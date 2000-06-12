Pumpkin Bars IV

Great Bar recipe that is good with ice cream, or sold at a bazaar! Pureed squash can be used in place of the pumpkin.

Recipe by JuniorPepper

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12x18 inch half sheet pan.

  • In a large bowl, using a wooden spoon, mix together the eggs, oil, sugar and pumpkin until well blended. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg; stir into the pumpkin mixture until just blended. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until bars spring back when lightly touched. Cool before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 92.8mg. Full Nutrition
