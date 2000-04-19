Baked Mushroom Rice

215 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 63
  • 3 46
  • 2 17
  • 1 19

You can vary this easy rice side dish by adding different spices or meat.

By Maryanne

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together the white rice, cream of mushroom soup, and vegetable broth. Blend in the onion, mushrooms, parsley, oregano, melted butter, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a 2 quart baking dish, and cover with a lid or aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven. If the rice is looking dry before it is tender, then pour in a little water and continue cooking until rice is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 57.9g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 461.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022