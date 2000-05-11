Chocolate Chip Banana Bread I
This is the best banana bread I've ever made and was an instant hit with my family. The secret is using very, very ripe (almost black!) bananas and cake flour.
GREAT cake (much more like cake, not so much like bread) Left out butter milk, and increased the sour cream to 2/3 cup (Sooo moist!). Worked very well, and will definetly make it this way again. Oh ya, cut down Choc. Chips to about 1 cup. Yummy!!!!Read More
I thought it would be interesting to try something knew to use my overripped bananas. It was a bad idea. This recipe shouldn't be called a banana bread, it should be called a chipit cake. It doesn't taste like banana and it is too sweet.Read More
Everyone loved it ONCE I used 1 Cup Mini Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips. Otherwise it was too much chocolate and no banana taste. I also did not have a tube pan so I used a cake bundt pan and baked it for 50 minutes. Delicious! Love the recipe - has now become a family/friend favorite! Thanks!
I cut back the sugar in this recipe by a half cup, used margerine and plain yogurt. Very simple to make with ingredients that most people have on hand. I'm making this for a gift so I won't be trying this myself, but I'll update as soon as I hear back how the reciever liked it. TIP: I tossed the chocolate chips in a the half cup of flour (recipe called for two and a half cups, I mixed in the two and left out the half to toss with the chocolate chips) and folded the floured chips into the batter. This keeps the chips from sinking to the bottom and burning. EDITED NEXT DAY: I made this again today for a get-together I'm having tonight. I did half milk chocolate, half butterscotch. Let's hope it turns out.
Ggod recipe. My daughter thought it was strange to mix bananas and choc chips. I liked it!
All of my chocolate chips fell to the bottom of the pan. It was a mess and, needless to say, didn't taste very good.
I have been making this recipe for YEARS and it is finished in a day. I think that its true, that the bananas should be ripe but not too ripe. Also, I sprinkle sugar in the raw on top or maple sugar and it is even more amazing! Our favorite banana bread/ cake/ whatever recipe!
Amazing! The BEST banana bread I've ever had! Not only that, easy to make! My first try at bread and it was fenominal! Thanks for sharing this fantastic recipe!
Definitely better the 2nd day.
WOW!!! We loved this recipe! This is a keeper for our recipe book.
My family, neighbors and I loved this bread. I did use some suggestions from others and used 2/3 cup of sour cream and omitted the buttermilk ( I didn't have any). I also added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp of nutmeg. Baked 45 - 50 minutes in two loaf pans.
First I mixed all the wet ingredients in a stand mixer including dumping the bananas in whole. The mixer mashed them up fine. I used 2/3 c. sour cream and 1/3 c. buttermilk powder (found in the baking aisle) and 1/2 of a 12 ounce package of semisweet chips. I baked in a 10 inch tube pan for 50 minutes. It was baked through, crusty on top and delicious! The banana taste does come through but is not dominant. I think the strength of banana taste depends on ripe your bananas are. Mine were pretty black and nasty. I would make this again!
My HUSBAND (who never cooks) made this recipe and it ROCKED!! I love this and I love that he wants to make bread....It is fabulous. Thank you for this recipe.
excellent recipe. Used Splenda for Baking, slightly less choc chips, Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. Made my own buttermilk (1/3 c milk with 1/4 tsp lemon juice), used all purpose flour (2 1/2 cup- 5 TBS)and mixed choc chips with 1 TBS flour so they wouldn't sink. Threw in a little cinnamon/sugar mixture. Bundt pan at 350 for 45 min.
I used big chocolage chips, it was amazing!
This is the.best banana cake! Yes, it is more like a cake...and came out just lovely in a bundt pan. Thanks for all the great tips...followed them and it came out wonderful! (especially coating chips w/ flour..works great!!) Would make it again...I've already made it twice! Oh,and my 5 children loved it...huge hit!
This recipe is so easy and really delicious. I substituted all purpose flour for the cake flour (one cup minus 3 tbsp) the first time and used cake flour the next time and both times it was great! The light banana flavor was perfect with the chocolate (although I used a little less choocolate than was called for). Thanks for sharing this!
Unexpected combination, but works very well together. My son told me it is his favorite recipe of this type, and he is not one to rave. I have made it three times, and gotten very favorable comments each time.
