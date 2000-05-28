Cheese Garlic Biscuits I
These delicious cheese and garlic biscuits are just like the ones at our favorite seafood restaurant. They're easy to make and sure to please.
Have used this recipe many times, with one substitution. As suggested by the manager at our local restaurant, use water instead of milk. The bisquits are lighter-textured, more like those at the restaurant.Read More
I'm sorry but we did find these to be anything close to the biscuits served at the implied famous seafood restraunt. Maybe I did something wrong but the biscuits were very "heavy" not light and fluffy. Maybe I should have made biscuits from scratch and added the remaining ingrediants in. Either way, won't serve again.Read More
We loved these! I halved the recipe and made 4 biscuits. I doubled the cheese and added about 1/3 tbsp of garlic powder to the dough. In the butter mixture I put garlic salt instead of garlic powder and a little bit of parsley. After baking 8 minutes I brushed them with half of the butter mixture, then baked another 2 minutes, then put the rest of the garlic butter on. I used parchment paper when baking them. They were excellent.
Yum Yum! I don't see you could get 9 biscuits from this unless you like really small mini biscuits. It made about 6 medium size. I'll add more cheese next time to make them really cheesey. A nice change from regular dinner rolls
These biscuits were DELICIOUS! Very light and fluffy. I have made them several times already. My family loves them! I always add about a tablespoonful more butter and a few extra dashes of garlic, though. This is a fun recipe to "play with". Thanks, Cheryl, for the great recipe!!
These are really good if you are in a hurry. I dipped the tops of cooked bisquits in melted butter with chunks of fresh garlic.
These are better than the restaurants - they can be made right at home - and are CHEAPER !! They are wonderful - I am always looking for a different 'bread' to serve company. Made these with grilled fish - and they were a hit!
Not bad. The recipe on the bisquick box is about the same as well.
These were absolutely delicious! Moist and flavorful...I did double the ammount of garlic butter, though.
This is a family favorite! I always add a bit more garlic and a little less margarine, but they still taste wonderful!
While this recipe is really nothing more than that on the biscuit mix box with the addition of cheese and garlic butter, the biscuits were delicious nonetheless and a well-suited, impromptu "bread complement" to our omelets this morning. I added chopped green onion for added color and interest and substituted the lighter Penzey's Fox Point Seasoning for the garlic powder.
This recipe is so incredibly easy to make! This is favorite go-to recipe in our house! I think that these are actually better than the infamous cheddar biscuits at Red Lobster! :-)
These were easy and scrumptious. I made the following changes according to other recommendations: I used 1/3 cup of water and 1/3 cup of milk, 1 cup of cheddar cheese, and 1 tsp. of garlic powder to the dough. I added 1/8 tsp. dried parsley, 1/8 tsp. onion powder, and 1/8 tsp. garlic powder to the melted butter. Delicious!
Amazing! I used the biscuit baking mix recipe from this site and they turned out so moist and flavorful. Easy to make to! Thanks!
THESE WERE THE BEST! I used to love them at that famous Seafood Restaurant (and they taste EXACTLY the same!), and we no longer have many of them on the east coast! Now I can make them for myself! Thanks so much ~ Scarlett
Delicious! I used mozzarella instead of cheddar, also added parsley. In the garlic butter I added salt and thyme.
These are a five star if you make some simple changes. Add 1tsp garlic powder and 2tbsp melted butter to the dough. Follow the rest of the recipe as stated!
For a little extra light and fluffy, I added about 1 tsp of baking powder to the dry mix before adding 1/3 cup water and 1/3 cup of milk. Also added some melted butter and garlic to the dough. For a twist I chopped up fresh chives and jalapenos and added extra cheese. I used to make these years ago from scratch but after many a cross country move, I can't seem to find the recipe, this works well.
My mother makes these all the time, I love this recipe! It goes great with any italian dish.
I made these as written and they are pretty good. They are very easy to prepare if you need something quick. Be sure not to over-bake, as I did my first batch. They are best served right out of the oven.
I threw in some diced hamsteak and it is delish! I like this as a breakfast run-out-the-door item.
