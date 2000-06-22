Haddock Au Gratin
Delicious and cheesy but definitely NOT low fat! The onion and mustard make this fish in cream sauce seductively flavorful.
This was very good. I used 1/2 skim milk and 1/2 2% instead of all the cream. I also added a dash of cayenne pepper to cream sauce. Was just rich enough, definitely didn't miss all the cream or all the calories.Read More
First I have to say that I am American and my husband is 100% Scottish. The only way he has ever had fish is as 'fish and chips'...ie: deep fried. I gave him two options from this site and he said 'suprise me'. So I made this one. He absolutly loved it, and so did I!! Like others, I added mushrooms, but I did not have cream so I used whole milk and added a bit of cream cheese (cutting out the other cheeses). Also, I only had Scottish spicy mustand as I am living in Scotland but still love this site. And I have to say it was amazing, and even though I only ate this 4 hours ago I am craving it already and so is my husband. I am only 22, but have been cooking for many years and all I went onto this site for today was cooking times, but this idea was very good. I would have never thought to put this sauce with fish, but it really worked! Thank you!!
This was quite good. The husband loved it. I would recommend if you cut the recipe in half do NOT cut the sauce in half as well. You really need the full amount.
Excellent! My husband says "this is a keeper!" I didn't have haddock, so I used cod. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Thank you, Cathy.
I added a little more single cream and a chopped hard-boiled egg and it was delicious ... definitely one I'll be making again. (Measuring in cups is still a new concept for me, but I'm getting the hang of it now!)
Absolutely the best haddock I have had in my life. I will definately be making this again in the future. My entire family loved it!
My family loved this. I am not a cook at all. This was easy to make and easy to clean. My wife is jealous. We are on the low carb diet so this was perfect. Thanks
This works well with tilapia if haddock is unavailable. It was a hit until my husband, a cardiologist, heard the ingredients! I probably won't be making it too often!
Excellent recipe!
Very good, and very EASY!!!! My two year old even liked it!
A wonderful change of pace for haddock. Will definitely make again!!! No need to change anything in the recipe, but you could use milk instead of cream to save some calories as I did and the sauce thickened up just fine. Thanks for sharing!!
My five year old wanted to give this a billion starts! He ate the whole thing!
I just made this tonight, both my boys ate it up and my husband ate what was left. No left overs for this house. The onion and mustard really make the difference in this recipe. This one's a keeper!!!!
Quick & whole family loved it. Used regular milk in place of cream & it was fine but would be richer obviously with it.
This was fantastic! I didn't have half-and-half; I used Rice Milk, and this was still fantastic!!! I would definitely make it again. Thanks!!!!
Subbed in Alaskan Cod for the Haddock; turned out great! Thanks for the recipe!
Loved this! I used 2% milk in place of the cream and half n half with no problem. I sprinkled cracker crumbs on top for a little crunch. Delicious!
This recipe was delicious and I plan on making this again. I did not have haddock, I had cod and it was fabulous. I made a few changes. I added 3 slices of swiss cheese, a table spoon of prepared mustard and a teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning. I also added garlic to the onions when I was cooking them. This recipe is a keeper!
I loved this...thank you very much for posting it. I'll be adding it into my "regulars", maybe with crab or shrimp on top yum yum :-)
Can I give this 10 stars?! My husband and I loved this! I used 1/2 & 1/2 and 2% milk and it was still really creamy. I only used a pound and a half of haddock for just the 2 of us but kept the amount of sauce the same. There were no leftovers!! It was AMAZING and is now one of our favorites. Thank you so much :)
I love this recipe, I have made it several times and am asked to make it often by guests who have tried it. I usually use tilapia and it turns out perfect. I don't add mushrooms (I hate them) but I do use milk as opposed to cream. The sauce still thickens up nicely. Other than that I follow the ingredients. Thanks for the great recipe!
very very rich. tasty. would make again, but probably lighten up by using 1/2 milk and 1/2 half & half. cooking time was accurate and the sauce is nice with a plain rice on the side. thank you for the recipe!
This is a rich in flavor recipe. I made it as directed,I will be making it again.
