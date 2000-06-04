Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

All I have to say is WOW. I halved the recipe because I only had three bananas. Two of them were really on their last leg and I was hesitant to use them but maybe thats why these have such an amazing banana flavor! Upon suggestion of others, I used butter instead of shortening. I also dusted my chocolate chips with a tiny dash of flour and the trick worked cuz they didn't sink! Otherwise I made exactly as shown. I made exactly 12 muffins and filled the muffin tins almost to the top. They did not overflow. I baked 350 F for 20 minutes. Good thing I checked on them. They looked really done on the top but the toothpick came up dry. They were nice and crunchy on the top but so delicious and moist in the middle. This is definitely one of my favorites. I will make this again and again.