Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole
This ham and hash brown casserole is quick and easy to make, not to mention delicious! I mostly serve this as a breakfast casserole, but it's great anytime. It may be served with or without diced ham.
I made this for a church group and got rave reviews, and many recipe requests. I agreed with other reviewers that it was very salty, if you can use any low sodium ingredients do so. To the reviewer whose results were soupy, I wonder if you might have used ready to serve, rather than condensed soup. Thanks for sharing this recipe! This is an addition to my original review. I recently made this again, I omitted the Parmesan cheese, instead topping it with an additional handful of cheddar. This eliminated the salt problem! Wonderful stuff, try it you will be pleased!Read More
For my son's First Holy Communion I had the whole family over for brunch after Church. Everyone raved about this recipe and I had to give the recipe to several people, I did make some changes that came out wonderful. I used 1 can of cheddar cheese soup and 1 can of potato soup, I also added bacon and used Oreda potatos O'brien, I can't tell you enough how easy and tasty this recipe is.
I have made Hashbrown Casserole for many years and I have never had a recipe this good! I made it for twenty one employees for a meeting we had and it was a hit! I wouldn't change a thing in this recipe and this is going to me my main one I use from now on.
Oh this is good!!! I added green onions and salt and pepper because I can't live without those things in my hashbrowns but even without those this is a great recipe. I took it to my mother's group brunch and while we were cleaning up women were eating the last little bits with their fingers. It was pretty funny. This recipe is also very easy to throw together and I love it with the potato soup instead of cream of chicken which is a variation I have tried in the past. This one is definitely a keeper.
I made this dish this morning and took it to work. It was a hit. Both males and females asked for the recipe!!. I did follow the suggested changes: 1 can cream of cheddar and 1 can cream potatoe, also added crumbled bacon and 1 8oz sour cream and 1 8 oz. of French onion.. This was so yummy!!
Loved it! I had it for Christmas brunch along with Belgiun waffles and it was a hit. I did make some changes though. I used shredded hash browns, 2 cans of cream of celery soup - healthy request instead of cream of potato. I sauted green pepper and onion and added that. Instead of grated parmesan, I used shredded parmesan. The rest I kept the same. Everyone asked for the recipe!! It's a keeper!
My family loves this recipe. i use this alot for carry ins at work. i make it all the night before, throw it in a crock pot on low and let it cook all night. in the morning we have it ready to eat :) we love this!!!! thanks for sharing
Excellent! I made this for a department breakfast at work and it was a hit. The only thing I changed is I did add 16oz of ham and one chopped green pepper. Also, one major thing I would recommend is when you buy the frozen hash browns - make sure to *thaw them out and DRAIN THEM* before putting them in the pan. Squeeze all the excess liquid out. That made a huge difference. I am going to cook this for breakfast on Thanksgiving morning. Great recipe!
I would highly suggest mixing the soup,sour cream, & cheese all together first before adding the hash browns, otherwise way too hard to get mixed well. Also, I left the ham out, added chopped green onion, & used only about 1/2 cup parmesan cheese. Served with fried chicken instead of mashed potatoes & gravy. We loved it!!!
Good base recipe- but made quite a few additions. I used potatoes O’ Brian, with the peppers and onions already in it. Instead of dicing the ham, I layered 4 thick cut, sliced, smoked pork chops on top. Added cheese and French fried onions on the top. This recipe needs seasoning for sure- pepper, paprika, a dash of cayenne, garlic power, and half of the cheese I used was pepper jack as well. This made it really flavorful and gave it more of a southwestern kick. Really, really good. **Update**- I have started making this with light sour cream, the "Healthy Request" version of soup, and 2% cheddar cheese and it turns out exactly the same.
I am just starting to learn to cook and tried this recipe for Christmas Brunch. Of course there was much hooting and laughing prior to brunch by my friends who know me as "the world's worst cook".....you should have seen the look on their faces when I produced this fab casserole.........No more laughing at Joan Rickerby! :-) It was excellent and not a drop left over!
I made this last night after it was prepared the day before (change of dinner plans at last minute) It was great, and I plan on making it many times. If you don't follow the recipe don't review with low stars, because you just reviewed your recipe not this one!
This Recipie was a hit at the monthly brunch at my school. The teachers all asked for the recipie and it was so easy to make. I followed the directions, but added 1/4 cup cooked onion cut up very small to the mixture. After about 50 minutes of baking uncovered I sprinkled 1 cup of French Fried Onions on top for extra crunch. It was so yummy! This is a good recipe to experiment with, next time I may add some crumbled bacon or veggies.
ILOVE this casserole and we also have it at every family brunch. Often I prepare it the evening before and either slow cook it in a crock pot or store it in the fridge until the next morning. Once I didn't have sour cream but I had 'HellavaGood' chip dip so I added that. It was great. We have also experiment with the cheeses using Swiss, Jarlsbery, Sargento's Italian blend. This casserole is very flexible and lends itself to experimentation. For the ham, I usually use leftovers from a spiral ham - it's more flavourful. I don't like using those little football hams -yuck. If you don't have a 'good' cooked ham, try substituting large diced chunks of peameal bacon that have been lightly sauteed. Sauteed onions are also an excellent addition. Customize this recipe to your family's and friend's taste!
NO EGGS! I am so happy to have found a delicious egg-free breakfast-type casserole. An egg allergy really changes the way one cooks and bakes.
I made this for a church brunch, and it disappeared pretty quickly. I got so many compliments on it, and I thought it was delicious, too. When I make the dish, I omit the Parmesan and top with Cheddar or Colby Jack. It's less pungent and I don't have a problem with saltiness.
This is a wonderful recipe! It is great to make ahead and serve for breakfast on holidays or when you have company. The only changes I made to this was to add more sour cream (if you follow the recipe it comes out too dry), season the hashbrowns, and use turkey sausage instead of plain ham.
Oh my God, this is AWESOME! And SO easy to make! I've made it for a couple parties and also for my family. It is comfort food at it's finest. One note though that I learned on my own-don't use honey ham. The sweetness conflicts with the creamy cheesy flavor.
Awesome!! Even my husband who doesn't really like casseroles, ham or potatoes really liked it a lot! I cut the recipe in half and used it as our main dish so I added a little bit of ham (used about 6 oz for a half recipe) and a handful more cheese. I also added 1/4 cup chopped onions. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and it rocked!! I used Ore-Ida hashbrowns and carfefully broke them up while frozen which really helped the mixing process. So good, I could eat it everday if my waistline would allow, haha! I will definitely use it many times again! I can't wait for a family gathering so I can try it out on them :)
Awesome! Awesome! Awesome! I put it together and put it in the refrigerator overnight. I baked it the next morning, and it was all eaten. My family even asked that I double the recipe next time. Thanks so much!
This is wonderful. I've been making similar casseroles for 40 years but never used potato soup, always mushroom or chicken. I also had never used parmesan to top this dish until now. I restrained myself & did not change one thing!!! My Bridge Club loved it!!!
Turned out delicious! I used OBrien hash browns (that had onions and green peppers) - left out the ham because I didn't have any. Oh yeah, and I added a packet of "Onion Soup Mix" ... the secret ingredient! Also in the last 10 minutes of baking, I added a few crunched up french fried onions to top it off. Took this dish to a family event... they scraped it clean.
Made this for our Easter church social. I doubled the recipe and added a sauteed chopped onion. There was a lot of the other dishes left over but not a bite of the Casserole. I heard one lady say that it was the best thing on the table. ( I didn't get any) I'm rating it on performance :^).
I meant to rate this a long time ago. Fantastic as written, but I do add 1/8 tsp of onion powder and 1/8 tsp of garlic powder and 1/4 tsp of pepper. I don't use the shaker parmesan, but I buy the Kraft shredded parmesan over with the other shredded cheeses and it makes all the difference in the world. Amazing flavor. Don't use any other soup besides the potato...it is the exact right soup for this casserole.
