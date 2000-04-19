Baked Mushroom Rice
You can vary this easy rice side dish by adding different spices or meat.
I took the time to read the reviews before I made this and I think I made a compromise that could help those who didn't care for it. I sauteed the rice (I used basmatti) in a little olive oil and butter till it was translucent, thus cooking it a bit. I than used 2 cups of chicken broth instead of the 1 cup of vegetable broth called for. I also used marjoram instead of oregano, majoram has a similar flavor but is a bit "mellower" and more rounded. I than covered it with foil as it cooked and it came out perfect. Oh, and I also lowered the cooking temp to 375 and cooked it for the time indicated. I think with these small tweaks this recipe is really wonderful and was well liked by myself and my family!Read More
Sorry, I did not like this recipe at all. After baking for 45 minutes, the rice was *still* hard! I kept having to add water to it. Because this dish was holding up dinner, I ended up cooking it on the stove, adding even more water. Turned out mushy. I didn't care for the spices either.Read More
I am glad that I read the reviews before making this dish. I made the following changes and substitutions. It was a huge hit! Turned out great! I sauted half a medium sized onion, half a clove of garlic (could add more..I definitely will add more next time), and 2 huge chopped up portobello mushrooms (again, could have added more..yum!) in the 1/4 cup of butter. I added the spices to the onion/mushroom mix. Following the suggestion of another reviewer, I substituted marjoram for the oregano. I used a 1/2 tsp of marjoram, but could have added more. I lightly sauted the rice (uncooked jasmine rice) in a touch of olive oil in a separate pan. (I do think this step could be skipped...I was following the advice of another reviewer) While those things were sauteeing, I mixed my wet ingredients. I used the entire can (2 cups) of chicken broth (I couldn't find vege broth), the can of mushroom soup and a cup and a half of milk. I whisked that all together and added the rice and mushroom/onion mix. I had to put this in a bigger pan (13x9) and covered in foil and baked at 350 for exactly 30 minutes. My oven bakes hot so it probably was really 375. The portobellos were tasty, but they did give the rice a brown look. All in all, with the ammendments, it was tasty and a hit at my dinner party!
I make this all the time. The reason people are having trouble with it is you must bring the liquid to a boil before adding all the ingriedience to the cassarole dish. heat the soup and broth on the stove or microwave first.
After reading all the reviews, it became apparent the recipe writer meant to use minute rice,not long cooking rice. Adjusting the water for regular rice and covering it makes a world of difference. Tasty enough for you to try, just alter the water depending on if you have quick rice or regular rice
I'm sad to say this one did not work for us. I pre-cooked the rice (as others have suggested) and added some garlic into the mixture. Although it cooked great (and looked great) it was a blend of tastes that we did not enjoy. I can't put my finger on it but something about this recipe just doesn't taste right. I can't say what spices should be used but I don't think oregano or parsley should have been one of them. Thanks anyways.
After reading all the reviews, I decided to change it before I even started. I cooked the rice first in water on the stove with the butter(not melted), added the rest of the ingredients (omitted the oregano-didn't seem like it fit the recipe), lowered the temperature of the oven to 350 degrees and baked it for about thirty minutes. It was very delicious!!! Will definately make again, but not how the recipe directs!
This dish was great, but I did make a few changes which made it even better. I agree that you have to use Minute rice...and saute it in butter and olive oil beforehand. I used one can (15 oz.) of vegetable broth, and I used golden mushroom soup. I baked it covered with foil at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Then uncovered remaining time till golden brown. It was fabulous!!
I'm glad to see I'm not the only who had trouble with this recipe. The rice got dried out and I had to add water at least 3 times and continue waiting while my chicken was sitting on the stove getting cold. It was not really very tasty either. Never again!
This dish tastes good, but the recipe as is seems to require some adjustments, hence the lower rating. It's been said before: more liquid! A 2 to 1 ratio of liquid to (normal not minute) rice is right on. (Try using some white wine! Yum!) I also reduced the heat to about 350 and kept the casserole covered. Saute-ing the onion and mushrooms together in the butter first was also a good suggestion I followed. I doubled the amount of mushrooms, 'cause I love 'em. A keeper.
Just wasn't a hit at our house. I made the mistake of using instant rice, so my rice was done before my onion cooked. I also thought the oregano taste over powered everything else. I won't make again.
