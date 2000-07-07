Beer Batter Fish Made Great

First, way better than the fish & chips I had at the English Pub at DisneyWorld, second, if you are having trouble with cooking time, remember, the recipe calls for cod, a thin fish, if your fillets are thicker, as in haddock, halibut, then it will need a few more minutes. as for talapia, that fish is a marketing scam and doesn't belong in anyone's kitchen. If you are still having trouble with cook times, watch the fish in the fryer, it will tell you when it is done...overcook a small piece, then undercook a small piece...see the difference in the bubbles..when it looks like it is done, it probably is...this recipe was not at all salty for me, altho I did substutute old bay for paprika..The breading did get soggy after about ten minutes. As for those who had a problem with the taste, this is most funny to me...beer is a major ingredient, the recipe does not specify a particular brand, so how can you blame the recipe..?? If you don't like the taste, try a different beer..!! I used a Sam Light and liked it a lot, have also used Bud, and enjoy that. As a beer drinker, I prefer Coors Light..All beers are different..I thought it an excellent recipe for fish and chips...good job...!!