Camp Cornbread
A very easy cornbread recipe that the children and husbands will love. It's sweet, chewy and ready in a jiffy!
Not at all like traditional cornbread. Very moist and sweet. My husband says its like the cornbread side they serve at Chevy's Fresh Mex. We liked it with honey butter.Read More
Not like traditional cornbread. Very moist, and very much like a dessert bread. Still delicious though!Read More
I also thought this recipe reminded me of a side dish I get at Rio Bravo....it's YUMMY!!! Very easy and quick. I used a round pie dish and cooked for 35 minutes. Turned out perfect.
This is the best! Reminds me of mexican restaurant "corn cake". I have made this recipe 4 times in the last 6 weeks! It's a keeper for sure!
My husband claims this is the best cornbread he has ever had. I used two boxes of the Jiffy mix, doubled the eggs and milk, but used only about 1/3 c sugar because the Jiffy mix is so sweet. I also added one fresh chopped jalapeno, which added enough flavor to make my husband happy without making the cornbread too spicy for me. I baked it in an 9' square pan for about 10 mins longer. It was super moist and the perfect side for my chili. Thanks!
This is the cornbread recipe I'd always wished to find - perfectly moist, not too sweet, and doesn't taste like a convenience food. I made a few changes, but nothing drastic: I skipped the sugar entirely (the creamed corn is already sweetened), used 1% milk instead of regular, and baked it in muffin cups (350 degrees for 25 minutes). I will make this again and again with no other changes. Delicious!
I really liked this! I doubled the recipe and then added fontina cheese on top and let it melt in the warm oven. It was soooo good! My daughter who's 4 loved it and so did my husband. Reminded me of a Cheese on a stick (Corn Dog but with cheese instead of a hot dog) It's a huge carnival yummy! YUMM! Thanks!
This cornbread is delicious! I've been searching for just the right recipe...this is it!! It's moist & has just the right touch of sweetness! (*great side with BBQ chicken*) My husband isn't a cornbread fan, but he loved it too! And what makes it even better...it's so easy! *Thanks*
The easiest and most delicious cornbread. I am allergic to eggs, ommitted them, and it was still moist. So sweet! Thank you so much. My mom's coworkers want the recipe.
Very yummy! My housemates loved it! Reminds us of El Torito Corn cake.
Yum! Double everything but the canned corn. 350 for 30 mins was perfect.
THIS is the one. Don't look any further if you are looking for a sweet, moist cornbread (like I have been)! Thanks to the reviewers who tested and perfected (and likely corrected) the recipe, I used the following: 2 boxes Jiffy mix, 2/3 cup milk, 2 eggs, 1 14.75 oz can creamed corn (not drained or rinsed, dump it all in!), 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup honey. Baked in a 9x9 square pan at 350 for 50 minutes. Could have used a few mins more but it was so thick and moist!! That's why I did it in the smaller pan, to keep it thick and cake-like. My apologies to the cornbread purists, this is probably nothing like what you enjoy, but it's what I've come to love.
I made this for my mother's birthday dinner with barbeque ribs, pasta salad, and baked beans. It was a huge hit. It went fast! I will definitely make this one again!
This is very similar to a corn pudding recipe of a now defunct mexican restaurant chain of which I used to be a general manager. People were always asking for the recipe. Instead of creamed corn we'd use kernel corn and instead of milk we'd use heavy cream. We used to make much larger batches and since we're not using creamed corn I've estimated that you should use about a cup of the heavy cream. We also used to use a steamer oven to cook it so put a pan of water on a rack at the lowest level. That will bring this up to 5 stars.
A great and simple way to add some extra flavor and texture to a box of corn muffin mix!
I made changes based on comments. It definitely needed to be doubled, or it would have been really flat. I doubled everything except the canned corn, and I used only 1/4 cup of sugar. I also added 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter. It was a big hit and some said it was the best cornbread they had ever had. Next time I'll try it with some jalapeno added.
It is the very best and easiest cornbread that I have ever made or had. My husband loves it!! I will never make it any other way from here on out!!!
I've made cornbread this way for years. But you don't need anywhere near that much sugar. Maybe 2 TB to 1/4 cup at most. I make it in a 8" cast iron pan. Is there any other way to make cornbread besides cast iron. Anyway, thanks for the recipe.
