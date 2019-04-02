Jennifer's Fennel and Grapefruit Summer Salad
Fresh and citrusy salad of fennel, red onions, hearts of palm, grapefruit, and gorgonzola tossed in a grapefruit vinaigrette - perfect and refreshing for the warm weather!
Wow, yum! What a crisp, flavorful, refreshing salad! It's so pretty with its pastel colors too. This salad was an adventure for me since I've never had fennel or hearts of palm before. Turns out I love both! I used a shallot instead of red onion because I like that it's more mild. Instead of peeling the grapefruit, I just cut it in half and scooped out the flesh with a spoon. The gorgonzola cheese goes well with all the ingredients and the vinaigrette was not bitter at all. I'm so glad I went out of my comfort zone to try this salad!
The most adventuresome dish I've prepared to date. For culinary creativity, Jennifer deserves an "A." Salad dressing could be halved.
I loved this salad. I only changed the heart of palm for artichoke hearts and the gorgonzola for feta because I had them on hand.
So very delicious! Such a refreshing change from a everyday green salad.
Really good! In fact i did not have fennel, but it still tasted great and everybody loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
I love this salad. I used white balsamic vinegar instead of red wine vinegar which makes it a little less acidic. Absolutely delicious. I needed a break from regular green salads, quinoa salads, etc. My husband loves it too. I will definitely make again.