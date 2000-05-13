Camp Cornbread

I loved this cornbread recipe. It was awesome. I followed it as directed except 1> I did not add any sugar as suggested by other reviewers using the “sweetened” creamed corn it came out sweet enough. If you prefer sweeter corn bread I suggest adding sugar to taste 2> Also per other reviewers I used the Jiffy mix. 3>I also cooked it for about 30mins and then let it sit on the counter top for 5-10mins. It was sooooo warm and gooey, even better the next day! My husband who had never tasted cornbread with real corn in it before was skeptical at first but when he tasted it he was really really pleased. Using a 8x9 pan it was still thin so next time I will use double the recipe. But great recipe.