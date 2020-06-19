Eel Sauce

Also called Nitsume, Unagi or Kabayaki. It is a sweet and salty sauce that goes great over grilled fish or chicken and is a common drizzle over sushi. Traditionally it is used on Japanese grilled eel and eel rolls. I also use this sauce over fresh cooked noodles for a quick snack. 1/2 cup of dashi may be added to create a richer, more authentic flavor. (Dashi is a fish stock that must be made at home)

By noogie01

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 /4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat soy sauce, sugar, and mirin into a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until liquid is reduced to about 3/4 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 24.5g; sodium 1202.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (58)

Most helpful positive review

Ashley Schulte
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2010
This was good. I like the eel sauce at my local sushi bar, it is thicker than this recipe, so I added 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to thicken it up a bit. It was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(126)

Most helpful critical review

Trinityjordan
Rating: 1 stars
03/12/2020
My sugar burned almost immediately and my whole apartment smelled like burnt chocolate Read More
Reviews:
Jenny
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2010
I took some of the suggestions from other reviewers. I added 1/4 c. low sodium soy sauce, 1/4 c. reg. soy sauce, 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 c. mirin, 1/4 tsp dashin, 1tsp corn starch. It turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(94)
sohol
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2010
I add some red pepper flakes 2 cloves of garlic and table spoon fresh ginger...used w/sushi....very nice Read More
Helpful
(59)
Cari
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2010
This recipe is a keeper!! It was nice and thick after it cools a little. I prefer the regular soy sauce because it has a deeper flavor then the low sodium. Thanks for the recipe. I just made it again and added 1/4 teaspoon of crumbled bonito flakes and it was scrumptious!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
laigaie
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2011
At least as good if not better than the stuff at my local sushi shop even though I had no eel bones to stew with it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
ms.hope
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2012
It tastes just like the eel sauce at my favorite sushi bar! So glad I found this recipe:-) Read More
Helpful
(5)
JEM
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2011
After reducing it on the stove it's almost as good as the stuff in restaurants. Read More
Helpful
(5)
T.Allison23
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2010
Outstanding!!!! Left in the freezer for 15 minutes after making it so it can become thicker like they serve at my husband's and I local restaurant we go to. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Melissa McNab
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2011
This sauce tastes so good you can put it on chicken fish pork the options are endless. I made a batch and now keep it in the frige. Read More
Helpful
(3)
