American Shepherd's Pie
This is an 'Americanized' version of that old standard, Shepherd's Pie. My family loves it! You can prepare your mashed potatoes as you normally would -- adding butter, milk, sour cream, whatever!
This seems to be one of those recipes where anything you want to throw into the pot is acceptable. As long as the end product tastes good, the endevour has been a success. Several of the reviews mentioned that the "pie" was bland. This was my clue to expermient. So I put in some things to give it a kick. First I added a can of cream corn (cause I really like corn) as several reviewers mentioned and I used mushroom soup instead of veggy soup, then three cloves of finely cut garlic. In the potatoes, I added milk and a LARGE tablespoon of creamy horseradish sauce (anything with the word horse in it should give it a "kick"). I added a dash or two of worchestershire sauce and a dash or three of garlic salt. I tossed in a can of white beans (this one gave it a real boost and I highly recommend concidering the beans as an additive). I also used more than the three cups of potatoes. I used three good sized russet potatoes. I have no idea what Colby longhorn cheese is, so I had some medium chedar that I used. The end product of this concoction was absolutely delicious! My wife, who is kinda pickey, had three helpings and I had four. Between the two of us we ate three quarters of the "pie" at one sitting!! This was really, really good and full of great flavors. Thank you Lisa for a great recipe idea.Read More
I didn't like the version of this with the vegetable soup and it didn't go over well with my family. I'll stick with cream of mushroom soup.Read More
This is truly the best Shepherd's pie we've ever had! I more than doubled the recipe and used about 3lbs of hamburg. I used a little less thyme then it called for and used condensed golden mushroom soup. I totally forgot to add the onion and celery while cooking the burger, so I sauteed them in a little butter afterwards and added it to the burger & soup mix. I layered the hamburger, then corn, then the potatoes and WOW, it was so good! There were 4 adults (very hungry ones!) and the entire 9x13 pan was gone. My dad said it was the best he ever had...even better then my mom's (which is saying a lot!) I'm making it again for Sunday football...hope there's enough! Thanks for the great recipe!
I love shepherd's pie, but the rest of my crew could probably do without, so this review is all my own. I like this recipe becasue it is your "basic" shepherd's pie recipe, so you can add or take away what you like. I spruced up my meat mixture a little more by adding chopped bell pepper, canned tomatoes and garlic to my ground meat. It makes it a little heartier, and I like to flavor my mashed potatoes with some garlic and onion powder. I don't measure out the cheese...I just throw lots and lots on top. I would definitely recommed using this recipe as your foundation, and then play around with it. Thanks Lisa.
Discovered this recipe a while back, and this has become one of our favorite dishes. I add at least another onion and tons of garlic to the browning meat. I also use lots more vegatables (frozen stir-fry veggies give it a fun, interesting, and easy boost) and two cans of vegitable soup because I make a big bunch of it. I always use instant pototoes (SO much faster than the other kind and I can't really tell a differenc) and pour on the thyme because I love the unique flavor. I also pile on the cheese--because I love it! My family loves this, and I make enough to have leftovers. The best thing, though, is that you can totally change/add/remove anything you want!
This was delicious. As I was using 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef, I increased the onion to 2/3 cup and left the celery at1/2 cup. Just make sure celery and onion are cooked through. I also used two cans condensed vegetable beef soup and I added about a cup of frozen peas and carrots, which I cooked first. I only sprinkled on a little bit of thyme. Used lots of potatoes. Family loved it.
I never even heard of Shepard's Pie, but I thought I'd give it a try. The recipe has turned out great every time I've made it. I've even made it with boxed mashed potatoes and it still has a lot of great flavor. I personaly add a few more spices to the ground beef, throw in more veggies and use a blend of cheddar/munster cheese on top instead of Colby. It really fills you up and is great for those of us who have very little time to cook. Even my sister-in-law, who is a chef, liked the recipe. Thank you !!
