fantastic.
Here's the secret to Cinnabon's cinnamon rolls, rich duch cocoa and cinnamon from Madagascar. Add 1 tspn of the cinnamon to the dough recipe. After spreading the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon on the dough, using a sifter, sprinkle about 2 to 2and1/2 tablespoons of the cocoa over all. Tip to cutting dougn. Use waxed, unflavored dental floss. Slide dental floss under roll and tie the floss over the roll, continue pulling the ends of the floss until it cuts through the dough. I like to cut roll in half first.Then cut each half in half and so on.Makes even sized rolls every time! After baking, turn pan upside down for a few minutes to allow filling to flow back through the rolls. Brush melted butter over hot rolls. Let rolls absorb butter for a minute and then pour icing over rolls. Yum! You can hold off icing rolls to heat individually later. Just keep some icing on hand in the fridge.
I have made the recipe over and over. It is extremely easy to make and the result is nothing less than wonderful. I only have three people in my house so I divide the roll into quarters, then wrap what I am not going to use that day in plastic wrap and then store in the freezer in a zip lock bag. I then do the same to the frosting. The night before I want to make them I pull the dough and the frosting into fridge for thawing. In the morning when I wake up I cut the dough and place in a buttered square baking dish in the oven that has been pre heated to 200deg and then turned off. Let rise until doubled in size (about 1.5 hours) and then remove, preheat the oven again to the baking temp and bake as normal. I always keep at least one batch on hand. Hope this helps you use a recipe that would otherwise be to big for a small family.
These were awesome!!!! I wanted to cut back a little on the calories and fat(I'm supposed to be on a diet). I used 1/4 cup of eggbeaters and used splenda instead of white sugar. I also used light brown sugar. For the butter I used light butter and I only used 1 stick for whole thing. I also used light cream chesse. My family loved it and my husband had no idea of all the "secret" ingredients. LOVED IT!!!!
Oh YUM! Very NUMMY cinnamon rolls Marsha! ;o)
Fantastic cinnamon rolls. One tip that I always do is use sour cream instead of soft butter to spread on the rolled dough. Cuts the fat by half and adds just a touch more flavour. My family and friends love these made in this way. They are a huge hit at my church too. I'm ask to bring them to all sorts of events there.
I don't have a bread machine and it would be nice if this recipe included directions for the many of us who do not, but I was able to figure it out on my own. I had a hard time getting the yeast to proof (even though the temp was right) but I mixed up the dough anyway. I mixed the milk and yeast in my kitchenaid and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then I added the wet ingredients, and the flour bit by bit. I used all purpose flour since I don't have bread flour and it was fine. I added an extra cup. I let the kitchenaid knead the dough and let it rise in the oven for an hour. Then I rolled it out and made the rolls and baked at 350 for 20 minutes. Even though I had to improvise a lot, these turned out great and were loved by everyone who ate them. I will definitely make again. Don't be scared to try this recipe without a breadmaker.
I had to join to tell you how wonderful this recipe is... Thank You!! IT IS easy!!!
My first try at cinnamon rolls and they turned out fantastic. I baked 6 and froze the other 6 after they rose - and I'm glad I did, because they were HUGE and needed every bit of pan space for baking. My family loved them with only half of the frosting (I used nefuchatel), so I froze the rest for the next batch. Next time, I'll use a 50/50 mix with wheat & bread flour and roll out the "log" to get 18-24 from a batch. That should be the perfect portion size - and a more manageable 5-6 Weight Watchers points. UPDATE: Cooked the frozen batch straight from the freezer (no thawing), with no problems. I placed the 6 rolls in a glass pan in a cold oven. They baked at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes and came out just as nicely as the fresh-baked batch.
I think what I was looking for was a copy of my mother's long gone recipe for her cinnamon rolls. I think what I wanted was the aroma of yeast and cinnamon from our kitchen on saturday afternoon. It seemed to fill our home with warm anticapation as we waited for our sunday morning treat. What I found was almost as wonderful. The only thing missing was my mom. Jeanie Bean
I made this today and it turned out very well. I thought it was a lil too sweet but noone in my family said anything. It was al gone by the evening! Thank you Marsha for sharing.
I managed to get 12 Larage buns (the same size as store bought). I baked 8 in a glass pan and 4 in a 8x8 tin and they both turned out very well. The buns were super fluffy like cotton. My dough kept sticking to the table even though I floured the surface so I ended up oiling the dough instead which was better. After reading the reviews I was worried that it would be too sweet so I reduced the sugar in the filling and icing. Instead of using all the sugar called for in the recipe I just sprinkled enough to cover the surface of the dough. For the icing, I used 150g of icing instead of 190g and also left out the vanilla. The dental floss tip to cut the dough was really useful and made the job so much easier! Also, if your buns end up rising wierdly in the middle like mine did, just overturn the whole pan onto a baking tray lined with foil for 1 min. When you turn them right side up they will look normal again.
This is recipe is perfect just as is! I don't have a bread machine, but you absolutely don't need one. As one user remarked, dissolve the yeast in warm milk, then add the eggs, margarine, salt, and sugar. Then add flour and knead to make the dough. I have a stand mixer, and used the dough hook attachment and it made a perfect, effortless dough without making a mess! I mixed the milk, yeast, eggs, margarine, salt & sugar first by hand in the bowl of the stand mixer, then added the flour last and ran the dough hook on low speed until it made a nice ball and was separating from the sides clean. Then i heated the oven to 200, turned it off, opened the door and put the bowl with the dough, covered with seran wrap, for 10 min, then closed the door for the rest of the time it took to double in size (for me, it was about an hour and 10 min). then i followed the rest of the directions exactly as written - and it made for the most perfect cinnamon rolls i've ever had!
A Wonderful Recipe! I would double the amount of frosting to make it more like Cinnabon.
I have been making Cinnamon Rolls for years, a family tradition that has been passed down over the years. This recipe turned my head, so I had to try it. A few tips for starters I do not have a bread machine to mix it all in so you can do it by hand just do not melt the butter or you will have a sticky mess. I have learned over the years that you can use the rolling pin to get more of the cinnamon brown sugar mix in to the dough this will also help keep it in the roll and not in your pan. Also use a very sharp knife to cut the rolls with as to not squeeze the filling out you can also cut it about ¾ the way through and make a wreath out of it (great for Christmas morning). Lastly have the cream cheese as soft as you can this will help make a smoother topping. Everyone loved it and I have a new Cinnamon Roll recipe, Sorry Mom.
These are a new family favorite - my husband asked, "Aren't you going to make any more cinnamon rolls?!?" about 2 seconds after the first batch was gone! I love how tender they are, he loves the moist centers, and the kids are too busy stuffing their faces to express an opinion...and they really do taste like a Cinnabon. I used light cream cheese for the frosting, and it worked just fine. **One note - my oven is usually pretty accurate, but I did need to turn the temperature down to 385F. Keep an eye on them while they're baking - they're too yummy to ruin! Definitely a must-try.
Without a bread machine, it's a bit difficult to make this recipe. After my first batch failed to rise, I learned these lessons: 1) warm cold milk to 100 degrees, by microwaving it for 1 minute on high, then dissolve the yeast (I used 1 packet of Fleishmans Rapid Rise yeast - the kind that comes in a 3 pack attached to each other from Wal-Mart), 2) I used all-purpose Gold Medal flour after reading that bread flour made these rolls tough, 3) definitely heat the oven to 200 degrees, then turn it off and place your bowl of dough in there to rise (I have a gas oven, but placing it in the oven with the pilot on was not enough heat for the dough to rise -- by the way, the dough increases in size about a 1.5x its size (not double) 4) use a lot of flour when rolling out the dough - flour the counter, pin, and hands, otherwise, it'll be impossible to roll into a pinwheel, 5) you don't need to let it rise again after rolling, filling and cutting the dough, 6) If you want creamy white frosting, don't add vanilla extract -- my turned out a golden yellow frosting (not as appetizing). Once I got all these steps right, they came out wonderfully! About 12 small - medium size rolls.
EXCELLENT!!! This recipe is definitely a keeper and one I will share with others!
my 18 year old son orders cinnamon buns everywhere he goes and he loved these!my daughter came off her diet for four or five of them over a two day period. they are great!
