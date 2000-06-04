Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
This chocolate chip banana bread recipe makes two really moist, rich loaves. Great for breakfast or warm with butter as a dessert. The walnuts may be omitted if desired.
This recipe is really good - I don't normally use shortening, so I substituted butter and it came out great.Read More
This was good! Very rich. Make sure you grease and Flour the pan. Mine stuck to the bottom! lol Only because it didn't say in the recipe.Read More
This recipe is really good - I don't normally use shortening, so I substituted butter and it came out great.
Unusual mix! Added a tsp of banana extract for an extra boost of flavor and coated the chocolate chips with flour to prevent them from sinking to the bottom of the pan. Have made it for numerous camping and 4 wheeling trips for a group of hungry men. All gave me the thumbs up!!!
I hate when my family goes out and buys storebought mixes for banana bread. It's disgusting. However, with this recipe, I think I have stopped them for good. I substitute butter for shortening, use half white sugar and half brown, halve the chocolate chips, nix the walnuts, and add one teaspoon of vanilla extract. I was skeptical at first, but the mayonnaise makes all of the difference! Next time I'll try cutting back on the fat and use apple sauce to replace some of the butter. Can it get any better?
Amazing banana bread! I have been making banana bread for 12 years and have never had a bread turn out as moist as this one. I work for an extremely established restaurant and brought it in for staff meal, people were blown away. I did use butter instead of shortening though...I don't trust shortening.
Thank you Betty for sharing this recipe. My husband asks for it repeatedly. Although it is great as is I have found that it is a very forgiving recipe. You can substitute butter for shortening, you don't have to have enough bananas and you can vary the amount of walnuts and chocolate chips to suit your taste. I bake it in a bundt pan because I think it presents well that way. You can dust the pan with cinamon sugar or cocoa if you wish to keep the bread from sticking.
Oh my gosh! YUM YUM YUM!! This reminds me so much of the banana bread my grandma used to make. So moist! I followed a few other reviewers and used butter instead of shortening. I also made this recipe in mini loaf pans and wrapped each one individually. My kids loved grabbing a mini loaf for a treat. Also, with making them as a mini loaves, I didn't have to slice it - which help me avoid the problem of some reviewers: that it was so moist it was hard to slice. With a mini loaf, you just eat it like a muffin! :) No slicing required! Just do what my kids did, stuff the whole thing in your mouth! :)
All I have to say is WOW. I halved the recipe because I only had three bananas. Two of them were really on their last leg and I was hesitant to use them but maybe thats why these have such an amazing banana flavor! Upon suggestion of others, I used butter instead of shortening. I also dusted my chocolate chips with a tiny dash of flour and the trick worked cuz they didn't sink! Otherwise I made exactly as shown. I made exactly 12 muffins and filled the muffin tins almost to the top. They did not overflow. I baked 350 F for 20 minutes. Good thing I checked on them. They looked really done on the top but the toothpick came up dry. They were nice and crunchy on the top but so delicious and moist in the middle. This is definitely one of my favorites. I will make this again and again.
This is a delicious, moist banana bread. I omitted the walnuts and added extra chocolate chips! Wonderful! KAMY
Great recipe. I made a couple healthy modifications: Instead of shortening, I used 1/2 c butter and 1/2 c unsweetiened applesauce; used 1/2 white and 1/2 golden brown sugar; substituted lite mayo; used white whole wheat flour; added 2 tsp. vanilla and 1 tsp. cinnamon. Took it to work and it was gone within an hour! Very moist and still tastes decadent.
very very delicious!!! my family really enjoyed this one!!! I plan to add a little Cinnamon next time.
I put too many chocolate chips in, so it was SUPER chocolatey. Other than that was really moist and really good. Definitely make this again.
very good
another recipe that my kids love and ask for!...can't keep this in the house!
This is a great recipe. Moist and flavorful bread. I used butter instead of shortening, but only half the amount. I doubled the bananas (I had a bunch to use up anyway) to add moistness since I cut the fat, used all brown sugar and added vanilla. I remembered the mayo in one batch and forgot it in the other. The one without came out pleny moist. The batch with the mayo was good but almost too moist. I think I'll stick with the extra bananas and skip the mayo. I made muffins instead of loaves so my kids could grab and go. I love this recipe and will be making it often.
