Chocolate Chip Banana Bread I

I would definitely make this again! I had some buttermilk to use up so I tried this recipe. The only change I made was that I used all-purpose flour instead of cake flour. I also baked it in a bundt pan, as I don't own a tube pan. The "bread" rose quite a bit but then collapsed a little each time I had to test if it was done. The consistency ended up somewhere between the density of a typical banana bread and a lighter cake. It took about an hour to bake in the bundt pan and my son couldn't wait for it to cool off to try it! There are only the two of us and it was gone in two days!