My kids really liked these. Will make often
To the recipe above I add old bay. When I make the "seafood" restaurant biscuits I use the bisquick cheddar garlic mix (in the packets), I add more shredded cheddar, old bay seasoning, dry parsley, diced garlic and a dash of salt. When they come out of the oven I brush butter on top. I love the seafood restaurants biscuits and this is the closest I have been able to come up with. Try doing this if that is the biscuit you are looking for :)
These were OK. I did what another reviewer suggested and used water instead of milk but they still turned out pretty heavy, not airy like the restaurant's. I heard that the restaurant uses white cheddar in their biscuits, so maybe someone would like to try that - I used sharp cheddar. I also dusted the tops with garlic powder after the butter mixture to try to give them that delicious taste from the restaurant, but all in all I wasn't impressed. Good base recipe to work with, though.
YUM! They absolutely DO taste like the biscuits at the famous seafood restaurant. WOW!
My girlfriend loved these! She absolutely couldn't stop talking about these biscuits even before I added the garlic butter. I love 'em because their fresh and anything garlic is my personal favorite. And the cheese adds a suttle flavoring to the mix.
Yes, these biscuits are delicious and I make them all the time. Theres one thing I did different though. I added 1/4 tsp. of garlic powder to the dough because felt there just wasn't enough in just the butter/garlic mixture. They turned out exactly like the restaurant biscuits and I make them that way every time! Thanks!
This is a very standard recipe... i did it pretty much exactly as it said and everyone in my family said it was good but could have used quite a bit more garlic! So next time i will just use more garlic and they will be awesome! Maybe a little more cheese too!!
These are really good-five stars when you add garlic to the mix before you bake it! Also, I use spray butter mixed with garlic to cut down on fat, and then put this mixture on before, halfway through, and after cooking. I don't use a lot each time, but it makes the bottoms get all buttery and brown.
These were great! I changed the recipe quite a bit though. I used water instead of milk, at least doubled the amount of cheese, and added minced garlic to the mix as well as the topping. Yum!
Very tender light biscuit. These had great flavor. I cut this down for only 3 of us and used homemade biscuit mix (recipe here on AR). Good and easy. Thanks!
These are nice and fluffy. I used Bisquick biscuit mix, and made sure that the cheese was very finely shredded. I also put garlic in the biscuit mix as suggested by another review, and i think that made a big difference.
Great recipe ... Excellent for when one is in a rush to add "bread" to a meal ... I baked them for 12 min instead of 10 ... Next time I will add more cheese in the batter as they will then be a bit less dry but overall a wonderful base recipe ... Just add other flavors in the batter and you will have your very own "family recipe" ... Thanks for this and so many other great and easy recipes from the Lampe family in Aruba!
I thought I'd tried these before, but I guess not. I made these last night to go with a white chicken chili I made, and it was a great compliment. I didn't feel like brushing with butter, so I just added the minced garlic with the rest of the batter and left off the butter entirely. These make nice little biscuits that bf's sister in law swore taste just like Red Lobster's. She loved them. thanks for the recipe!
yum yum yum yum! I followed one of the top reviews and used water instead of milk. Glad I did, they turned out perfect! Baked for 8 minutes, next time I will bake for 9 to get the cheesy edges extra browned.
I enjoyed the flavor of these, however, I found them heavy using the biscuit mix. I tried adding the cheese and garlic to my own biscuit recipe and we love them. I do add about 1/8 tsp garlic powder to the dough, too. My kids smell them cooking and ask, "Are these my favourite cheese biscuits?" Great with soup!
Been looking for this recipe- Made these last winter a lot to have with soups, and lost the darn thing. So easy and so good! Wouldn't change a thing!
My husband said that I could make these everyday haha. He said they tasted just like the ones from red lobster. I did 1/3 cup water and 1/3 cup milk instead of all milk. I also did 1 cup of cheese and added garlic powder to the batter. It is now one of my go-to's for bread with dinner
These are very delicious. However, because of personal taste I prefer to add 3 times the cheese called for with 1/3 of it being a different flavor such as Asiago or Parmesan. We are also big garlic fans so my biscuits get 1/2t garlic powder in with the mix and garlic salt sprinkled on them after the melted butter when they come out of the oven. Thanks for a delicious basic Cheese Biscuit, Cheryl.
Easy & Awesome! Thanks for sharing.