I'm a huge fan of my KitchenAid so I tried it out with this recipe. I just threw in all the ingredients in the order the were listed and let it mix as I went. Also, I keep bananas in the freezer once they get too brown to eat so I tossed 6 of them in the bowl to thaw along with a stick of butter to soften. I had to dump out a little liquid, which comes off the frozen bananas, but I went from there. The bread turned out FABULOUS! We ate it almost every night for dessert (the chocolate makes is seems so much like cake). I definitely think the mayonaise is the "secret" ingredient. I also used another cooks suggestion and added 1/2 C of sour cream in place of 1/2 of the butter. TERRIFIC!
FABULOUS, delicious, wonderful, VERY very moist, LOVE IT !!! You absolutely must try this, but here are just a couple changes I made. Instead of shortening, I used 2 sticks of Blue Bonnet light. I used 2 Tablespoons of Mir.Whip & it was fine. Right before adding the flour mixture, I mixed in 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract, and 2 tablespoons of banana extract ! I added just a little extra walnuts and it was perfect. The banana extract just really helped to top it all off I think. I also used some of the batter to make muffins. My kids both love this, and we can't stop eating it !!!
This is good, but I'm not sure it is better than the others I've made that didn't have the mayonnaise or shortening in it. But definitely good.
This is one awesome recipe.. My family raves about it.. My mum has started buying more bananas than we could eat up before it gets overripe coz she knows if it goes beyond ripe it's gonna be used for Banana bread that she loves instead of going waste. My aunts have requested this several times over... Try it.. U won't regret!! & I don't change anything about it except subbing butter for the shortening just because I don't use shortening..
This seriously is a really delicious recipe! I used butter instead of shortening just like the majority of the other reviewers and actually only had four really ripened bananas. It was actually perfect. I always use Ghirardelli semisweet chips for baking and wasn't overpowering at all. It was all a perfect balance and seriously the best banana chocolate bread ever, and trust me, I've had my share of banana chocolate walnut breads in my life. I wouldn't even know how to make this recipe any better
Delicious!!! The absolute best banana bread I have ever made. My 18 yo son agrees. I always freeze my ripe bananas. When thawed they mash so easily. Also, I instead of loaf pan I baked mine in muffin tins (makes 2 dozen plus) at 350 for 25-30 minutes. Yum Yum.
AMAZING!! at first my family and I thought it was a little too chocolaty but after we let it sit out overnight the chocolate chips weren't so gooey and the bread was incredible! I also subbed some Greek yogurt in instead of the mayo and it tasted great! I also baked some of the batter in a cupcake pan for 25 minutes and they were good but not as moist and delicious as the bread. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I made only 1/2 the recipe, and used 6 king muffins instead of a loaf pan. Substituted the shortening with butter. Followed the recipe but I added the walnut on top on the muffins just before baking them for 45 minutes. It was amazing! The muffins were very moist and the walnuts were slightly crunchy. This is a must-keep recipe.
Amazing! Took the advice of others and changed the shortening to butter. Added a little vanilla and cinnamon. Not a lot. My new favorite banana bread recipe. I never would have thought to put chocolate chips or mayo. My husband even wrinkled his nose at both but LOVED it! YUMMMMMY!
The only change I made was making this into muffins instead of bread. I just filled muffin cups 3/4 full and baked at 350 for 20 minutes. They were delicious and my kids love them.
Wow....this was so good....my family and I loved it. Halved the recipe, used butter instead of shortening, low fat mayo and mini chocolate chips. Wonderful and very moist on the inside with a nice crust on the outside. A perfect bread. Never used mayo in baked goods before and you would never know except it adds to the moistness. Thanks!
I've made a lot of banana bread, but nothing ever tasted this good. This bread is so good it's sick. I made the mistake of halving the ingredients and just making one loaf. That was not even 24 hours ago and the loaf is almost completely gone. Next time I'll definitely make the two loaves. Other than being an idiot and making only one loaf, I followed the recipe as is, except substituted butter for the shortening, as others suggested. Thank you so much for this amazing recipe!
