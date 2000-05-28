Cheese Garlic Biscuits I

These delicious cheese and garlic biscuits are just like the ones at our favorite seafood restaurant. They're easy to make and sure to please.

Recipe by Cheryl Weeks

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Measure biscuit mix into a large bowl. Stir in milk and cheese until a soft dough forms. Drop 9 spoonfuls of the dough onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden brown. While biscuits bake stir together butter and garlic powder. Remove biscuits from oven and brush with butter mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 421.6mg. Full Nutrition
