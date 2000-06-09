Clone of a Cinnabon

4.8
7870 Ratings
  • 5 6888
  • 4 683
  • 3 186
  • 2 55
  • 1 58

You have got to try this Cinnabon recipe. The first time I made these rolls, I thought of how much money I could save by making my own!

Recipe by Marsha Fernandez

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
744 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 25 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Filling:
Icing:

Directions

  • Prepare dough: Place milk, eggs, margarine, flour, salt, white sugar, and yeast in the pan of a bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select dough cycle; press Start.

    Advertisement

  • When dough has doubled in size, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Cover it with a kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let it rest for 10 minutes.

  • Roll dough on a lightly floured surface to a 16x21-inch rectangle.

  • Prepare filling: Combine brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Spread softened butter over the dough, then sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly over top.

  • Starting at the longer end, roll up the dough; cut into 12 rolls. Place rolls in a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Cover and let rise until nearly doubled, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake rolls in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes.

  • While rolls are baking, prepare icing: Beat confectioners' sugar, butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and salt until creamy.

  • Spread icing on warm rolls before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 77.3g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 387.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022