This was VERY good! Will definitely make again. Followed the recipe exactly and turned out perfect. Used the mini chocolate chips and that seemed to work really well. Definitely recommend!
This banana bread was more of a cake. It did not "brown" on top and it looked very strange. I actually "broiled" the cake for a few minutes to give is some brown color. Increasing the baking soda to 1 tsp may solve the problem. I also baked the cake for about 50-55 minutes.
I can finally stop searching for the perfect chocolate chip banana bread recipe! This is as close to the Starbucks version that I've been able to make. I substituted milk + vinegar for buttermilk and yogurt for sourcream. I also followed the other user's suggestion of mixing the chocolate chips in with the flour mixture to ensure that the chips didn't fall to the bottom and it worked great!
This was really good. I did also follow the advise of others as well. But I did change a couple of things. I sifted the flour use 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of chips. Added 1/2 tsp of fresh gound cinnamon, 1/2 tsp of fresh nutmeg and 1/4 of cardamom. I used egg whites and whipped them till they where very fluffy and folded them after the chips. It really came out very moist and the chips did not sink to the bottom like other said. Will make this again!!
This was an amazing recipe. I would classify this as more of a "dessert" over a "bread". I tossed my chocolate chips in a little bit of flour to avoid having them sink to the bottom and it worked! Thanks for the recipe!
It did not take 35-45 minutes to bake. My oven is brand new and it took 1.5 hours to have it fully baked through.
It's more like chocolate banana cake. Delicious and best eaten when its still warm.
I found this one a little bit sweet, I made it with less chocolate chips the second time and it turned out a lot better.
Awesome recipe for banana bread! It's my kids new favorite now for breakfast! It's a nice change of pace instead of boring old banana bread! Chocolate chips are a nice addition to this! Very sweet! ( i did only put a cup of semi sweet chips in though and was still really sweet) Would make this again!
Used a bundt pan and decreased to 1 cup of sugar. Great recipe!!!
1) Banana bread hints: roast bananas in their skins on a rimmed baking sheet for 30 minutes until the skins are black. Allow to cool and then scoop out insides to use in your recipe. 2) Always use mini chocolate chips when making breads. The smaller, lighter chips remain suspended in the bread and don't sink to the bottom. 3) Cook your breads in 3 or 4 1-pound coffee cans (non-painted, labels removed). It takes just a little longer (15-20 minutes) but the small surface area open to the oven ensures a moist delicious bread that is easy to slice and the slices are perfect for popping into the toaster.
Very good , very moist. I had to cook mine for 60 minutes.
Followed the recipe exactly, not the best flavor. Needs some spices, cinnamon maybe? Also took WAY longer to cook. Sorry.
A good base recipe... I didn't have any flour on hand so I used white cake mix, and added ground ginger and cloves to the powedered ingredients, and doubled the sour cream as another reviewer had done. I had the same results as another reviewer, where the chocolate chips all sank to the bottom of the cake (I used two 8x4x2 loaf pans). Having said all that, the flavor was good, and the consistency of the finished product was more like a bread pudding than a bread or cake. Next time, I would omit the chocolate chips, kick up the spice, use more of the cake mix, and bake it in a 9x13 pan, call it a banana spice cake, and serve it up with some vanilla bean ice cream. Yum!
What a great loaf/cake! It was a big hit! I made exactly to recipe, only switching up the kinds of chips: 1 cup of a mix of dark and milk chocolate chips, plus half cup of a mix of white chocolate chips and peanut butter chips! Wow, that was awesome! And as others have commented, it is indeed more like a cake than a loaf...but somewhere in between...however I can't complain as it tastes wonderful!
I have to agree with other reviewers, this is more a cake than banana bread. However, my husband took one to work and his students loved it. It was very moist. I however, don't know how other reviewers could say it didn't taste like bananas. I don't like the taste of bananas and tried to eat a piece, that was all I could taste.
Really delicious banana bread! I've tried many different recipes and this is now my favorite, along with the rest of my family. I made a few modifications to make it a little healthier (and because these were the ingrediants I had on hand): used whole wheat pastry flour instead of cake flour; added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 tsp pumpkin spice; used 1/4 c. butter and 1/4 c. applesauce instead of 1/2 c. butter; used approx 2/3 c. sour cream and left out the buttermilk because I didn't have buttermilk on hand; instead of all white granulated sugar, I did half brown sugar and half white granulated sugar. I absolutely loved the banana bread - full of banana flavor, moist and dense, and all around delicious!