This chocolate chip banana bread is downright delicious. I made it exactly as the recipe said--although I hesitated on using the shortening... It was a great success! The bread was very, very moist (...probably from all the shortening, haha). Everyone loved it.
I really only used this as a base because I really wanted to try the prune for fat substitution. So instead of shortenting I used prune puree and it turned out AMAZING. Best chocolate banana bread I have ever had.
Delish...used half brown sugar half white just a personal preference thing but I'm sure it's just as yum no matter what sugar you used.
Very good. Next time I will use 3/4c chips and toss them in flour so they do not sink to the bottom. I omitted the nuts and baked the loaf for 55 minutes.
Love this! I substitute butter for shortening, leave out the mayo, and add an extra banana. I cut the recipe in half making just one loaf each time. I also omit the nuts only b/c my company doesn't like them, but I'm sure it'd be great with. Sometimes I omit the chocolate chips- just depends if I want chocolate that day. Both ways are great! This bread turns out so moist and flavorful! My qualm was figuring out how to get it done in the middle without overdoing the outside... I've decided 70min at 325 works for me!
Wonderful banana chocolate chip bread recipe! I used all butter and added one extra banana just because I didn't want to be left with just one straggler. I baked mine in 3 x 5 pans so I ended up with 7 pans. I only had one that didn't want to come out of the pan. Overall it's a great recipe! Thank you!
I halved the recipe and substituted butter for the shortening. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. This banana bread has GREAT flavor! My husband loves it. At 50 minutes, a toothpick inserted into the bread came out clean. However, next time I make this, I will keep the bread in the oven much longer.... at least 60 minutes! The bread kind of caved in after sitting for 20 minutes in the pan... and we had difficulty getting the bread out of the pan without the bread crumbling. It was a bit of a mess... but a tasty mess, and we will definitely make again with slight modifications.
Great taste but 350 degrees cooked the outside of the bread too fast and after 50 minutes the inside was still raw. Next time I will cook at 300 degrees for a longer period to prevent the outside from burning.
This is the best banana bread ever, even better than my grandma's! I made mini loaves to give out for xmas which only took about 35 minutes to bake and made 5 loaves easily. Got many comments! Thanks
This is the same way I make my banana bread except I add vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg (weird to not have them in there) and butter instead of shortning and I'm really wondering if the mayo is nessisary. I would have to say I love the addition of the cocolate chips and nice hint on dusting them with flour so they don't sink to the bottom. Thanks!
This bread is very delicous I made 9 mini loaves out of it and baked them for 35 minutes. Everyone loved them they were eaten right up!!
My kids couldn't get enough of this bread!! Only change was to add some vanilla, but other than that, made exactly as written. I will definitely make this again and soon!!! Thanks for a terrific recipe!
I'm seriously considering breaking into my neighbor's house. The reason--I gave them the second loaf of this bread. Forget what you learned on Sesame Street. This is too yummy to share. Except for the addition of 1 t. of vanilla, I followed the recipe exactly. Two thumbs up!
Delicious and very well received! Very easy to make. You can 1/2 the recipe to make one loaf or 3 mini loaves. Mini loaves cooked in about 35 minutes.
This comes out really good for those that like chocolate chips added to Banana Bread. It is moist and keeps for weeks in the fridge too. I grease and then dust the pan with cocoa instead of flour and it comes out with an added zing to the loaf. Yummy
This is a great recipe. I used 1 stick butter and 1/2 cup appleasuce instead of the shortening; half Splenda and half brown sugar; half whole wheat flour and half white. Instead of chocolate chips I used 1 1/2 cups of mini peanut butter cups. I baked it in a 9x13 baking dish instead of two loaf pans. It was baked perfectly in 40 minutes. Moist and so delicious!! This would be great as muffins and use chocolate chips and peanut butter chips.
This was some delicious bread. I only had 4 bananas and wish I had two more, but it worked. I used a bundt pan for about 70 minutes - part of it crumbled when I flipped it over to cool, so I probably should have waited a little more before I turned it over. I added a little cinnamon and vanilla to the mix and left out he walnuts. After spraying the pan, I mixed about a tsp of sugar with some vanilla and shook it around in the pan to create a light, sugary outing. I took a reviewers' advice to lightly coat the chocolate chips with flour to make them from sinking to the bottom. Overall, very yummy bread.