Doubled the recipe & baked in a 10" cast iron skillet. First warmed skillet in the oven with a coating of oil then poured in the batter which made a marvelous crispy sweet crust. The sweet almost corn-pudding-like cornbread was great with a bowl of spicy black bean soup. Will try with no added sugar next time to see if it is sweet enough.
Took advice of another reviewer & doubled the recipe, added 2 chopped jalapenos, BUT I only used 1/4 cup sugar, as the Jiffy mix already has plenty of sugar. Baked in 9x13 dark pan for 40 min. So chewy and yummy! I love Boston Market's corn muffins, but this is even better! If recipe weren't doubled, I think you'd get really flat cornbread.
I made the recipe as written except I knew to use a smaller pan (I used 8x8). I thought that 1/2 cup of sugar might be too sweet, but I read the first 7 top rated reviews and no one said it needed to be less, so I followed the recipe. I like sweets, but YIKES!!! We did like the moistness and the texture, but it tasted sickly sweet to us. At first I thought next time I'll reduce it to 1/4 cup, but both the corn bread/muffin mix and the cream corn has sugar in it and I'm not sure if it needs more sugar added to still be sweet.
I've already reviewed this, but I had to write and rave more about this recipe. This cornbread tastes so great, and it is so perfect! I'd been looking for this recipe for a long time, and this is just right! I've made this a few times since I found the recipe. The last time I made it, my company was fighting over the last pieces! I think I'll double or triple the recipe next time!
DELICIOUS!! I'd recommend using a smaller pan. The cornbread came out a little too flat in a 9x13 pan.
Finally!!! A recipe for the kind of cornbread my husband loves..I had looked all over. It tastes exactly like described...sweet and chewy. The corn adds fiber and the whole recipe is economical. It was extremely fast to make too...I didn't even beat the egg first...just dumped it all in there together and stirred! It tastes good enough to eat all by itself (and we did! :) Thanks for sharing!
Very tasty! I put a whole can of creamed corn in (15 oz) and left out the sugar. It came out perfectly. Delish! I'll never make cornbread without the addition of creamed corn again. :)
Made this to go with chili. Used a little less sugar (maybe 1/4 cup), and baked them as muffins. Baked for 35 mins at 375.
I doubled the recipe, using two 8oz."complete" corn muffin mix packages - no eggs or sugar needed; just add milk. (I added about 1/4 cup more milk to the recipe to compensate for not using eggs.) It took longer to bake, about 45 minutes, in a 375 degree oven - but was still very moist. We enjoyed it a lot! I'll make this one again. Thanks:)
This was a fairly good recipe but it was a little too sweet. I would cut the sugar in half. Creamed corn is already sweet. The texture was sticky, but a good change from the typical corn bread. It wasn't too dry which is, in my opinion, the worst part of most corn bread. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good. I made them in a cup cake pan and it came out perfect at 30 mins.
Super yummy! Only reason I gave it 4 stars was because it didn't make very much. I made 2 batches and let the 2nd batch sit for 3-4 minutes before putting it in the pan which made it thicker and better.
GREAT recipie. I decrease sugar a little bit. This comes out better doubled in a 9x13 pan. This is my standard cornbread recipie. Excellent.
Wonderful if you like sweet and savory! I added a few things as well:1/4c bacon bits, 1/2-3/4c chopped ham, 1 sm can diced green chilis, 1/4c butter and 3/4-1c fiesta blend cheese or mont jack/cheddar mix. Add all ingredients except butter in bowl plus original recipe's ingredients. Melt butter in 13X9 in pan in oven then pour batter into pan. So goooooood!!! Wanted to add New Mexico green chilis instead of canned green chilis but too hot for kids. REALLY tasty and makes a complete meal if you add a green salad on the side. Very decadent though...;)
I followed the recipe almost exactly (as per other suggestions, I added slightly less sugar) and I used the Jiffy cornbread mix, but I was just not impressed. It would do in a pinch, but I felt the flavour was pretty bland and nothing special. Oh yea, and I used a 8x8 square baking pan- the 13x9 must be an error. I'll keep searching for other recipes.
Although it’s yummy it’s very very sweet. Like breakfast food, not dinner food. That’s just a matter of preference though. I used Jiffy brand cornbread mix, which may be impacting the sweetness. This is also successful with only 2T sugar, and it’s also yummy with a finely chopped jalapeño added to the recipe.
