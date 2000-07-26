Peach Ice Cream
A creamy, delicious Summertime treat! This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
This is better than 5 stars! With only 24 hrs notice of making this ice cream I couldnt find peaches that were super ripe so....I used fresh blackberries! So good! It took about 8 cups of fresh to get the five cups puree (I actually just mashed them with my pastry blender leaving lots of chunks). Any fresh fruit would be awesome. You have to try this.Read More
So rich, thick, and creamy! Definitely better than store-bought! The original recipe fills a one gallon ice cream freezer. Use 1/3 of the recipe to fill a 1.5 quart freezer. I have made it several times, always with rave reviews. I had to substitute evaporated milk once for the whipping cream and it was still delicious!
I usually don't care for fruit ice creams, but this was fantastic. I only made a half batch and it is still a LOT of ice cream! I used splenda instead of sugar to cut down on the calories, and it was really good. Nice peachy flavor.
This is the BEST peach ice cream!!! I usually don't care for peach ice cream, but I could not get enough of this. I used Georgia Belle peaches, which was a great choice.
Excellent! Only problem was on my part, wasn't able to find peaches that were ripe enough. There wasn't a very strong peach flavor. I am curious to see if anybody has tried frozen peaches??
This was really good. My boyfriend and children loved, though I thought it to be a bit too sweet. But that aside, it was good. Thanks.
This is very rich! And if you put it in a good container, it will last for weeks and weeks in the freezer.
Really great flavor and texture! I used almond extract in place of the vanilla. Loved it!
This was one of the best ice creams I have ever had, better then haggan daaz! It took minimal effort and the awards were to die for (well almost) I have a cuisanart 2 qt. ice cream maker and did as a user suggested to minimize the recipe to 11 servings. This did perfect, in fact I might have even been able to do 12 but no more. I followed the directions to the tee for the exception of adding one fresh vanilla bean (split and scraped) and added freshly ground nutmeg (about 1/2 tsp I would say). My peaches were very ripe being they are taken from our tree in the backyard. But to make a more intense flavor I peel the peaches on top of my food processor bowl to catch the juices and simply sliced in half and took the pit out. I then pulsed my peaches so that it was slightly pureed with some chuncks in it. I added this mixture to the egg and sugar mixture I whipped in my Kitchen Aid. I added the rest of the ingredients and blended on low until well incorporated. After that, I poured into my ice cream maker and set the timer for 25 minutes. I then scooped it out into a freezer safe container to freeze to the consistency of ice cream. Thank you so much for sharing. A definite keeper to hand down to my children and their grandchildren.
Since I have been getting lots of peaches from my neighbor and a co-worker gave me an ice cream maker I searched and found this recipe. My kids never want to eat peaches but they raved about this ice cream and my husband and I thought it was very good too. Will make it again many times!
This came out very rich and the texture was perfect. I halved the recipe and the amount was perfect for my ice cream maker. I don't really like using raw eggs, so I heated up the sugar, half-and-half, and heavy cream to about 180 degrees F and tempered the eggs. Then I took everything off of the heat and added the rest of the ingredients. Chilled for about 4 hours in the fridge before putting it into the ice cream maker. I will definitely make this again, perhaps with mango or berries.
This recipe reminds me of home made ice cream that we made when I was growing up! It is very creamy and simply delicious!
I have made this recipe twice already. Both turned out great, way better than the ice cream in the store. Here is the measurement that I used for a 2-quart ice cream maker: 3 eggs, 1 3/4 cup sugar, 2.5 to 2.45 cups pureed peaches (2.45 cups will give more fresh fruit favor but 2.5 would do ), 2 cup heavry cream, 1 cup half /half cream ( the 2nd time I used 2% fat milk, it still tasted good but less creamy ), 1 teaspoon vanallia extract, 1/4 teaspoon salt,
I'm fairly experienced at making ice cream so when I read over the recipe it seemed like there was an awful lot of sugar for the amount of cream and half-and-half. I gave it the benefit of the doubt, however, assuming the peaches must require that extra sugar. But I still reduced it somewhat anyway. Rather than peaches I used mango, kiwi (fruits I had on hand) and a smidge of coconut extract and was really looking forward to this! I mixed it up, added the cream and half-and-half, gave it a taste and was SO disappointed to find it still too sweet for my taste. I had no choice but to add more cream, which I knew wasn't going to hurt the ice cream, but would indeed affect (weaken) the flavor. Thank goodness I tasted this before I churned it so that I could try to fix it! While this ended up being rich, creamy and delicious since I had to dilute the mix with extra cream, it was hardly "peachy."