This recipe is delicious and can be used with any type of fish except catfish. DON'T try to use this with catfish. I used this recipe with company potatoes as a side and it was a great hit at a banquet I had to cook for. 40 people gave it a big thumbs up and my family did as well. The flavors blend together just right and play over your tongue like a smooth musical breeze. If you haven't tried this recipe, YOU MUST. It's simple and delicious.
Delicious and so easy to make. I sprinkled a little cayenne on top to give it a kick in place of the paprika. Yummy!
Yum - didn't change a thing.
"very very dee-licious!" says the whole family. normally i'd be the only one eating fish but they decided to try and now we have a firm family regular dish. thank you!!
I added some Old Bay seasoning and fresh mushrooms. Served over brown rice with steamed broccoli. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Absolutely delicious. The rich cream sauce may be heavy on the calories, but for a carb counter this is not bad at all. Obviously not to be eaten frequently - but once in a while - you can't go wrong with this.
This was so good I could've swam in it!!!
I've made this several times and it always comes out great. I didn't change a thing.
This was very easy to make and my family gave it a 5. It is very rich and I won't be making it too often but we happen to have "just caught" fish and wanted to try something different. It is cheesy but the taste of the fish shone through I followed the recipe exactly but next time will add a teaspoon of garlic for a little extra taste.
Very good! I used reduced fat cheeses to cut down on the fat. Will make again.
Made this tonight for dinner. Will definitely make it again. :-)
I Replaced cream with whole milk, and it was great. The whole family loved it including my 13 month son. I also sprinkled a few breadcrumbs on top. I will defiantly make it again as it was very easy and tasty.
I love fish and this recipe was absolutely delish! The only thing I added was minced garlic to the dish, as I use garlic in just about everything I cook.
weird consistency of cheese sauce
We were kind of suspicious at first since we had never had fish au gratin. It turned out excellent, not fishy at all! I used only 1 pound of fish but still made the full amount of sauce since it needs to cover the fish fully, and topped it with extra cheese.
This was fantastic. I used the half and half but changed the heavy cream to whole milk. We have fish quite often, and this was one of the best recipes we have ever tried if not the best. Thank you for this recipe!
Very very good :) will be a regular!
This recipe turned out perfectly! I didn't have onion or cream on hand, so I used a shallot and 1/2 and 1/2. We loved the taste, this is another great way to prepare haddock or cod.
Very good! I used all cheddar, since it's all I had. I also subbed 2% milk for all of the cream to cut the fat. Tasty, flaky, and very good. I'd make it again!
Delish! I also added sliced mushrooms to the onions and added a splash of cooking sherry to the sauce. A definate keeper
My kids LOVE this recipe, as do I. We all tend to eat much more in terms of quantity when we have it, by comparison to other fish recipes....fish and dairy, who'da thought it?
Both my husband and I loved this recipe. I lowered the fat by using 1% milk instead of all the cream and it came out great. I also added about 1/2 tsp. of dijon mustard and used only sharp cheddar. This has already become one of our regular dishes.
This was a very nice way to serve haddock. I replaced the heavy cream with 1/2 & 1/2, and it was just perfect! I'll make this recipe again!
Delicious! I used snapper instead of haddock, and it turned out beautifully. A nice cheesy change of pace for fish. Will definitely make again!
Faboulas dish! would serve if having guests over
my back was out yesterday and I couldn't stand in the kitchen for long. I had already taken a large chunk of haddock from the freezer .. so I printed this one up for the boyfriend to make for us. altho he said he didn't think he'd like it, he made it anyway.. he talked of how simple it was as he was cooking - and how YUMMY it was as he was eating it! we served it with brown rice cooked in veggie stock & green beans - and had an EXCELLENT dinner without much effort at all! thanks for this one, it's now in the recipe box for future reference! :)
Fabulous! Sauce prepared exactly as recipe indicaates, will probably use just half/half next time. I used one haddock portion and some blue hake I get from Schwan's, and it was just great. My 14yo daughter scraped the sauce off, but dh and 10yo daughter had seconds. The sauce would be good on chicken or pasta too, I think. Yummy & easy.
