Creamed Peas and New Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is AWESOME!!!!! Simple and incredibly inexpensive to make (only *5* main ingredients + all of them can be purchased in large quantities for very little money = not too shabby!). I made a big pot of this meal for less than $10. You can't beat it for the amount of rich flavor you get out of this easy recipe. You won't be disappointed (I could praise this dish all day!). I can't wait to stop being full so I can eat more of it. I will definitely be making this again. SUGGESTIONS ----------------- -Triple or quadruple this recipe because you will want to share it with everyone you know! Plus, it makes for great leftovers. -Before adding potatoes to sauce with peas, mash the peas in the sauce or put the peas in a food processor and give a slight chop on them before adding to sauce. -Season with salt (black truffle finishing salt works great), fresh coarsely ground pepper, and a generous amount of turmeric. It will change your life. :) -I used medium russet potatoes (which are less than $5 for a huge bag) and had no flavor issues. Baby red potatoes probably would have added to the flavor, but I didn't feel like running to the store to make that kind of commitment. -I honestly don't know what shelled English peas are, but I used store-brand frozen peas and everything was terrific. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a perfect rendition of the old time dish my grandma used to make me growing up on the farm. It's very simple and the flavors of the vegetables are really able to shine. I recommend using fresh peas and red potatoes from the garden or local farmer's market. The supermarket just won't be the same. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I altered the recipe a little bit by using 1/2 c. heavy cream instead of milk. I didn't have English peas so I substituted with Birds Eye Steamfresh frozen peas that I microwaved for only 3 min. so they wouldn't get overcooked. I added some parsley when I added the salt and pepper just before serving. I served this with baked stuffed salmon and it was wonderful. My husband said he could have made a meal out of this recipe alone....and he loves salmon! I'll definitely make this again. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This was my fiance's flashback request. He said it tasted just like grandma's...with a little spunk. I doubled the recipe because I knew he would love it, and I added some sour cream because I didn't have quite enough milk. However, I, myself am not a big fan of peas...but I just adore this recipe!!! This recipe is tucked into my back pocket, to use many more times in the future!!! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Add a couple tablespoonfuls of minced white onions to the melted butter and sautee them until soft. Continue with the rest of the recipe and you may even like this yummy recipe even better! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This is exactly how my mother used to make creamed peas and potatoes. She always used fresh peas and potatoes from the garden but I used frozen peas and skipped step #2. I just thawed them out and then added them directly to the cream sauce. I know this says to serve immediately but I like to let it sit for 5 - 10 minutes before serving because the cream sauce will thicken as it cools. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I had fresh peas from the garden and remembered my grandmother making this recipe although I think she used heavy cream. I like that it is made with milk and not heavy cream. I did not think it was bland at all...I did a lot of pepper though. Thanks for a great recipe and memory! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was so good!!! I made a large pot and then had leftovers and they were equally good!!! Helpful (10)