Heavy but tasty. I used instant potatoes and added carrots and frozen peas. I’ve never heard of colby longhorn cheese, so I used colby jack. After my additions, this made about eight servings. It reheated well as leftovers. Next time I will try cream of mushroom soup instead of the vegetable.
This recipe was fantastic. I changed it just a little.I left out the thyme, and added cajun spices and italian seasoning to the ground turkey while browning it. I also added 1 cup beef broth along with the veg. soup. I used monterey jack with jalapeno peppers. Thanks for the recipe.
I also added a can of corn. An additional can of vegetables would not hurt either. I also think fresh mushrooms would be good in it. Made a great and hearty meal!
This gets five stars for ease of preparation. I took the advice of other reviewers and threw in a few additional handfuls of frozen vegetables. I also added about 1/4 soup can of water so it would have some "gravy." Finally, I used only a smidgen of thyme and used rosemary as the main herb. Personal preference; I like rosemary in shepherd pie. Husband and I loved it.
Good Stuff. I've been making this for a few years now, and my family and I enjoy it. Its easy, and tastes good. I always add a package of liptons onion soup mix to the beef as I'm browning it. It gives it more flavor. We also pour a little crystals hot sauce on each of our indiviual servings to taste.
My family loved this, to the meat I added a lot of garlic, ground pepper, and a little worcestershire sauce, in place of the veggie soup, as I had none in the pantry, I used a can of condensed french onion soup, added a bag of frozen mixed veggies and can of corn and they went berzerk over this, hubby especially.....I will make this again and again
My husband loves this recipe, he has requested it over and over and it's very simple to prepare. I don't add any thyme, simply because I don't care for the flavor and I do use a pretty thick layer of instant mashed potatoes on top (more than the original recipe calls for). This is a very hearty, "stick to your ribs" kind of meal. Perfect for brisk fall evenings. Thanks Lisa!
Loved it! Husband loved it! The only thing I changed was I omitted the thyme, added some hot sauce to the ground beef as I was frying it and stirred in a can of creamed corn with the soup. this is a new favourite in my house!
With a few splashes of Worchestershire sauce and a dash or three of garlic powder, this turned out to be a really tasty, comforting dish. My husband really liked it and looks forward to having it again.
Delicious! I added some freshly chopped carrots, green bell peppers. I also used a few splashes of worcestershire sauce and salt & pepper (for extra flavour) to the beef mix. I also used 4 cups mashed potatoes instead of 3. Turned out to be a huge hit. Thanks for the great recipe -- I'll definitely be making this again!
Sorry, but I give this recipe three stars only hesitantly. For starters, even as a "basic" recipe that can be altered to suit individual tastes, salt and pepper should have been necessary ingredients. However, my husband and son had multiple servings, but that was after my addition of salt, pepper, Worstershire sauce, garlic, carrots and corn. I also topped it off with bread crumbs along with the cheese. We also drizzled Louisiana hot sauce on our servings. In the end, my son (my most honest critic) told me that it needed more vegetables, potatoes and cheese, but as it was, I tripled the amount of vegetables, increased the amount of potatoes to 4 cups and increased the cheese up to 1 1/4 cups. I apologize for being negative, but I wasn't terribly impressed. Nevertheless, thank you for sharing Lisa!
So good it makes me say "more" with an evil grin. My picky hubby loved it. We ate 2/3 of it in one sitting. Great with cornbread. Next time I would put another can of veggy soup with it. Thanks for the formula friend.
THIS WAS A GREAT RECIPE TO FIX ON A HURRICANE DAY. WE HAVE 5 FOSTER CHILDREN AND THEY ALL LOVED IT. PRETTY GOOD SINCE THE OLDEST ONE IS 6. I DID SPICE UP THE POTATOES A BIT WITH SOUR CREAM AND GARLIC AND ADDED A CAN OF MUSHROOM SOUP AND USED MIXED VEGETABLES INSTEAD OF THE SOUP MOSTLY BECAUSE THAT WAS WHAT I HAD BUT A 5 STAR HIT AT OUR HOME
This recipe was really good, instead of using cream of vegetable, I used cream of mushroom soup, and added green beans, corn, and leftover roast from the night before. I also added a mixture of other spices besides the ones listed. I didn't have to double the soup even though there was a lot more food than the original recipe, and added a bit more cheese on top of the potatoes. It was delicious!