YUMMY! Made it exactly as printed except for using white chocolate chips instead of reg and pecans instead of walnuts. Not a conscious decision to change the recipe, just wwhat I had on hand in the cupboard. Loved by everyone in the family from the picky 2 year-olds to the teenagers who eat anything not tied down to the hubby who is usually not a sweet bread person.
It must just be me based on all the reviews but I didn't like the chocolate chips in this one. The bread itself was wonderful and moist and I will make it again, however without the chip this time. Thanks for posting!
This was seriously the best banana bread I've ever made. So easy, but so tasty. I, like other reviewers, subbed in butter instead of shortening, but otherwise stuck true to the original recipe. My other downside, and this was my fault, was I overfilled the loaf pans. This bread rose a lot in the oven so be careful how much batter you put it in the pans. But the underbaked middle is still super tasty to eat ;)
I do not normally bake things, but this came out perfect. I used butter instead of shortening and it worked just fine. Moist but not too moist; very rich!
Very good recipe! I made one loaf and only had two bananas, so I substituted with a bit of applesauce (unsweetened). Turned out really well!
This really is the moistest banana bread ever! I'm not giving the recipe 5 stars for two reasons: 1) The shortening. I did what almost every other reviewer did and sub'd butter. 2) There's no "seasoning" per se. I added 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. The result was wonderful. I will be using this recipe from now on. Next time I might take another reviewer's suggestion and make mini loaves or muffins because it is a little difficult to cut.
My family loves this banana bread. I make a few substitutions: 1 c. brown for white sugar, 1 c. ground oatmeal for 1 c. flour, 1/2 c. butter for shortening, no nuts so increase chocolate chips and usually use part chocolate chunks and part mini chips, add 1 tsp. vanilla and 1/2 tsp cinnamon.
I made this bread so many times, and always received great reviews. I had to cook it a bit longer a few times, but only because the oven I was using was not consistent. Amazing bread!
I used shortening as directed as I am none to bothered with it, I actually like what it does for recipes. I don't use it often but it seems that it's in some of the best dessert recipes from this site. I think there's something to be said for shortening. "Here, here", lol. Good bread, better the next day. I'm sure I'll make it again.
My breads sunk in the middle so they weren't pretty to look at. The bottoms stuck to the bottom of the pan despite greasing the pans. Very dark colored bread and the chocolate chips went to the bottom of the pan. Kind of disappointed:( Oh well....
I really hesitated on rating this one because we LOVED the bread without the chocolate chips. We thought the chocolate overpowered the bread. However, I'm considering using vanilla chips next time like one reviewer mentioned. Again, the banana flavor & texture is excellent - we just didn't care much for the combination of chocolate with it.
This is very delicious!! Very moist!! I used 1 cup butter instead of shortening and I used 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup white sugar. I will be making this again. Thanks!
This recipe is great! I loved it! I omitted the 2 TBSP mayonnaise- and the bread came out delicious! I made one loaf with walnuts, the other without- and I will absolutley be making this bread again!!! :)
I substituted shortening for butter and made one loaf without nuts and the other with chopped pecans instead of walnuts. Everyone loved both! The cakes were nice and moist and had tons of banana flavor, unlike so many recipes which I feel lack the flavor of banana. Next time I will also try doing a loaf with more nuts and no chocolate chips for a more traditional bread. Overall great recipe!
This is the best banana bread! Lots of times the flavor just isn't there, but that's not the case with this recipe. I did as some reviewers and used butter rather than shortening and added the cinnamon....wow!
Perfect recipe EVERY time! I use PECANS instead of walnuts for a different taste and I always sprinkle chocolate chips on top of the loaf... mmmmm
I made this as a thank you gift for someone, so I didn't taste it myself. However, he reported that it was very good, so I feel confident giving it a 5-star rating. The loaf seemed to be very moist, I tasted a crumb chunk that was left in the pan after I inverted it and it did taste good. Now I will have to make a loaf for us.