Pretty good, rave reviews from the husband. Because there were no eggs in the recipe, I make it feel more breafasty. After 45 minutes in the oven, I removed the casserole and created nine craters with the back of a spoon and cracked eggs into the craters. Then I put it back in the oven for the rest of the time. The result is soft, runny eggs, so you might have to leave it in the oven a little longer if you try this to make sure the eggs are cooked enough.
All I can say is "Yum Yum Yum"!! I made this with a little more ham than the recipe called for and served it along with scrambled eggs and toast. Both my husband and I thought it was fantastic! I didn't add the parmesan cheese on top, but instead I added some more shredded cheddar to top it off -- Delicious! The only thing I didn't really care for was the cubes of potato in the cream of potato soup I used (Campbell's) -- I thought it kinda took away from the shredded hash brown potatoes -- so next time I think I'll use a different soup, possibly cream of mushroom or cream of celery. Also, I added about 1/2 cup chopped onion as an earlier reviewer suggested, but in all honesty I think it would have been better without the onions -- next time I'll leave them out and try it that way. This recipe is a definite keeper and truly rivals my favorite hash brown casserole -- Cracker Barrel's!! Thanks Melissa! :)
I prepared this recipe for today's brunch with the women of my bible study group and not a drop was returned home! I made a few changes to spice it up a bit, etc. Used 8 oz versus 16 oz of sour cream. Used 1 can crm/potato + 1 can crm/celery. I omitted the ham. I added 1/2 c diced onions + a 4oz can mild green chilies. I also seasoned with white pepper, garlic powder, and topped it off with hot sauce. I substituted pepper jack cheese for the parmesan cheese - and only baked the cheese topping for the last 30 minutes. Will definitely make this again and everyone asked for the recipe.
I needed something quick and easy for a breakfast we throw for the Graduates in our Student Ministry at my church. I made a double-batch of this and it was DEMOLISHED! Everyone raved about it. So simple and super good! This will be a staple for our annual breakfast. Also - I accidentally bough 2 kinds of hashbrowns, shredded and cubed. I think the cubed came out MUCH nicer than the shredded as far as consistency goes -- both tasted great. YUM! Thanks so much!
I have made this many times. It's an absolute favorite of mine. It's one of those feel good dishes. Simply stated, DELICIOUS! And I make it as-is. I'm sure you can change it up, but I don't. I absolutely hate when people give a dish 5 stars and than say how much they changed it. Great AS-IS! =)
Delicious and comforting :) I used cream of onion soup, amazing! Reminds me of Cracker Barrel's hash brown casserole. Update: Served this at Sunday brunch, minus the ham, and it was a hit! The only subbing I did was to use one can of cream of potato soup, and for the other can, a half recipe of Cream Soup Base (from this site) with added sauteed onion. Everyone loved it and how could you go wrong with this much cheese and sour cream with potatoes?! I mixed this up the night before and baked in the morning with no issues. So easy and so delicious.
YUM! I added a can of chopped green chili peppers, an onion, and some mushrooms. Casseroles this good usually involve several steps- this one was really quick- just dump everything in a bowl and bake. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Melissa!
After the amount of reviews on here I'm probably not going to say anything new but - SERIOUSLY, YOU NEED TO MAKE THIS THE WAY IT'S WRITTEN BEFORE SWITCHING IT UP!!! The Cream of Potato Soup really makes a big difference, members of my family have been making this for years but always with different kinds of soup (mushroom or chicken)and I liked it then and certainly wouldn't turn it down BUT the potatoe soup makes the difference, I don't know why and I don't care, from now on when I'm at family gatherings all I will think of is the fact that I've had better. The next time I made it I added more ham, left out the parm and sprinkled bread crumbs on top and it was also amazing. You can certainly do whatever you please for this recipe to meet your taste but DO NOT substitute out the soup!! I really can't stress this enough... Don't do it!
Mmm comfort food ... this hit the cheese-y spot. I made as directed, only thing I did different was add 1/2C. chopped onion and 1/2C. chopped red pepper, sauteed them and then mixed into the bowl with everything else.... I would stick to the potato soup, it comes out so creamy and the taste is like scalloped potatoes... I wouldn't change a thing. great alternative for a breakfast, would be great with some bacon and toast on the side.... keeper.