I am only giving this 3 stars because with a few changes this recipe is so much better. Cook the beef and onion, leave out the celery. Use any cream of soup, I think it is best with cream of mushroom. Mix soup with Cooked beef and onion. Use this as the bottom layer. Add steamed or canned corn as 2nd layer. Mashed potatoes are the third layer. The use American cheese slices to cover top. My late father made this when mom was away. "snow on the mountain"
This has been a family favorite since I was a kid,but my mother used cream of mushroom soup, and frozen veggies, topped with shredded cheddar cheese. Today I do the,same but I use Fiesta Mexican Mix Cheese for the topping. My family loves it all the same.
Freezes very well. Good dish to freeze and have on hand for unexpected guests.
I made this tonight and our family loved it. I added a small sprinkle of cheddar on top of the armerican. And added 1 cup brown gravy.
This was an excellent recipe. Next time I will cut out the celery, though - I thought it detracted a bit. Other than that, it was good - even the kids liked it, and they are at that picky stage.
This is a great base recipe for shepherd's pie. I added a can of each cream of mushroom and cream of chicken in place of the vegetable soup. I also added a can of corn and couple tablespoons Worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture. For the potatoes I added sour cream, milk, butter, romano cheese, and sauteed garlic and mushrooms. This was my first tome making shepherd's pie and it was a huge success! Thank you!
If you change/add a million ingredients, you'll have a masterpiece, but this recipe by itself is so-so.
Easy to make..... however preparation + cooking time is more like 1 1/2 hours for 1 person. I used cream of mushroom rather than cream of vegetable, and added some minced carrots and corn to the beef mixture. Will try using Colby cheese rather than cheddar cheese next time around!
This was gone in two seconds. My family loved it and it was soooo easy to make. I have used several different cheeses. I think whatever you've got would work.
I've been using this recipe for a year now, and I thought I'd finally rate it. I have to double the recipe because my family loves it. It's super easy, and appeals to the meat and potatoes fan. I use mushroom soup like the others, and also cooked mixed veggies (frozen). I also sprinkle with garlic salt as well as the thyme.
Very good. I changed the veggies around a little bit. Sauted some onions, carrots, mushrooms and some minced garlic first. Then added back in after ground beef was cooked. I used Cream of mushroom soup because I had that on hand already. It got rave reviews from my hubby and my father.
I work in a childcare centre and found this recipe easy to make,cheap to make and the kids all loved it.
When I've made this before, I saute ground beef, onion and garlic together then add a package of frozen peas and carrots and a jar of beef gravy along with the spices. Then I add mashed potatoes with chedder mixed into them to the top and bake. After baking I add some more cheese on top of the potatoes.
this recipe was very good and easy to make, i used instant potatoes instead of regular ones and it still was good but i think that next time that i will use regular ones.
This recipe was good but did need a little more meat and more seasonings, it was a bit bland. My kids liked it and I will make it again with the changes above.
My husband LOVED this. Per others' suggestions, I used cream of mushroom soup, skipped the thyme (I don't like it much) and substituted colby jack. I cheated and used frozen prepared mashed potatoes, with sour cream and chive flavoring and all. It was really easy, and my husband is a big fan of it!
I had to make some changes. I would suggest reducing the vegetable broth in with the meat. I used oregano instead of thyme (I get heartburn). The meat could also use some more flavour, maybe not lean meat since you drain the meat anyhow. This recipe needed some corn so I layered frozen corn over the meat then the mashed potatoes. I was not certain about the celery but it was GREAT in this recipe.
Yummy and easy! I used ground turkey and added some cooked carrots and peas. Didn't have any veggie soup so added 1 veggie bullion cube and 1 cup water. Also added 1/4 cup tomato sauce. Used the box mash potatoes for simplicity and because they tend to be less dense. GREAT!
