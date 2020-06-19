Scott's Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Mashers

Rating: 4.48 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Mashed sweet potato and butternut squash. This is a recipe that tastes great with no salt or sugar added and contains lots of fiber.

By scottg

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the sweet potatoes and butternut squash into a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and allow to steam dry for a minute or two.

  • Mash the sweet potatoes and butternut squash, then add cinnamon, nutmeg, and syrup. Mix until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 0.3g; sodium 53.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

Linda
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2011
I baked both the squash and the sweet potatoes. I think it's healthier, and it's much simpler to get them out of their jackets when they're cooked. I put the squash in at 350 for 30 minutes then added the potatoes for another 30 minutes. The result was delicious, and sweet enough that I didn't add any sweetener. I would definitely make it again using the same method. Read More
Helpful
(44)

Most helpful critical review

luv2bake
Rating: 3 stars
09/14/2010
Made as directed and hate to say it but I was disappointed. I love all the ingredients in this but it tasted watery and bland. I had a helping but even the baby wouldn't eat more than one bite.... Read More
Helpful
(10)
Janie
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2009
Just made this tonight and it was great! Very easy too. I added some butter salt and pepper to the ingredients. I did a google search on how to skin a butternut squash. I highly recommend doing that if you don't know the secret. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Julie
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2010
Yummy! I baked the squash in the oven rather than boiling it. I thought it may retain more vitamins this way. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. It was delicious. Next time I may add a little bit of butter and make a breadcrumb topping for it and bake it. I'm thinking that it will be similar to the sweet potato bake that i love from boston market restaurant. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Elizabeth
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2009
delicious! I did add a little bit of butter and salt when I mixed in the syrup and spices. This is a great comfort food for me. I've made mashed sweet potatoes before but found them to be a little thick and starchy. The butternut squash lightens it up and makes it a little more fluffy. I'll definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(19)
ericka24
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2010
I cooked butternut squash for the first time! I had no idea what to do with it but this recipe gave me lots of direction. Thanks to everyone for their ideas. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Hollygirl
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2009
This tastes just like pumpkin pie! I used a half of a large butternut squash to three medium large sweet potatoes. Also I thought it could cook until tender (less than 20 minutes). Thanks for the great recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
KanadiaKatie
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2010
Yum. I used half of a large squash and 2 small potatoes. For syrup I used half ED Smith sugar free syrup and half regular pancake syrup. Doesn't need butter already very moist. Definitely better with salt. Read More
Helpful
(8)
LynnM
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2010
Everyone loved it! It's better with some salt though--more of a side dish than a dessert that way. Read More
Helpful
(7)
