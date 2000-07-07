Beer Batter Fish Made Great

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 67.5mg; sodium 675mg. Full Nutrition
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2004
This recipe is just like you would find at a restaurant. For anyone that has a problem with the beer batter not sticking to the fish, I have a simple trick. Set out a bowl with about a cup of flour, and before you dip the fish in the beer batter, coat the fish in flour. Also- to keep them crispy, make sure to drain the excess oil on a paper bag after frying. You shouldn't have any problems after that! Great recipe!
Well I made this recipe tonight for dinner....and I only have one question. Why hasn't anyone mentioned the OVERWHELMING amount of salt in this batter?!?! This was my first attempt at frying fish and while I did forget to coat the filet's in flour (so the batter mostly fell off), the batter was almost inedible because it was so salty (and I'm a salt lover!). We may try this again making sure to flour the fish and I will reduce the amount of salt by at least half.
This recipe is just like you would find at a restaurant. For anyone that has a problem with the beer batter not sticking to the fish, I have a simple trick. Set out a bowl with about a cup of flour, and before you dip the fish in the beer batter, coat the fish in flour. Also- to keep them crispy, make sure to drain the excess oil on a paper bag after frying. You shouldn't have any problems after that! Great recipe!
Well I made this recipe tonight for dinner....and I only have one question. Why hasn't anyone mentioned the OVERWHELMING amount of salt in this batter?!?! This was my first attempt at frying fish and while I did forget to coat the filet's in flour (so the batter mostly fell off), the batter was almost inedible because it was so salty (and I'm a salt lover!). We may try this again making sure to flour the fish and I will reduce the amount of salt by at least half.
I bought two bottles of beer and did one batter with the spices used in this recipe and then I did another batter with the same recipe using only salt and pepper. The spicy batter is GREAT for onion rings and potato cakes and my husband continued to use it for his fish, but I personally liked the plain batter for my fish and prawns. A good quality beer should be used and not light beer. I had no problems with this batter not sticking, but if it is a problem dip fish into flour first and then the batter before frying. This batter makes a really nice crunchy fish that does NOT get soggy. I don't know how people got soggy fish from this recipe. Make sure to salt fish or anything fried for that matter after removing it from the fryer. Learned that from Emril. Wonderful fish and will use this batter again and again. Goodbye to the corner Fish-n-Chip shop.
This is another in a collection of probably a hundred beer batter recipes. It's good, but nothing to write home about. I agree with other reviewers...cut down on the salt! Also, if you want a nice crisp finish to fried fish put them on a rack not on paper bags or towels which tend to hold the oil coming off the underside and make the filet gooey. Also, here in Wisconsin you always use 2 bottles of beer. One for the fish, the other for the cook!
This sounds great, I do make my own version but it is almost the same... What's wrong with you people the recipe does say salt & pepper taste. If it's too salty blame yourselves not the recipe. I really hate when I read reviews and the person feels they need to change everything, that is not a review on the recipe posted that is a review on your recipe only. Make it the way its posted and then rate.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2002
I was very pleasantly surprised. The batter was crispy and light, the best I've made yet. Just a tip, be sure to pat the excess water from the fish before dipping into batter to ensure a nice crispy coating.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. Way to much paprika and very salty. There was also a lot of batter left over that just went in the garbage. It did however fry nicely and was very crunchy on the outside. Maybe I'd try it again with half the ingredients and even less salt & paprika.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2001
Remember to drain the fish on paper bags for the best crunch! This is a family favorite at my house. I cut amount of the paprika in half and replace the other portion with Old Bay (seafood) seasoning. You can make the batter ahead so you have one less thing to do when you get home from work.
I did this as written and it was ok. I think I like it better with a little thicker batter. I also add a 1/2 tsp of baking powder to the mix. It puffs up the batter a bit and gets extra crunchy. And make sure you use a good stout beer. This recipe needs a full bodied dark beer to really get the flavor you're looking for.
The spice/flavor was good. I used less salt and added some Old Bay spice as well. I used peanut oil instead of vegetable oil. Also, I should have read some of the other reviews first. The batter was too thin and didn't adhere to the fish. I also made onion rings with the leftover batter. My suggestions: (a) either use half the beer or extra flour; and (b) dip everything you plan to fry in flour first, then the batter.
turned out great....just a friendly reminder to people complaining of too much salt. Garlic salt is different than garlic powder(granulated garlic)... if using the garlic salt, omit the salt....otherwise it would be very salty.... dry fish with paper towels before putting fish in batter, and heat oil a few degrees hotter than called for because temp will drop when fish are added... dont overcrowd pot, and keep warm in a 200 degree oven while finishing whole batch....
