Haddock Au Gratin

I'm not a huge fan of Haddock, but someone gave me a little over a pound of it, so I came here to find out how to cook it when I ran across this recipe. I've never had cheese or anything creamy with fish so I was rather unsure of how this would turn out, but the reviews were all so good that I gave it a try. This recipe is absolutely fabulous! My whole family loved it and requested that I keep it and use it again with the Tilapia I normally purchase. While I prepared this exactly as the recipe says, I only had 1lb of Haddock, but chose to keep the sauce recipe the same. The sauce was a bit thick once I had finished preparing it, so I added just a few splashes of milk to thin it down a bit. It worked like a charm. In my opinion, if you were to prepare a full 2lbs of fish for this, you may want to consider doubling the recipe since it seemed the perfect amount of sauce with just the 1lb of fish I had.