The cornbread itself was great and so simple! The only thing that I find questionable is the actual recipe itself. I picked up a box of Jiffy cornbread muffin mix (8.5 oz) and realized the recipe only calls for one box. Basically the recipe has the same ingredients as on the box just adding sugar and cream corn so how in the world do you put it in a 9x13 pan and it turn out successful??!! I don't know it didn't sound right like maybe it was a misprint so I played it safe and baked it in an 8x8 pan for about 35 mins and it was perfect. So simple yet so many compliments!
really quick and easy. I added a can of whole corn and used a sweet corn mix. Came out awesome. Thanks!
Made it for Thanksgiving, and the whole family loved it! Per other reviews used Jiffy muffin mix, and didn't add any sugar. Used 4 ounces of cream corn and 4 ounces of whole corn, so it would not be to moist. Baked in a 9x9. PERFECT
I only need one word to describe this cornbread, "delicious!" I had a southern themed dinner party and this was a huge hit ... not only was every crumb eaten, but everyone wanted the recipe, too!
I loved this cornbread recipe. It was awesome. I followed it as directed except 1> I did not add any sugar as suggested by other reviewers using the “sweetened” creamed corn it came out sweet enough. If you prefer sweeter corn bread I suggest adding sugar to taste 2> Also per other reviewers I used the Jiffy mix. 3>I also cooked it for about 30mins and then let it sit on the counter top for 5-10mins. It was sooooo warm and gooey, even better the next day! My husband who had never tasted cornbread with real corn in it before was skeptical at first but when he tasted it he was really really pleased. Using a 8x9 pan it was still thin so next time I will use double the recipe. But great recipe.
SO GOOD and easy too! I would probably classify these as sweet corn cakes. The cornbread mix I bought was a 15 oz box so I doubled the milk, eggs, and sugar and used a whole can of creamed corn. Baked these up as muffins to go with the ham and lentil soup also from this site. Yummo!!
kids loved it. Topped it with homemade honey butter and it was decadent. changed nothing, thanks for a keeper
Was looking for a recipe using creamed corn and followed it exactly. Can't call it moist, have to call it wet! Baked in 9x13 for 45 min. Like another reviewer stated, "flat as a pancake." Dissapointed, won't even try to doctor it. Good ingredients wasted. I'll keep looking for that perfect cornbread, I know it's out there!!
This is without a doubt the best corn bread I have ever had. I did reduce the sugar per other reviews and it was perfect. I hate dry corn bread and have been searching for a moist recipe for years. I found it! And it's so easy. Thank you!
This was pretty good! I'll admit to preferring savory foods, but I opted for this recipe because it's kid-friendly. Corn happens top be the only vegetable my daughter likes. While this recipe is sweet, it sure is a healthier alternative for an after school snack than some of our other choices. I opted to make this recipe in a cast iron skillet. I used the whole 14.5 oz can of creamed corn; the corbread was very moist on the inside and nice and crispy on the bottom and sides from the pan. I'm not sure how long I baked it, maybe 20-25 minutes; my oven is nor calibrated correctly so I usually just eye stuff for doneness.
VERY EASY AND VERY TASTY! I LISTENED TO THE OTHER REVIEWS AND USED 1/3 CUP OF SUGAR.........STILL TOO MUCH! NEXT TIME I WILL ONLY ADD LESS THAN A 1/4 CUP! I ADDED SOME CHOPPED JALOPENOS(WE LOVE SPICY) NEXT TIME I WILL ALSO BAKE IN AN 8 IN SQUARE PAN! IT CAME OUT VERY THIN IN13X9 PAN..........AWESOME AND SUPER EASY RECIPE THAT YOU CAN EASILY MODIFY! THANKS 4 THE GREAT RECIPE! I MAKE IT WITH THE CHILI 1 RECIPE! YULMMY!
A great recipe. Definitely cut back on the amount of sugar! I also baked this in a 9x9 pan because we like thicker pieces of cornbread. By doing this, I needed to increase the time it baked. Another option is to increase the temperature to 375 degrees.
Excellent!! Used two Jiffy mixes, 2/3 cup milk, 2 eggs, 2/3 cup sugar and two eggs. Cooked for 35 minutes in the oven in my 12inch cast iron skillet. Came out great!!
Loved it! Used a 8X8 pan, and baked ~33 min.
mmmmmm, what an easy & delicious cornbread! i used jiffy mix, poured the batter in a hot greased 8" cast iron skillet then baked it as directed. we served this with the equally delicious "my chili" (also from this website.) muchas gracias, laura!
