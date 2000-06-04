Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

This chocolate chip banana bread recipe makes two really moist, rich loaves. Great for breakfast or warm with butter as a dessert. The walnuts may be omitted if desired.

Recipe by Betty Karda

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, cream together shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. Stir in mayonnaise and bananas. Stir together flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Blend flour mixture into banana mixture; stir just enough to evenly combine. Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a loaf comes out clean, about 50 to 75 minutes. Cool loaves in the pans for 20 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 19.1mg; sodium 217.6mg. Full Nutrition
