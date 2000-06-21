Corn Hash Fritters

This is a wonderful breakfast dish. We love it with bacon on the side and syrup on top. It's a great way to bring fresh sweet corn to your breakfast table.

Recipe by Alabama

Ingredients

Directions

  • Use a knife to cut the kernels from the corn cobs. Using dull side of knife, scrape the remaining milk and pulp off of the cobs and into a bowl. Add the cut corn, egg yolk, flour, sugar, salt and pepper, and stir together.

  • In a separate bowl, beat the egg white to stiff peaks and fold into corn mixture.

  • Heat a lightly oiled skillet or frying pan, over medium heat. Drop large spoonfuls of corn batter onto the skillet a few inches apart. Cook until golden on bottom, about 2 minutes. Turn over and cook opposite side until golden. Briefly drain on paper towels and serve immediately.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 115.2mg. Full Nutrition