I made this for New Year's Day breakfast for our family and our overnight guests; putting it together the night before then baking it in the morning worked perfectly. Had finicky teens not been in attendance I would have spiced it up with green pepper, mushroom, and onion and will surely make it again for my husband and myself with those additions. Parmesan cheese is quite salty so I opted to use much less than the recipe calls for and topped the casserole with a mixture of parmesan and more cheddar. Served with poached eggs this was an easy and tasty breakfast.
This casserole was delicious. Added a few items: After I mixed the ingredients and poured it into the dish, I covered it with a can of Durkees French Fried Onions, then lightly sprinkled it with the Parmesan cheese, then covered that with a bottle of Hormels Real Bacon Pieces. This was very good. I served it as a dinner. Next time, I will replace the ham with sausage and server it for breakfast. Definately a keeper!!
Tastes like something Grandma would make!! Very easy to prepare as well. Just mix everything in a big bowl, put it in the pan and you're done. Followed the recipe to a "T" except I used two 8 oz packs of diced ham and added chopped onion. If you choose to add onion, bell pepper or garlic, I'd advise you to saute 'em first before mixing them with the other ingredients to avoid them being slightly crunchy in the finished product.
I've made this recipe so many times, and it's *always* a crowd pleaser! My first foray was (boldly) to a work event, and it was one of the first dishes to go empty! i don't know how many people I've had ask me for the recipe over the years, and it's so easy! I've mixed it up minimally, depending on mood and memory (I'm an improv artist at heart) but it's always the same concept. Sometimes I go for cubed potatoes for a chunkier outcome; a little cayenne to heat it up; bread crumbs & pepper for a crispy top. And occasionally I eat too many cubes of ham before they make it into the dish (whoopsie!) but it always turns out *wonderfully!* I hope your family enjoys it as well :)
Delicious as is. I did take the advice not to substitute the potato soup (had to run to the store) and didn't need 12 servings so I halved the recipe. I wanted a more complete breakfast dish so I shorted the sour cream by about a 1/2 cup and added 3 beaten eggs to the mixture. Turned out really well with good texture. May try adding some sauteed onion or jalapeno. I think you could probably use sausage or ground beef for a lunch or dinner dish. Very filling. Good job. I will be making this again. Update: Used mushroom soup, eggs and Greek yogurt/sour cream and browned the potatoes with onion and orange bell pepper before mixing together. Great versatility in this recipe. Lends itself well to whatever meat, seasoning and soup combination you wish to use. Just be sure to maintain the liquid ratios. Adding eggs will make the casserole light and fluffy. Just beat them slightly before mixing with sour cream and soup. Husband thought this was really good and, as usual, topped his with Mexican hot sauce.
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe. I have 3 teenagers and they love this recipe. It freezes very well, which is good because it makes a lot. My co workers love it as well. I don't change a single thing, except adding some onion because my whole family loves them.
Perfect as is! I added a bag of frozen broccoli defrosted and made it a complete one dish meal!!!!
Excellent! I made this for an evening meal having a friend over & we all loved it. The changes I made were: I used frozen O'Brien potatoes, 2 cream of mushroom soup(s), 1 green pepper cubed, 1/2 cup dried onion, 1 cup Parmesean cheese & 12 ounces cubed Velvetta instead of Cheddar. Of course I still used the 8 ounces of ham & 16 ounce container of lite sour cream.
This is a good starter recipe, and it is on the right track, but it needs some adjustments. It was WAY too salty. I attributed the salt to the massive amount of grated Parmesan cheese. Honestly, I think it would be much better left out since the bold flavor of the cheddar cheese was already there. The overall consistency was too potato/ cheese based; it would have been so much better with some chopped onions and peppers, a hint of ground pepper, and maybe even double the amount of ham. I'll make this again, but next time, it will be with some modifications.
This dish was very good I broiled it the last 5 minutes to brown it more.
