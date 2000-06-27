Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole

This ham and hash brown casserole is quick and easy to make, not to mention delicious! I mostly serve this as a breakfast casserole, but it's great anytime. It may be served with or without diced ham.

Recipe by POOBOO

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix together hash browns, condensed soup, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and ham in a bowl until well combined. Spread evenly into the prepared dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly brown, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 52.6mg; sodium 760.6mg. Full Nutrition