Well, I wish I had taken the time to read the reviews before attempting this recipe. The first time I took it out of the oven to stir and it was SO dry, it hit me that there was not going to be nearly enough liquid for the rice to finish cooking. I started adding more, a cup at a time and it ended up taking an hour in the oven. It tasted good, but after a long day at work I didn't really need the hassle. In any case, that'll teach me to take a few minutes to read the reviews first.
I made this for thanksgiving, and it was awsome! I made it as directed, but added more mushrooms and used chicken broth instead of vegetable, as i couldn't find the vegetable...I forgot to add the butter, and put in on last-minute while in the oven-added alittle more of the herbs, too...Had to add an extra cup of water, and stirred it occasionally to mix around the liquids-this is as good as, or better than pre-packaged rice, and uses ingredients i always have handy! It takes alittle watching, but its worth it! ~Kelly
I'm glad I read the reviews beforehand. I basically followed the recipies from the reviews rather then the original. I cooked my rice in chicken broth using the 2:1 ratio and also my mushrooms with two cloves of garlic before baking in the oven at 350 for 25 min. Like those before me I only added mushroom soup, onion powder and and oregano but also threw in a little parmesan cheese. After following the recipies of others this dish came out great.
This recipe needs a lot of changes. I followed the previous suggestions and cooked this dish on the stove top instead of baking. If you cook this recipe the way it is written, then you'll end up with a dish full of crunchy rice that gets thrown in the trash. You need to use 3 cups of water plus the cup of broth and mushroom soup when making this dish or you rice will not get cooked! I just used a skillet and put 1 cup of water, 1 cup of chicken broth, 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 2 cups of Arborio rice, a whole package of chopped mushrooms, 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1 tsp dried parsley, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion poswder, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, and 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes, and 3 tbsp of butter. I like my food spicy, so those spices might not work for everyone. I let is simmer about 10 minutes then added another cup of water, then let it simmer 10 more minutes and added another cup of water, then I let it simmer 10 more minutes. So I cooked the rice a total of 30 minutes and then let it sit for 5. It was okay as a side dish with my lemon chicken, but this would not work as a main dish for me.
This is really good, I took the advice of some reviews and I used 1 can of chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. I set the temperature to 375 instead of 400, I also covered the dish and used miute rice. I baked it for 30 minutes and it is AWESOME!!!!
This rice dish is nothing special. I could have done the same thing in a pot in half the time. I was very disappointed with the final product. After much doctoring it was alright, at best. I would NOT recommend bothering with this recipe.
I took other reviews into consideration and cut the rice back to a cup. I did not have vegetable broth on hand, I had to substitute beef broth. I baked my rice at 350 degrees for an hour. It's not often that I make a rice dish that disappears but this one was seriously inhaled. My husband went back and ate what was left in the casserole dish and asked if I could make this again soon. This casserole may have a couple issues but the previous reviewer's helped save me a disaster in the kitchen. Don't discount this recipe--cut the rice back by half and it's perfect.
Based on what other reviewers wrote, here is what I used: 1 cup long grain rice, 1.5 cups chicken broth, 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1 diced medium onion, 1 cup of chopped mushrooms, 1 clove garlic, 1/2 tsp sage. I sauteed the mushrooms, onions and garlic in 1/4 cup butter and then mixed everything together and baked for an hour and 15 minutes (covered). All in all, this dish was okay...it tasted very similar to uncle Ben's mushroom rice...will probably make this again, but not anytime soon.
When cooking rice, the liquid to rice ratio is 2:1, or 2 c. liquid for every 1 c. rice. Since the recipe calls for 2 c. rice, I used 4 c. water and just added 2 bouillion cubes. I cooked the rice on the stovetop, sauteed the onions and mushrooms, and then combined everything with the soup and parsley, salt, and pepper. I omitted the oregano. I served without baking since everything was heated by the hot rice. I enjoyed it the way I cooked it but the recipe is definitely off a little.
Once I made a few changes to this recipe it deserved five stars. I used two cups of long grain white rice with two cups of the broth and two cans of the soup. I used about two cups of fresh mushrooms and left it in the oven about 50 minutes. It turned out great and keeps well in the fridge! Very yummy
This smells really great when it's cooking but was a bit of a disappointment to eat. The spices sort of overpower the taste. My boyfriend loved it though.
I'm nopt sure if I did something wrong, or if the recipe just didn't work for me, but my rice turned out sticky. My family didn't really care for this dish.
This was an ok basic rice dish. I would not be in a rush to make this again. Also, my rice burnt a little on the edges so I would recommend checking it before the 45 minutes and adding liquid as needed. Also, even after the full cooking time, my rice was not fully done.
