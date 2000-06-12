Pumpkin Bars IV
Great Bar recipe that is good with ice cream, or sold at a bazaar! Pureed squash can be used in place of the pumpkin.
Very moist and flavorful. I substituted applesauce for the vegetable oil to lessen fat and calories.Read More
Good recipe. Easy to prepare. Moist. More of a cake than what you typically think of a bar. Next time I would use cool whip instead of serving with ice cream as recommended.Read More
Loved it! Made a few modifications: used fresh pumpkin, cut the sugar in half, and used whole wheat flour. Turned out more like cake than bars, but great flavor and moist!
This is a wonderful recipe to "whip up" at the last minute. They are very moist, but not too crumbly, and taste great served with whip cream! However, they are best the first day after they are made, so I don't recommend making them too far in advance. Also, I added a dash (aprox 1/2 tsp) of Pumpkin Pie Spice to the batter for a little extra kick.
11.13.03 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/20119/pumpkin-bars-iv/ ... To reduce oil, I subbed 3/4c oil & 1/4c water. To reduce sugar, 1 3/4c sugar & 1/4c applesauce. I also didn't add the ginger & reduced the nutmeg to 1/4tsp. I wanted pumpkin bars, not gingerbread-tasting pumpkin. It was very good, but takes longer to bake. I'll try a larger pan next time or maybe I'll skip the water. I added half cup raisins, too. It was a good idea.
I loved this recipe. It was the perfect consistency not to light and not too heavy. I used 2 cups of real pumpkin (not canned) and I think that next time I will put 3 cups in. The pumpkin flavor was not strong enough. It is best eaten the day after. YUMMY!
Because I added 1 c chocolate chips, I used 3/4 c softened butter, 1-1/2 c sugar, and 1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice (for the spices). It came out delicious! The texture is soft, but handle-able and nice. I'd love to use a cream cheese frosting, but half my family is anti-frosting anything. This is a definite keeper! (I think I could even reduce the sugar more. Next time I'll use 1-1/4 cup or even just 1 cup. The chocolate chips make it plenty sweet.) GLUTEN FREE version: I used 2/3 c (each) chickpea flour, fine corn flour, and tapioca flour. I also added 2 tsps Xantham gum. (Brown rice flour could be used for the fine corn.)
I used several options suggested by reviewers on this recipe, and it turned out great, and much healthier. Sub: applesauce for oil, 1/4c splenda brown sugar blend + 1/4c white sugar vs 2c white sugar, used 1/2 wheat flour vs all white, and added 1/3c dried cranberries. very moist, not too sweet bar. Was a hit, and will be a keeper recipe!
very easy to make & i put the batter into 2 small square pyrex, this way you can share ! i also made a cream cheese frosting. This is a keeper recipe. My 3yr old daughter loves it & asked for it. to make it more nuturious add tofu pureed in with the pumpkin before adding the pumpkin (this gives the recipe protein ).
super easy and nice and light. 25 min was perfect!
Not sure why this ones ratings are so high. It is super greasy - maybe doing that applesauce trick might be a good idea. Also, I just can't have pumpkin bread without nuts (although I didnt have any on hand) so that will be a must if I ever make this again. But, I don't think I will. Good for what it was - a quick throw togehter with things I had on hand. Gave me my first taste of pumpkin for the season.
Very good I think I will add a box of vanilla pudding (like I do for cake mixes a lot) just to add a tinge more moistness.
Taste is okay not super flavorful. This is more like a cake than a bar. Very moist. Name of recipe is misleading.
I had only 1 Cup of pumpkin so I used another cup of butter nut squash I added a half a cup of raisins per someone's comment and I cut back on the sugar I also used a half a cup applesauce and a half a cup of oil and I also use pumpkin spice in place of the ginger and cloves and it came out very good especially with those raisens it was delicious and if I make cream cheese frosting and walnuts it would be even better but I'm out of cream cheese ...Enjoy!
it is tasty! I made the recipe gluten free, used half oil/applesauce and added some flax. I topped with some caramel and dark chocolate instead of cream cheese frosting. I will be making this again as my family loved it!
