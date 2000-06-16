American Shepherd's Pie

This seems to be one of those recipes where anything you want to throw into the pot is acceptable. As long as the end product tastes good, the endevour has been a success. Several of the reviews mentioned that the "pie" was bland. This was my clue to expermient. So I put in some things to give it a kick. First I added a can of cream corn (cause I really like corn) as several reviewers mentioned and I used mushroom soup instead of veggy soup, then three cloves of finely cut garlic. In the potatoes, I added milk and a LARGE tablespoon of creamy horseradish sauce (anything with the word horse in it should give it a "kick"). I added a dash or two of worchestershire sauce and a dash or three of garlic salt. I tossed in a can of white beans (this one gave it a real boost and I highly recommend concidering the beans as an additive). I also used more than the three cups of potatoes. I used three good sized russet potatoes. I have no idea what Colby longhorn cheese is, so I had some medium chedar that I used. The end product of this concoction was absolutely delicious! My wife, who is kinda pickey, had three helpings and I had four. Between the two of us we ate three quarters of the "pie" at one sitting!! This was really, really good and full of great flavors. Thank you Lisa for a great recipe idea.