Fantastic! This is the best banana bread recipe I've ever used!
I changed a couple of ingredients and got a lot of compliments on the small muffins that I baked using this recipe. Try using 2 bananas instead of 3 and replace the sour cream and buttermilk with 2/3 cup of whipping cream. The muffins had a cake-like texture and the banana flavor only complimented the chocolate chips instead of creating 2 powerful flavors for my tastebuds to fight over.
My mom had always added chocolate chips to banana bread. I've found that using older bananas works just as well, and it's a great way to get rid of the bananas no one wants anymore without having to throw them away!
I thought this recipe was yummy! I loved the batter and the idea that it doesn't contain nuts since I'm allergic. I do however have an oven problem and my oven did not allow the bread to set up in the center, but the ends of the pan did and I tell ya that it was soooo good! I was so disappointed but its definitely NOT the recipe, its my oven. I made a pumpkin pie that did the same thing!!! Oh yea, but in my recipe, since I didn't have buttermilk I just double the sour cream. I tell you, I would eat that batter like it was cookie dough! And the yummy banana smell filled my house! I am saving this to my recipe box!
I dropped this off with my 3 teenage boys on Sunday afternoon at their dad's house, I got a text less than 24 hours later saying "banana bread gone:) soooooooo good". I had made 2, one plain and this one but they all raved about this one. I used miniature choc. chips and had no problem with them falling to the bottom, I cut it beforehand and the chips were perfectly even through out. Definitely teenage boy approved!
Very yummy! I made this twice. Both times I made muffins instead of a loaf. I used (1 cup) mini-chocolate chips the second time I made it and I think this improved the flavor, as the chips were spread out more. Awesome recipe!!!
From a household that is not overzealous regarding sweets, this recipe was perfection. I made the variation using 1 cup semi-sweet chips rather than 1 1/2, and I can't imagine changing a thing. I typically change something... but not this time!
My family and neighbors love when I make this! I modify the recipe a bit though... Never in a million years would I have buttermilk on hand, so I skip that and just use a little more sour cream (about 1/2 cup total); also, I use only 1 cup of chocolate chips. Definitely use mini chips!! You can divide the recipe into 3-4 mini loaves. Great for sharing :)
The best banana bread/cake I have ever had! I made two loaves of this banana bread, one for my son's daycare with just chocolate chips since they can't have anything with nuts and one for ourselves with nuts and chocolate chips. The daycare loved it and we did too! I don't know how long it will stay moist because it was gone within two days! I will most definitely be using this recipe whenever I make banana bread in the future!
No quite what I expected. Mine seemed quite dense and heavy. I would play around with it again to see if I can get it a bit lighter in texture.
We must have done something terribly wrong. It was no where near done after 45 minutes, then burnt at the edges and chocolate chips all at the bottom. Not sure what happened, but we were disappointed.
I discovered halfway through that I had no sour cream, no yogurt, nothing - with a wink and a prayer added just regular milk with a squirt of lemon juice till the consistency seemed right and it was still delicious. So moist!
This is the best! quick & easy. I didn't have any buttermilk so I just added 2/3 cup sourcream, and only 1 cup mini chocolate chips. My Family loves it.
Awesome, definitely more like a cake than bread but great none the less. I actually used a nine by thirteen pan instead of the loaf pans. One of the reviews said to coat the choco chips in flour first then mix them in. I did it once this way and once with out doing that and it does make a difference. Great recipe I have made about three times in the last two months.
Delicious just the way it is... as long as you love chocolate.
Fabulous recipe! Moist, great balance of flavors! Used i/2 the sugar, as previously recommended, and used 1 cup of mini-chocolate chips. A really good recipe!
The Best recipe I ever found!!
Tried a few other recipes trying to imitate Max Brenner's for my mom's birthday. This recipe had the best results. I used two throw-away alum. 8 x 4 pans; the loaves needed closer to an hour to reach "golden."
If you shake some flour through your chocolate chips they wont sink! (don't blame the recipe and rate it low if you don't know your basics) I like this recipe, The loaf is best the next day!
Used a bundt pan due to so many people suggesting it was more "cake like". Next time would go with loaf pan. Baked longer (55 min) and tried the choc chips coated in flour trick which did nothing. I would use mini and make sure to mash...MASH those bananas. Still tasted YUM!