I am guilty of never having had a Cinnabon but if they taste as good as these then I am hooked! This is definitely a 5-star for taste and ease of preparation. The only change I made was to take the advice of some of the reviews and mix the brown sugar, cinnamon and butter together and brush it on. I also made my dough in my bread machine, rolled it out, shaped and cut my rolls and then let them rise overnight in the fridge for even more ease of prep. I took them out the next morning, let them sit on the counter for 30 minutes and then baked them according to the directions. They came out perfect and were nice and hot for me to take to work. The icing was incredible and my co-workers want me to open a bakery selling these and Grandma Johnson's scones. Great recipe!! Thanks Marsha!
This recipe doesn't need another rave review, but I wanted to add to how great it was. As mornings are pretty busy, I completed the recipe up until the second rise. Instead of baking right away, I covered it and stuck it in the fridge overnight. Next day, I let the rolls rise to size then stuck them in the oven to bake. Topped with the delicious icing = AMAZING! edit: After having made these several times since my last review, I wanted to add what others have mentioned. The cinn/brown sugar mixture works best when first blended with the butter, THEN spread over the rolled-out dough with a spatula or spoon. This provides for a much more evenly dispersed filling.
These taste 99.9% like Cinnabon (which I LOVE). Thank you for the great recipe! The following tips from other users did NOT help: Using the BOTTOM Rack, my first batch was DESTROYED. Edible, but oh so wrong. (The rack was one up from bottom.) Mixing the filling ingredients was a NIGHTMARE to spread evenly. Spacing out the rolls is good only IF you want a "crust" around the perimeter of each roll. These tips DID work: Leaving 1/4" edge for pinching a seal on roll. Inverting the pan of rolls immediately after removing from oven. Spreading half the frosting immediately after re-inverting the rolls and then adding the rest of the frosting just before serving. Baking at 350 degrees for 21-24 minutes. My own tips: Making sure to start with a true rectangle and keep it even and flush while rolling. Keep the dough in one piece. Do not fold over, cut, or otherwise manipulate the dough into your rectangle outside of using the rolling pin or your hands. If you like soft outsides of your rolls, DO let your rolls snuggle up to each other in the pan. Sure, they don't come out ROUND, but they are SOFT on all sides. Do use the MIDDLE rack. Use an oven thermometer. (My oven has to be set at 370 to heat to an actual 350 degrees.) After about 10 minutes, watch the rolls carefully. When they start to cone, just (quickly) push everything back down with the back side of a spatula. Fantastic cinnamon rolls!
I've made this dozens of times without a bread machine and with practice, this recipe became very easy. My family loves this recipe so much that I had to make the rolls smaller and more portioned-controlled so they wouldn't eat too much in one sitting. I rolled the dough out to the same size the recipe states, but I rolled up the long side and cut about 24 mini-sized rolls. This also gave me more gooey centers. I found the easy way to cut the rolled dough were to use a serrated knife and saw through it so that I wouldn't put pressure on the dough. I also baked these on parchment paper since this is what Cinnabon does as well - the rolls and the pan come out clean. I don't know if this helps anyone, but to get 3oz of cream cheese, I just pick up a regular philly tub (8oz) and cut it in half like a pie, then take 3/4 of one of the halves and voila! - 3 ounces! Thanks for the great recipe - it's such a wonderful indulgence!
SINFULLY DELICIOUS!!
Excellent cinnamon rolls. Easy to make with the bread maker. Will make again.
These are definitely delicious. When my son brought them back to college, his buddies voted me "Best Mom in the dorm"!
the outcome was great;however, make sure your bread maker can accomodate all the ingredients...I ended up doing it totally "by hand"
This is so amazing and worth the effort. In my home, it is now a tradition to make this for breakfast on special days: Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and birthdays. I do all the prep work the night before, letting the recipe rise in the refrigerator so the next day it is very quick. It makes plenty and we usually have some for the following day....and they still taste great! Next time, I plan on seeing how they do in the freezer. Post, please, if you've tried this.
I had never heard of a cinnabon...but this is the best cinnamon roll recipe I have ever tried. My husband loved these, so did everyone at work!
Simply Delicious(:,Baked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes,then increased temp to 400 degrees and baked for 5 more minutes,came out perfect the extra time on the increased temp helped them cook all the way through and not come out too gooey.
Holy cow. So I thought I could make good cinnamon rolls. Then a few friends made some and brought them over and it sent me out in search for a better recipe. Some people aren't keen on sharing recipes. Love this web site. Then I came across this recipe. I was trying to choose between this and Cinnamon Rolls III. Honestly I chose this one because of how many positive reviews it received. I liked the 4 thousand over the hundreds. So I gave it a try. I don't use my bread machine and did this as the others: a packet of yeast in the warm milk with the sugar for 10 min. Then mixed all the other ingredients with my mixer. I allowed the rolls to cook at 400 degrees for exaclty 15 minutes. When they came out, I buttered the tops just to keep them tender out of habit and then inverted them onto a cookie sheet (now buttered side is down). They were separated and immediately covered with the frosting. It is the perfect frosting. My final comment to end this novel: Amazing!!!! Try it. You will love this recipe! The only thing that I didn't love about these cinnamon rolls is how much weight I am about to gain from making them all the time! Thanks Marsha.
Very, very very good! So light and yummy. I used all purpose flour instead of bread flour, and mixed in my stand mixer with the bread hooks. I let the prepared rolls sit overnight in the fridge, and let them rise a bit on the counter before baking. Even after all of these changes, the recipe still turned out great! I followed the advice of other reviewers, and mixed the filling together before spreading, instead of layering the ingredients as specified. The icing is the crowning glory.. the road to heaven is probably paved with this stuff. Sooo tasty.. Thanks Marsha!
I'm not familiar with a "cinnabon" so I don't know how these compare, but this will be my new cinnamon roll recipe from now on! Not too heavy, not too light. I used all purpose flour, 1 packet of yeast (I didn't measure) and I don't even have a bread maker, and these were still fantastic! Loved the cinna-sugar mix for the filling...I have always had to double other recipe amounts, but not with this one. Mine were really slow to rise however, maybe the humidity or temp outside that day? So mine took a bit more time than stated. About an hour longer. I used lightly floured parchment paper to work with and they were so easy to roll up. Thanks I'm keeping this one!
Excellent! I do not have a bread machine, but used my Kitchen Aid and let this rise on it's own in a warm microwave (turned off after a coffee cup of water had been heated for 90 secs - great trick for rising dough!) and it worked wonderfully! One tip: this took quite a while to rise, so use Rapid-Rise yeast. Otherwise, it will need to rise for at least 90 mins. Fantastic recipe! I will definitely make them again!!
This is BY FAR the best cinnamon roll recipe I have tried so far in my quest for the perfect recipe. I try a new one about every other time I make cinnamon rolls, and then keep going back to this one. I first made it in my bread machine as directed, they were awesome but a little tough on the dough. This most recent time I used my Kitchen Aid with the dough hook, then kneaded it by hand for 3-4 minutes, let it double in a slightly warm oven, then followed the rest of the directions. They came out much smoother and less tough. Oh, and a note on the frosting--it would taste more like Cinnabon's if it had 4 oz. cream cheese not 3, then add a bit more powdered sugar and maybe a dash of milk if needed for consistency. I also doubled the vanilla and added a splash of butter flavoring to compensate for the extra sugar so it wasn't too sugary tasting. Hopefully that helps some of you out there!
This is the best cinnamon bun recipe I've ever tried! I didn't have a bread maker, so I mixed the dry ingredients first in a food processor. Then, I bloomed the yeast in some of the warm milk and about a tbsp of the sugar. Then I added them to the dry mixture along with all the rest of the wet ingredients. oh and I use butter no margarine. Processed everything until the dough formed a ball and very smooth. Let it rest near a warm oven, covered in an oiled bowl until doubled in size. Then followed the rest of the steps. I made mini rolls, and was able to get abt 36 rolls! They were delicious. Not exactly like cinnabon, but very close. My brother who is usually very critical, said that they were even better than cinnabons! My mom said that the frosting is what completes them! I will definitely make again. Really not hard at all, really awesome!
Throw out your old cinnamon roll recipes. This one is a keeper! I found that the rolls cook more evenly if placed on the bottom rack of your oven. Enjoy!
These took a little time, but were really easy and tasted great. I don't know how to bake at all, really and these came out perfectly.
Excellent! Very easy to make and absolutely delicious!!!