We all agreed: This was the best peach ice cream ever. The only thing we did that the recipe didn't call for was this: we prepared the recipe the night before, refrigerated the mixture overnight, then put in the icecream maker in the morning. Unforgettable.
Hands down, this is a fabulous peach ice cream recipe. It is very smooth and creamy. The only thing I did differently was added two more peaches that were diced instead of pureed. It is a true, old fashioned ice cream....wonderful on a hot summer evening with friends!
Easy & Delicious! I used Egg Beaters because they are pasteurized. Peeling and pitting peaches is a pain--next time I might use frozen peaches instead...but the taste of fresh, ripe peaches is still better! I did use only 3 cups sugar with fairly ripe peaches and it was not too sweet and definitely not under sweet. I love that it's a no cook recipe too! YUMMY!
This is an excellent recipe due to the richness and creamy texture! One thing for readers to know, there are pasteurized eggs in the shell that you can buy. They are not stocked in every store, so you have to look for a store that carries them. But they are great to have because then you don't have to worry about eating raw eggs! I get them when I want to bake for my grandkids so that they can eat the batter! Also great for ice cream that is not cooked.
This is an awesome recipe! I did make a slight change in that I cooked the mix to 160 degrees, then chilled it for two hours before putting it into the mixer/freezer. Creamy and smooth, very good ice cream.
We loved this recipe. We used 2 small boxes of instant vanilla pudding to replace the raw eggs. Got rave reviews and requests to share the recipe.
This stuff is terrific! I've never made ice cream before, and after reading all the comments on the homemade ice cream article, I made some changes that fit our budget and our Cuisinart ice cream maker better, and it turned out great! I had it recalculate for 11 servings (to round out the eggs), used 1 cup sugar, 4 peaches, 2 cups heavy cream and no half&half. I only puréed half the peaches and added the unpuréed ones in the last few minutes. I also beat the eggs pretty well and then beat them quite a bit more when I added the sugar to get it kind of frothy. It came out very rich and smooth and the leftovers froze up perfectly, no super-hard ice cream here!
The eggs in this are not cooked into a custard and 6 eggs is a lot. I could taste the raw egg with every single bite. My children ate it, but I did not. It had that gooey texture of raw egg and the flavour of raw egg. This filled a 1 litre container and six eggs is a lot, so no wonder I could taste it. I like it when the eggs are cooked into a custard a lot better.
Will definately make this recipe again! Perhaps a little less sugar or a few peach chunks next time as the sweetness seems to outshine the peach flavor a little bit. If you don't have an ice cream maker, freeze in a metal bowl, stirring occasionally.
Wonderful! I used fresh Red Haven peaches...delicious. I couldn't get the peel off of the peaches, so just left them on...didn't make a bit of a difference. No need to peel them. I left about half in small chunks...would probably puree more. Overall, a wonderful, creamy treat!
This was very very sweet but DELICIOUS and so creamy! As a reviewer above suggested, I cut the recipe by 1/3 and it fit perfectly in my 1.5 quart ice cream maker. I have another suggestion if the fruit isn't as tasty as it should be...if you have a recipe like this, where the fruit is so important, and if you possibly can, DON'T buy the fruit at your local gigantic-box EverythingMart grocery/shoeshine/laundry place. Go to your local farmer's market stand. That's where I got the peaches for this ice cream and it was soooooooo worth it! My peaches were so ripe they practically peeled themselves. This ice cream will be so many times better if you use quality peaches. :)
I love this recipe, and so did my mom who ate a lot of it! The only thing I did differently was I left some small peach chunks. It was AMAZING!Oh, I also cut the recipe in half, b/c it was only for the two of us. GREAT!
One big problem with this recipe is that it measures peaches in units rather than in cups or ounces of prepared fruit. Depending on the size of the peach, this can make a huge difference in the outcome. Also, since sweetness of peaches varies tremendously, my suggestion is that you taste the product before and perhaps during freezing, to add sugar accordingly if needed.
I have not used this recipe myself. I just wanted to say that my recipe is the similar. I substitute EggBeaters for the raw eggs when feeding the young and elderly. Works perfectly.
This is an awesome recipe. I've tried it with peaches, strawberries, and bananas. Because it's Fall, I tried pumpkin, which turned out amazing. I halved the recipe to 16 servings, instead of peaches, i used a can of pumpkin, 3 tsp pumpkin pie spice, half brown sugar, half white sugar and added walnuts (only because I didn't have pecans) about 5 mins before the end of the ice cream maker cycle. Easy and delicious!
I cut this recipe in half and it still made too much for my icecream maker, so I made the 2nd batch the next day. Not complaining, it was delish! I did cook the milk and eggs as I think it makes it creamier. I will make this again, such a good way to eat fresh peaches!
Kudos to you, Chris! I took a chance on a $3 flea market ice cream maker from 1970-something, as well as your recipe. I am thoroughly pleased with both! This is very close to my dad's recipe for homemade peach ice cream, (which I haven't had since 1970-something!). THANK YOU SO MUCH! Muy excelente!
Made a half batch of this as the whole batch would have overflowed our ice cream freezer. VERY good. It is possible to just heat the mixture to 170 degrees to cook the eggs and then cool in fridge before making ice cream. This is helpful for those who don't have 'homegrown' eggs. Also a pastureized egg substitute will work as well.
This is not only the best peach ice cream I have ever had, but one of the best ice creams I have had period. EVERYONE who has even tasted it loves it. I did tweak the recipe a bit. I cut the sugar down by 1/3, and 25% of the sugar used for I used brown sugar (1-1/2 cups white, 1/2 cup brown on a half recipe). I also added a pinch of cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and fresh ground nutmeg.....FABULOUS!!! We only have a quart size ice cream maker, so we used a half recipe, and it still filled the thing twice. Definite keeper!
This ice cream came out great! Be sure to use very ripe peaches for the most flavor. To ripen your peaches, place them in a brown paper bag a let them set on your counter for a day or two. Check them each day for softness and a sweet smell, then they're ready to use. I cut the peaches in half, then used a grapefruit spoon to scoop out the 'meat,' this was much quicker then peeling and chopping. I used 10 peaches, and only came out with 4 cups of puree, but it worked out fine. I used a 4 qt. ice cream maker, and the mixture came right up to the fill line - perfect! But, if you are looking for ann intensely peach falvor, this isn't the one for you, it is more of a peaches 'n cream taste, very subtle. Once the ice cream maker was done, the ice cream was more of the consistency of soft-serve ice cream, so yoo probably want to freeze it for a firmer ice cream.
I have a Cuisinart Small Ice Cream Maker. It only make 1.5 quarts, NOT 4 like recipe calls. I was SO worried this recipe would not come out correctly scaling it down. I read x2 other reviews of scale down and I tried it. I scaled it to 11 servings except I used 4 peaches, not 3 1/2 as scaled recipe called for. Everything fit to a "T" inside my little machine, to the top PERFECT! What was more perfect was how it tasted when it was done. OMG-O-S-H, this ice cream was AH-MAZING! It brought me back to hand picked peach ice-cream that I made via a TURN crank on my grandmothers porch 32 years ago. I closed my eyes and was back there w one bite. My family, small kids, raw eggs OK, ate it up and BEGGED for more! This recipe is everything you want, simple, and simply delicious! Don't shy away because of raw eggs. Try this recipe and you'll agree w ALL these other reviewers that it's AMAZING! My take on fat-free....I use whole fat everything. Moderation is the key. There are more chemicals to make something fat free vs bad calories from eating something every now again. Enjoy this ice-cream, let it take you back to g'mas porch (minus the arm cramps from the crank) and SMILE.....I sure did! TY so much for sharing this! :)
Absolutely AMAZING!
