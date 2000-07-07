Beer Batter Fish Made Great

This beer-battered fish is a great recipe and very easy to do. We often fish all day with friends, and then cook the fish afterwards out on deck. Yummy and great!

Recipe by Linda Eberline

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C). Rinse cod fillets, pat dry, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Mix flour, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; add egg and stir well to combine. Gradually mix in enough beer to make a thin batter.

  • Dip cod fillets into the batter to coat. Carefully lower fillets, one at a time, into the hot oil. Fry several fillets at a time, turning once, until cooked through and golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels. Repeat to cook remaining fillets. Serve warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 67.5mg; sodium 675mg. Full Nutrition