Very good recipe. I omitted the ham and it was still very tasty. I made this for houseguests over the holidays and everyone loved it. I did all the prep work the night before and the next morning all I had to was put it in the oven.
I just made this for my office Thanksgiving potluck ... and it was the topic of conversation! I made several adaptations. My recipe included 2 pkgs of hashbrowns from the refrigerator section, 1 can cheese soup, 1 can cream of inion soup, 1 fresh diced onion as well as the listed amount of sour cream, parmesan and cheddar (but I used four cups of cheddar). Everyone loved it!
OMGoodness. This was fantastic. I made it according to the recipe. Fabulous! You could add more ham, some vegetables and have a great hearty casserole meal.
Every single person who ate this, raved about it. Took the advise of another commenter, and added salt and pepper and about 4 chopped up green onions. I thought it was very, very good...not magical, but very good. Everyone else seemed to think it was magically delicious. Will make this for brunches from now on. Great share. Thanks
Potatoes were not done enough in 1 hour, took out of oven to have with other dishes. Think it was because the hash browns need to be defrosted first.
There was fights for the leftovers...
I used low salt ham, O'Brien potatoes, pepper, 1 can cream of potato and 1 can of cheese soup; lowfat sour cream and lowfat sharp cheddar; only enough Parmesan to lightly coat the surface. Sprinkled lightly with real bacon bits, and 10 min. before it was done baking, I added a can of french fried onions on top. The bag of O'Brien potatoes was only 28 oz. so it was a little soupy when hot, but perfect consistency after it cooled a little. The onion rings really added flavor and it wasn't too salty.
Excellent! Made this for two of my kids' classroom Christmas parties...wow. I couldn't find the amount of shredded parm. needed, so I just sprinkled the "Casserole" shredded cheese mixture on the top of the finished product. Made them ahead of time and popped them in the oven an hour before I had to deliver them to school. Will definitely make this again!
This simple recipe is absolutely DELICIOUS. I left out the ham and used it as a side dish with grilled steaks. I will definitely be making this again and again.
To make this yummy dish even more delish, take 1 small box corn flakes(crushed), 1 stick melted butter, add parm. cheese and spread on top of casserole and then bake. Watch topping so it doesn't get too brown.
I made a few changes: I added one cooked, chopped onion, left out the ham, and thawed the hash browns before hand and only had to bake it for about 30 minutes. It was delicious!
I substituted 1 can of Cheddar Cheese soup for 1 can of Cream of Potato; I shredded my ham in the food processor rather than dicing it; and I used colby jack in the casserole and monterey cheddar on top. The casserole came out well, and is good - however, I found it a little lacking in flavor. (My 14 year old son thought it was "plain".) I will make again, but I think next time I'll add some onion powder and possibly garlic powder to the mix.
Made this for work once and it is now what I'm asked to make every time we have breakfast at work! Made exactly as instructed...perfect as is! Thank you for a great recipe!
Love this one!!! I use about half a stick of butter melted and 2 cups of corn flakes crushed up. Mix together and put on top. Even my pickiest eater loves it!
This is delicious! I found it to be very salty though. After reading previous reviews about bland and/or soupy, I combined several previous suggestions: I used half cheese soup, half potato, I sauteed some green onions and added a little bacon and black pepper - it was full of flavor! This is also a great recipe for throwing in the microwave for part of the cooking time if you're running late like me.
After reading many of the reviews, I made some changes, which made this was just okay/edible. It would have been better without the changes. I used 1 low-fat cream of mushroom, and 1 low-sodium cream of celery instead of cream of potato. I added more cheese (1 cup more) and used about 8 oz. low-fat sour cream and about 4 oz. non-fat plain yogurt. Also, I didn't use the parmesan. I really did not care for it this way, so make your changes wisely! If I had it to do over, I would use full-fat everything with extra cheese and 1 cream of mushroom & 1 cream of potato, plus pepper. I'm sure it would be better this way.
This was good.Next time I think I'll change the soup I think the potatoe soup takes away from the hash browns.