It was a bit bland. I ended up adding mushrooms and Velveeta cheese to the meat mixture the next time. That put a little more twist to the dish.
Great tasting and easy recipe!!! I substituted the vegetable soup with cream of mushroom like everyone else suggests, and instead of celery I added corn. I will be making this again. Thanks for sharing
This is a simple yet hearty and tasty meal. Made a few changes as suggested by others. I seasoned up the ground beef with Tony Chachere's and used golden cream of mushroom instead of the vegetable soup. I also added in a can of corn and sprinkled some cheese on top of the meat mixture before putting the potatoes on (we made 8 servings of instant mashed potatoes). My husband and I really enjoyed this and even our kids, who usually only eat a tablespoon of anything, ate this well.
Love this recipe, great for using up leftover mashed potatoes. I used the mushroom soup and added leftover carrots, green peppers, 2 cups of cheese and fresh garlic. I didn't use the thyme thought it would clash. Definitely a keeper.
I absolutely agree with many other comments. This is a good base recipe and then add other ingredients to your liking. I added Worcestershire to the meat along with a few other spices (pepper, garlic powder). I put some thawed frozen peas and carrots on the meat before adding the potatoes. I used the steam and mash potatoes from the freezer section (Ore Ida brand) and they worked great. Really easy for a weekday night. I'm a huge mashed potato snob and I thought those were just fine. Just add some butter and milk and they fluff up just fine. I'll be making this one again.
followed some of the reviews and used a can of corn, a can of green beans and a can of mushroom soup instead of the veggie soup it says. YUMMY!
I really loked forward to making this meal for my family and it was bad. The veggie soup and thyme made this meal to the point that we couldn't eat it. My kids enjoyed eating the cheese off the top though.
Very good and easy to make.
This is a wonderful recipe, very easy to make and easy to change up. I added mixed veggies and great northern beans to mine. I also used Campbells Golden Mushroom soup (2 cans). Instead of thyme I also used oregano and worcestershire sauce, just a little of each to spice it up. I will certainly be making this again with a few more twists. I really don't think you could mess this up, anything could go in this recipe. Recreate it as many times as you'd like.
I made quite a few changes. I used a jar of Au jus instead of the soup. I used store bought fresh mashed potatoes. I mixed the ground beef and au jus with some garlic, a dash of worchestire sauce and put in the bottom of casserole pan. Then I put a layer of frozen corn and peas, then mashed potatoes and baked. It was great to have the brown gravy with the mashed potatoes!
i thought this was great! i was afraid my husband would not like it because he hates casseroles, and one-dish meals, but he had seconds. and the next day he even ate leftovers, which is unheardof. thank you for the great easy recipe
this is one of the best family meals we have had in a while. Can't go wrong with hamburger and mashed potatoes. Mix that with baking and cheese and you have a winner.
My husband and I really love this meal! He hasn't had it in over 15 years when his mom used to make it(she passed on when he was 13). He said it was just as good as he remembers it! Thank You!!!
Even though several reviews said that they didn't like the thyme, I still included it because I'm quite a fan of thyme. I definitely won't the next time. Thyme just does not work with the flavors in this recipe. Otherwise, the flavors were good. I used 3 lbs of ground beef, with 1 can of cream of mushroom, 1 can of cream of celery, and about a 1/4 of a can of beef broth. For veggies I used a bag of frozen mixed peas and carrots. Steam them beforehand, though, as 30 minutes in the oven isn't enough to soften them. Mine were still crunchy.
Tasted okay, but was missing something. I did not like the taste that the soup added to the dish. Might try to alter the recipe.
I love this receipe, its very filling! I added some green and red peppers and a clove of garlic. I also followed the another reviewer's advice and added 3T of Worchershire. I will definitely make this again. This was great for a beginner like me.
My kids and hubby liked it. I did change a few things. I seasoned the meat to my families liking which included garlic, salt, pepper and a bit of worchestire sauce. I added green peppers with the meat and onions and celery. I used cream of mushroom instead and added a can of corn (drained) everyone liked a great quick meal with some yummy rolls or corn bread make a hearty warm meal for cold rainy Seattle days!