Excellent recipe. I used olive oil for the frying, and took others advice to coat the fish with flour before the batter. The fish was actually better the day after we fried it. I reheated it in the oven at 450 degrees for about 10 minutes on a greased cookie rack atop a cookie sheet...it dried the grease out and made the fish more crispy. I'll remember that!
Tried this tonight and it was mighty tasty! Next time, I will add the beer more slowly to gauge the thickness. First time I have ever done a beer batter and am glad I gave it a try. I guess I have always been afraid of wasting a beer...
As written I would rate this recipe 3 stars at best. However I did modify the spices and preparation based on other reviews, with very good results. I did not season the fillets with salt and pepper. I did lightly coat them with flour before dipping in the batter. As for the batter, I cut the spices in half and will reduce the amount of paprika even further next time. Make a well in the flour, add beaten egg and some of the beer, and stir into the dry ingredients. Add beer until the batter is the right consistancy. My batter wasn't to thin and I shook off the excess before frying. Two other tips that I can offer are: make sure your oil is very, very hot, and chill the batter before dipping your fillets.
This was great. I added other spices (cumin, mustard powder, oregano) on top of the basic recipe because I was making fish tacos, but it had a solid foundation. I did not find it too salty, rather a flavorful contrast to the mild fish inside. The texture was nice, stuck to the fish well, and had a great color when it was done. I had extra batter at the end and just fried it straight and it actually happened to work really well for the non-fish eater at our table!!
Good basic beer batter recipe. ALWAYS remember to lightly flour your fish fillet before dipping into batter, or the batter won't stick. Same thing goes for battering chicken, onion rings or veggies (we LOVE beer-battered mushrooms!). For the batter, I used 1 tbs paking powder to 2 c flour, 1 egg, kosher salt, black pepper and a dash of cayenne and added enough beer to make a thick batter (similar to pancake batter consistency). I used a bottle of Stella Artois, because that's what I usually have in the fridge, but have used Newcastle and Bass. For the flour dredge, I used a cup of flour seasoned with kosher salt, black pepper, garlic and onion powders and paprika. Using a fork to dip the fish into the batter REALLY helps to ensure an even coating. Remember to make sure your oil is hot enough before placing fish into the pan - I set my deep-sided electric skillet to 375, and it was perfect. As with fried chicken, drain the fried fish on brown paper bages. It keeps them crispy and really absorbs excess oil.
We live in SWFL and my husband LOVES to fish! He caught a fresh flounder and we used this recipe to fix it up... absolutely yummy and super easy! We took some potatoes and made fresh french fries for a fish & chips dinner...MMMMM :)
As another reviewer suggested: Used 1 part beer to 1 part flour (with a little extra beer) and spices (dill, garlic, etc.). let sit covered with tea cloth for 1-3 hours. dredged fish in flour before dipping in batter. soo crispy and delicious!
There was nothing wrong with this recipe at all. Flavors were great, preparation was as I expected (I was hand battering fish for goodness sake, I knew it wasn't going to be box mac & cheese easy~) My only "complaint" is that I felt guilty eating this! I could just feel fat clogging my arteries & weighing me down! So, I will make these again, when I'm looking for a special treat, but I can't make these too often at all!
This was okay, but I wish I would had read more reviews before making it. Following advice of those I did read, I coated the fillets in flour before battering them, and cut salt by quite a bit - good tips. What I WISH I would have done: Cut paprika in half and gotten the oil hotter (it was hot, but not hot enough-fish was cooked, but soggy even after putting in paper bags). I'll probably try this again, but with the above changes.
The best beer batter fish ever!!! I prepared as written exept in place of garlic powder I used onion powder. I also only used about 3/4 of the beer and will only use half of it next time to make the batter a little thicker. Very good and will make again!!!
I think this is FANTASTIC! I am noticing alot of people saying it is salty, or that the batter came off, a very light dredge in plain flour before the batter should help...but mostly? Make sure your oil is hot enough, and stays consitantly hot! Oil that is not hot enough, or overcrowding, will make the batter not stick. It doesnt get to make a "shell", it just gets soggy. ALSO, be sure that when it says garlic powder, you dont accidentally grab garlic salt. if you only have garlic salt (as I do) omit the salt. Mine came out delightful, not too saltly at all. Next time I think a little Old Bay might be called for! Use the beer you like too! Its like cooking with wine, use what you would drink!
the secret to ANY fried food is a constant, high heat. if you can not maintain a high heat, do not fry or it will absorb oil and be soggy. this recipe is fool proof and good for batter dipped veggies too... i eliminated the salt all together and just sprinkled it on at the table to taste..