This ended up really good! I did not have Haddock so I used Orange Roughy. I had asked my seafood market man if that it would still come out okay using Orange Roughy and he said yes since it was a white fish. So any white fish could be used in this recipe. The only thing I did different is to add some sautéed shrimp to the top. This was SO SO good! I will for sure make this more often. I did not use any heavy cream just all ½ and ½ and served with asparagus and crusty bread….YUMMY! Double thumbs up!!
I tried this dish out on my husband and we gave it 3 stars only because it seemed to be missing something. The sauce was a great consistency would go well with other things like crab. But next time I will add more onions, maybe some more mustard and will perhaps spice the fish with seasoning before baking with the sauce. It definitely warrants another try.
The whole family loved this! I used some olive olive oil to replace some of the butter, whole milk instead of the creams, and I only had medium cheddar. I also added a little bit of thyme. We will certainly be making this again, YUM!
Great recipe, only thing is "au gratin" means it should be topped with breadcrumbs....just saying
I just made this last night. It is extremely delicious, but WARNING, it is EXTREMELY rich. Even using skim milk instead of half and half, it was almost too rich for me. Also, it was very salty. Next time, I will leave the step out that says to salt the fish. There is plenty of salt already because of all the cheese. The flavor is wonderful, but because of the calories & fat, I will not make this very often. Good recipie!
My family loved this recipe. Will definitely do again.
My hubby and I loved it, but the kids wouldn't even give it a try.
I was expecting this recipe to be good, but not as delicious as it was. I used all half & half and whiting and it was perfect. I can't wait to serve this to company!
I love it!as well as my husband. I made my sauce a little thick though. Next time I'll use more half and half. Great dish to try.i also served with scallions on top.very tasty!!!
Excellent recipe. I used milk instead of cream and it you didn't notice a difference. It was great.
Great recipe! We had a version of this in a fancy restaurant for a rehersal dinner. I'm not a big fish fan but I ended up loving the dish so I tried to find it online. This is it!! I used Tilapia fillets. I'll try it on other types of fish in the future too!!
Yummy.I used 2% milk and had to subtitute mustard with thyme because I only have prepared mustard.We loved it.Ate it all up with no leftovers.Nice change from the other ways I cook haddock.Thank you for sharing
Great recipe only change was that I added 8oz of lump crabmeat on top. It was wonderful-my husband compared it to a Crabmeat Au Gratin dish he enjoys from a fancy restaurant. Haddock was a very light fish that didn't take away from the sauce.
Delicious recipe! We eat haddock often, usually oven-fried, and this was a great, rich tasting change of pace. I used milk instead of cream and it was still very creamy and flavorful.
Thank you for an excellent haddock au gratin - something that has been missing from my files for a long time. Who cares if it is a little rich - it is so......good. Thanks, again.
This recipe was great! I cut in half to make 1 pound of haddock. I made exactly as written and it turned out great. My husband and I both enjoyed it. I will be making again.
My family really loved this. It was so simple and for once I had all the ingredients on hand. I love fish, and its even better if its a simple recipe that tastes this good:) I made wild rice with it, but next time I think I'll make mashed potatoes. Any veg would go fine with this great dish. TY for the recipe.
I'm not a huge fan of Haddock, but someone gave me a little over a pound of it, so I came here to find out how to cook it when I ran across this recipe. I've never had cheese or anything creamy with fish so I was rather unsure of how this would turn out, but the reviews were all so good that I gave it a try. This recipe is absolutely fabulous! My whole family loved it and requested that I keep it and use it again with the Tilapia I normally purchase. While I prepared this exactly as the recipe says, I only had 1lb of Haddock, but chose to keep the sauce recipe the same. The sauce was a bit thick once I had finished preparing it, so I added just a few splashes of milk to thin it down a bit. It worked like a charm. In my opinion, if you were to prepare a full 2lbs of fish for this, you may want to consider doubling the recipe since it seemed the perfect amount of sauce with just the 1lb of fish I had.
Very good recipe. I made the recipe exactly as printed, except I used cod. Even my guy said to make it again.
I made this dish last night. Really came out great..
This was wonderful. I baked it at 375 (wanted to ensure browning) and used whole milk instead of the creams, and it was plenty rich—and very easy to prepare. One caveat—the nutritional information says that this recipe serves 8 people; as an entree, the servings, therefore, might be pretty skimpy...just sayin’. But then, my family has large appetites. Nevertheless, this is a superb recipe. Thanks for posting it!