Not my favorite, they were really dry and needed more garlic. Next time I'll add melted garlic butter into the batter and see if that helps.
Loved it! my boyfriend is a huge fan of RL so i had to try making these. The only changes I made to the recipe was using already made garlic spread, melting it and then spreading it within the last two mins of baking. I baked mine for a total of ten mins using a muffin pan. made 10 perfect biscuits. Only thing i will change next time is adding a full cup of cheddar cheese. :)
i used half water and half milk, doubled the cheese and added a fourth of a tblspoon of powdered garlic to the batter. really yummy.
I halved the recipe, but kept cheese amount the same and used wter instead of milk. My dad liked them, but my brother said they were too salty...he's a very picky eater though.
I personally didn't think they were as good as Red Blobster's biscuits, but they were tasty and really easy to make. I added a little more garlic powder, and also some black pepper. Thanks!
These were good but not the best I have had. I think it was my biscut mix though.
I halved the recipe and added in 1/8 tsp garlic powder like other reviewers suggested. I also brused on the garlic butter at halfway cooked and when finished. I used skim milk and the finely shredded store brand of mexican cheese blend and the biscuits were very light, not heavy at all. My husband thought theses were even better than those at the restaurant and requested them again the very next evening!!
tasty & simple! great for a last-minute bread w/dinner idea!! **update - made these again, used water like one suggestion & doubled the cheese - YUM! even better the 2nd time around.
Made these last weekend , and again as I'm typing this review... WOW , these are so easy to make and very delicious.
These were so easy to make and tasted great. I added a couple dashes of garlic powder to the dough, and next time I will probably double the cheese to make them cheesier. I will definitely make these again!
Wow, these are great. I didn't have milk so i watered down heavy cream, and added more cheese than called for. I "folded" the mixture together to avoid over working and toughening them up. They came out perfect!
Delicious
My 3 year old loves these! They are so yummy and easy to make.
These were good, but next time I'm going to try what other reviewers did by putting garlic in the mixture. They were missing something, and I think that would make it taste a little better.
Okay...I've made these 3 times in the last 2 weeks! Yum! I had trouble finding the buttermilk baking mix and finally found some at Trader Joe's.
These are great. I didn't even have to use all of the butter/garlic powder mixture. A big hit at my house!
I add more cheese to the dough, and a bit of garlic powder as well. Went with fresh garlic in the melted butter, diced finely. When the biscuits were within a minute or so away from being done, I brushed the butter/garlic mix on top and dropped a bit of cheese on each as well. Could not have come out tastier.
Awesome recipe! I did this recipe for the second time without cheese, adding more garlic and other spices and it turned out great.
Maybe I used the wron biscut mix? ( I used Jiffy ) These were a little bland for me and after easter dinner I still had over half left so I am guessing others felt the same... I will try them again with another mix and see if that helps? They did smell amazing as they cooked...
I made these for a party, and they were well-liked! I used 1/4 cup dry milk + 2/3 cup water, and 2 Tbsp canola oil instead of the milk and butter in the recipe, and just some mixed shredded cheese I had in the fridge. And because my oven is broken, I cooked them off in my mini muffin maker. This will definitely become a go-to recipe!
I did like the others said and added more cheese and garlic. The aroma is wonderful. Great addition for a quick dinner.
Delicious-these taste just like the biscuits at a famous seafood restuarant chain.
The best and easiest recipe ever! And way better than Red Lobster biscuits cause you can add more cheese!! I added almost double the amount and it was delicious!
These were fantastic. I did alter the recipe slightly though. I added a few shakes of onion powder (1/8-1/4 tsp) to the dough. I didn't have enough cheddar cheese to make a half cup, so I used mozzerella...probably wound up being a mix of 2 parts cheddar to 1 part mozz. I also used Bisquick Heart Smart biscuit mix (no trans fats). Then I melted the butter (3 tbl) and mixed in a rounded 1/4 tsp of garlic powder. I brushed it on the biscuits before baking them. They were great...my family was fighting over them. I served them with a white chicken chile.
Wow!!! These were super, and, to me, tasted exactly like the ones I believe you were trying to copy. I absolutely loved them!!! Great recipe!!! I am making them again soon!