This recipe is wonderful! We halved it and used egg beaters instead of real eggs and it turned out great! I won't be buying peach ice cream from the grocery store anymore!
Just made this today for Father's Day. It was awesome and everyone loved it! It was the very first recipe I made in my new Cuisinart Ice Cream maker. The machine only holds 1 1/2 quarts, so I halved the recipe. I set aside some extra chopped peaches and added them at the last 5 minutes of the cycle. Next time I'll go a little less on the sugar, just to see how it turns out. But the overall consistency was rich and creamy and EXCELLENT!
Very disappointing! We made this for my husband's work party and began freezing it 3 hours before we were to arrive. It NEVER froze!!! We continued freezing it an hour after we got there...still NEVER froze! We sadly served peach milkshakes instead. Most were very un-appetized by the idea and didn't try them. We don't know what went wrong....we followed directions perfectly...very disappointing.
I've tried this recipe with frozen fruit and it's wonderful. My husband and kids said it tasted like store bought ice cream.
I took a tip from another reviewer and subbed almond extract. I added some freshly ground nutmeg and saved some peach slices to add to the mixture at the very end so that there were some chunks to give it more texture. So good! A big hit among everyone that I gave containers to.
Really wonderful! Made it with incredible fresh peaches and I'm sure that helped but it was really creamy and delicious. Will try to remember to chill the mixture thoroughly before putting it in the freezer next time to help speed the time. Will most certainly make it again!
Oh yeah! Good stuff here. Left some peaches out and minced them and cooked them up with some of the puree and then added into the mix after it began to set up.....even better.
BEST homemade ice cream EVER!!! Being from the South, I have tasted numerous homemade ice creams. This is the creamiest, most flavorful recipe I have ever come across. The no-cook recipe is so easy to "whip up" and makes a generous batch. If you have fresh peaches on hand (or even if you must make a trip to the farmer's market), this recipe is a "must try"!
delicous but cut down the sugar and add other fruit for extra zing
this worked well with fresh mango. also, i swapped the proportions of heavy cream and half & half to reduce the fat content slightly and it worked fine. i agree with others that it would taste fine with less sugar.
Just a delicious recipe. As others suggested, I set the yield to 11, which was just right for the Donvier Ice Cream maker. I left the peaches in small chunks (didn't puree them), substituted 2 % milk for the half and half, and blend (10 % butter fat) for the whipping cream, and substituted almond extract for the vanilla. Just a great flavour. Easy to make. Thanks Chris.
My first suggestion on this recipe is to half the serving amount. Most home ice cream makers make 2 quarts ....... half of this recipe makes a little over 2 quarts. The flavor is really quite subtle and very nice. Vanilla varies in it's strength and mine is from Mexico and strong ... be careful that it doesn't overpower the peaches. I suggest using 6 peaches for half the recipe and be certain to skin them - even though that isn't mentioned. Good recipe!!!
I'm thinking my ice cream machine doesn't work that well. This recipe made something more like a granita than ice cream - and I did use 1/2 & 1/2 plus heavy whipping cream. I did decided to peel all the peaches before pureeing them - for a nice smooth consistency. The taste was good, though.
Excellent as-is. Better when you substitute 3 TBS of half&half with 3 TBS peach schnapps. If you do add almond extract (as one reviewer did) add two or 3 drops of it, no more. This is a delicate dish. The peach is there, but almost elusive. If it isn't enough punch, you can add diced frozen peaches after the ice cream freezes. "Cooks Illustrated" recommended the Krups ice cream maker that I have. But it only allows for 1 quart of ice cream, and I didn't realize this. Ice cream expands, so I wasted a ton of product (could have put it in ice cube trays and frozen it, though). It froze perfectly. My ice cream maker paddle makes a back-and-forth motion when the ice cream is done, so there's no guesswork. My ice cream maker took 1/2 to freeze (probably longer than usual because of the Schnapps). Perfect texture, taste and sweetness.
nice as is......I'm lucky enough to get fresh Palisade, Colorado peaches .... very good
I am not a fan of peaches or ice cream but picked this recipe out for a family dinner dessert item. What a huge hit, the texture of the ice cream was great and the peach flavor was just right. I will make this again!
The fresh peaches taste so good, and it's very rich! Next time I use very ripe peaches, though, I'll cut back on the sugar.
Absolutely delicious! I had very juicy peaches. I was worried the ice cream would come out runny, but it didn't. Followed the recipe exactly. It was a bit too sweet, but heck, it's ice cream - we enjoyed it! NOTE: Homemade icecream is always very soft right after making it. Even 2-3 hours isn't enough to firm it up. Best if it is stored in an air-tight container overnight for best (more firm) results!
I LOVED this ice cream!!! My family agrees that it's the best homemade ice cream we've ever had. I was initially worried it would turn out a little strangley because it is mostly cream and no milk, and other recipes I've tried like that make little bits of butter or something.... but this one was GREAT! It turned out PERFECT and very smooth and creamy. DEFINATELY a keeper! Thankyou!!!! :)
This was so good. Everyone in my house loved it. I would cool it overnight before I put in the ice cream machine.
It was way too sweet for my family, even though I put less sugar than the recipe indicated. Also, I couldn't really taste the peaches. Texture was unfortunate as well. There were ice crystals in it, probably a result of not cooking it. I'm sure the texture wasn't the fault of the ice cream maker, because I have made successful batches using other recipes before.
I made this recipe, but wanted more peaches in it, so I drained a can of freestone peaches, chopped them up and added 1tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp. of butter extract. The result tasted like homemade peach cobbler..Very good recipe.
OUTSTANDING! I made this with fresh, perfectly ripe, Fredericksburg (TX) peaches and this was by far the best peach ice cream I've ever had. I cut the recipe in half to accommodate my 2 qt. ice cream maker and it worked perfectly. I used this same recipe but substituted strawberry puree for peach puree and it turned out just as delicious.
So good, & creamy...DELICIOUS!!!!!!
This is the best peach ice cream I've ever had. Easy and delicious!
This recipe works great for coffee ice cream! just substitute (8) shots of Starbucks espresso and 8oz of Starbucks Coffee in place of the peaches (24 servings). I have made it several times with great reviews. I have also used used fresh or frozen strawberries instead of the peaches and it was wonderful.
This ice cream is amazing. I made quite a few changes suggested by other reviews. I halved the recipe which was still too much for my ice cream maker. Next time I would do a third of the recipe/change the calculations to 11 servings. I used one mango and the rest peaches. I used a potato masher in a glass measuring bowl to make it easier and a little chunkier. I also changed the milk quantities to make it not so creamy. I used 1 cup whole milk, 1 cup heavy cream, and 1 cup half and half. Next time I will do as another reviewer suggested 2 cups half & half and 1 cup cream. I also cut down the sugar a little to 1.5 cups. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe is unbelievable. I used small white flesh peaches from Fredericksburg (which took an hour to peel). I peeled them and cut them over a bowl, to catch the juices. When I halved the recipe (to make 1 batch in a normal ice cream machine), I needed just over 2 cups of the peach/juice mixture to get the right peach flavor. As others have suggested, I did use slightly less sugar. The other thing I did differently was temper the eggs to kill off any potential bacteria (since I have a one year old and am pregnant). Fresh farm eggs wold be safe, but I don't trust the ones from the grocery store. To do this, I mixed all of the ingredients EXCEPT the peaches in a sauce pan on the stove top and cooked JUST until the mixture reached 170f. Doing this (cooking, cooling, and peeling tiny peaches) took a really long time, but it was SO worth it. I don't know what peach recipe I used last time, but it was nothing compared to this. Yum.
I don't get it...followed the recipe to a 'T". NO flavor...Tasted like I froze up the cream and ate it. The consistency was weird, too. Peaches ARE very much in season right now, too... Very sad because I spent about 17.00 for the ingredients. What a great disappointment...
My 5 year old Emma helped me make this ice cream last night. It is delicious! The only warning is the recipe actually makes 2 batches for the standard size ice cream maker. I reccomend cutting the liquids in half. It's yummy!
Excellent taste and easy to make. For those who care for "hard" ice cream, this is soft and creamy.
We loved this ice cream! A bag of nectarines got too soft to enjoy fresh so I went looking something to do with them & found this recipe. It tastes a lot like a local hand crafted ice cream-mmmm!
This ice cream was wonderful and so simple. We made it while down at the beach, it was so perfect and refreshing!
This is a great ice cream recipe! I have an electic ice cream maker, and I only added 2 1/2 c. of sugar. It turns out creamy and churns out great:)
This recipe sounds amazing though I would like to know if I can cook the ingredients through, would it destroy the recipe? I am new to ice cream making and don't think I am confortable with the raw eggs...
This was good and certainly easy. Does not need the salt - hard to distinguish the tangy from the salty taste. I halved the recipe and it made a ton, would cut in half again next time for two people.
This is THE BEST ICE CREAM THAT I HAVE EVER EATEN. Peroid. I did reverse the half and half and cream. I used 2 cups of heavy cream and four cups of half and half. I also cut the sugar to 3 cups instead of 3 1/2. It was perfect. The peach flavor was excellent!
Most kids will love this peach ice cream recipe because it is so sweet. For adults, I would cut the sugar in half and include some chopped up peaches, in addition to the peach puree. I think it also would be better if it had more of a peach taste, though this could have been due to the peaches we used - Spring Snow peaches... the first of the season. We're going to try this recipe again with Elbertas and Georgia Belles, once they come in. Overall, a good recipe!
I read a short story in the summer by Bill Crider about a sheriff who loves peach ice cream. His description of the ice cream was so good, it made me want to try some. Alas, as we don't have easily available such the huge variety of flavours over here as you lucky guys in the US have, I would have to make one. I halved the quantity but must admit I used less sugar than the recipe called for. A half quantity of sugar is 350 grams but I used 250 grams of sugar. The only other change I made was to use nectarines as we don't grow peaches over here and have to import them. As a consequence they do not have quite the same depth of flavour and are often disappointing. Nectarines are also imported but seem to be more consistent in quality. The ice cream wasn't quite as strongly flavoured as perhaps I'd have liked but it was still cool, creamy and unctuous. Yum!
Wow! Delicious! I halved the recipe and used 4 cups peach puree, 3 eggs, 1.75c sugar, 2c heavy cream, 1c 1% milk, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/4tsp salt. It was still too much to fit into my 1.5 quart ice cream maker...had to make a double batch! Delicious with "Apple Crisp II", with peaches substituted for apples.
Very good recipe! The only thing that I did different was to pasteurize my eggs first to feel safer about raw eggs for my children. I used the method from the baking bites website.
Very good. I only used 3 cups of sugar & used strawberries instead of peaches. I used 2 cups of cream & 4 cups half & half. We all thought it was great.
I made my first batch of ice cream following the recipe, but it was way too strong on vanilla. The second batch i added more peaches and less vanilla. A total hit!
Fabulous! I used Madagascar Vanilla Bean Paste for the vanilla, added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp nutmeg to give it a peach cobbler ice cream taste. It would have been great without the spices...just wanted a different taste today. This will be my new homemade peach ice cream go-to recipe!
