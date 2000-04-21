La Genovese

Ground beef with minced carrots and onions -- serve over bow tie or penne pasta. Buonappetito!!!

Recipe by Mario

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Cook beef, stirring to break up clumps, until it begins to brown. Stir in carrots, onion, salt and pepper. Continue to stir and cook until vegetables begin to soften and meat juices run clear, 5 minutes. Pour in wine and cook one minute more. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 45.8mg; sodium 440.8mg. Full Nutrition