This was pretty good as is, but if I make it again I will change it up a bit. I will use more veggies and my husband wanted more meat. Other than that it was pretty good.
Very easy version of Shepherd's Pie, which is just what I was looking for. I followed the recipe as written, except that I also added some leftover corn and green beans I had in the fridge. It's a good 'cleaning out the fridge' meal!
Usually canned soup gives dishes a canned, cheap taste but this is a very good basic recipe. I add a clove of garlic and double the onion.
This recipe is so good that friends who would not normally eat this type of food simply love it, I have made it 2x in 3 weeks already. I have added some beef boulion cubes to give it more flavor, but all together it is a AWESOME DISH
I loved this. I added an extra can of soup. Perfectly simple.
Delicious,quick,& easy! Definitely a family favorite and goes quick! Will make again for sure.
Always, always a hit, whether I'm at home or for pot luck. I never use celery or onion, just the veggies, for my kids' sakes. I cook a separate, smaller dish for my vegetarian, using her Morning Star crumbles, but both kids love it and go back for seconds every time.
I made this & halved it cause there are just 2 of us. My husband is a picky eater. He had seconds & said the rest is lunch tomorrow. I only used salt, pepper,&garlic powder to season. All those veggies flavors melded together very well. We will have this again.
My family loved this recipe. I used the cream of mushroom soup instead of veggie soup though. My picky eater sons ate it and my spanish husband who usually won't eat my "comfort foods". This was such a sucess and for once I didn't have to make three different dinners. I am excited about this and I can't tell you how the leftover would be...there is none!!!
Pretty darn good. My husband made it and added some corn. The kids ate it, so this recipe is a keeper.
Super easy,& Super good!! Added lots of garlic, don't add too much thyme, and used med. sharp shredded cheddar.
I don't really care for vegetable soup, so I only found this "okay," but my family really liked it. Definitely good for a cold night.
My family really liked it. I did use cream of chicken for the soup and I added a bag of peas and carrots, I used 2 lb ground deer, I also added a Tbls of seasoned salt to the meat, it was a bit too much, so next time I will cut that in half.
This was very easy to make and very yummy. I used frozen mashed potatoes and that made it easier..my husband loved it....I will make this again.
This recipe has become a fast favorite for my husband and I. I did change a few things (cream of mushroom soup instead of veggie, added a layer of corn, & added biscuits on top) but that's the great thing about this recipe- it's easily changed to fit each person's taste. We love it and make it all the time, I'm SO glad I found this recipe!
Delicious..put my own spin by using chili meat and ground beef. I also used a few boxes of scallop potatoes, left out the celery and thyme, and used cream of mushroom soup instead of veggie soup, cajun seasonings, and extra, extra veggies. Hubby loved it!
This is one of comfort foods. The rest of the family seems to really like this too. I add lots of garlic, I usually use cream of mushroom and some times I add veggies canned or frozen. Yum yum
I made this for my husband and he thinks it is pretty good. I think the celery the recipe calls for is unecessary- there was plenty of celery in the soup. I think if I make it again I will go with the other people's suggestions of using frozen mixed vegetables and beef broth. I thought the thyme was perfect and I put even more than the recipe required and it wasn't too strong.
Just got done eating this. I've always made shepherds pie w/ cream of mushroom soup but thought I'd try this. This way is SOO much better. I browned the hamb. in an electic skillet and added the vegetable soup to it. I omitted the celery for personal preference. I made instant mashed potatoes and put them right on top of the hamb/soup mix. Topped with cheese slices and put the cover on for a few min. till the cheese melted. Yummy!!!!
Quick & easy, Hubby and the kids love it. Thanks for the great recipe!
I make numerous changes. Instead of soup I used frozen mixed vegetables. I also zipped up the flavor a bit more with chili powder and garlic salt. Garlic mashed potatoes on the and shredded pepper jack cheese really gave this a nice flavor!
