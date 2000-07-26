Peach Ice Cream

This was one of the best ice creams I have ever had, better then haggan daaz! It took minimal effort and the awards were to die for (well almost) I have a cuisanart 2 qt. ice cream maker and did as a user suggested to minimize the recipe to 11 servings. This did perfect, in fact I might have even been able to do 12 but no more. I followed the directions to the tee for the exception of adding one fresh vanilla bean (split and scraped) and added freshly ground nutmeg (about 1/2 tsp I would say). My peaches were very ripe being they are taken from our tree in the backyard. But to make a more intense flavor I peel the peaches on top of my food processor bowl to catch the juices and simply sliced in half and took the pit out. I then pulsed my peaches so that it was slightly pureed with some chuncks in it. I added this mixture to the egg and sugar mixture I whipped in my Kitchen Aid. I added the rest of the ingredients and blended on low until well incorporated. After that, I poured into my ice cream maker and set the timer for 25 minutes. I then scooped it out into a freezer safe container to freeze to the consistency of ice cream. Thank you so much for sharing. A definite keeper to hand down to my children and their grandchildren.