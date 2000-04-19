Baked Mushroom Rice

I am glad that I read the reviews before making this dish. I made the following changes and substitutions. It was a huge hit! Turned out great! I sauted half a medium sized onion, half a clove of garlic (could add more..I definitely will add more next time), and 2 huge chopped up portobello mushrooms (again, could have added more..yum!) in the 1/4 cup of butter. I added the spices to the onion/mushroom mix. Following the suggestion of another reviewer, I substituted marjoram for the oregano. I used a 1/2 tsp of marjoram, but could have added more. I lightly sauted the rice (uncooked jasmine rice) in a touch of olive oil in a separate pan. (I do think this step could be skipped...I was following the advice of another reviewer) While those things were sauteeing, I mixed my wet ingredients. I used the entire can (2 cups) of chicken broth (I couldn't find vege broth), the can of mushroom soup and a cup and a half of milk. I whisked that all together and added the rice and mushroom/onion mix. I had to put this in a bigger pan (13x9) and covered in foil and baked at 350 for exactly 30 minutes. My oven bakes hot so it probably was really 375. The portobellos were tasty, but they did give the rice a brown look. All in all, with the ammendments, it was tasty and a hit at my dinner party!