It was easy to make, but the thyme was very overwhelming and the soup flavored overwhelmed the beef. It wasn't bad, just not for me. Very easy to make if in a rush though.
It was GREAT!! I used Steak chopped up and the kids LOVE IT!!
Very good and easy to make. I double the recipe and freeze half.
This is the best shepherd's pie recipe I've tasted. I love the flavoring of the thyme and also the vegetable soup which gives it some extra moisture and flavoring. My husband prefers the old-fashioned kind...just beef, corn and potatoes. BORING in my opinion. I love this recipe!
Delicious and so easy. I'll be making this again!
have made this many times for large groups. freezes very well also
I have been looking for some time for an good and easy Shepherd's Pie recipe and this one fits the bill. The thyme was a bit much for my family so I added a little Italian Seasoning the second time I cooked it. Used Colby Jack cheese as well and it is terrific! The frozen mashed potatoes out today taste as good as the real thing so, all in all, this is one terrific & easy recipe! Thanks, Lisa!
My husband is a HUGE fan of Shepherd's Pie, and I have never made it before, so I was really excited to make this. It was a big hit! We both loved it, and it was so easy! I absolutely recommend this recipe.
Made swedish potatoes for my mash potatoe topping - delicious!
I know you don’t have any idea how hard it is to find a dish that myself, my husband and my 24-year-old son all three like. Well I found it and this is it! I use cream of mushroom soup and place of the vegetable soup and add a half teaspoon of onion powder, Salt and pepper to taste. Are used about 1/3 more potatoes than the recipe calls for. Turned out amazing!
Made this with adjustments & turned out great! I used ground turkey instead of beef, since I don't eat beef. Also used a can of mixed veggies, and omitted the celery. There were a lot of veggies in the meat mixture. I also substituted a can of vegetarian vegetable soup for regular veggie soup. Used 4 cps. prepared instant mashed potatoes. Per my husband's suggestion, put about a 1/2 tsp. of chicken base (paste) & 1/4 cp. of water to add flavor since I had used 1 1/2 lbs. of ground turkey. Turned out great, and will more than likely be even better as leftovers.
This is a great base recipe, easily tweaked to accommodate picky eaters by changing the soup or which vegetables you use. It always goes fast.
I omitted veggie soup & replaced with can of creamed corn & can of cream of mushroom or chicken (whatever I have) as some others suggested. I also put more onion & use whatever cheese I have on hand as well (usually cheddar). My husband practically eats the whole dish in one sitting!
This lacked something... not very flavorful
mmmm mmmmm good
This makes a warm, hearty, and delicious meal! I added some garlic powder and worcheshire sauce to the meat mixture, and used one can of cream of mushroom soup in place of the vegetable soup. I also used Cheddar cheese on top.
I gave it 4 stars just because I made a few changes. I doubled the recipe, used cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups. I also added Worcestershire sauce, parsley, and garlic powder. Instead of celery, I used a can of corn. I also increased the amount of thyme. This is a good basic recipe and w/ the changes, I'd give it 5 stars.
Really good. I added some additional spices to it to make it more me. :)
This is the best and easiest shepherd's pie recipe I've found so far!
This is a keeper, I added two cans of veg soup, and used Sour Cream and Chives instant potatoes, couldn't tell the difference. I added more onions and frozen veggies as well.. My husband and three year old loved it, my 5 year old had a sandwhich..
Very good recipe hubby ate it up! I did alter from others review's and to speed it up. I added garlic w/ the meat and then put cream of onion soup, worcestshire, salt/pepp and frozen veggies (corn, peas, carrots) and heated in pan. Used instant potatoes and then put the hot mixture in pan and topped with cheese put it in the oven for 8 - 10 minutes with cresent rolls. Very yummy!
Great recipe!! I made some substitutions...wanted to use up some things in the frig. I added fresh carrots and celery to the saute, then used cream of mushroom soup. Topped off with some garlic pesto cheese. I loved it!