This was a great recipe that i have ever made i had made four loafs out of one batch of badder,and i had taken it to work every one there loved it.The fisrt loaf that was ready and done to eat it was gone so fast you couldn't even blink an eye.whou every wants to try this recipe try it it is great. And my family loves it to they want me to make some more.
Oh my! I have made about a billion different banana bread recipes, and I can say that this is definitely my new favorite. I used half brown and half white sugar, half margarine and half applesauce, fat free mayo, and only five bananas. Sooo good!
I used butter instead of shortening. Half white sugar half brown sugar, applesauce instead of the 3rd banana, sour cream instead of the mayonnaise and pecan chips instead of walnuts. It was tasty and easy! 4.5 stars!
I have made this more than once and it is absolutly delicous each time. I am celiac so I make it gluten free. I use gluten free flour and the rest of the recipe is gluten free.
Pretty good recipe. I added an extra half-cup of chocolate chips (because I LOVE chocolate) and substituted the mayo for applesauce.
Excellent! Per suggestions, the only thing I changed was to use 1/2 shortening and 1/2 butter. It could not have tasted any more perfect. Incredible recipe, easy to make, simply delicious.
I have made these SO many times and just have not reviewed yet. These are AMAZING. I usually put mine in oiled muffin tins which makes it easier for the little hands to just grab one as a quick snack. Absolutely fantastic recipe!
Great recipe. Made it into muffins and added some cream cheese frosting, and halloween candies. They are really really moist. I added 1/2 cup of each the sugars, and used butter instead of shortening. I also forgot the nuts. Great recipe, thanks.
Soooo good - moist and chocolatey! I halved the recipe to make one loaf, and used Egg Beaters instead of eggs. Anyone know of a good substitute for the shortening? I used it but cringed when I thought of the added fat. But - so worth it. Totally delicious, especially when still warm from the oven!
Delicious! I left out the bananas, and I froze one loaf. It tasted just as good as the fresh one - Thanks!
Fabulous! For years of making boxed banana bread I decided to go from scratch and chose this recipe. I used suggestions of other reviewers and used 2 sticks of butter, 1 tsp. vanilla, a dash cinnamon and no chocolate chips. Everything else i kept the same. It was moist and delicious. Great recipe! Thank you for sharing. I will be making more of this for sure. I give it 5 stars! Update: I have made this recipe time and again for family gatherings and people say it's the best banana bread they have ever had. This recipe is a keeper.
My hubby absolutly LOVED this bread! I'm jelous! Not really, after 25 years of marraige I'm pretty secure in our love. Did make some healthier changes. I used 1 cup of apple sauce instead of the shortening. One cup of brown sugar and one of white. Two cups of whole wheat flour,one of unbleached white flour. One and a half t. cinn. (could have used more, I'll know for next time. Didn't have chocolate chips or walnuts, so I used one cup of raisens. This is a wonderful recipe TI2GR. I just needed to alter some of the ingredients for our life style and lack of some of the ingredients, so no hurt feelings please. I think I'll be making another batch to share this evening. By the way I liked the addition of the mayonaise, the bread is very moist.
I have tried many banana bread recipes and this one is the best! Since I only had 3 bananas, I halved the recipe and omitted the nuts because my husband does not like them. I also substituted Splenda for the sugar. This is definitely a keeper!
Sooooo good!!! Laminating this recipe! I added a little extra flour to thicken it up as someone else suggested. I also sprayed the inside of the pan then coated with sugar as someone else suggested and it added a great crunchy little crust to the outside. Yum!
AWESOME!! This was my first baking experience ever and this turned out unbelievably lovely. Is very moist and subtly sweet. Really really yummmm.. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe. Everyone absolutely loved it. Would advise against reducing the sugar amount. I used light butter instead of shortening. I considered using extra banana but thought I'd stick to the original recipe this time. Feel that an extra banana could have made it better. Will defi make again and again.
This would have been even better if I baked it on the middle rack of the oven! Easy to make and yummy.
This was AWESOME!!!
THIS IS AWESOME! The best banana bread i have ever made/tried. ever!! I've made this over and over again, and will continue to. I added milk chocolate chips and it was heavenly. If you are reading reviews to decide if you should make this or not, just make it! Your life will be better if you do.
