Bananerberry Smoothie

4.4
42 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It's great on a hot summer day and easy to prepare.

Recipe by M m-k

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine strawberries, banana, peaches, apples, and ice cream. Blend until smooth. Add ice, pour in milk and blend again until smooth. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 57.8g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 108.7mg. Full Nutrition