This recipe is now as staple for every family gathering but I have to warn everyone that the 9 X 13 pan is WAY too large (even the photo shown is not a 9 X 13) - unless you like your cornbread 1/4 inch thin and dry. I use an 8 X 8 and increase cooking time (my oven is from the 60s so everything is increased!). The cornbread then comes out thick and moist. I also decrease the sugar to maybe a couple of tablespoons, I've even take the sugar out completely and it's still really good. Creamed corn is so sweet already and I find the bread goes with food better this way, not as a stand alone dessert!
My family LOVED this cornbread recipe. It went well with the black-eyed peas and collard greens for the New Year! AWESOME and DELICIOUS!
Made this last night with chili. Only used 1/4C sugar as suggested by others. Creamed corn only came in 14oz cans so I just used a little less than the whole can. Also used glass pie dish. I really think 9x13 pan would be way to big for a single batch. Cooked 35min, turned out great. Super soft and fluffy. This will be my go to cornbread recipe from now on, thanks!
Followed recipe exactly as written and this was excellent. Very moist and sweet - no butter needed. Hubby LOVED it!
Ok I swear this is the best sweet bread I have ever tasted! I took mine out at 28 minutes and let it sit about 15 minutes. When I dug in it was so-o chewy and warm and... even a little gooey in the middle. Yuuuuumm!!! This is THE cornbread recipe I will use forever. Thank you Laura :)
I LOVE this cornbread recipe! I am not a fan of "dry" cornbread, but this is the exact opposite of dry. It is moist, sweet and delicious. I love to eat it hot out of the oven. I have also served it with chili on top. Everyone loves it!
This corn bread was so easy to make and delicious - moist, sweet, and flavorful. I also loved the peices of corn in the bread. However, I only gave it 4 stars because it crumbled and fell apart while cutting and picking up to eat. I'll probably make this again, but maybe lessen the dry ingredients to see how the bread holds together.
I am not rating this higher, because I have this recipe in the oven right now. What surprised me was that the recipe called for a 9x13 pan and the recipe ingredients were not nearly enough to fill that size pan. I did not see any comments about this.
This was good. I halved the sugar, using 2T. white sugar and 2T. honey. Family enjoyed it. Also baked it in an 8"x8"pan. Will make again.
Everyone that tries this cornbread loves it! It is very sweet so I usually put a little less than 1/2 a cup of sugar.
Like other reviewers suggested, I doubled all the ingredients except the cream corn. Delish. I put it in a 8x8 pan and served with chili. It is a sweet cornbread.
Very good flavor, but the texture was TOO light and crumbly (yet still moist). I like my cornbread to really BE THERE--thick, dense. It was very quick and easy, but I won't be making it again.
Great recipe! I doubled it for a 9x13' pan and left out the sugar (the Jiffy mix already has enough for me!). Thanks!!
Wow was this good! Didn't change a thing except cooked it in a 8 x 8 pan and used just a sprinkle of sugar. Very moist and delicious! Thank you for the post!
So I did everything it said but the batter seemed really thin in a 9x13 pan. I went ahead and tried it and it came out very very thin. While it is absolutely delicious, I like my cornbread big! Guess I will have to try doubling it next time.
very simple and good. Only thing I did different was I used a little less sugar.
This recipe was so simple to make and it went well with barbecued chicken. The bread definitely stays moist which isn't always the case with plain corn muffins. Thanks for the recipe I will make it again.
Loved this recipe!!! Very moist, sweet cornbread! I, like some other users, like my cornbread thick. I doubled the recipe if cooking in a 9 x 13 pan. Otherwise, I would bake in an 8 x 8. We love to eat this with chili or taco soup!
I took others advice and only used 1/3C of sugar. We took this cornbread camping with us...it was so moist and delicious! I grilled slices on the grill and poured chili over it in bowls and it became a camping favorite! MMM MMM!Thanks so much for the great recipe!
This was very good. I used Marie Callendar's packaged mix, 2/3 c. milk, 2 eggs, 1 can of the creamed corn and 1 cup of sugar. I baked it in a 9 x 13 pan for about 45 minutes. It turned out more like a cake than cornbread. It could have been the mix. Either way, it sure was yummy!
Very quick and easy, and very good. I keep a box of cornbread mix handy now for whenever I want to serve chile
very good cornbread. I made it as muffins. Followed the recipe, but doubled it, I only used 1/2 of the sugar, it was still sweet. Very moist, my husband and freind loved it.