Made this last night. Excellent consistency, but I could have used more of a peach flavor. The vanilla seemed to overpower it. I have some base left over, so I will add more peach puree before freezing it tonight. Overall, great recipe.
I have never rated anything here but have used AR often. *THIS* is the best, fastest, easiest ice cream recipe I have *ever* found. I cut it to 10 servings to fit in to my self freezing Cusineart ice-50BC ice cream maker. My wife ate a quart in the last 3 or 4 days with me helping a little. I want to try this base recipe for vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and any other fruit and such I can find. Oh and also I just used 2 cups of heavy cream. I didn't mess with half and half.
LOVE!!!LOVE!!!!!!LOVE IT AND SO DID EVERYONE ELSE......THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH I USE THIS TO MAKE ALL KINDS ON ICE CREAM DID I SAY THANK YOU WELL LET ME SAY IT AGAIN THANK YOU!AND GOD BLESS YOU,YOUR FAMILY ............TERRY137
I can't stop eating it out of the ice cream machine, and it's not even done completely haha! The flavor is out of this world! It's like an explosion of sweet sugary peachy goodness with every bite. mmmmm! I scaled the serving size down to 11, and used half 2% milk and half half-and-half in place of all the cream. Excellent:)
This recipe was way too sweet as others said. I suggest you cut sugar in half and then add more sugar as desired in between tastings, mixing well after each addition. I cut the recipe in half, but next time I will probably cut to 14 servings to fit my icecream maker. Cut calories by using, all half and half, instead of part heavy cream if desired. Had a good peach taste though. I'm giving this recipe 3 stars because I will use it in the future but only with changes. I like to leave a few larger pieces of fruit instead of all pureed for texture...just big enough to tell it's a tiny piece of peach.
I did not care for this recipe. I'm sorry, but, ice cold peaches definitely lose their fabulous flavor. What did help was the addition of GINGER, which always goes fabulous with peaches and enhances the flavor. Still...it doesn't "cut it" for me. I used my own elberta peaches off my own tree and this is NOT a way to enjoy them. THUMBS DOWN on this one...sorry.
We have made a similar recipe to this for years and years. It is without a doubt the best ice cream recipe there is. If you can't find fresh peaches buy the package of frozen peaches, thaw them out and puree them before adding to the ice cream - you'll never be able to tell the difference. Substitue strawberries, or any other fresh or frozen fruit - you will never use another recipe again.
This was great. We made no changes to this recepie except for cutting it in half. My whole family loved it. This is the first homemade ice cream I have ever made and my family DEMANDS I make it again.
What a great tasting recipe! I cut the recipe in half and made with 2 cups of whipping cream and 1 cup of 1% milk (what I had on hand) and it came out peachy and delicious.
Very good, rich and smooth ice cream. Even guests who werent "fruit lovers" loved this ice cream.
The consistency of this ice cream is DREAMY!! It was so easy to make. I served over crushed ginger snaps soaked in Canton ginger liqueur.
Great recipe!! I used fresh from the orchard peaches, splenda instead of sugar and 2 eggs and the equivalent of 4 eggs worth of egg beaters. Everyone had seconds - it is great.
So good! Perfect for a hot summer day!
Easy to make and a big hit with the family. Great way to use up the extra baskets of peaches from the tree in the yard!
i cut this recipe in half. another reviewer was correct in saying there wasn't enough peach flavor. nice creamy texture, but next time i will add more fruit puree!
Loved by everyone that tried it. It was "the best homemade icecream I've ever had" was a very common phrase. And it doesn't turn to rock in the freezer.
Unbelievable!!! Not only is it easy, it tastes divine. New family favorite. I'm going to buy fresh peaches and make some pulp to freeze so I can enjoy this in the fall-winter too!
Great recipe! Very easy to make and will definitely make again when peaches are in season. I would recommend letting the mixture sit for a few hours or even overnight before churning in the ice cream maker to get more flavor :)