I don't know why I never thought to do this before. My daughter loves this type of baked hash brown casserole, so not surprisingly this was a big hit last night for supper. I will have to try it with other meats as well. I didn't change anything other than to halve the recipe. It turned out great.
This was sooo tasty and went fast! Rivals Cracker Barrel's hashbrown casserole, which is my favorite! I made this for dinner and we had the leftovers for breakfast the following morning. I made absolutely no substitutions or changes, and I won't... perfect just as it is! Thanks!
This is soooo good - the hubby said he was sad to get to the end of his piece. The cream of potato and sour cream combine to give this a rich creamy background for the shredded hashed browns. I think this recipe could use more ham, I'll add more to taste next time. Grated Crackerbarrel cheddar by hand - totally worth the good quality cheese (though it makes it really greasy so might stick with regular shredded cheese next time)! Didn't need all the parmesan though threw on a good bit. Freezes well, reheats well in the microwave, and tastes great - that's the triple crown right there!
YUM!!!!! Smells wonderful while cooking. Ilike to cook it a little longer so the top browns just a bit more.
I altered the recipe as suggested and used o'brien potatoes instead. I also used cream of mushroom soup and maple sausage instead of ham. I did not use the parmesan cheese. I made this for Christmas morning breakfast and everyone ate seconds and complimented immensely. Thanks!
I left out the ham and made this for a side dish at a church dinner, and while the group loved it and some requested the recipe, I found it to be a little dry. If I make it again, I might add some milk.
This is a very very very good recipe. I only use shredded hashbrowns for this. I also use one can of cheddar soup and one can of cream of potato soup for even more cheesy taste. I also sautee up some green onions to add too. I think one could add in a variety of things depending on individual taste. Re-heats well in the microwave. My husband doesn't care for leftovers, but ate this for 3 days in a row!
OMG this was soo awsome! I thought that it would make too much for 2 people so I halfed the recipe, I'm sorry I did that. There were only 2 servings left after we'd had ours, lol. The only comment I got from my husband was he wasn't sure that he liked the parmesan cheese on top. I thought it was good but next time will try shredded cheese on top 5 minutes before its done and see how that turns out.
I thought this was a great basic recipe for hash brown casserole, although a little on the bland side for me (which is probably good if you are cooking for different ages). Add your own favorite flavors (I like granulated garlic and smoked paprika) to kick up the flavor. I've added in cooked broccoli, asparagus and scrambled eggs, and they've all worked out well.
I made a half recipe, left out the ham to make it vegetarian, used cream of mushroom soup, and added some chopped onion and black pepper. I baked the half recipe in a 8 by 8 pan for 45 minutes, instead of topping it with parmesan cheese I topped it off with cheddar cheese. I served this for breakfast with vegetarian bacon strips on the side. Next time i'm going to let the casserole cool for about 10 minutes before eating it, because it's much to hot and runny straight out of the oven. Also, I think something on top to add some crunch would be a nice addition to this. Thanks for the great recipe!
I cut this recipe in half for the two of us and it was very tasty. I still used the 8 oz. of ham and I also used the potatoes O'Brien that has the green and red peppers and onions. I cut the parmesan down to 1/2 cup instead of 3/4 cup (for a halved recipe) and it was plenty enough parmesan. The half recipe still made too much for 2 people so we ate it again!
This recipe is EXTREMELY salt. Other than that the only other flavor you're going to get is the cheese.
This dish is absolutely fabulous! Everyone at my brunch raved and wanted the recipe--even the guys..Will definitely make this one again. I omitted the ham and added sauteed red and green peppers and scallions. Next time I will try it with the ham.
Just made this recipe for 2 hungry older teenage boys. Too rich, too salty, no flavor. Basic question, why add cream of potato soup when the recipe already has hash potato (cream of mushroom would add new flavor). There was no request for more, their plates hardly touched with the first serving. 3 Tips: Read reviews by rating and start with no stars first, never test a new recipe on company no matter how good the reviews say it is, Best of Bridge Schwarties Hash Browns is a way better recipe that disappears fast. Very Disappointing, will never make again and can not recommend this to anyone. This is my first and last review on the net, I felt I had to share this feedback.