Amazing!!! These are the best cinnamon buns! Whenever I make them, my family and friends comment on how amazing they are:) I did a few things different. I used regular yeast (not bread machine yeast) and I used all purpose flour (not bread flour) also I baked them at 375F for 20 minutes. Enjoy!!
Amazing. Seriously the best ever. I would eat these everyday if it wouldn't make me fat. I followed the instructions but just made more icing (so I could use the whole brick of cream cheese). I used another reviewers suggestion on preparing them the day before and on the icing: "I make these to the point where they are placed in the baking dish, then I cover them with plastic wrap and put them in the refrigerator for the night. The next day, they go into a COLD oven (minus the plastic wrap!). Turn up the heat to 350 and bake for 25-30 minutes. There is no need to let them sit out. I do this with other yeast rolls and breads. Also, I made the frosting (used Neuchatel cheese - less fat), dropped it by spoonfuls (enough for 1-2 rolls) onto wax paper, froze them, then removed the frosting drops and wrapped them individually in plastic wrap. These all went into a plastic bag and back to the freezer until needed. This way you can use all of the 8 oz package of creamed cheese (2/3 c butter, 4 c powdered sugar, 1-1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/3 tsp salt). The extra rolls, if you have any, are frozen and reheated in the microwave (these are really good reheated). This is where the frozen frosting comes in handy. It doesn't take much heat to thaw the frosting." -dbdcook
These were so easy to make and so incredibly addicting. I also don't have a bread machine but did as previous reviewers said and mixed one package of yeast, milk and sugar (I used Splenda) together first and let sit for 10 minutes - then added rest of wet and dry ingredients. I started out mixing the dough with a wooden spoon and then tried using my dough hook on my mixer, but the spoon actually worked out better. I only kneaded it in the bowl for a minute or two by hand and the dough came out perfect. Also mixed the brown sugar, softened butter and cinnamon together first and spread on the dough with a spoon. I used low-fat cream cheese in the frosting too. Very easy, very good and will be making lots of times in the future. For those who say they didn't cook in the middle, I cut mine into one-inch portions and they came out perfect. Thanks for sharing!
These are awesome! I just pulled them out of the oven and 3 are already gone. Delicious! So easy to make too which is the best part. They're not overly sweet or heavy, but light and delicious. I don't have a bread machine or a stand mixer. I did everything by hand and they turned out great. I also didn't have any bread flour so I just used all purpose and it tastes great! Here's what I did: Woke up this morning and dissolved the yeast in the warmed milk with sugar. While that was sitting, I combined the eggs, margarine and salt. When the yeast mixture was ready, I added that and mixed. I then slowly added the flour, cup by cup, mixing well. When all flour was combined, I turn onto a floured surface and kneaded by hand (about 10 minutes). I then formed a ball and placed in a lightly oiled bowl, covered with a damp cloth and let it rise about an hour. Next, I rolled out the dough. I covered my counterops with greased and floured waxpaper and followed the rest of the recipe. These are SO GOOD. Did I mention that yet?!
I loved the bread part, but wasn't too delighted with the filling. As the rolls were baking, the layers sort of "separated" from each other, and the sugar melted and caramelized at the bottom, so the bottom of the rolls were hardened with caramelized sugar. Does anyone have any idea why, or have the same problem?
I've had a few attempts making bread/rolls etc before but they always tasted really yeasty. This is the first recipe I have tried that has turned out just perfect! This is despite doing everything by hand as I don't have a bread machine/food mixer. The only change I made was to add some raisins to the dough (we don't have cinnabons here in England so I don't have to be authentic!). I also originally cut down on the flour as suggested by some other reviewers but the dough was too sticky to knead by hand so I ended up using the full amount per the recipe and it was fine. One last thing - I put a couple of sheets of plastic wrap (brushed with a little oil) directly onto my kitchen worktop, and rolled out the dough on that - much less messy and great for rolling up the dough after sprinkling with the sugar etc.
I'm actually trying the other cinnabon recipe- "Soft, Moist and Gooey Cinnamon Buns" since it got better reviews, but just wanted to give you all a tip, if you don't have confectioner's sugar, all you have to do is put regular sugar in the blender. Blend on high till it's all powdery (stopping to give it a stir if needed) & voila, you have homemade confectioner's sugar!
YUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMYYYYY
