Peach Ice Cream

4.6
300 Ratings
  • 5 236
  • 4 39
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 4

A creamy, delicious Summertime treat! This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

Recipe by BIGGUNNER

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large bowl, mix together eggs and sugar until smooth; puree peaches in blender or food processor and stir 5 cups of puree into egg mixture. Stir in cream, half-and-half, vanilla and salt and mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Pour mixture into freezer canister of ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 86.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022