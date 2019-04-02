No Tomato Pasta Sauce

1 of 67

Rating: 5 stars I tried this last night and used fresh beets & carrots (not canned). It worked like a charm to boil the veggies, blend then and by adding a bit of the carrot water back into the blended veggies, it created a beautiful sauce. THANK YOU for sharing this recipe! My hubby cannot tolerate tomatoes so this has given us a way to share everything from pizza to pasta to chili again! Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! After receiving sticker-shock at the price of the no-tomato sauce in my local whole food store, I went in search of a recipe I could do myself. I am pleasantly surprised at how deceiving this is! My youngest son has a tomato sensitivity and this is a great substitute. Make sure to use the red wine vinegar to match the acidity of the tomatoes. I am now going to research no-tomato ketchup recipes. Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars Man oh man, this was good! I sent this recipe to a co-worker that's allergic to tomatoes. He brought it in to work and let me try it. It's yummy! I can tell that there are other veggies in the sauce, but I couldn't tell you that there weren't tomatoes in it. I'm going to start adding this in with my regular tomato based sauce just to get more veggies into the mix. Yum! Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars I was really excited to find this recipe since my girlfriend is allergic to tomatoes. The first time I made it, it was a little more pasty than saucy. The next time I made it I added in some roasted red bell pepper (from the jar, blended), a little vegetable broth, and pepper. This made it more saucy and tasty! So thankful to have a tomato sauce substitute, and cheap to make! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars wonderful can't get enough! no acid reflux at all! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I can't eat red tomatoes and have been looking for alternatives to Alfredo and pesto sauce for quite a while. I really liked this recipe. It mimicked "red" sauce so well, I had to train my brain that it was ok to eat :) it came out a little too thick, but I think that was because I used fresh carrots instead of canned. My husband (the anti-vegetarian) and my picky teen even tried it and liked it. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious and a great substitute for a tomato sauce. I agree with the others: add vegetable broth to make it more sauce-like, otherwise it seemed too thick to me. I also added chopped fresh basil, which I think added extra flavor. Thank you so much for this recipe! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I was diagnosed with a tomato allergy a few years ago and have missed my homemade lasagna so SO bad. This sauce was the first time I've had good lasagna in years!! If you have a tomato allergy, this recipe is life changing :) To me, it just tastes like a low-acid tomato sauce. My husband complained loudly about how he'll hate the sauce because he can't stand beets. But after he tried it, he's been more than willing to go for seconds. He admits that you can't taste the beets. My only suggestion is adding a few tablespoons of chicken broth and plenty of oregano and basil. The sauce takes on the seasonings very well. THANK YOU!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely LOVE Italian & Mexican foods, but something in the tomato causes swelling in my feet & ankles. I have had this recipe for quite a while, & I finally got around to using it this past Sunday to go over my meatloaf, and BOY-OH-BOY-OH-BOY!! Am I ever glad I did! I didn't have a bay leaf, so I added a little more Italian Seasoning, tweaked my seasonings (a pinch of sugar, a dash of hot sauce, & a splash of Sweet Chili sauce)...it made quite a bit (enough so that turned around & used the leftovers & made spaghetti for the next nite!) I will most DEFINITELY be tweaking the Italian Seasonings & using my favorite Mexican seasonings (chili powder, cumin, & Adobe) to make some homemade chili within the next few weeks! I did take a picture of the meatloaf when it was done..at work right now, so I will upload it later! Helpful (12)