I received a little fryer for Christmas and tried it out using this recipe. I scaled it down to just 2 servings. I assembled the beer batter 4 hours ahead of time, much like another reviewer suggested. I dredged the fish (tilapia) in flour first as others and then into the beer batter. This fried up beautifully in about 4-5 minutes. I drained the first filet well on brown paper and kept it warm in the oven while I fried up the second filet. This was very good and the fish stayed nice and moist. If you’re looking for a beer batter recipe, look no further.
This recipe was amazing! I had a picky eater over for fish and chips and I made this. He said it was the best fish he's ever had, and that he'd never be able to eat restaurant fish and chips again! I did make a few changes after reading other reviews: I didn't have any beer on hand (we're not beer people) so I substituted it with what I had - Sprite. I was worried that it wouldn't work but it turned out wonderful. Second, I submerged all the fish into the batter and then stuck the bowl in the fridge for thirty-fourty minutes. This helped when it was time to fry, none of that delicious breading sloughed off! Otherwise I followed the instructions word for word! WONDERFUL!
We've been eating a lot of tilapia lately, and I've been using a cornmeal based breading. We were looking for somthing a little different so I tried this one. We loved it. I was worried about the amount of spices, the paprika seemed to be a lot, but it was great. I half the recipe so I only need half a bottle of beer, so hubby seems happy with an excuse to finish the rest of the bottle for me. How helpful he is. :)
This was my first time to use a beer batter for fish. My husband really loved it. I used only 1 tbl. of paprika fearing that it would be too spicy for him. It came out perfectly seasoned. I also used a wheat ale as that's all I had, so it made my batter darker in color. It still tasted great!
First time I ever made this, SO EASY and no perservatives like the boxed versions, turned out EXCELLENT! After patting fish dry, coated with flour before putting fish in batter. You'll know when the fish is done when brown in color, yes, but when it started to fall apart in oil when you go to flip/remove it you'll know. As with other reviews, less salt recommended. I used a brown ale for the beer. Will make again in the future.
good morning, I used the basic spirt for this recipe but as PrettyMissusR shared I proofed the batter (flour and beer) on the counter like a sourdough starter. when the batter was ready, I seasoned the Fillets with a homemade fish rub (paprika, garlic powder, ground corriander, celery salt and pepper) it is a very simple rub for a delicate white fish fillet. Down here in Florida we eat alot of Spotted Sea Trout, it is a light flavored fish simular to Cod or Northern Whitefish. When you put the seasoning on the raw fillet you keep the seasoning on the fish by sealing it in batter or coating....this helps to keep you fry oil cleaner and that lets you recycle it more times as long as you filter it before storage....anyway a great recipe...keep it clean and keep it hot.
I've had better beer batter, all the paprika & garlic powder make for an odd, overwhelming spice combo...fish looks beautiful when fried up tho! Also fried mushrooms in it and those got rave reviews when paired with garlic ranch dip.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
07/29/2002
Nobody in my family liked this recipe. The batter separated from the fish and was very soggy eventhough the oil was hot enough. Taste was bland at best. Will keep fishing for a different recipe.
I read the reviews before I made this...I seen a number of reviews that thought it was too salty. Well...I don't know if this made a difference or not but I followed the advice of one of the reviews that said to let the batter once mixed sit for 3 hours. My family didn't think it was salty at all in fact...I said the next time I make it I will probably season a little more. Used the remaining batter for onion rings...what a light, quick and delicious meal. Also...thanks for the tip on dredging the fish in flour before frying...did that with the onion rings as well and didn't lose any batter on any!
Great recipe! I kicked this batter up a notch and added 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne & 1/2 teaspoon of Montreal Steak seasoning and made some of the best onion rings I've ever had. And yes, IT IS IMPORTANT to dredge in flour before dipping in the batter! I prefer draining on a wire rack as opposed to the brown paper bag (which I tried) per a few suggestions. They did, however, remain nice and crispy. Thanks, Linda, for a great recipe!
The batter flavour and consistency was fantastic however, it was way too salty. simple and quick to make, I doubled the batch and made as per recipe. I used the batter to make flavourful onion rings (3 large onions) and with 1/4 of the batter left, I added a can of beer, a cup of flour and 1 egg. The fish I found was still a bit too salty for my liking. All this to say, as another reviewer would do, I would do a plain unflavoured batter for my fish and use the flavoured batter for onion rings.
