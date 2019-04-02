Apricot Pork Tenderloin

1 of 162

Rating: 5 stars Forget the butter...too messy! I rubbed my two tenderloins with olive oil and the seasonings. Everything else about the recipe is perfect and the pork was SO moist, tender and delicious! The leftovers make the most wonderful pork sandwiches. Thanks....a hit with the family, and so easy too! Helpful (111)

Rating: 4 stars This was really delicious. I followed the recipe exactly as written. The only problem I had was getting the butter to stick to the loin. I patted it dry first, but the butter just continued to come off on my hands, so I mixed the butter with the salt, pepper and herbs and was then able to get it to stick to the pork. I will definitely make this again, we loved the contrast of the sweet preserves against the salty pork. Helpful (93)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was so yummy! The tenderloin was so perfectly moist and the glaze was to die for. The only thing I did different was to put a fresh sprig of rosemary under and on top of the tenderloin. You will want to make sure that you reserve enough apricot mixture to pour over the finished product! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars Made as written with the exception of the sherry. I didn't have any on hand and used a dry burgandy wine. The tenderloin was wonderful and moist but the sauce made it so much better. I microwaved the remaining sauce and drizzled over the pork medalions. Will definitely make this recipe again. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars This was very easy to make. I didn't bother with rubbing butter on the pork. Instead I sprinkled salt, pepper and some fresh rosemary on it prior to baking. For the sauce, I used fresh garlic, sherry and apricot jam. I didn't bother with the honey. My family really liked this dish. I served with roasted potatoes and sautéed sugar snap peas. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Made this tonight and it was a hit. I loved how easy it was to make. I made this recipe with only one minor change. I brushed the tenderloin with olive oil rather than using the butter otherwise I followed the directions and it was awesome. Served it with green beans and mushrooms and mashed potatoes and a salad. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing the recipe! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I changed the recipe up a bit because I couldn't find apricot preserves in the store. I used peach instead and grand marnier instead of sherry. My pork tenderloin wasn't dry at all and the sauce adds everything you could want. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This was good and simple. I used olive oil instead of butter. Next time I make this I will omit the honey and add some horseradish and dijon mustard. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent! My husband and I both loved it! The only change was that I used "Hot Mama's Apricot Habenero Jelly" (google it -- she's out of Utah and it's great jelly!) and used red wine instead of sherry. I served it w/ rice I made in my rice cooker w/ vegetable stock instead of water and a side of green beans. I liked the hot jelly and it gave it some kick! Also threw in a 1/2 teaspoon of dijon mustard and left out the honey. It tasted as though it had marinated over night -- couldn't believe it was this flavorful for only 15 minutes of the glaze at the end. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!! Helpful (12)