Banana Banana Bread

I absolutely LOVE this recipe. I've tried many different banana breads, but this one seems to be the simplest and best tasting. Moist, and a huge crowd-pleaser. I did make the following additions: 1 T. cinnamon (add this to the dry ingredients), and 1 T. cinnamon. Also, if I have it on hand, I will add in 2 heaping spoonfuls of sour cream. This just enhances the moistness of the bread. Make sure to fold in the bananas and stir the wet and dry ingredients by hand and not mixer until JUST moistened. Bananas should be BLACK, very very ripe. You can freeze mashed bananas in a ziploc bag and save them until you are making bread. I use 3 large overripe bananas for this recipe. I have used shortening, margarine, and butter and they all work wonderfully with this recipe. I also grease the pan and coat it with a brown sugar-cinnamon-flour mixture, and sprinkle some oats on top for presentation. I also accidentally UNDERBAKED this recipe yesterday and found that although the middle sunk, I stuck it back in the oven and baked it, checking it every 5 minutes for doneness. If the top starting browning too much, I turned down the heat to 200F and kept the process going. It STILL turned out PERFECT!