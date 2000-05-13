Camp Cornbread

A very easy cornbread recipe that the children and husbands will love. It's sweet, chewy and ready in a jiffy!

By Laura Shank

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Place the muffin mix a large mixing bowl. Stir in the milk and egg. Mix in the cream corn and sugar. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center of pan comes out clean.

131 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 20.2mg; sodium 165.3mg. Full Nutrition