I personally needed to make a few changes to the recipe to make it work for me. I comletely agree with other users, that it needs more of the banana flavor. So I just add one more banana and also one more egg. This seems to work well. It does need to cook a little longer than what the recipe says. Other than that, it is very tasty!
My 13 year old sone made this and has begged to make it again ever since. This was so moist and delicious - it's a keeper!! (serve warm with vanilla bean ice cream) YUM!!
I made this and used my co-workers as guinea pigs. Yes, they'll eat anything, but this was soooo good, they were bowing to me! Thanks for a great recipe! I'll be making it again and again! 5 STARS!
vert tasty...cooking time was quite a bit longer than recipe stated.
Easy breazy prep (note: extend bake time to 50 minutes if baking in the PNW), tasty but the qty of chocolate chips over powers the banana and makes it too sweet.
I've made variations of this recipe before. This one was quite good.
This the first time I've ever made chocolate chip banana bread but it is delicious!!! It is very moist and yummy, thanks for posting!!
I tried several of the banana bread recipes I've seen online. This by far is the best banana bread recipe! My whole family loves it and we just made another batch today. My tweaks to this recipe is cutting the sour cream with Hellmann's mayo, adding 1/4 cup more Hershey's unsweetened cocoa, using all dark brown sugar instead of white and adding about 1/3 cup of raisins. Bake for 65-70 minutes at 350 degrees. Awesome banana bread!!!
I loved this recipe it was so good. My whole family loved it.
Was good---liked the addition of sour cr./buttermilk in addition to choc. chips. Thanks for the post!
This is definitely more of a cake then a bread. Just like the other reviews, too many chocolate chips, which over powers the banana flavor. I also found that I had too much batter for the pan suggested, and I had to take half back out after already putting it in the oven! I think I will try another banana BREAD recipe before trying this one again.
We loved it, but think I will try the mini chips as suggested by an earlier review... all the chips sunk to the bottom of the bread. Still yummy though! Thanks for the recipe! :)
delicious! i also use 2/3 cup sour cream instead of buttermilk and i made them into muffins, so good! they were gone in minutes!
My husband loved this. I thought it was good, a little bland, but sweet. He said I could make this for him "whenever I wanted."
Very dense and very moist. Way too sweet.....too much chocolate, and too much granulated sugar,, didn't look like banana bread at all, it was very pale in colour, and the tiny black flakes from the bananas weren't even visible, it looked like a white cake with chocolate chips in it, seemed strange to me.
We were scared because after the 25 minute mark, the bread was still semi-liquid inside. But no worries, we just turned down the heat to around 250 and let it bake for 20 more minutes. Result: delicious, super-moist, cakey, banana bread. Next time we might use less buttermilk to reduce wet ingredients. gl!
I made this exactly as the recipe called EXCEPT I left out the chocolate chips (forgot them in the end...). It was more like Banana cake, very moist and a bit lighter than the dense banana bread that I was actually looking for BUT I liked it better than any other banana bread recipe that I've made. One thing, I cooked it FOREVER and it was still soft in the middle. My pan is a regular sized bread pan, is it too small perhaps?
I didn't change anything but I did use nonstick coating spray instead of shortning to coat my tube pan, and I should have used the shorting. But the cake turned out D-LISH, even if a few chunks stuck to the pan.
Really Good!
It was a decent bread, but nothing that overly impressed me.
Really Yummy! I substituted the sour cream and the buttermilk for plain yogurt (2/3 cup in total). I also used 4 Bananas (just to get rid of them). It was moist and delicious, but was in the oven for about 50 minutes to bake through.
I just used one cup of sugar and two bananas cuz we didn’t have three. I used powdered buttermilk instead of liquid. It turned out great! The bread is very rich and yummy. I can only eat a little bit at a time so we froze the 2nd loaf.
I've made this several times and always enjoy it, as well as the people I make it for. It's simple but pretty time consuming. My only complaint is it never bakes completely in the middle, making it a mushy, half-baked core. At first I thought it was because of my old oven, but even after I tried adding 10-15 minutes to the baking time, not much improved. Maybe I'm doing something wrong. In any case, I always get compliments on this and my coworkers always ask when I'm making more.