The flavor of this recipe was okay, but I didn't care for the texture of the final product. Oh well, nice try anyway.
It turned out great but only giving it four stars because I made some changes. Cut down the amount of rice by half a cup, and then added half a cup of whole milk. Then seasoned with half a tsp. of salt, 1/8 tsp. black pepper, 2 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. onion powder, and 1/4 tsp. oregano. Kept butter measurement the same. Also stirred halfway through baking to ensure rice would be equally 'moisturized.' Turned out very creamy and tasty!
This was really good when I used it in-place of a wild rice mix inside of game hens. I cooked the rice first then stuffed it into the raw hens and continued to cook the hens and rice for about an hour and a half - the reason I'm giving it four stars though is because I think the rice that was out of the chicken that soaked up the extra spices and butter tasted much better than the rice inside - which just tasted kind of bland.
Good flavor, although, I found the onion a little too strong. Next time, I'll saute onion and mushrooms in butter and add to the rice and soup mixture. I followed the advice in earlier reviews and used Minute Rice; it was done in about 25 minutes.
ok...
I gave this 3 stars because I didn't follow the exact recipe, rather I took the advice from the other reviewers. I cooked the rice before hand, sauteed the onions with butter and garlic, added only a cup of broth and a little milk and baked uncovered for 30 minutes. I was delicious! Definitley will make again!
i made this on the stovetop and substituted veg broth with chicken broth. I also added broccoli, a clove of garlic, and 1 cup of shredded cheddar. Very good!
This recipe is a total waste of rice. I'm not even sure it is a recepie... I mean, everyone who has rated it above 1 star has changed the ingredients and the solid to liquid ratio to make it taste better and finish with an edible texture. To prepare this recipe as-is yields a mildly seasoned dish of cardboard granules. I would not recommend this recepie for human consumption.
I was so glad to read that others had trouble with it. I was making it for a party and had no time to nurse it along. It turned out horrible. Well, live and learn, I feel better knowing I was not the only one. Thanks tho.
This was sooo good. It was easy to make and very delicious.
I had to give this recipe a 3 even though it turned out good cause there was so much to change. i used 1c uncooked rice, 3 bouillion cubes, 2c water, omitted onion- used 1/2 tsp onion powder, only 1/2 tsp oregano, 2tbsp minced garlic, 1c canned mushrooms(chopped). Cooked for 50 min. on 375 last 5 minutes added a handful of shredded mozz cheese on top. This recioe needed alot of help I can't imagine how it would of turned out by itself, thanks anyway
Very flavorful, but DRY! COVER THE DISH TO BAKE!!! Next time, I'll also add a whole can of vegetable broth instead of just 1 cup. It's a good recipe though.
Well i must say im extremely glad i read the reviews before making this dish! after reading the reviews i decided to omit both the parsley and oregano, and i decided to cook the rice first stove top, i had no minute rice so i used regular. I also sauteed the onion in with the butter, then after the rice had cooked i added the butter/onion mixture, the soup( i added about 1/4 cup of milk to tone the soup flavour down a bit) and some pepper and garlic powder, i found it salty enough as it was. I then put it in the oven for 20 minutes and it tasted excellent!! just a few modifications and this is a wonderful dish!
Rice was hard; not enough liquid in the recipe. Oregano did not go well with the cream of mushroom flavor.
The ingredients seem to have potential, but I found this recipe bland and unenjoyable.
Wonderful. I put in chopped leftover steak and had it for a main dish and then a side dish later. Even the kids loved it and getting them to appreciate rice isn't easy!
I liked this dish alot. I added 2 cups of broth instead of one. Next time I'd use 1 cup broth and one cup water. I'd also double (or even triple!) the amount of mushrooms. Really good!
I THOUGHT THIS WAS JUST OKAY..I ADDED EXTRA LIQUID BECAUSE OTHER REVIEWS SAID IT WAS KIND OF DRY..I ALSO USED REDUCED FAT CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP AND ADDED CHICKEN TO MAKE IT A COMPLETE MEAL..BUT I DONT THINK I WILL BE MAKING THIS OFTEN.
Ive made this several times, and i enjoy it, my family wasnt too crazy about it, but their not mushroom fans. I used minute rice and substituted chicken broth for the vegetable broth. It did not turn out dry and the rice was cooked all the way....ill continue making this.
My family found this excellent. Changed a bit : can of chicken broth instead of veggie, 1 can of mushrooms instead of fresh and was more generous with the spices. I would like to try tarragon when served with poultry. Even had a 5 yr old friend over and she never even questioned it!!!!