Pretty good but a little bland- I think it would benefit by adding a small chopped onion.
I have made this 4 times and love it.It is also very good with sausage instead of ham.
I made this for Christmas morning. It was fabulous. Everyone really liked it. The only change I made was substituting fat-free sour cream for the regular. I intend to make this a regular part of our holiday tradition.
I followed recipe exactly. It was a huge hit. I made it the night before and it came out perfect.
I served this for brunch and everyone went back for seconds. I didn't use as much Parmesan as the recipe called for. Only sprinkling on 1-cup was enough. Would recommend for a large grouping.
Cooked this for a teachers' brunch and was asked for the recipe by almost everyone. I found diced ham at Walmart. I've cooked this at least 25 times. It freezes well (both before & after cooking.) We have a beach house so we have plenty of overnight guests. I try to keep a few small tins of it (6 serving size) in our freezer to serve with eggs for breakfast. Yummy dish. Tastes even better the 2nd day :)
I give it a 4 as written, but a 5 with some modifications. It is too dry and salty as is for me so I add about 1 1/2 to 2 cups of milk and omit the parmesan. I sprinkle some more shredded cheddar on top, bake about 50 minutes, then put some french fried onions on top and bake the last 10 minutes. Delicious!
I usually don't find things salty that other people do, but to me this was very, very salty. I'll probably try to make this again using low sodium soup. It was easy and fast to make and I thought it was really good except for how salty it was. I added a small diced onion but otherwise left the recipe as written.
Excellent recipe! My family loved it...very creamy and rich. Perhaps next time I will add a crunchy topping though it was great just the way it was! This dish was also very easy to make and totally satisfying...a definate make again.
This was pretty good. I used diced potato hashbrowns because it didn't specify, but went by the picture. To lighten it I used all low fat dairy products, cut the parmesan and cheddar cheese back, and even subbed some with cottage cheese. It was still creamy from the potato soup alone anyway. I am sure the regular version though is super cheesy and delicious.
Very, very good! I added some bacon because I didn't have quite enough ham. Everyone in my home loved it!
I've made this dish several times and have gotten RAVE reviews! Instead of ham, I used crisp crumbled bacon (personal preference). I also used 1 can cream of potato soup and 1 can of cheddar cheese soup. YUMMM!! :~)
Excellent. I halved the recipe, used lite sour cream and cheese, and reduced the parm a bit. Half the recipe fits a 8x8 baking dish perfectly. BTW, Ore-Ida frozen hash brown come in 28 oz bags now, not 32. Will definitely make again . . . next time maybe adding some lightly sautéed onion and green pepper.
This was really good! I put bread crumbs on top and that was everyone's favorite part. Next time, I will add onion.
I looked up this recipe because I had leftover ham and boiled potatoes, so I diced the cooked potatoes and substituted them for the packaged hash brown. It was still one of the best casseroles ever! Thanks for the recipe.
I made this for dinner tonight with some slow cooker ribs. The only change I made was to use light sour cream, in an attempt to cut the calories. The recipe makes a lot...I was initially made fun of for the huge quantity but at this point the leftovers in the fridge have already been divided and claimed. If you have some teenagers in your life that you want to win over, this is the dish. Basic, yummy comfort food. Good with for breakfast, good for dinner, good as a bedtime snack according to this household.
This was excellent! My husband couldn't quit eating it and was disappointed when it was gone. Only change I made was to use more cheese...actually double. I also bought the Ore Ida Hash Browns that had onions and peppers in them. Gave it a great zing and just a little extra flavor. This will be a favorite for a long time I do believe! Thanks for sharing!
This was simple to make and delicious. I added some crushed buttery crackers to the top with the Parmesan cheese. Ohhhh, does this smell good when it's baking!
Totally awesome! I made this for Christmas and it was a big hit. Made alot! Will have to cut the recipe in half and put it in a 9X9 inch baking pan instead. Highly recommended!
Liked.
