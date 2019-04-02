Creamy Sage Butter Sauce

1 of 60

Rating: 5 stars Sage leaves should be chopped prior to adding to the butter. If you review this recipe but make your own changes to it, such as adding flour, please note you are not reviewing the recipe posted, you're reviewing your own version of it. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars loved this recipe,I added flour to the butter at start for a rue to thicken it and used it over biscuits with crumbled sausage and eggs on them for breakfast. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars After reading the reviews, I added flour to the butter mixture right off the bat. About 1 1/2 tbsp. Stirred it well and cooked it slightly before adding the broth first slowly, then the crem slowly. The flavor of the sage leaves was wonderful. I added just a dash more of dried sage. Served it over chicken cordon bleu. Gave it a rich taste. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars this simple sauce has such a wonderful delicate flavor. made a couple times now and it's been a real crowd pleaser every time. i didn't realize what a great flavor fresh sage has! tossed it with angel hair baby peas and sauteed mushrooms with a sprinkle of parm at he end. make sure you just barely undercook your pasta by a minute then it will finish cooking once you add the hot sauce, absorb the liquid in the sauce and thicken it. i wouldn't add a thickener unless you are looking for a pasta-roni effect. ew. recipe is wonderful as is i think it's really just as good with half and half and 1/2 a stick of butter but it IS sage butter sauce and not a diet food so who cares. thank you for this recipe it's going to be a favorite for us. Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars It has a great flavor but adding the flour makes it like gravy over pasta. not that i dont love my gravy....... but its no sauce. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Modifications: + Used Parmesan cheese and doubled the chicken broth as I didn't have heavy cream (as suggested in another review) + Used my spice and nut grinder to mince the sage leaves instead of chopping + Added a dash of flour to thicken the sauce. Review: I thought it was a good sage based sauce but a little on the buttery side for me. Will make again, but with less butter next time. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I served this over acorn squash gnocci. Delicious! I used half the butter and started with a rue for extra creamy thickness. Also added fresh parm at the end. I will definitely make this again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I used the pan drippings from a whole baked chicken instead of broth added a little less butter used some flour to thicken added milk since I didn't have cream. (will try next time) put the leftover chicken into sauce to have another meal (over biscuits!) so easy and a nice change from gravy Helpful (9)