I've tried to make this dish at least four times now. It never comes out the same, and it was only good once. I don't reccommend this recipe "as-is"
Not bad, a little dry. Next time I would add more liquid and cover for maybe the last 10 mins of cooking.
This is fast and easy
very tasty my daughter said it tastes like rice-a-roni was meant to taste
An outstanding, tasty and easy to prepare dish. We can never put left overs from this dish in the fridge!
This is an easy and delicious side dish, just mix the ingredients and put in the oven!
I followed the reviews from other members and cooked the rice first. I used parboiled rice, and left a little bit of water that had not absorbed in lieu of the broth since the rice did not need to cook. The recipe was very easy and tasty, maybe add some cheese next time.
I'm usually pretty fair with my reviews, but I must say, this recipe disappointed me. The combination of flavors was somehow not right, it was extremely dry (even after knocking back the oven to 350 per suggestions and adding more broth several times.) Unfortunately, I will not be making this again.
Wow, this dish was soooooo good. My family wanted more rice then meat.
I'm glad I read previous reviews before making this! As others have said, this definately needs more liquid. Based on the reviews, I added 2 cups broth, but I think next time I'll go with whatever amount of liquid I would have used to cook the rice on the stove (in my case, that would have been 4 cups). We cooked it an extra 15 minutes, but I'm not sure how much longer (if any) it would have taken with the extra liquid. Aside from those things, it was very yummy! I will definately try it again!
This was just alright. I added some chopped mushrooms and garlic powder. I also backed down the temp to 350 and baked for 30 minutes. Rice was done but starting to dry out. Didn't have any broth left so I added some milk. It was fine just not great...but we sho ate it!
Big hit at my house. I sauteed the onions, garlic, and about 1 cup of mushrooms first. Used minute rice, the can of mushroom soup, 1 cup chicken broth, and added about 1/4 cup of milk too. Used the oregeno and parsley. Didn't take long to bake. Came out rich and creamy. Absolutely Yummy! Will make again and again. Probably will experiment with different flavors of soups, and various veggies.
I am giving this a 1 because the measuremnets and cooking instructions are way off! But if you follow the advice of other reviewers(wish I had read the reviews before I tried it) it will come out good! Definitely cook the rice first or use Minute rice then combine other ingredients-using 1/2t or less of oregano and this will be good. 2 cups of uncooked rice is enough for at least 8 hungry people and you woould need at least 4 cups of liguid to cook it.....
I needed to cook this about twice as long as the recipe recommended. It was good, but labor-intensive. I probably won't make it agin due to the time factor though.
I followed the suggestions from the last 2 reviewers and it definitely would benefit from marjoram, more mushrooms, and more garlic and even some parmesan. Everyone ate it, but I didn't hear anyone say, "Oh, this is good". I think mediocre at best.
This is by far the easiest and tastiest recipe for rice. I was almost embarassed to tell my guests just how easy it was. They thought I was an uber chef (far from the truth).
The rice was like little pebbles and it was completely dried out. It needs a lot more liquid and the cooking time was way off. I think that it would be better cooked on top of the stove. I was very dissappointed and wish that I would have read the reviews first.
I'm conflicted! This sidedish tastes great! but I couldn't get the rice to cook fully, so it was crunchy. I think next time I'm going to cook the rice ahead of time.
I've made this recipe twice in less than two weeks! Great!
The end result with this dish was very good, but it did take a lot longer to cook than stated in the recipe. I added more liquid because of the previous reviews, that was extremely necessary. It is a good one though.
I took the advice of the other reviewers and added extra liquid so the rice wouldn't be so dry. The whole can of vegetable stock and about a 1/4 cup of water seemed to work. I also added some sage for some extra flavor and tilapia fillets on top of the rice. They cooked up perfectly by the time the rice was done cooking. Great recipe!
This was really easy and very good -- I used both canned and fresh mushrooms, plus fresh parsley and dried parsley flakes -- it turned out great. We'll make it again!
Excellent recipe. Thanks!
I also read all the reviews, but wanted a recipe that could be baked in the oven. I used the whole can of broth, added more mushrooms and increased the baking time. I liked the spices, so didn't change them. Regular rice was fine. I served it with "Weeknight Chicken Cordon Bleu" for bunko and all the ladies loved it!
I thought that this recipe was wonderful. The combination of the spices made for an interesting flavor sensation. My whole family liked it. I did read some of the reviews first and decided to make the rice first then add the ingredients to the rice. I also used beef broth instead of what the recipe called for and it was good. The next time I tried it I put bread crumbs on top and sprayed with cooking spray and it was wonderful.
