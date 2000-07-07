Bananerberry Smoothie
It's great on a hot summer day and easy to prepare.
Excellent, esp. with peaches and strawberries in season. I found the sugar content fine...Read More
i wasn't to big on itRead More
I thought is was ok, but there is not quite enough sugar, slightly bland. It is easy to make.
This was easy AND delicious. My children loved it.
This was a pretty good smoothie, but next time I'll just tinker it to suit my taste. I'll prolly end up doubling the banana, reducing the apple, and increasing the ice-cream. Mine didn't have ice in it because I forgot to make some, and it made more than 2 servings. This is a pretty good basis for my ultimate smoothie though :)
I never would have thought to use apples in a smoothie, but why not? Unfortunately, while it certainly contributes additional nutrition, it did not add much flavor. Adding all those ice cubes only watered down the flavor as well. It was nice, however, to find a smoothie that didn’t have the tang of yogurt, and for that alone I’ll rate this four stars. It’s easy enough to cut back on the ice cubes or to not add it at all if your fruit is frozen.
First of all the serving size is wrong. I needed 4 servings so I doubled it and had enough for each person to have multiple refills. We also added some orange juice on one of the rounds and it was WAY better with that.
So so so delish ! The portion size runs big when I did it for one person, but I didn't mind having extra smoothie. It tastes so great !
DELICIOSO, I DIDN'T HAVE PEACHES.
Wonderful, the bananas really taste delectable in this one!!
great for taste
Delicious. My banana was frozen, so I had to add a tiny bit more milk as it was too thick at first. Not too sweet, and very refreshing. This is also a great recipe for that apple that's just not quite crisp enough to eat out of hand.
I would say this tastes more like a strawberry shake than anything else. As I have a Vitamix blender I can blend frozen fruit and apples with skins, so that is what I used. I made a 1/2 recipe and added 1/4 cup more milk just to make the blending slightly easier. I used 1/2 the fat Edys brand vanilla bean ice cream and reduced fat milk. I also used 6 ice cubes for 1/2 the recipe. When I tasted it for some reason it seemed low on sweeteness. I added a quick squeeze of agave and that helped. I got 2 large or 3 small servings out of half the recipe. It also cut the calories by more than half. This makes a rather healthy strawberry like shake, at least using frozen fruit like I did.
Hubby was out of town so I decided to give this a try for my dinner. Loved it! I didn't have peaches or apples, so I threw raspberries in instead. My banana was very ripe so lots of flavor came thru. Very tasty!
favorite by far!
besst smoothie everrrrrrrr
Not bad but needs more sweetness.
Very good but need to add extra milk to make it a true smoothie.
This was delicious. I never thought of adding apples to a smoothie. By the way, the correct order to add ingredients to the smoothie is milk first, then ice cream, ice and fresh fruit. Not the other other way around. I only blended it once. I would make it again.
Really nice and simple. I didn’t have peaches, but it was great without them.
This was great I added a bit more apple and strawberry. Replaced peaches with watermelon and added a scoop more of ice cream. It was really good
Delicious. I didn’t use apple.
It turned out great! Very delicious!!
5 stars even without any ice cream!
I love this recipe. but I made the following changes: I didn't use peaches I used raspberries ( only 1/2 cup because raspberries can be sour) and I usually use yogurt ( the kind doesn't matter but I tend to use vanilla for the taste or plain if im feeling healthy lol). it was great! I always peel my apple and granny smith apples are the best thanks!
Delicious!
It was one of the best smoothie I’ve ever tasted, I loved it.
I loved this. I added a teaspoon of honey and replaced the ice cream with low-fat vanilla yogurt. It was sweet enough and was delicious! The fruit was very fresh
Very tasty. FIber full.
Delicious! This is the best smoothie ever!
Very Delicious! I used apples, strawberries, bananas and blueberries, added half-cup of almond milk and half-cup orange-mango juice with ice cubes.