My family LOVED this! It is so moist and the banana flavor is perfect. Like others, I substituted butter for shortening. The only other thing I changed was to use pecans instead of walnuts and to sprinkle bottom of the pan and top of the batter with cinnamon and sugar before baking. Tip-always toss chocolate chips and nuts with a little flour to prevent them for falling to the bottom. This is a knock-out recipe!
I made these into mini-muffins. The amount of batter was just right for 48 large mini-muffins. I used the other reviewers' advice: creamed 2 sticks of room-temp butter with 1 cup of white and 1 cup of brown sugar; added 1 tsp. vanilla and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Left out the nuts, since I worry about allergies. I baked them for 17 minutes at 350 and they came out perfectly. You can't taste the mayonnaise; they're amazingly moist and rich and banana-y. My co-workers were raving about them! One of them called me "Betty Crocker" and another said I could have a whole other career as a baker. Thanks for the recipe!
This bread is amazing! I also used butter instead of shortening without a problem - was low on white sugar as well so swapped in some dark brown. It's delicious!
Amazing! Everyone who tried it, raved. Instead of shortening, I used half C. butter, half C. apple sauce. Other than that minor change, I followed the recipe to a tee. Not too long before trying this recipe, I tried a different one and this is just so much better. Hint: Most banana bread recipes call for very ripe bananas...my bananas were just ripe (yellow and reg softness) and I needed to bake the bread for a party the following day so I went for it. Bread comes out just fine even if you don't use overly rip bananas, just make sure the bananas are completely mashed to give it a good consistency. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
Good, very moist.
This bread is the BEES KNEES! I made this for the second time tonight and the wolf pack at my house is already drooling at the mouth. Deliciously sinful, OMG. Keeper for like ever!
Wow...this is awesome! I work at a produce market, so we frequently make banana loafs, and this one was great: moist, sweet, a huge hit with kids and adults both. I added a little extra banana and it had a nice, rich banana flavor. This makes two BIG loaves that are slightly crisp on the outside and moist on the inside. A keeper for sure!!
Very good recipe, my family loved it.
I swapped out one cup of plain flour for one cup of whole wheat, other than that I followed it as written. Totally yummy!!
My family can't get enough of this. It is awesome.
Excellent!! I had to use margarine & mini choc chips because that's what I had. Baked in a bundt pan for 1 hour. Delicious!!
This recipe is AMAZING- it's the best banana bread recipe I have found. Don't let the mayo throw you for a loop, you can't even taste it and it makes the bread SOOOO moist!!!
outrageous! i tweaked this recipe by adding a good splash of grand marnier, shortening was subbed by butter and i added more chips than the recipe called for! i didn't have walnuts so, i excluded them...so delish! i made loaves and muffins...
This was easy and yummy!
Excellent. I didn't have bread flour,so I used regular flour. It was cake like and so delicious!
This was amazing- especially right out of the oven! Yum! I only had 5 large bananas and only 1/4 cup of chocolate chips and it's still really good. Thanks!
This was absolutely wonderful! I used mini chips and baked this recipe in mini loaves and mini cupcake pans, and ended up with several dozen. They make wonderful snacks that my children can then grab on their own. Thanks for the recipe, my husband and kids are already asking for more.
Love Love Love!!! Ahhhh sweet love! I followed many of the user suggestions, as well, such as throwing in some vanilla and cinnamon, using butter instead of shortening, coating choco chips in light flour. I also tossed in some nutmeg and it gave it that special fall treat flavour. Some variations, but still - wonderful recipe! My co-workers beg me for it, my family blackmails me for it...and my tummy hates me for it because I can't stop eating it. Thanks for sharing! Happy Baking :)
SOOO DELISH! I've made some pretty amazing banana breads, but I've never had one that was so light and fluffy. They tend to be on the denser side but I'm really likin this fluffness. I used butter instead of shortening, used half reg flour and half whole wheat flour, and used only 2 bananas for a half recipe (called for 3). Also used half brown sugar and half reg sugar. Forgot to add vanilla like many people recommended, but came out fabulous. Sprinkled cinnamon on top. YUUUMMMYYY
This bread is soooo moist! I used butter in place of the shortening. My husband and kids freaked out when they tasted it! They loved it the next morning for breakfast, too.
