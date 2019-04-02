Jennifer's Fennel and Grapefruit Summer Salad

9 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Fresh and citrusy salad of fennel, red onions, hearts of palm, grapefruit, and gorgonzola tossed in a grapefruit vinaigrette - perfect and refreshing for the warm weather!

By jkoltov

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place grapefruit slices and any leftover juices in a bowl. Stir in onion, fennel, and hearts of palm, coating with the grapefruit juice. Pour mixture into another bowl, leaving a small amount of juice in the first bowl. Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in the original bowl. Toss lettuce with the vinaigrette.

    Advertisement

  • Divide lettuce onto 4 plates. Evenly distribute the grapefruit mixture on top of the lettuce and top with the Gorgonzola cheese. Place avocado slices on each salad and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 597.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022