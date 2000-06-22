Haddock Au Gratin

Delicious and cheesy but definitely NOT low fat! The onion and mustard make this fish in cream sauce seductively flavorful.

Recipe by Cathy Bianco

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
8
8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter a medium or large baking dish.

  • Rinse and dry fillets. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

  • In a skillet or frying pan, melt butter over medium heat. Saute onion in butter until golden. Stir in flour until completely incorporated. Stir in mustard, 1/2 teaspoon salt, light and heavy creams. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in cheeses. Pour sauce over fish and sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, until brown and bubbly.

301 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 124.2mg; sodium 633.7mg. Full Nutrition