Fantastic! Simple to make and delicious to boot. I didn't have any milk so I used some powdered milk (3 T) and 1/3 c. water. I used 1/4 c. vanilla sugar and 1/4. c honey. It was light and sweet. Mine needed to for about 40 minutes because I used a 7 X 11 pan for a taller cornbread - and the edges still weren't burned. It was fabulous. I made a bit of honey butter to spread on the top. Can't say enough.
Really good except that it was oddly a little too moist. It kept falling apart as I was trying to cut and serve it.
This recipe is the best cornbread ever. People that try it think it must be so hard to make and it's so easy. Thank you for submitting this one.
Yummy!! I doubled this recipe - used two 7.5 ounce boxes of cornbread mix and one 14.5 ounce can of creamed corn. I used half and half instead of the milk. Also - I cut the sugar to 1/4 cup and added 1 teaspoon of Slyvia's Soulful Seasoned Salt. Came out fantastic beyond belief!!!!! Thanks!!
My "go to" cornbread recipe.... We make it all the time! I do decrease the white sugar to 1/4 c... Too sweet for us otherwise! Yumyum!
I love it! And so does my picky hubby! When he heard cornbread his face dropped, but when he tried it he was shocked to find out that he liked it cooked that way. This is the only way I will ever cook cornbread again!
quick and easy and only 30 min...will have to keep a small can of cream corn on hand for future
Too "corny" for my taste.
I am not sure if I got the recipe from this site or not, but this has been my FAVORITE cornbread for years and I lost it! I am happy to have it back!!
Love this recipe! Moist and sweet. And my apt smelled heavenly while it baked. One note-- I used a 9x9 baking dish rather than a 9x13.
too easy and deliciously chewy...the creamed corn is a great addition as the added corn texture makes it that much better. I left out the added sugar since the corn muffin mix had sugar already. Great recipe!
Moist and very corny! Excellent with Debdoozie's Chili.
I make this but don't put extra sugar in it. unless you want it sweeter, just skip it
Sweet and moist! The first dish finished at our potluck!
I've made this several times now, exactly as written, and it's always perfect. This is the only recipe I make because it's the cornbread my husband asks for time and again! So easy and quick, and absolutely delicious!! Thanks for the great recipe :) Only thing I do differently is double the recipe, because there's never enough!
This is a hit time and time again! The kids, family & friends always ask me to make this! Make this at least twice a month and in 5 minutes it's gone!
Before I made this, I read some of reviews that said it was too sweet with the sugar, so I made it without and it was perfect! Delicious, still plenty sweet, moist and dense.
I have been making cornbread like this for years. I do not add the sugar but I do add a minced jalapeno pepper or two and a hand full of cheddar, colby or pepper jack cheese. I think the corn has a lot to do with the moistness of this.
All I can say is WOW !!!!!!!!! But I'll say more. This is so easy and delicious. I followed the recomandations of others and cut back on the amount of sugar and baked in a 8x8 dish. It was sweet and moist with great texture. As easy and tasty as this is I'll never have an excuse not to have cornbread when I want.
Love this! It much more moist than regular corn bread. I like to add diced jalapenos to give it a little heat.
This is better than the Cici's brand corn cake mix I used to buy. Wonderfully sweet and delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
I combined this with another recipe and it turned out absolutely perfect. I added an extra egg and a dollop of sour cream to the batter. (That made it very moist but not mushy like the other recipe). I made muffin sizes to reduce cooking time to about 17 minutes.
Great recipe. My husband was not a fan of cornbread at all and never touched it when I served the traditional recipe. I've now ONLY used this recipe and he goes back for seconds and thirds! A big hit with the kids too.
Good, moist, but not overly sweet. I didn't use any sugar. Not the cornbread I made on New Year's - I need to find that one again! Try Awesome and Easy Corn Casserole(?)
This recipe is good, but the sugar needs to be cut in half...Way too sweet!!!
Well I did not read too well and used 15 oz can of creamed corn :) I reduced sugar to 1/4 cup and added some jalapenos for my hubby. Baked in 9x9 pan. It worked out fine, just little too wet (but that was my fault) Good recipe.
The first time I made this I thought it was too sweet. Since then I double the corn mix, eggs and milk, use a soup size can of the corn and only 1/2 cup of sugar. I always get asked for the recipe.
This cornbread is sweet, soft, moist, and melts in your mouth. This is the best cornbread I've ever had! Will absolutely make it again.
