Scott's Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Mashers

I baked both the squash and the sweet potatoes. I think it's healthier, and it's much simpler to get them out of their jackets when they're cooked. I put the squash in at 350 for 30 minutes then added the potatoes for another 30 minutes. The result was delicious, and sweet enough that I didn't add any sweetener. I would definitely make it again using the same method.
Just made this tonight and it was great! Very easy too. I added some butter salt and pepper to the ingredients. I did a google search on how to skin a butternut squash. I highly recommend doing that if you don't know the secret.
Yummy! I baked the squash in the oven rather than boiling it. I thought it may retain more vitamins this way. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. It was delicious. Next time I may add a little bit of butter and make a breadcrumb topping for it and bake it. I'm thinking that it will be similar to the sweet potato bake that i love from boston market restaurant.
delicious! I did add a little bit of butter and salt when I mixed in the syrup and spices. This is a great comfort food for me. I've made mashed sweet potatoes before but found them to be a little thick and starchy. The butternut squash lightens it up and makes it a little more fluffy. I'll definitely make it again.
I cooked butternut squash for the first time! I had no idea what to do with it but this recipe gave me lots of direction. Thanks to everyone for their ideas.
Made as directed and hate to say it but I was disappointed. I love all the ingredients in this but it tasted watery and bland. I had a helping but even the baby wouldn't eat more than one bite....
This tastes just like pumpkin pie! I used a half of a large butternut squash to three medium large sweet potatoes. Also I thought it could cook until tender (less than 20 minutes). Thanks for the great recipe!!
Yum. I used half of a large squash and 2 small potatoes. For syrup I used half ED Smith sugar free syrup and half regular pancake syrup. Doesn't need butter already very moist. Definitely better with salt.
Everyone loved it! It's better with some salt though--more of a side dish than a dessert that way.