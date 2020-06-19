This was good. I like the eel sauce at my local sushi bar, it is thicker than this recipe, so I added 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to thicken it up a bit. It was perfect.
I took some of the suggestions from other reviewers. I added 1/4 c. low sodium soy sauce, 1/4 c. reg. soy sauce, 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 c. mirin, 1/4 tsp dashin, 1tsp corn starch. It turned out great!
I add some red pepper flakes 2 cloves of garlic and table spoon fresh ginger...used w/sushi....very nice
This recipe is a keeper!! It was nice and thick after it cools a little. I prefer the regular soy sauce because it has a deeper flavor then the low sodium. Thanks for the recipe. I just made it again and added 1/4 teaspoon of crumbled bonito flakes and it was scrumptious!!
At least as good if not better than the stuff at my local sushi shop even though I had no eel bones to stew with it.
It tastes just like the eel sauce at my favorite sushi bar! So glad I found this recipe:-)
After reducing it on the stove it's almost as good as the stuff in restaurants.
Outstanding!!!! Left in the freezer for 15 minutes after making it so it can become thicker like they serve at my husband's and I local restaurant we go to.
This sauce tastes so good you can put it on chicken fish pork the options are endless. I made a batch and now keep it in the frige.
My sugar burned almost immediately and my whole apartment smelled like burnt chocolate