Great with Chicken Marsala. Add an extra 1/2 cup of water.
I cooked the mixture on my stovetop and added an extra cup of water, 1 tsp. salt and frozen peas. It worked out wonderful and it took 20 min simmer w/ a 5 min rest. If you know how to make rice on the stove you will have better results. Overall, it was a nice change to plain rice.
This was good, as a side dish for something with more zing. I added an extra cup of water and lowered the heat to 350 after the first 30 minutes (cooked 20 minutes more), covered the whole time. I'd try it on the stove next time.
The next time I make this I'm going to cover it with a lid. I think it would turn out more moist if it was covered. It was pretty good and would make it again.
I make this recipe every Christmas for my family and they all love it. They always make sure I am making it. The only thing is I do my own thing but kinda follow the recipe. I first cook rice acording to directions on box. I then cook mushrooms and garlic together in butter then mix everything together and pop it in the oven for about 1/2 hr and it comes out wonderful. I have tried the recipe as it said to do and it just too long and the liquid was never gone. Tweeked it and wonderful
My family loved this recipe, especially my husband!! Kids, well I guess they ate it but I think it was the "mushroom" thing. They picked those out and ate all of their rice. Good flavor and a yummy side dish!! Thx Bunches!! :0)
this recipe definately needs more liquid. I added 1 cup water at the beginning and after 20 minutes it needed a bit more. I covered it at that time with foil. I would also add more mushrooms. Very tasty though.
This recipe gave me a foundation for my own recipe which came out delicious....a note to others who follow each recipe to the "T", you need to add what tastes good to you and go by your own judgement.
Well, this really didn't work for me. After reading other reviews, I added 1 1/2 cups broth and baked at a lower temperature. It still came out crunchy and dry as a bone. I will not make again.
This was pretty good although the oregano is a little overpowering. The only variation I used was 2 chicken bullion in a cup of water instead of vegetable broth. In the future I will likely leave out the oregano.
I like the taste of this recipe, but I had to more than a cup of water during the cooking. The third time, I also covered it. Next time, I will cover the dish for part or all of the cook time.
Unfortunately, I didn't read the reviews of this rice and made it according to the directions; as a result I ended up with very uncooked rice. I had to eventually transfer it onto the stove, add 2 cups water, and cover. After all that, it still was very mediocre and husband did not touch it.
This was so easy and quick to make and it has a lot of flavor!
EXCELLANT. WE GENERALLY MAKE THE BOX VERSION OF RICE DISHES. THIS WAS EASY AND MUCH BETTER.
The rice took forever to cook. I added more broth than the recipe called for, plus extra water three times. Maybe I'll try again with cooked rice.
This is delicious. I too used the whole can of broth and increased the cooking time to about 45 minutes. I love mushrooms, so I put in a whole bunch. . . at least a cup.
My husband and I really enjoyed this rice dish. The only changes I made was to use the whole can of broth and since I didn't have onions I used onion powder. Oh, I also used Lots of fresh mushrooms. Set the oven at 375. I like my rice on the drier side so the texture was fine. Next time I will use real onion and I am sure it will be even tastier. This is definitely worth keeping.
This recipe turned out very nice for my family and I.
This was so easy and delicious! A very nice change to the norm...Just the right spices. Perhaps, next time, I would add a bit more liquid...but a hit nonetheless. Thanks!
Sorry, I didn't like this at all. I found the mushroom soup to be overpowering. But that's not really the recipe's fault, I just don't usually like cream of mushroom soup. I think I might try this again with cream of cheddar soup or something as the recipe does seem like it has potential. I'll let you know how that turns out!
Bland. Funny texture. Tried to "save it." But...eeew.
mixed it all up, then let sit for a hour- also baked at 375 degrees (same amount of time though) delicious!
This was very easy to prepare and it tasted great. I agree that more liquid needs to be added during cooking, so keep an eye on it.
Good, but will omit oregano next time
this was so easy to make and tastes great! my boyfriend loved it too.
I made this last night, and it was horrible. The recipe calls for uncooked white rice. I followed the recipe to the "t", but when the timer on my oven went off, the rice was still hard, the liquid had dried up, and the outer portion was hard as a rock. Won't make this one again.
It is really delicious. And if you want it more nutritious, just add any kind of your favourite vegetables like broccoli, carrot or peas. But I add them at the end of 5 mins.
I used chicken broth instead and twice the amount of mushrooms and it was great!!