This is the first time in over 4 years since joining this site, that I've ever felt compelled to write a review immediately following a meal. I just finished eating fish tacos made with this beer batter, and believe you me, it is "made great"! It's superb! I used almost half the amount of seasoning suggested and sprinkled just a bit of salt on each piece after it was cooked and I thought it was just right. The cooking temperature suggested is perfect. Thank you SO much for sharing your lovely recipe with us, Linda!
Delicious! I make this every other week! Torn between this and another beer batter fish recipe on here; they are both tasty. I actually like this one better because I can omit the milk, add more spice and more beer. Simply delicious!!
I really shouldn't be rating this recipe as I didn't really follow it. I used almost a half and half ratio with flour and beer, but tweeked it a little bit. I used 1 1/2 cup flour to almost a whole bottle of beer. There was about 1/4 cup left in the bottle. It was too thick was a half and half ratio. I added freshly ground pepper and alot of garlic powder. I let it sit for an hour. I also floured the fish before I coated it with the beer batter. I also drained the fish on a paper grocery bag and it stayed SO crispy. It was AMAZING! I LOVED it! The best beer better I have EVER had!!
Thank you to the top reviewer of this recipe. Adding the 1:1 ratio of beer and flour worked. I also coated lightly with flour for batter to stick to fish which it did. I omitted all salt except lightly salted the fish and that turned out perfect. My family loved this recipe and it was the first time I did fish this way. So a great sucess. One note I used an organic white whole wheat flour from King Arthur. It turn out very well. Thank you for all the reviews to make mine turn out great.
Awesome recipe thanks for sharing! I did use only 1 tsp of salt and 1 tsp of pepper. My husband agreed it was the best batter ever! I also used it for onion rings. Just slice up an onion into rings -separate them and dip the onion rings in flour and then dip in this batter. Fry til golden brown. YUM!!!!
Yum - this was delicious. I followed other reviewers and dipped the fish first in flour and then in the batter, and it stuck beautifully. I had some batter left and used it for onion rings. They were excellent.
Thumbs up from all 4 males in the house! The only thing I changed was the salt amount, (1 tsp) and a few shakes of Old Bay seasoning, and no paprika, (not a favorite in this house) Definitly drain on paper bags, bass and catfish tasted great tonight!
Great tasting batter, will definitely use this again. I used the left over batter on the fries that I made with this to try and match the battered fries I have had in New England from the fish & chip restaurants. Wasn't exactly the same, but still tasted good. Just make sure you let the excess batter drip off the fries before you stick them in the frier. For those who gave this a poor rating, adjust the recipe to your "salt" taste the next time, but down give it a bad rating just because it has too much salt for you.
I used all of the suggestions from the other reviewers to not make it soggy: I dipped it lightly in flour before dipping in batter, I only used egg whites, and I drained on paper bags. The grease temp was perfect, and the flavor was ok...but they were soggy. The fish was wonderful once I took off that wet blanket of fried batter.
I adjusted this recipe because of the other reviews, and I wish I hadn't. I did use 2 egg whites instead of one egg. I cut the salt only by a half a tsp, and the other spices by half, adding 1T of Phillip's Seafood Seasoning to the batter, and to the 1 cup of Flour I used to pre-batter the fish. After the first batch of fish, we tasted and it was bland, bland, bland. I then went back and added all that I had cut out. . .PLUS some more salt then it had asked for. . .SO all this to say, I think this recipe, if done correctly, DOES deserve 5 stars. Leave the salt alone! I wonder if the other people accidently used 2T instead of 2t. Will def do again. I also did with shrimp, and that was even better than the fish!
I LOVED this recipe! We used fresh skinned bone-in trout and fried the whole thing. Also, we substituted ground red pepper (1 & 1/2 tsp) for the paprika. So amazing! Love the spice! Better than any fried fish I've paid for in a restaurant!!!
I used equal parts beer& flour, cut the salt and added old bay to my batter...I was told it was restaurant quality!!!
Jennifer Gardner
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2009
This recipe is great for all types of fish! I fried halibut & had great success. I added 1 tsp of cayenne to the batter for a bit of a kick. It isn't too hot with all the beer, flour, and tartar sauce - but it adds a good flavor.
I made this exactly as the recipe directed and thought it was awesome! I guess it's a matter of taste. The batter stuck to the fish just fine. Maybe patting the fish dry is the trick. I had quite a bit of batter left over, and I had a zucchini in the fridge, so I made zucchini sticks with the batter. They were great too!
I have made this 3x ad keep forgetting to make this review, but I remember today. This is some kind of delicious. I cut up a whole sweet potato and cut into french fry sticks and go ahead and place those in the batter and then into my deep fryer first before the fish. Then I do the fish. Salt the fries a bit and voila! Fish and Chips On soooo good.