I made this with Nile Perch. One of the best fish dishes I ever had. Thanks!
I had basa filets and I made this as directed and wowzer. Delicious sauce and made the fish taste so good. Easy to put together and cooked up in the time directed. I made mashed potatoes and used the sauce over the potatoes. Also very good. Thanks for sharing this new recipe for my rotation.
This was awesome, I modified it to make it lower in fat and it was great. I am not a huge fish lover but this recipe changed my mind.
This recipe was so easy and delicious - a great Lenten change for us. We had leftovers we heated up and they were just as good.
This was different than any fish recipe I've ever tried. I loved it & so did my husband. Definitely a keeper.
Please keep in mind I am not a fish eater. I was not impressed. I felt the sauce was too thick and as others said missing something. for all the fat anc cal. involved it just is not worth it. I also felt it was too buttery as there was butter floating to the sides of the pan when it cooked. I will not try it again.
We loved this recipe. The sauce was spectacular and I plan to use it in other dishes.
This was very good. My family loved it and wants this to stay on our "regular" dinner list!
This was delicious! I didn't have Monterey Jack cheese so I used an Italian blend cheese. Otherwise I did everything per recipe and it was great! It's what we call "You can make this again"!
I used half & half with 2% and the recipe turned out fine. Nice flavour. Went well with haddock and sole. My two young children however didn't eat it despite the fact they loved the smell of it cooking.
This was a great recipe. I did have a little problem with the sauce but at my mistake. Received very good reviews from friends.
This was so good but super heavy. I will make it again but only if I exercise first!
This was delicious! I was trying to find a good fish recipe other than lemon pepper or garlic. I did change it just to cut calories. I used 1% milk, ff cheese, added a little light cream cheese, garlic, cayenne and a few dashes of hot sauce. Perfect.
I made this with tilapia instead of haddock. Tilapia has more of the fishy taste, however you couldn't taste it with everything else. Definitely will use again.
This came out fabulous! The seasoning is really on point for this recipe, it's what sets apart other fish au gratin from this one. I've made this twice now second time I added a pinch of Romany and thyme to the Béchamel sauce before topping the fish, then topped with crushed ritz. Out of this world!
Taste was good. I may make again.
Not bad, quite rich. I added cayenne and used Colby jack instead of Monterey. Had to use Cod, store was out of fresh Haddock.
My husband and I loved this. The sauce didn't seem like enough but once it starts to bake it smooths out and is very tasty. The only change I made was hot Paprika, and all cheddar.
We thought this was a decent meal. But probably not something We liked enough to make it to our list of favorites.
I made this without several of the ingredients. I only had Greek yoghurt and a bit of cream. I couldn’t find my dry mustard although I am sure I have it. So I used Dijon. It was so yummy. Make this and improvise if you must as I did and you will not be disappointed.
This recipe is a nice break from the usual baked haddock. The fish was very tender and the cheese sauce truly tasted like au gratin potatoes. Since this was our first time making the recipe, we did not really modify it and we didn't need to. It is perfect just the way it is. Thanks for a great recipe that will be a staple in our household for years to come.
I like my fish plain or breaded. I made this for my husband as I thought he'd love it and he did. I thought it was ok. I'd prefer the sauce over lump crab meat. I think next time I'll try that. My husband wants me to make this again.
I made this tonight. It was fantastic! I opted to use half-and-half and 1% milk, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese.
Major hit at our house - kids loved this recipe! Only complaint would be that the cheese overpowers the fish somewhat (but that's probably why the kids like it!).
Very good. I was looking for a different way to prepare haddock and this filled the bill. My 2 year old loves it!
I loved this! I made it for my fiance, and he loved it too - will definitely be making this again! :)
The fish was very good and perfectly cooked, but the sauce was missing something and I couldn't put my finger on it. I added some garlic and extra mustard but still a little bland. Maybe some tumeric or some cayenne pepper like others suggested.
YUMMY!!! Even my picky son ate it :) Reheats very well. I used whole milk in place of the cream and half-n-half. Flavor remained excellent. Next time I will decrease the amount of milk a little to hopefully end up with the same consistency.