I would definitely make this again! I had some buttermilk to use up so I tried this recipe. The only change I made was that I used all-purpose flour instead of cake flour. I also baked it in a bundt pan, as I don't own a tube pan. The "bread" rose quite a bit but then collapsed a little each time I had to test if it was done. The consistency ended up somewhere between the density of a typical banana bread and a lighter cake. It took about an hour to bake in the bundt pan and my son couldn't wait for it to cool off to try it! There are only the two of us and it was gone in two days!
Years ago I happened upon banana chocolate chip muffins in a bakery and fell in love with the flavor combination. This is a very close approximation of a recipe I've been using for a while (but lost in a move). It's very tasty; I actually like it best a few days old, toasted, with a very thin schmear of butter. It got to be a bit of a tradition with some friends on cool autumn weekends. The one thing I would change is to only to mix about half of the chocolate chips in the batter, and after pouring about 2/3s of the batter into the pan, sprinkled on most of the remaining, then sprinkling the very last on top before placing in the oven.
With the combination of sour cream and buttermilk plus cake flour this is definitely in the cake category - and very good too. No reason it can't be baked in layer pans with icing.
AMAZING! I have made so many banana bread recipes from allrecipes and this is our favorite. I substitute the flour for gf flour (1/2 cup tapioca 1 1/2 cups trader joes gf flour and 1/2 cup almond flour and added 2 teaspoons xanthan gum.). turned out incredible!
Used all purpose flour, 1 cup mini chocolate chips and added 3/4 cups pecans, otherwise as directed. Excellent!
The edges were delicious but the middle didn't cook. I put it back in the oven and it still didn't cook. BUT I didn't use cake flour - I just used all purpose flour so I'm guessing it was my fault. But I will try it again with the right ingredients next time!
I somehow manage to mess up any banana bread recipe I've tried; not sure why. HOWEVER, this one is an exception: It turned out well...THE FIRST TRY!!! Since I was making this for my 1-year old, I wanted it to be somewhat healthier, so I used less sugar (1 1/4 cup sugar) & replaced the sour cream and buttermilk with 8 oz of natural/unsweetened applesauce.
Excellent recipe! Cake like, a unique treat. Try it for yourself. Bread is not dense, a great dessert, tender bc of the soul cream.
I also used my bundt pan and it took about 1 hour and 15 minutes to bake. I read the reviews before preparing this and only used 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of chocolate chips used the end of one bag ( normal size and the rest of mini chocolate chips) I also put a little sugar on top before putting in the oven- very good would definitely make again.
Family loved it, used one cup of sugar, half a cup of chocolate chips, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Made 5 mini loafs
This ALWAYS gets rave reviews when I make it for my co-workers. It can be a bit too sweet if you don’t have a huge sweet tooth, but like someone else recommended, you can always cut back on the sugar and/or chocolate chips. Also, I’ve never been able to get it to bake in 35-45 minutes-it’s still a big gooey mess at that point. I always have to bake it for 1hr15-1hr30 to get it to not be soupy. Other than that, perfect recipe! Moist, sweet and delicious, but I do agree, more “cake” than bread!
Followed the recipe exactly as written...it was delicious
IT TURNED OUT AMAZING! I didn't know if it would because I messed up by putting all the ingredientsin a bowl all at once but it was so fluffy and like a cake.
Best recipe I’ve ever used! Moist and delicious, and very easy to make. Making more for all my neighbors!
Very delicious and easy to bake
I did add 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon, but left everything else as written. Sooo good!
Excellent served warm. Great with ice cream too.
Baked this in a bundt cake pan for 45 minutes. Didn't have buttermilk, so I doubled sour cream. Still came out fantastic.
Loved this recipe! I left the buttermilk out and added 3/4c of sour cream instead. So moist and delish! I also poured it in a 10x13 pan and poured a light glaze over the top when it was done (cooked for 27 mins). Made a strawberry purée to drizzle over the top and it was a wonderful treat! Best banana bread recipe I have found!
I used regular bread pans to make this recipe and it took quite a bit longer to cook {aprox 60 minutes } But my family loved it! It was very tasty and moist. I will use this recipe again for sure.
Delicious!! The only change I made was cutting back the sugar to one cup and adding a crumb topping. This was perfect in every way and I'll be making another to send to my banana loving daughter who's away at school. Wonderful and thank you!!