Recipe is fantastic, son is chef, he suggested cut garlic to 1/2 t, add 2 t of baking powder to dry ingredients. Coat fish with corn starch before dipping fish into batter. Fish was perfectly crisp. Made my tarter sauce. A must keep recipe. Thank you, Linda
This was an excellent batter, light yet flavorful and mostly crispy. Some of the pieces didn't crisp very well, even after putting them on the paper bag, but the flavor was still great (we used wild-caught sole instead of cod, only because it was on sale), and it turned out awesome! I agree with the others, definitely lightly dusting in flour before dipping in the batter really helps keep the batter while cooking.
This was my first time frying fish and I thought it turned out really good.I had no problems with the batter not sticking but I did dry and flour the cod fillets first.I just used about 10 oz of the beer because that looked about right..I didn't want it too thin.I also halved the spices after reading some of the reviews but we thought it could have used a little more salt.The fish turned out nice and crispy and was delicious with a little lemon and green tomato relish.
This is the BEST beer batter I have tried! I make my batter just a little thinner consistency of pancake batter. It's very versatile and works with salmon, cod, halibut and trout.(So far that's all I've tried). P.S. I've even substituted non-alcoholic beer. I've never had a problem.
First, way better than the fish & chips I had at the English Pub at DisneyWorld, second, if you are having trouble with cooking time, remember, the recipe calls for cod, a thin fish, if your fillets are thicker, as in haddock, halibut, then it will need a few more minutes. as for talapia, that fish is a marketing scam and doesn't belong in anyone's kitchen. If you are still having trouble with cook times, watch the fish in the fryer, it will tell you when it is done...overcook a small piece, then undercook a small piece...see the difference in the bubbles..when it looks like it is done, it probably is...this recipe was not at all salty for me, altho I did substutute old bay for paprika..The breading did get soggy after about ten minutes. As for those who had a problem with the taste, this is most funny to me...beer is a major ingredient, the recipe does not specify a particular brand, so how can you blame the recipe..?? If you don't like the taste, try a different beer..!! I used a Sam Light and liked it a lot, have also used Bud, and enjoy that. As a beer drinker, I prefer Coors Light..All beers are different..I thought it an excellent recipe for fish and chips...good job...!!
If you use the beer and flour only suggestion (which makes a great batter), be sure to season the fish heavily. We will make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2003
I'm not a fan of "white" fishes but I'm trying new recipes out for variety. I made this for my family and the kids loved it! They said it was a keeper. I did halve the recipe, though because it sounded like too much for a family of four. You do have to make sure you pat dry the fish real well before dipping in the batter to ensure you get a good coating.
This was very nice and not at all greasy. We used fresh wild halibut...and it was great. I followed others suggestion to flour the fillets first and it worked great keeping the batter on the fish. I've never 'deep fried' fish before though so I'd have liked some indication as to how long a fillet should be cooked for. Luckily I got it right...but now forget how long I cooked them for!
This recipe had just the right amount of seasonings. I used 3/4 of a can instead of a full to make a thicker crust-it was just enough for 2 pounds of Walleye Pike. Also, I didn't have enough oil to deep fry so I used a deep pan with 1/2" canola oil on med-high heat.
I think my recipe is much better---like the fish and chips from shops in Canada and England.Do you think they use beer?Hardly.Not cost efficient.Dredge slightly moist(not wet)fish with a LITTLE flour that is lightly salted,shake off any extra flour,allow flour to dry.When ready to deep fry make up the batter to your favourite "regular old fashioned" pancake mix,dip fish into batter,let any excess drip off then plunge coated fish into sizzling oil(mix 1/2 corn 1/2 lard). When ready it will float to top, puffy,golden and hot.
Pretty good but only used half the salt and it was still almost too salty. Will use less of all the seasonings next time as I think the paprika was a bit much too. Hubbie really like it. Said it was "pub style". Will make again but with adjustments to my taste.
I just bought a deep fryer and used it to make this recipe. It was perfect! Just like the fish you get with fish and chips in restaurants. It was so easy. The only problem was that it left a lingering fishy odor in our home, which remains five days later.
s1ns3nt
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2015
Very Good! Will most definitely be doing again. Used a local Stout as the beer, the rest of the recipe as-is.
Recipe needs some fine tuning. I would add half as much salt and paprika. I used some hot sauce about 1/2 a teasp and skipped the black pepper. I'm from Saint Lucia, fish needs hot sauce. i served with some tartar sauce. Great for making fish fingers for parities. Just cut the fish up smaller.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.