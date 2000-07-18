Austrian Peach Cookies II

My Brother-in-law made the very odd request of Austrian Peach Cookies for his birthday dinner dessert. I am ALWAYS up for a cooking challenge and since I had never seen, heard of, or tasted these cookies before I turned to good ol' allrecipes who never fails me :) There are two recipes for these cookies on here. Both of the cookie doughs were similar, so this was the exact dough recipe I used. My BIL also requestd that I make some with a strawberry jelly filling so I combined a 1/2 cup jelly with 2 or 3 tbsp of the cookie crumbs, 1/4 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 tsp nutmeg which filled about 10 cookies. Of the three versions I made, the filling in Ausrtian Peach Cookies II was our least favourite. The Austrian Peach Cookie filling recipe on here was our favourite, and the strawberry jelly filling was second. I photo journalled my making of these cookies in hopes that I could help someone who was intrigued by the recipe, but intimidated to try it. I highly recommend diving head first into a recipe that you have never attempted before. The best thing that can happen is an incredible epicural discovery that is received with high praise leaves you feeling proud of your accomplishment. The very worst thing that can happen is you now have an epic tale of cooking disaster to tell which will humour all who hear it for ages :)

