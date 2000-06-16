American Shepherd's Pie

This is an 'Americanized' version of that old standard, Shepherd's Pie. My family loves it! You can prepare your mashed potatoes as you normally would -- adding butter, milk, sour cream, whatever!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 2 quart dish
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and lightly grease a 2 quart baking dish.

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, stir and cook ground beef, onion and celery until juices run clear. Drain. Pour mixture into baking dish with vegetable soup and thyme; stir well. Spread mashed potatoes on top.

  • Bake 20 minutes. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top and bake 5 minutes more, or until cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 817.5mg. Full Nutrition
