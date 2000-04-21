La Genovese
Ground beef with minced carrots and onions -- serve over bow tie or penne pasta. Buonappetito!!!
Ground beef with minced carrots and onions -- serve over bow tie or penne pasta. Buonappetito!!!
Four stars only because this is worth trying. It _is_ simple, obviously, but also very fast. Try extra virgin olive oil or - if you have some - spiced olive oil (i.e. with hot peppers in it for flavour). This was good on fusili but could work on spaghetti too. Added some basil and parsley to the mix, you could add hot pepper flakes for heat.Read More
A little bland for my taste. Though a little cheese on top helped.Read More
Four stars only because this is worth trying. It _is_ simple, obviously, but also very fast. Try extra virgin olive oil or - if you have some - spiced olive oil (i.e. with hot peppers in it for flavour). This was good on fusili but could work on spaghetti too. Added some basil and parsley to the mix, you could add hot pepper flakes for heat.
I read other posts and searched out more imput on other ingredients to make less bland. I used 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes, 1 tsp dried marjoram, 1/2 tsp fennel seed and grated parmesan on top after complete. Because I added other ingredients to recipe makes a 4 not a 5, but with ingredients the rating is a 5. Good stuff.
A little bland for my taste. Though a little cheese on top helped.
By itself this recipe was very bland. However, after adding quite a bit of Louisiana hot sauce, it tasted delicious. Goes very well with pasta.
It seemed to me like it didn't have a taste at all. So I added a package of beef bouillon and water for taste. It came out alot better after that.
I make a similar dish to this and serve it over rice. I usually add a pack of brown gravy mix to mine and sometimes I put in some petite pois (small peas). I was wanting to cook this dish tonight so I was looking for a different variation of it. I think I will try this with some chicken broth instead of wine.
Good recipe, but I'd advise not to use white cooking wine - just doesn't have enough flavor. Next time I will use real wine, likely more than the recipe calls for, otherwise it may be too bland.
This was very good and I am sure would taste super good over pasta. I however made a departure from the original recipe as I did not want to serve pasta to my family tonight. I made mini patties mixed with a tbls of dijon and 2 tsp. of ranch dressing powder. I grilled them on the George Forman and then added to the vegetables, wine and spices in the skillet. I only used 2 TBLS. of oil. This had great flavor. Will make again over pasta.
Not sure what this dish really is but 4 stars for ease of preparation and decent flavours. We had it with WW tortilla and topped with shredded cheddar cheese. That combination made it tasty! Also I added a few sprinkling of red pepper flakes.
this is a great recipe , I'll make this a lot thank you
Very good!!! Thank you for providing a recipe that popped up when I was looking for a quick, dairy-free, gluten-free way to use 1 pound of ground beef. This was awesome. I think for my own taste I will cut the oil in half and double the carrots or add another veggie (the latter just because vegetables are my only source of carbs). Thank you so much, I was so pleased.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections